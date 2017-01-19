Thursday January 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy Thursday, Treeps!
01 day, 11 hours, 44 minutes
35 hours, 44 minutes or 2144 minutes.
This is President Obomination’s LAST FULL DAY IN OFFICE. He gets half of Friday, then he’s history.
History we’d seriously love to forget, alas much of the damage he has done will be with us for years. We lost 8 years of economic growth, and have swarms of illegals and resettled Hegira Muslims to kick out.
The healing begins in less than thirty six hours. Many boils to lance on the way.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
10.”Christ: God’s power and God’s wisdom” (1 Corinthians 1:24).
9.”Christ, Who is God’s image” (2 Corinthians 4:4).
8.”The churches, Christ’s glory” (2 Corinthians 8:23).
7.”The Lord Jesus Christ . . . the glory” (Ephesians 1:17).
6.”Christ is the head of the church” (Ephesians 5:23).
5.”Christ in you, the hope of glory” (Colossians 1:27).
4.”The mystery of God: Christ” (Colossians 2:2).
3.”Christ, our life” (Colossians 3:4).
2.”Christ is all, and in all” (Colossians 3:11).
1.”Christ Jesus, our hope” (1 Timothy 1:1).
Jesus Christ is Lord.
The amazing grace of God that He has given our nation a new chance…thank You, Lord!
Celtic Woman – “Amazing Grace”
