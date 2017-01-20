General Mattis Passes Full Senate Vote, Trump Signs Immediate Commission, VP Pence Gives Oath of Office…

Straight to work.  After General Mattis and General Kelly pass full senate confirmation President Trump signs their immediate commissions in the Oval Office.

Vice-President Mike Pence then administers the oath of office making it official.

34 Responses to General Mattis Passes Full Senate Vote, Trump Signs Immediate Commission, VP Pence Gives Oath of Office…

  1. freewillnc says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:44 pm

    Marries – total badass. We are so lucky…..

  2. Martin says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:48 pm

  3. NHVoter says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    I love Mad Dog!

    I’m so thrilled that we have him.

  4. FofBW says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:50 pm

    Semper fi!

  5. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    This is a wonderful moment for our men and women in uniform.

  6. Rick Halabrin says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    I’m just sitting here reading/typing on the keyboard with this GIANT grin on my face

  7. Piper says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    NOW, go kill the CIA, Obama, CLINTON.MCCAIN cabal, they created ISIS!!!!!!!!!!! KILL,KILL,KILL,may the hand of GOD direct President Trump!!!! KIll ’em all!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  8. KBR says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:55 pm

    If you read here, General Mattis, now Secretary Mattis, i just want to say congratulations. And thank you for accepting this position.

  9. mikebrezzze says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Not a good day for the jihadi punks!

  10. Illegal says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Straight to work! No golfing around.

  11. Ted Oplinger says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Been wanting this day to happen for 8 years…I noticed he referred to himself only 3 times in his inaugural address, and said “we” the rest of the time. He is SO not like our 4 previous Presidents…

  12. jerrydon10✓ᴺᵃᵗᶦᵒᶰᵃˡᶦˢᵗ🇺🇸 says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    What a team…..Trumps signs the commission and Pence swears them in…… TRUMP/PENCE….If I get any prouder of them, I will begin popping buttons……

  13. quintrillion says:
    January 20, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    Dod announced today 150 al aqaida killed since Jan 1. Yesterday 100 killed at a training camp.
    https://www.defense.gov/News/Article/Article/1055727/us-airstrike-kills-more-than-100-al-qaida-fighters-in-syria

  14. lastinillinois says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:03 pm

    Y’all know what time it is, right?

    Yep, it’s ass-kickin time.

  15. NicholasCain (@NicholasCain67) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    I want to see the osama bin laden death photos.

  16. Farmon says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Not wasting a minute, excellent to see. In the parade viewing box, when Mattis showed up to say hello it looked like the President was ready to get down to some serious discussion (thank you C SPAN). Look at these guys go.

    On a side note, I watched part of the parade today on RSBN. Good stuff but will someone please let the kind young lady who was announcing from the parade that DJT is not the President, not the President-elect. Easy slip up, and Grace abounds. How about some champaign about now?

    Finally, as a proud retired member of our nation’s fire service it was great to see our police and military represented well in the parade. What was obviously missing was ANY fire service units whatsoever (unless I missed it). I’m somewhat embarrassed because I know they were told (for political reasons, no doubt) DO NOT volunteer to participate. The IAFF/AFL-CIO has a long history of supporting democratic candidates. There are some excellent fire service pipes and drum corps out there and todays men and women (and retirees) of the American fire service would have been well served to have been represented by SOME respectable unit. I’m sorry that we did not represent well. That said it was a long and packed parade. I hope the new administration can get some sleep tonight, they will need it to keep up with the pace our new POTUS is going to set.
    Grace and Peace.

  17. Claygate Pearmain says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:07 pm

    Among all the amazing things that have happened today and this week, this might be the thing that makes me happiest. Then again, there are still four hours until midnight…

  18. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:07 pm

  19. NJF says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:08 pm

    I think we need a little Pepe right now.

    What a glorious day.

  20. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:11 pm

  21. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:12 pm

    What a great day to be alive!

  22. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:13 pm

  24. Ho Hum (@Hohummm) says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    I see they replaced the ugly reddish-brown drapes installed by Obama in the Oval Office with elegant gold drapes

  25. Pam says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    The MSM kept claiming all today the the MLK bust had been removed from the oval office but apparently that was false!

