President Obama Holds Final Press Conference – Live Stream…

Posted on January 18, 2017 by

President Obama is anticipated to deliver his final press conference at 2:15pm today:

  1. Wayne Robinson says:
    January 18, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Note to President Zero ” you will know justice when it takes a big bite out of your ass”

  2. Mark Thimesch says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Did he pardon Hillary for her crimes? I hope he throws her under the bus. With all these protests happening, makes me wonder if a certain someone isn’t getting off so easily.

  4. Rivers Rodriguez says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Not one word about America coming together under a new President. Answering the final question, he basically said America should wait out Trump and clearly implied that Trump is dangerous for women, minorities, gays etc. A big FU to 60 million Americans.
    Mr. President (I’m referring to our President at noon on Jan 20th, the one who actually loves this country), we’ve got your back. Don’t give in to these arrogant tools. Do your thing. Don’t buy into the garbage push polls. You’re our President. You’re my President. I can finally respect the Man in the Oval Office vice only the Office of the Presidency itself.

  6. It's 5 o'clock somewhere says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    So blessed and thrilled to know my soon to be born granddaughter won’t be born under the jug earred jackass regime. She will be a child of Trump!
    Praise God above!

  7. Howie says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    I iz getting giddy.

  8. Howie says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    It waz so EZ.

  9. georgiafl says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:12 pm

    99% of whatever Obama says is completely the opposite of true and without any basis of fact, evidence or reality.

    The one and only time he told the truth was when he said, “I am good at killing people.”

    From abortion, to dangerous rules of engagement, to LBGT lifestyles (which are dangerous and result in early death, according to science and statistics) to setting the Middle East and North Africa on fire, to economic policies, joblessness, poverty, drone attacks, defense of evil Islam, using every agency of government to harass and punish opponents and every other Obama action – that statement is 100% correct and true.

    I truly H8 him and his snide, prideful, facial expressions, false speech, and horrific leftist policies.

  10. Atomic Betty says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    I couldn’t watch. Did the press break down in tears?

  11. Major Styles says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    500,000 Syrians dead under his command, but the media wants to ask him a pressing question:

    What does his March Madness bracket look like?

  12. mcfyre2012 says:
    January 18, 2017 at 5:15 pm

    I listened on the radio.

    I heard more “umms” and “uhhs” than the “Beavis and Butthead Do America” movie…not to mention the number of times he referred to himself. He is truly uninspiring.

