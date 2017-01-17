No Unicorns, Only Rainbows – President Obama Commutes Bradley Manning Sentence…

Well, at least the DoD won’t have the issue of paying for Manning’s gender reassignment surgery any longer. Additionally, the Intel Community writ large gets a big poke in the eye from the Obama administration that has used them as political tools to poke the White House enemies in the eye… Oh, and presumably pretzel Democrats will like WikiLeaks again…. until next week, or something.

[…] Manning copied hundreds of thousands of military incident logs from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, which, among other things, exposed abuses of detainees by Iraqi military officers working with American forces and showed that civilian deaths in the Iraq war were likely much higher than official estimates.

The files Manning copied also included about 250,000 diplomatic cables from American embassies around the world showing sensitive deals and conversations, dossiers detailing intelligence assessments of Guantánamo detainees held without trial, and a video of an American helicopter attack in Baghdad in two Reuters journalists were killed, among others.

Manning decided to make all these files public, as she wrote at the time, in the hope that they would incite “worldwide discussion, debates, and reforms.” WikiLeaks’ disclosed them — working with traditional news organizations including The New York Times — bringing notoriety to the group and its founder, Julian Assange. (NYT – details)