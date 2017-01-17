January 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Happy Tuesday, Treepers! Oligula’s last Tuesday.
Hillary has been dead meat, politically, for ten glorious weeks now. Outside of politics, the hack has been dead meat longer than that.
03 days, 11 hours, 40 minutes
That’s 83 hours, 40 minutes, folks, until the disastrous decimation of America by the dastardly demogogue Obola ends!
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
O-ver.
“. . . led by a man who wants to break the chains.”
Love it.
Minor key, I think, but triumphant none the less.
It just dawned on me. Wouldn’t it be neat if Trump went from NY to DC on a Train? They could hang banners “Trump Train”. Well that might cause Security problems but still a neat idea.
Wiggyky, I DO like the idea, but get the security issue. Maybe an extension of his “thank-you” campaign to confirm his loyalty to the fly-over states later on. Yes, you should submit it to the Team.
83 hours !!!!!!
I can handle that!
This is what I’ve been waiting for, the HOURS countdown!
Feel like I’m breathing deeper already!
There are people here who won’t be happy until they see six zeros.
It’s my job to keep their expectations in check. Sure would be easier on me if they didn’t insist on counting.
haha. 00:00:00 will be wonderful, but I can handle every combination of numbers til we get there, from here on in.
Just glorious!
Oh, we’re counting all right even if you aren’t, lol. We appreciate your countdowns. My hubby gets a kick out of them.
BREAKING: It’s on GP now: Mike Cernovich is in charge of the Deploraball and he will file charges against the leaders of the groups responsible for planning the above attacks. He plans to file civil AND criminal charges for terrorism, per the article. Apparently, three of those leaders have actually purchased tickets to Deploraball. Stay safe, Treepers!
I wonder how many will slip through and cause havoc at the Ball and at the Inauguration…please pray for their safety.
I’ve been praying since I saw the O’Keefe video earlier today. Now that the GP article was posted and I see that Mike Cernovich has actually filed with FBI and will file civil tomorrow, I do feel a little better. I’m sure security will be extremely tight there. I’m also sure all other Treepers will be praying even harder when they see this.
The police should take hold of their phones/computers, trace their email lists, and send an email message to all their followers advising them that police is now in charge.
I guarantee that not one of them will show up at the Deploraball.
Three of the terrorists did buy tickets to the Deploraball.
A person or group known as MidnightRide20 hacked into J20’s Twitter account and posted their stuff all over the net.
I suspect searches upon entering the building will be strict. Matches, lighters (to set off the sprinklers) and any kind of vial that has liquid in it to avoid the stink bomb. Other items may also be necessary.
My understanding is the terrorists (necause that’s what they are) sent in a team to recon the Press Club. One or more of these jokers have both building (HVAC) experience and EMS/Fire service/HAZMAT background.
From what i read, the butyric acid was to be placed in heating ducts (higher heat volatalizes the liquid better).
https://cameochemicals.noaa.gov/chemical/2749
Unless they were planning on using some sort of timer activated release mechanisms, the (three?) ticket holders would manually dump the liquid into air circulation equipment. Also read that sprinklers were talked about being disabled.
Dump a quantity of butyric acid near exits, and you’ll have people trapped, most vomiting. With sufficient heat to vaporize, and a relatively closed environment, reaching an explosive concentration (between 2% LEL, or lower explosive limit and 10% UEL (upper explosive limit) is possible. For reference, natural gas (methane) has 5% LEL and 15% UEL. Disable sprinklers and a fire from an explosion would be uncontrolled. People sick from vomiting would be unable to flee.
How many people are attending? At what point does a “prank” become attempted mass murder?
This is unquestionably terrorism. See if the “justice” system lets them off the hook before 1/20
Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flammability_limit
Soros was recently sued for inciting and funding other terrorists.
http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2016/11/08/war-police-father-executed-dallas-cop-sues-blm-soros/
LikeLiked by 3 people
HORRIFIC (and no friend of Israel) (Brooklyn) Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke – example:
“http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ryan-cops-as-pigs-painting-is-disgusting/article/2611722” — http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ryan-cops-as-pigs-painting-is-disgusting/article/2611722
I wonder how Rep Yvette Clark would feel if I, as an artist,who while no longer a student, should still have the right to express myself through my art…created a painting of the Congressional Black Caucus as various gibbons, greater apes, chimpanzees, orangutans, spider monkeys etc.
In as bad taste as the painting depicting the police as pigs, but perhaps what is good for the goose…
If I wasn’t a professional artist who has to care about my reputation, I would be really tempted to do it….
