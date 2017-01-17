No Unicorns, Only Rainbows – President Obama Commutes Bradley Manning Sentence…

Posted on January 17, 2017 by

Well, at least the DoD won’t have the issue of paying for Manning’s gender reassignment surgery any longer.  Additionally, the Intel Community writ large gets a big poke in the eye from the Obama administration that has used them as political tools to poke the White House enemies in the eye…  Oh, and presumably pretzel Democrats will like WikiLeaks again…. until next week, or something.

Bradley Manning 2Obama - One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest

[…] Manning copied hundreds of thousands of military incident logs from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, which, among other things, exposed abuses of detainees by Iraqi military officers working with American forces and showed that civilian deaths in the Iraq war were likely much higher than official estimates.

The files Manning copied also included about 250,000 diplomatic cables from American embassies around the world showing sensitive deals and conversations, dossiers detailing intelligence assessments of Guantánamo detainees held without trial, and a video of an American helicopter attack in Baghdad in two Reuters journalists were killed, among others.

Manning decided to make all these files public, as she wrote at the time, in the hope that they would incite “worldwide discussion, debates, and reforms.” WikiLeaks’ disclosed them — working with traditional news organizations including The New York Times — bringing notoriety to the group and its founder, Julian Assange.  (NYT – details)

Bradley Manning 1white house rainbow colorsrainbow 2

88 Responses to No Unicorns, Only Rainbows – President Obama Commutes Bradley Manning Sentence…

  1. CountryclassVulgarian says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    Thank you Sundance for using his correct name. All the news reports are doing you-know-what.

  2. chiavarm says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:54 pm

    This is Bravo Sierra. Members of the military should be outraged. We cannot pick and chose how and when we apply the law.

  3. emet says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Laying more groundwork for the Hillary pardon?

  4. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    I will just leave this here

  5. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    What really irritates me about this guy is the fact that we have millions of veterans that are homeless or are in desperate need of medical care but yet the federal government doesn’t hesitate to pay for Manning’s reassignment surgery.

  6. NHVoter says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Could this mean that a pardon of Hillary is around the corner?

  7. 77bassguitarist says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    I’m predicting a bo bergdahl pardon. There’s nothing this impostor whitehouse occupier won’t do.

  8. stobberdobber says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Sad, but somehow I knew this was coming. I wonder if the leberals will really celebrate this. They probably will.

  9. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:57 pm

    Is it just me or does this kind of poke the Russians did it scenario I mean if they let this guy go for releasing stuff to Wikileaks; to me that is legitimatizing Wikileaks. ..

    • notamemberofanyorganizedpolicital says:
      January 17, 2017 at 5:02 pm

      Like Wikileaks isn’t already??????

    • NJF says:
      January 17, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      I just commented about this in the open thread. One of the commentators just finished saying “this move legitimizes WikiLeaks.”

      Kinda messing with the “current” WikiLeaks is bad narrative.

  10. Stu in Henderson says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    Friday noon can’t come soon enough. I suspect there are even more of these evil actions in the queue with a climax on Friday morning. Obama is Evil Incarnate.

  11. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 17, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    The question begs to be asked. Would Manning have received a pardon if he was not a gender bender? I say no.

  12. All American Snowflake says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    It is an insult to my intelligence to have to pretend that a man is really a woman. Transgenders don’t think like women; they don’t act like women; they don’t have a woman’s body — with or without a dick. Pretense, lies, and bs is all political correctness is.

    These transgender men want to be women so they can excel in sports because the competition is not at all the same.

    • notamemberofanyorganizedpolicital says:
      January 17, 2017 at 5:06 pm

      Funny aside to that.

      On re-runs of the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson this past week, Carson was reading real news stories from papers.

      The funniest one was a man who had a sex change to female.

      The “former guy” answered when asked, that he saw himself as a “lesbian” and looked
      forward to having “lesbian’ relationships……DUH.

    • Janie M. says:
      January 17, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      AAS, his genitals aside, Caitlyn Jenner has what I consider to be gangly “man” arms (looong). So he can get all the plastic surgery he wants, that anomaly can’t be remedied.

  13. Sue in Montana says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Maybe Assange sent a coded message that he would not release more damaging leaks pertaining to Obama. So many reasons……..

  14. Rebel Mope says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Bradley gets convicted, Chelsea gets a commutation. Wanna bet he is married with biological kids by the end of Trump’s first term?

  15. maga2016 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    so they tortured and brainwashed this poor guy into a sissy

  16. Bob Thoms says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    This moves the needle closer to pointing at “Obama pardons Hillary”…………..

  17. MIKE says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Here’s hoping that (Wo)Manning fades to obscurity soon, and to the new Commander-in-chief implementing an all-lbgtq exclusive battalion, to be put on point at the next infantry fought conflict, as it seems they have forgotten that joining the military may require one to be in combat.

