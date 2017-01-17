No Unicorns, Only Rainbows – President Obama Commutes Bradley Manning Sentence…

Well, at least the DoD won’t have the issue of paying for Manning’s gender reassignment surgery any longer. Additionally, the Intel Community writ large gets a big poke in the eye from the Obama administration that has used them as political tools to poke the White House enemies in the eye… Oh, and presumably pretzel Democrats will like WikiLeaks again…. until next week, or something.
[…] Manning copied hundreds of thousands of military incident logs from the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, which, among other things, exposed abuses of detainees by Iraqi military officers working with American forces and showed that civilian deaths in the Iraq war were likely much higher than official estimates.
The files Manning copied also included about 250,000 diplomatic cables from American embassies around the world showing sensitive deals and conversations, dossiers detailing intelligence assessments of Guantánamo detainees held without trial, and a video of an American helicopter attack in Baghdad in two Reuters journalists were killed, among others.
Manning decided to make all these files public, as she wrote at the time, in the hope that they would incite “worldwide discussion, debates, and reforms.” WikiLeaks’ disclosed them — working with traditional news organizations including The New York Times — bringing notoriety to the group and its founder, Julian Assange. (NYT – details)
Thank you Sundance for using his correct name. All the news reports are doing you-know-what.
They’re calling him Chaz Manning or Chelsea Manning?
I was gonna post the same thing. He can change his appearance but he can’t change his XY chromosomes.
Realz>Feelz
This is Bravo Sierra. Members of the military should be outraged. We cannot pick and chose how and when we apply the law.
As someone already said about this on another Tree House thread, it just makes it easier for the Dems to Arkancide him now………..
Thanks to Obama, Inc. – TREASON now has the same meaninglessness and valuelessness as the NOBEL PEACE PRIZE.
Laying more groundwork for the Hillary pardon?
Wire transfers are being finalized.
I hope not
Bingo….
I will just leave this here
Yep. I think this is the true reason behind the pardon so they can have some dog and pony trial and “connect WikiLeaks to Russia”
To me it connects B. Hussein to WikiLeaks and removes Putin from the picture.
Assange will not get the same “sweetheart” deal. Just saying.
He’ll come back to Trump, not Barry
Perhaps the deal was for today or yesterday. Perhaps there was no deal, just an offer.
I was just gonna’ bring that up.
Yeah…..I gotta see that one to believe it….Assange will now say, well…..He did not pardon him, he just shaved off some of his sentence–deal’s off….
I hope Assange is not foolish enough to fall for this.
What really irritates me about this guy is the fact that we have millions of veterans that are homeless or are in desperate need of medical care but yet the federal government doesn’t hesitate to pay for Manning’s reassignment surgery.
One of my pet peaves here……The Dems want to bring in every refugee they can, and give them all kinds of bemefits……Look around the city streets……Do you see all those homeless Americans? Take care of your own first!
You mean Manning’s weaselectomy and addavagtomy?
Agreed. I have no beef that he wants to be a she, it I sure as hell don’t want to pay for it with my tax dollars.
I mean I can’t demand that someone else pay for some plastic surgery now can I?
I can’t even have my insurance pay for it either.
Don’t worry–the DoD as the executive branch agency won’t be paying, but you and I will via GI Bill.
Trump will improve that.
Could this mean that a pardon of Hillary is around the corner?
Yes. Friday at 11:00am. It’ll be the very last thing he does.
To derail the inauguration…
Oh please. Trump is going to be president period.
@NHvoter – HildaBeast sure needs one, but a pardon means she’s “guilty” which is something she doesn’t want attached to her name.
We all know she’s guilty….but the President can pardon anybody under active investigation…
I’m predicting a bo bergdahl pardon. There’s nothing this impostor whitehouse occupier won’t do.
He hasn’t even been convicted yet
Oh yeah.
Bergdahl tomorrow, Orlando shooter’s wife tomorow, Hillary Friday.
Orlando shooters wife THURSDAY ….
He’s gonna pardon her twice? Son of a……..
Sad, but somehow I knew this was coming. I wonder if the leberals will really celebrate this. They probably will.
Is it just me or does this kind of poke the Russians did it scenario I mean if they let this guy go for releasing stuff to Wikileaks; to me that is legitimatizing Wikileaks. ..
Like Wikileaks isn’t already??????
I just commented about this in the open thread. One of the commentators just finished saying “this move legitimizes WikiLeaks.”
Kinda messing with the “current” WikiLeaks is bad narrative.
Friday noon can’t come soon enough. I suspect there are even more of these evil actions in the queue with a climax on Friday morning. Obama is Evil Incarnate.
The question begs to be asked. Would Manning have received a pardon if he was not a gender bender? I say no.
Gender in a Mix-master Blender!
OUCH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Maybe she is The Oh’s consolation prize?
I agree.
This is not only a big middle finger to the DoD but also is a ‘bone being thrown’ to his LGBTQXYZABCEasyAs123 buddies.
It is an insult to my intelligence to have to pretend that a man is really a woman. Transgenders don’t think like women; they don’t act like women; they don’t have a woman’s body — with or without a dick. Pretense, lies, and bs is all political correctness is.
These transgender men want to be women so they can excel in sports because the competition is not at all the same.
Funny aside to that.
On re-runs of the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson this past week, Carson was reading real news stories from papers.
The funniest one was a man who had a sex change to female.
The “former guy” answered when asked, that he saw himself as a “lesbian” and looked
forward to having “lesbian’ relationships……DUH.
I’m trying to understand the former guy’s logic … but I can’t.