I wonder why I didn’t see Rep Yvette Clark supporting the young artists involved in the “Draw Mohammed” cartoon contest in Garland Texas?
I thought of that, too!
Trump’s Top Priorities – The UN United Nations…
Bill Still Report SR 1437 Video – Part 3 – Jan-16-2017:
“Monica Crowley bows out amid plagiarism accusations, says she will not join Trump administration” — http://www.businessinsider.com/monica-crowley-says-she-will-not-take-position-in-trump-administration-2017-1
What a shame.
No surprise it was driven by CNN & Politico.
Well, she can wait a few years and be a Vice-President. Especially if she switches parties.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Prior ones caused a fecal tornado of media/establishment condemnation, and regardless of which branch was R controlled, the Rs got the blame.
If anyone can withstand it, it’s the guy who will be taking the oath of office in 03 days, 11 hours, and 05 minutes, not that I’m counting, mind you.
He repels arrows, stones, missiles etc
Repelling them won’t be easy: http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/01/trump-is-making-journalism-great-again-214638
True, but we can help him.
Jehmu Greene would be the best chair of the DNC. Very irritating.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Best for the Republicans, although she has some strong completion for that. 🤣
I thought Sea World already ended these shows.
LikeLike
Wtf! Is this real? Has anybody else ever heard of this? I sure haven’t. What year (under whose administration) was it written?
Ok, it’s real and has been out for years. I don’t know how I never heard about it. It was written by someone at the FBI anonymously in 1964.
Apparently it is real according to WikiLeaks and is in the FBI national archives.
First I’ve ever heard of it.
Apparently it was sent sometime after November 17, 1964. Not sure if Kennedy even had enough time to act on it, or whether he would. He was pro civil rights. Johnson came next.
It was under Johnson. We already know how he felt about black people.
He loved them so much he wanted their votes for two hundred years.
Kennedy was dead before November 1964.
22nd November, 1963. The day I got married. At least 2 good men went down that day.
You’ll never forget what you were doing when….
Oh, Chris…:)
You’re right; I goofed the year. Sorry!
Yeah, I heard about this many years ago. Rev. King had a lot of enemies in powerful places who wanted him gone.
Those Democrats were a racist bunch back in those days!
Where is the letterhead, date and signature block? Source?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was talking to one of my managers today, he is very efficient, he’s worked for me for 25 years, though he is quite liberal. He did vote for Trump. And he brought up all the bull that’s been laid on Trump’s door. Sign the pledge that you’re back the eventual Republican candidate. And look at the guys who didn’t. Will you accept the results of the election as legitimate? And look at the guys who didn’t. True uniparty scum. All of them.
This former Black Panther, Weaver, being interviewed on Tucker Carlson right now is must-see TV!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hey, Deplorable Dave, thanks! That was quick!
I love the look on Tucker’s face.
I remember them all. Lots of riots. Lots of destruction. Lots of young men without a place to do themselves proud and do good. And, unfortunately, they have not served their community well. So sad that we have lost so many years to the discontent.
Finally someone with the guts to say it out loud on TV without the stupid (and irrelevant) “I respect John Lewis’ previous……blah blah blah”
Thankyou, Mason Weaver!
Mason Weaver deserves the medal of freedom. Trump should award it to him as soon as he’s sworn in.
John Lewis Lied: History Reveals He Did Not Attend George Bush’s 2000 Inauguration
Once a civil rights icon, now a democratic shill working energetically towards dividing America, Congressman John Lewis lied during a ‘groundbreaking’ Meet the Press interview on Sunday.
http://ibankcoin.com/flyblog/2017/01/16/john-lewis-lied-history-reveals-he-did-not-attend-george-bushs-2000-inauguration/
I acknowledge John McCain’s travails in a North Vietnamese prison 50 years ago. I also acknowledge that he’s been an A-hole ever since he got back and is a warmongering psychopath. There should be a statute of limitations on achievements just like there is on crimes. John Lewis’ beating on the Edmund Pettus bridge was a long time ago. By his own telling it was the highlight of his life.
Yup, he ripped Lewis and the dems up one side and down the other.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trumps presence inspires more perps to Out Themselves!
Lewis is the latest and he has the whole CBC and Dem Party in general that will go down a notch or two with him.
Weaver called out the Communist Black Caucus, the Democrat Party, and black Civil Rights leaders who joined the oppostion and got rich! What an epic take down!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hey, but who’s counting?
