General Mattis Passes Full Senate Vote, Trump Signs Immediate Commission, VP Pence Gives Oath of Office…

Straight to work. After General Mattis and General Kelly pass full senate confirmation President Trump signs their immediate commissions in the Oval Office.
Vice-President Mike Pence then administers the oath of office making it official.
Marries – total badass. We are so lucky…..
MATTIS.
I love Mad Dog!
I’m so thrilled that we have him.
Semper fi!
And Mattis and Kelley are OUR brethren. I could not be prouder. Semper fi.
This is a wonderful moment for our men and women in uniform.
I’m just sitting here reading/typing on the keyboard with this GIANT grin on my face
NOW, go kill the CIA, Obama, CLINTON.MCCAIN cabal, they created ISIS!!!!!!!!!!! KILL,KILL,KILL,may the hand of GOD direct President Trump!!!! KIll ’em all!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
If you read here, General Mattis, now Secretary Mattis, i just want to say congratulations. And thank you for accepting this position.
Oh! And most importantly, God Bless You!
Not a good day for the jihadi punks!
Straight to work! No golfing around.
Been wanting this day to happen for 8 years…I noticed he referred to himself only 3 times in his inaugural address, and said “we” the rest of the time. He is SO not like our 4 previous Presidents…
What a team…..Trumps signs the commission and Pence swears them in…… TRUMP/PENCE….If I get any prouder of them, I will begin popping buttons……
Dod announced today 150 al aqaida killed since Jan 1. Yesterday 100 killed at a training camp.
https://www.defense.gov/News/Article/Article/1055727/us-airstrike-kills-more-than-100-al-qaida-fighters-in-syria
That’s a good start.
Y’all know what time it is, right?
Yep, it’s ass-kickin time.
I want to see the osama bin laden death photos.
Not wasting a minute, excellent to see. In the parade viewing box, when Mattis showed up to say hello it looked like the President was ready to get down to some serious discussion (thank you C SPAN). Look at these guys go.
On a side note, I watched part of the parade today on RSBN. Good stuff but will someone please let the kind young lady who was announcing from the parade that DJT is not the President, not the President-elect. Easy slip up, and Grace abounds. How about some champaign about now?
Finally, as a proud retired member of our nation’s fire service it was great to see our police and military represented well in the parade. What was obviously missing was ANY fire service units whatsoever (unless I missed it). I’m somewhat embarrassed because I know they were told (for political reasons, no doubt) DO NOT volunteer to participate. The IAFF/AFL-CIO has a long history of supporting democratic candidates. There are some excellent fire service pipes and drum corps out there and todays men and women (and retirees) of the American fire service would have been well served to have been represented by SOME respectable unit. I’m sorry that we did not represent well. That said it was a long and packed parade. I hope the new administration can get some sleep tonight, they will need it to keep up with the pace our new POTUS is going to set.
Grace and Peace.
Edit error: DJT is the President, no longer the President-elect.
Nassau County (Long Island, NY) Firefighter’s Pipe and Drum were there. 🙂
Among all the amazing things that have happened today and this week, this might be the thing that makes me happiest. Then again, there are still four hours until midnight…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think we need a little Pepe right now.
What a glorious day.
What a great day to be alive!
Does that mean that the mandate is waived/cancelled?
THWACK! <— the sound of a machete hitting home.
I see they replaced the ugly reddish-brown drapes installed by Obama in the Oval Office with elegant gold drapes
The MSM kept claiming all today the the MLK bust had been removed from the oval office but apparently that was false!
Hoorah!
