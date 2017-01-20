The Classic First Couple

Posted on January 20, 2017 by

Wow, just wow…. The Optics.  President-elect Trump looks good, but First Lady Melania is simply stunning.   Incredible classic style, beauty and grace.

melania-inaug-1

melania-inaug-2melania-inaug-3trump-inaug-b-1trump-inaug-b-3melania-inaug-5melania-inaug-6melania-inaug-4

60 Responses to The Classic First Couple

  1. Landslide says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Just stunning. Make Fashion Great Again!!!

    • Sentient says:
      January 20, 2017 at 11:04 am

      I really think she can help bring us – heterosexual men and lesbians – together. At this time of division it’s vital that we all – left and right – come together in a deep and abiding hatred of Paul Ryan.

    • RedBallExpress says:
      January 20, 2017 at 11:06 am

      The Democrats can boycott the inauguration all they want but their wives and daughters will dress like Melania. The sorry dumb bastards can’t win.

    • Kevin Sherlock says:
      January 20, 2017 at 11:13 am

      Jackie K was the sharpest looking FIrst Lady of the 20th Century.

      Frances Folsom Cleveland holds that honor for the 19th Century. She was so hot it took a tintype to hold that hotness without burning.

      Best looking “Hostess of the White House?”

      Betty Taylor Bliss, who subbed graciously for her mother Margaret “Peggy” Taylor when the latter decided to forgo her rank in Society to fulfill a vow she made to God to do so if Old Zack came home safe from the Mexican War.

      True to form, Democrats falsely slimed Peggy Taylor as a tobacco chewing illiterate the family was ashamed of. To the contrary, Mrs. Taylor publicly walked over to the Episcopal church across from the White House almost daily to pray for Zack and the nation. She also taught Sunday School and wrote letters home for soldiers who couldn’t write when she was with Zack on the frontier.

      And true to form, Democrats tried to murder Abraham Lincoln before his inauguration. (Democrat John Wilkes Booth finally succeeded, a month after Old Abe’s second inauguration.)

      Zachary Taylor, ironically, coined the term “First Lady” when he called Dolley Madison that nickname while speaking at her funeral while he was president. His sincere gallantry led to the adoption of the name for all succeeding presidents’ wives. And he was likely the last president to travel to his inauguaration by steamboat and sled (when the Ohio River froze and he had to sled across West Virginia to the train at Cumberland, Maryland.) Fittingly, .Cumberland, Maryland and West Virginia and many other places where the poor but patriotic live voted for Trump, the most salient outsider since Zachary Taylor to earn the presidency.

      May God bless Mr. Trump and his family and his people and us his supporters, and this great nation again.

    • Nope2GOPe says:
      January 20, 2017 at 12:18 pm

      This is truly America’s greatest moment.

  2. Coldeadhands says:
    January 20, 2017 at 10:59 am

    This is a truly proud day for America.

  3. MrE says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:01 am

    B-B-B-But none of the fashion designers will work for her!!

    Liked by 6 people

    • MrE says:
      January 20, 2017 at 11:29 am

      Melania has such elegance and grace (not to mention beauty), Jackie K doesn’t even come close. Making the White House Classy Again couldn’t come soon enough.

  4. Lisa the Infidel says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:02 am

    Who is the designer First-Lady Melania is wearing?

  5. SpanglishKC says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Beautiful. Hope she can walk the parade in those shoes. They look spikey

  6. maggiemoowho says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:03 am

    So beautiful!!! America will not only be great again, but will look great again.👍👍👍

  7. Linus_in_W.PA. says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Like a freight train rolling!!!

  8. floridawoman4trump says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Melania is stunning!

  9. robertinccnv (@robertinccnv1) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:09 am

    It’s been decades since we’ve had a first lady this stunning and classy – back to Jackie O!

  10. Sunshine says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:10 am

    The last photo: the old and the new.

  11. woohoowee says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Such a lovely, elegant First Lady 🙂

  12. Kateeta says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Wowowow. Melania is a vision. Holding my breath to see if she wears Chanel tonight, as someone on another thread suggested she might. I can’t wait!!

  13. dgree3 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:14 am

    I have seen beautiful eyes like that before when I walked around a ben in the trail and surprised a Lynx. Beautiful and mesmerizing!

  14. snaggletooths says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:19 am

    After 8 long years finally class will be back in the WH today. Melania is stunning.

  15. Charles says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Kudos to Ralph Lauren, ridicule to Tom Ford.

  16. Bluto✓ᵛᵉʳᶦᶠᶦᵉᵈ ᵈᴿᵘᴺᵏᵃᴿᵈ says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:20 am

    So beautiful….that and class – never goes out of style.

  17. sDee says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Never again will I ponder the meaning of “a sight for sore eyes”

  18. Bob Thoms says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Wow. What a statement !

  19. Pepperjelly says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Can anyone read the button on Nasty Pelosi’s blazer?

  20. bulwarker says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:35 am

    First Lady Trump looks simply stunning.

  21. squid2112 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Indisputably the most beautiful first lady in our nation’s history!

    Class .. Style .. Elegance .. absolutely stunning!

  22. Sandy says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Absolutely beautiful!

  23. Proud Texan says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:48 am

    It’s Schumer. Get a hook!

  24. coveyouthband says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Shumer, insufferable

  25. Proud Texan says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Oops. Wrong thread.

  26. coveyouthband says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Maybe the band will start…….

  27. GracieD says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:49 am

    Melania is stunning! Kudos to Ralph Lauren!

  28. Patriot1783 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Class & Dignity back in our house.
    She wore gloves and brought a hostess gift.

    • 3x1 says:
      January 20, 2017 at 11:55 am

      I’d wear gloves too if i had to shake hands with Obama.

      They need to take pics of the shape 8 years of the grifters left the WH in.

      They should stay in the Trump International Hotel until the WH has been scrubbed top to bottom. For bugs of all kinds.

  29. darnhardworker says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:53 am

    One last parting shot at MO; what the hell is she wearing? Her last day in the White House, the eyes of the world upon her and this is what she decides to wear? As the saying goes, you can’t teach class.

  30. MIKE says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Even our eyes are winning. So much candy there…

  32. 3x1 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    The guy in the trenchcoat behind Trump is distracting.

    I think the audio is muting crowd reaction