Yayyyy 😁
Most, if not all “elected” Democrats in the last 50 years are illegitimate due to all of the citizens of foreign countries here illegally voting in our elections and because of all the institutionalized voter fraud that is encouraged and protected by the Democrat party. That doesn’t even begin to account for all the foreign campaign contributions, collusion with corrupt media outlets and relentless lying and race-baiting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’m old enough to remember “From the Outhouse, to the Whitehouse.”
That process reverses itself for Obola this Friday. Bwahahahahahaaaaaaa!
Jesse J., another dirty politician who helped destroy the Black Community.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Joe Knuckles ~
I also wonder whether or not the 70 Democrats who were also card-carrying members of the Communist Party would be defined as illegitimate – or at least guilty of treason.
We need to keep an eye out on all of the Never Trumper worms who are now trying to get jobs in the Trump administration if not immediately then down the road. Yes it’s a WAPO article but it actually lays out the dishonorable slime are looking for jobs even though they signed a national security letter against then candidate Trump. It also has links to the War on Rocks website with the full listing of wormy snakes:
No quarter for these snakes.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/never-trump-national-security-republicans-fear-they-have-been-blacklisted/2017/01/16/a2fadf54-d9a3-11e6-b8b2-cb5164beba6b_story.html?utm_term=.099181bf8cff
CIAHUTZPAH!!!
As of 17 Jan 2017, 00:40:00 Eastern Time (or 16 Jan 2017 22:40:00 MT or 20:40:00 Alaska Time [Howdy, Tundra PA!]):
300,000 seconds.
03 days, 11 hours, and 20 minutes,
83 1/3 hours.
5000 minutes.
There are 86,400 seconds in a day, which means, roughly, 7 days out of 8 a “hundred thousand” boundary will be crossed.
Next one is Wednesday morning, and I’ll most likely be sawing logs.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Hurry please
Patience, patience.
The swamp will be drained and filled with concrete.
LMBO, concrete works.
I thought you’d appreciate that, being of similar unforgiving mindset.
You know, I have Sicilian and Russian ancestry…and yet people insist on pissing me off….
I’m of Hungarian, Irish, English ancestry. Hungary has a wall and they hate George Soros.
An eclectic mix!
Other than not having any Irish, I’ve got every type of European in my ancestry that gets to be the butt of ethnic jokes.
My ancestry is Scottish, English, Dutch, and Shawnee native American. People keep trying my Cold Anger.
I don’t know how or if I’ll get any sleep in these final days. I wish tomorrow was Friday.
LikeLiked by 5 people
TRUMP’S BIG AGENDA
David Horowitz’s new book lays out the battle plan.
January 17, 2017 – by Mark Tapson
http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265481/trumps-big-agenda-mark-tapson
January 16, 2017
Inherent Autonomy – The Trump Anti-Communist Counter Revolution:
“Once you realize they are Globalist Puppets, and NOT on our side, everything else comes into focus and the mystery is solved. Donald Trump is mounting an America FIRST Counter Revolution! Are you with him?” …
http://www.batr.org/autonomy/011717.html
Communism, Socialism, Collectivism:
http://famguardian.org/Subjects/Communism/Communism.htm
Tavistock – The Best Kept Secret In America – By Dr. Bryan T. Weeks:
http://educate-yourself.org/nwo/nwotavistockbestkeptsecret.shtml
‘The Enemies Within’, Movie Trailer #1 – By Trevor Loudon:
Obama has proven that he’s really good at screwing things up. It’s that terrorist mentality.
Love her.
That pattern is that he’s a lying piece of crap.
He’s one of these has-been phonies…. they think that since they once did something important, a few million years ago, that anyone still cares about them. You, Mr. Lewis, are NO LONGER RELEVANT. And part of your anger is in your knowledge of that truth, and that Trump and millions of others KNOW it’s true.
Here is a link to the Washington Post article, written on January 21, 2001 by Kevin Merida. It reveals Rep. John Lewis refused to attend Bush’s inauguration. It’s an interesting read into how the Democrats felt about going to an inauguration for a Republican President.
All the Democrats not going to the inauguration, will help President Trump to see very clearly who will work with him and who can’t/won’t work with him. That’s important information for him to know.
On the bright side, more room for people who are so happy to be there and witness this incredible event.