Maybe it’s the definition of “logic” which is causing your confusion: Logic — reasoning conducted or assessed according to strict principles of validity.
AAS, his genitals aside, Caitlyn Jenner has what I consider to be gangly “man” arms (looong). So he can get all the plastic surgery he wants, that anomaly can’t be remedied.
Maybe Assange sent a coded message that he would not release more damaging leaks pertaining to Obama. So many reasons……..
He sent an obvious tweet that he would expose Trump going forward if Obama pardoned Manning.
Really?
I missed that.
WikiLeaks tweet from a couple of days ago:
“If Democrats want to see whistleblowers expose war crimes and corruption under Trump they need to send a signal: release Chelsea Manning.”
The statement I recall was “IF there is ever anything to release on PE Trump, he would release it.”
Bradley gets convicted, Chelsea gets a commutation. Wanna bet he is married with biological kids by the end of Trump’s first term?
You really think he’ll make it that long?
so they tortured and brainwashed this poor guy into a sissy
This moves the needle closer to pointing at “Obama pardons Hillary”…………..
Here’s hoping that (Wo)Manning fades to obscurity soon, and to the new Commander-in-chief implementing an all-lbgtq exclusive battalion, to be put on point at the next infantry fought conflict, as it seems they have forgotten that joining the military may require one to be in combat.
The hypocrisy of Obula – worst president ever.
He just pardoned Manning for leaking Amy secret documents yet almost going to war with Russia for leaked Democrats emails. Both cases involves WikiLeaks. Just amazing this SOB calls himself a president.
Although I am sympathetic towards Manning. They should have allowed her the sex exchange so she could serve her entire 35 year sentence in a safe environment with other women to avoid repeated rape by male prisoners.
He will NEVER be a she – only a wannabe female.
And this –
I like this guy
Yes. Thanks. He’s good!
I’m sorry, but I’m clearly not connecting the dots as easily as others. How does this commuted sentence demonstrate that a HRC pardon is around the corner?
If the 2014 best-selling book “Blood Feud” is correct, I don’t think Obama will pardon Hillary. Just out of meanness he won’t……
I’m not sure it’s connected to that either. More likely it’s connected to Julian Assange as someone commented earlier.
“Baghdad in two Reuters journalists were killed”
Are we missing a whitchy?
This is a good thing. I don’t often agree with Obama, but Manning is a whistle blower and he came forward with information that our government was having our soldiers do stuff in our name that they shouldn’t be doing. Whistle blowing is a good thing and should be encouraged, laws be damned.
I am not at all a Manning fan.
Whistleblower is one thing, whistleblowing in our military while our people are under fire in faraway lands is another thing altogether.
I think this is also behind obama’s pardon of Manning.
I think obama wants to encourage whistleblowing while at war and thus put our people in even more dangerous situations.
There are proper channels that he didn’t take, and took it upon himself to leak classified information without any clue as to what the repercussions might be, or whose lives might be endangered. It generally takes a team of people weeks to months to sift through classified information intended to be declassified to ensure that making such public does not put anyone in harms way.
This fool chucked all of that out and just leaked it wholesale. It was an incredibly dangerous thing to do, and his motivations were very questionable, most likely for some “cause” or other. I highly doubt he took any real steps to “whistle blow”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they figure this would be the way – finally – to get Assange ………..
Assange promised he would turn himself in to US if Manning is patrdoned. If true, Assange will belong to Trump.
But Manning was not pardoned. His sentence was commuted.
Has anyone else noticed that Obamacare compliant insurance has both in-vitro fertilization and gender assignment surgery? I just got my new Medicare Advantage card. I looked up the benefits and the 2 I just mentioned require prior approval. Isn’t that nice? I’m 66 and paying for in-vitro fertilization and gender assignment surgery. One of my doctors has a form I have to fill out every time I go there and it asks what gender do you identify with.
This may seem off the track, but Ms/Mr Manning is probably getting his reassignment surgery courtesy of the US government.
This is the longest week in my life. This is longer than when I was waiting to get married.
Manning is getting more than that. Right now he gets speech therapy to feminize his voice.
The 18 highest ranked comments on the NYT article “Chelsea Manning Describes Bleak Life in a Men’s Prison.” Here’s the top-ranked:
“As a physician who has worked with prisoners, what bothers me is how many medical amenities Chelsea is getting compared to the average prisoner. Prisoners show up with horrific late stage disseminated cancers because of staff apathy. If a patient shows up struggling to breathe or talk because there’s a laryngeal mass in their hypopharynx closing off their airway and they had to wait 2 years to be seen, why should Chelsea Manning get speech therapy? The system is struggling to have life threatening conditions treated, it is not justified to spend resources on elective therapy.”
http://althouse.blogspot.com/2017/01/the-18-highest-ranked-comments-on-nyt.html
So it was really B. Hussein, not Putin that was colluding with WikiLeaks, they were pushing for Bradley’s release. And we know B. Hussein hates the Clintons.
Knew this was coming … Bergdahl too – it grates at the soul .. makes you want to scream!
But Remember …. IT’S THREE DAYS TILL TRUMP AND PENCE TAKE THE OATH.
That’s how I get through .. 3 .. 2 .. 1 !
The “Hope of a Change” !
He, she “it?” won’t last 3 weeks on the outside.
I just keep saying to myself, 3 more days…3 more days …3 more days…. like a mantra. It is the only way I can keep my sanity until this man is gone.
This sets a very bad precedent. Trump will have to nip this in the bud before he has other similar fools leaking classified information.
I swear Obama is trying to lay down as many dog turds for Trump to step in as he can in his last week in office.
66 Hours.
