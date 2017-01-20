The Classic First Couple

Wow, just wow…. The Optics. President-elect Trump looks good, but First Lady Melania is simply stunning. Incredible classic style, beauty and grace.
Wow, just wow…. The Optics. President-elect Trump looks good, but First Lady Melania is simply stunning. Incredible classic style, beauty and grace.
Just stunning. Make Fashion Great Again!!!
I really think she can help bring us – heterosexual men and lesbians – together. At this time of division it’s vital that we all – left and right – come together in a deep and abiding hatred of Paul Ryan.
Gay men, like ZurichMike, also can’t take their eyes off of Melania. She is va-VOOM gorgeous. She moves with cat-like grace and she such beautiful toned —- uh — arms! 🙂
Love it
LOLLOLLOL!
Coffee spew! Screen wipes please. LOL!
The Democrats can boycott the inauguration all they want but their wives and daughters will dress like Melania. The sorry dumb bastards can’t win.
Jackie K was the sharpest looking FIrst Lady of the 20th Century.
Frances Folsom Cleveland holds that honor for the 19th Century. She was so hot it took a tintype to hold that hotness without burning.
Best looking “Hostess of the White House?”
Betty Taylor Bliss, who subbed graciously for her mother Margaret “Peggy” Taylor when the latter decided to forgo her rank in Society to fulfill a vow she made to God to do so if Old Zack came home safe from the Mexican War.
True to form, Democrats falsely slimed Peggy Taylor as a tobacco chewing illiterate the family was ashamed of. To the contrary, Mrs. Taylor publicly walked over to the Episcopal church across from the White House almost daily to pray for Zack and the nation. She also taught Sunday School and wrote letters home for soldiers who couldn’t write when she was with Zack on the frontier.
And true to form, Democrats tried to murder Abraham Lincoln before his inauguration. (Democrat John Wilkes Booth finally succeeded, a month after Old Abe’s second inauguration.)
Zachary Taylor, ironically, coined the term “First Lady” when he called Dolley Madison that nickname while speaking at her funeral while he was president. His sincere gallantry led to the adoption of the name for all succeeding presidents’ wives. And he was likely the last president to travel to his inauguaration by steamboat and sled (when the Ohio River froze and he had to sled across West Virginia to the train at Cumberland, Maryland.) Fittingly, .Cumberland, Maryland and West Virginia and many other places where the poor but patriotic live voted for Trump, the most salient outsider since Zachary Taylor to earn the presidency.
May God bless Mr. Trump and his family and his people and us his supporters, and this great nation again.
Thanks for the backstory on the history of presidents
This is truly America’s greatest moment.
This is a truly proud day for America.
“When America is united, America is totally unstoppable.” Trump 45
B-B-B-But none of the fashion designers will work for her!!
Melania has such elegance and grace (not to mention beauty), Jackie K doesn’t even come close. Making the White House Classy Again couldn’t come soon enough.
Who is the designer First-Lady Melania is wearing?
Ralph Lauren
Ralph Lauren did a GREAT JOB!
That outfit totally fits both the beauty of the wearer and the majesty of the occasion!
LOVE IT – love Donald and Melania Trump best of all!
Really like the look with the upswept hair, too – a regal appearance
Beautiful. Hope she can walk the parade in those shoes. They look spikey
No problem for a former runway model! 🙂
The only place the pumps are an issue is stairs!
So beautiful!!! America will not only be great again, but will look great again.👍👍👍
Finally after 8 fricken years a President and First lady the Country can be proud of again and CLASS back in the White House.
Like a freight train rolling!!!
Hey! Be nice to the ex-First Wookie. She did the best she could with the WH drapes!
At least she took the curtain rods out!
Melania is stunning!
It’s been decades since we’ve had a first lady this stunning and classy – back to Jackie O!
The last photo: the old and the new.
Such a lovely, elegant First Lady 🙂
Wowowow. Melania is a vision. Holding my breath to see if she wears Chanel tonight, as someone on another thread suggested she might. I can’t wait!!
I have seen beautiful eyes like that before when I walked around a ben in the trail and surprised a Lynx. Beautiful and mesmerizing!
After 8 long years finally class will be back in the WH today. Melania is stunning.
Kudos to Ralph Lauren, ridicule to Tom Ford.
So beautiful….that and class – never goes out of style.
Never again will I ponder the meaning of “a sight for sore eyes”
Wow. What a statement !
Can anyone read the button on Nasty Pelosi’s blazer?
#protectourhealthcare
According to the CBS San Francisco affiliate website.
“push here when close to a ledge”
Sorry, that much botox will bounce!
First Lady Trump looks simply stunning.
Indisputably the most beautiful first lady in our nation’s history!
Class .. Style .. Elegance .. absolutely stunning!
Absolutely beautiful!
It’s Schumer. Get a hook!
Shumer, insufferable
totally, I refuse to listen, using TV remote to take control. 🙂 turning channels, will watch HGTV till he is done.
Oops. Wrong thread.
Maybe the band will start…….
Melania is stunning! Kudos to Ralph Lauren!
Class & Dignity back in our house.
She wore gloves and brought a hostess gift.
I’d wear gloves too if i had to shake hands with Obama.
They need to take pics of the shape 8 years of the grifters left the WH in.
They should stay in the Trump International Hotel until the WH has been scrubbed top to bottom. For bugs of all kinds.
One last parting shot at MO; what the hell is she wearing? Her last day in the White House, the eyes of the world upon her and this is what she decides to wear? As the saying goes, you can’t teach class.
…..and is she wearing a bustle or fake butt extenders…..or did the taxpayers pay for butt implants?
She’s been eating lobster and gallons of butter nonstop for 8 years.
That backsidus gigundas is all too real.
See above comment I posted. Its the WH drapes!
Or sofa covers…
Nice gloves, lovely color /s
Even our eyes are winning. So much candy there…
Drizzle ending…
http://www.accuweather.com/en/us/washington-dc/20006/weather-radar/327659
The guy in the trenchcoat behind Trump is distracting.
I think the audio is muting crowd reaction