  18. Raffaella says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    The hypocrisy of Obula – worst president ever.

    He just pardoned Manning for leaking Amy secret documents yet almost going to war with Russia for leaked Democrats emails. Both cases involves WikiLeaks. Just amazing this SOB calls himself a president.

    Although I am sympathetic towards Manning. They should have allowed her the sex exchange so she could serve her entire 35 year sentence in a safe environment with other women to avoid repeated rape by male prisoners.

  19. truthandjustice says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    And this –

  20. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I like this guy

  21. Jamie says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    I’m sorry, but I’m clearly not connecting the dots as easily as others. How does this commuted sentence demonstrate that a HRC pardon is around the corner?

  22. bertdilbert says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    “Baghdad in two Reuters journalists were killed”

    Are we missing a whitchy?

  23. Andy Smith says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    This is a good thing. I don’t often agree with Obama, but Manning is a whistle blower and he came forward with information that our government was having our soldiers do stuff in our name that they shouldn’t be doing. Whistle blowing is a good thing and should be encouraged, laws be damned.

    • lastinillinois says:
      January 17, 2017 at 5:24 pm

      I am not at all a Manning fan.
      Whistleblower is one thing, whistleblowing in our military while our people are under fire in faraway lands is another thing altogether.

      I think this is also behind obama’s pardon of Manning.
      I think obama wants to encourage whistleblowing while at war and thus put our people in even more dangerous situations.

    • Keln says:
      January 17, 2017 at 5:25 pm

      There are proper channels that he didn’t take, and took it upon himself to leak classified information without any clue as to what the repercussions might be, or whose lives might be endangered. It generally takes a team of people weeks to months to sift through classified information intended to be declassified to ensure that making such public does not put anyone in harms way.

      This fool chucked all of that out and just leaked it wholesale. It was an incredibly dangerous thing to do, and his motivations were very questionable, most likely for some “cause” or other. I highly doubt he took any real steps to “whistle blow”.

      In a word, Manning is a traitor. He betrayed the trust of his fellow soldiers, the American people, and the oaths he took. This is not about laws. This is about treason.

  24. truthandjustice says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Maybe they figure this would be the way – finally – to get Assange ………..

  25. NJ Transplant says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Has anyone else noticed that Obamacare compliant insurance has both in-vitro fertilization and gender assignment surgery? I just got my new Medicare Advantage card. I looked up the benefits and the 2 I just mentioned require prior approval. Isn’t that nice? I’m 66 and paying for in-vitro fertilization and gender assignment surgery. One of my doctors has a form I have to fill out every time I go there and it asks what gender do you identify with.

    This may seem off the track, but Ms/Mr Manning is probably getting his reassignment surgery courtesy of the US government.

    This is the longest week in my life. This is longer than when I was waiting to get married.

    • youme says:
      January 17, 2017 at 5:29 pm

      Manning is getting more than that. Right now he gets speech therapy to feminize his voice.
      The 18 highest ranked comments on the NYT article “Chelsea Manning Describes Bleak Life in a Men’s Prison.” Here’s the top-ranked:
      “As a physician who has worked with prisoners, what bothers me is how many medical amenities Chelsea is getting compared to the average prisoner. Prisoners show up with horrific late stage disseminated cancers because of staff apathy. If a patient shows up struggling to breathe or talk because there’s a laryngeal mass in their hypopharynx closing off their airway and they had to wait 2 years to be seen, why should Chelsea Manning get speech therapy? The system is struggling to have life threatening conditions treated, it is not justified to spend resources on elective therapy.”
      http://althouse.blogspot.com/2017/01/the-18-highest-ranked-comments-on-nyt.html

  26. satmfs says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    So it was really B. Hussein, not Putin that was colluding with WikiLeaks, they were pushing for Bradley’s release. And we know B. Hussein hates the Clintons.

  27. aprilyn43 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    Knew this was coming … Bergdahl too – it grates at the soul .. makes you want to scream!

    But Remember …. IT’S THREE DAYS TILL TRUMP AND PENCE TAKE THE OATH.
    That’s how I get through .. 3 .. 2 .. 1 !
    The “Hope of a Change” !

  28. bob says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:17 pm

    He, she “it?” won’t last 3 weeks on the outside.

  29. Sayit2016 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:22 pm

    I just keep saying to myself, 3 more days…3 more days …3 more days…. like a mantra. It is the only way I can keep my sanity until this man is gone.

  30. Keln says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    This sets a very bad precedent. Trump will have to nip this in the bud before he has other similar fools leaking classified information.

    I swear Obama is trying to lay down as many dog turds for Trump to step in as he can in his last week in office.

  31. Pam says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:28 pm

  32. Howie says:
    January 17, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    66 Hours.