Democrats Secretly Worked With Russia to Oppose My Dad
13 Dec 2016
[…]
When my father, Ronald Reagan, was president, Democrat politicians secretly connived with the Soviets in failed attempts to manipulate elections and defeat Ronald Reagan. Former intelligence officer Herbert Romerstein dug through the Soviet archives after the fall of the USSR and uncovered secret documents written by KGB agent Victor Chebrikov. The documents revealed that Senator Edward “Ted” Kennedy had sent a friend, former Senator John Tunney of California, to contact the KGB. Tunney’s mission: undermine then-President Jimmy Carter.
On March 5, 1980, as Kennedy was challenging Carter in the primaries, Tunney met with the KGB and urged the Soviets to sabotage Carter’s foreign policy efforts. It’s amazing: Two high-ranking Democrats — a sitting U.S. senator and a former senator — sought Soviet help in undermining American foreign policy and manipulating an American election…
http://www.newsmax.com/Reagan/democrats-russia-ronald-reagan/2016/12/13/id/763730/
LOL. This is great. The people who say Democrats ALWAYS project their own crimes onto others – they’re right again, on the most important projection of all – Russiamania.
Yeah, but Russia (ok, the USSR) was communist back then, so the Democrats felt more allegiance to them than they did the capitalist US.
Merkel Says She Is Ready To “Fight A Generational Battle” With Trump To Preserve Liberal Democracy And Trade
… Merkel fired her own shot across the bow of Trump’s proposed protectionism, when she told industry leaders late on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade, rebutting Trump’s comments about a border taxes on car imports.
If Merkel wants to pick a fight with Trump, he can just pull our troops out of Germany and let her defend Germany without them… I’m tired of paying for their defense so they can spend their money on socialism!
Looks like Merkel wants to be the next one to go down for the count!
Step right up to the plate, Merkel. I, for one, have been waiting for you!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yikes
Great video!
Let HER declare war on Russia. Won’t be the first time.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL!
“Government not working for you? Tired of overbearing, tone-deaf leaders letting you down? Don’t fool around with clumsy anarchists and annoying Ottomans, when you can use new and improved INVADE RUSSIA 3.0!“
Indeed. But I don’t believe anyone ever declared war on Russia in the month of January!! It has been said Napoleon was defeated by the Generals January and February lol.
Hey Sundance (or any Mods looking in)… just wanted to let you know I’ve been trying to send you an email over the past half hour or so. First one got bounced back, so I made a change to fix what I thought was the problem (too big?), but then the next two had the same thing happen. It wasn’t really that important, so it’s no big deal. The main reason I’m letting you know this is in case they DO go through at some point… I just want to say in advance SORRY for sending you three emails right on top of each other. I doubt that’ll happen though…. since the bounced-back notice said “fatal, permanent error” or something! 😀
Hey…..just checked, and none of ’em have shown up yet, but I’ll keep my eyes peeled. 😀 (“Fatal, permanent error”…that doesn’t sound good! )
Somebody might want to check out Tweets from Cher. She’s probably been saying some stupid things. I would check in on her but she blocked me awhile ago.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope 2🐝There 2Support Growing Opposition,2 KING 👑 Who
Sits UP In His Ivory Tower,Sending Out140 Character DECREES📜
Rosie O’Donnell is always good for a chuckle. http://Www.twitter.com/Rosie She is desperately trying a way to stop the inauguration. She’s such a joy-filled person. Seriously, is there such a thing as a happy lesbian? How about just one who’s not viciously angry every waking moment?
We are planning an all day celebration at home in front of TV Friday. Already planning all the yummy snacks and great breakfast, lunch and dinner. Plus wine and champagne. Bigger celebration than Christmas and New Year.
3 more days and I never want to see or hear Obula again. Thank god for President Trump.
Just 3 more days.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
👍🍷😀
GERMAN media VS AMERICAN media
‘Catastrophic’ German media’s anti-Trump bias blasted as ‘out of touch and unprofessional’
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/755020/German-media-accused-Donald-Trump-bias-unprofessional-coverage
“The Last Refuge was founded on #ColdAnger” — https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/16/ms-twitchy-michelle-malkin-discusses-president-elect-trump/
Breaking: #DisruptJ20 Far Left Terror Group’s Twitter Account Hacked – Documents Posted Online
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2017/01/breaking-disruptj20-far-left-terror-groups-twitter-account-hacked-documents-posted-online/?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter
If these guys are the best and brightest the left has to offer, then this is going to be much easier than we thought. Master criminals they are not.
Bill Ayers’ footprints in this. Grizzled old anarchists & minions whip up fears of facism in order to destroy democracy, but oops, it slips over the edge into domestic terrorism. Ayers and his revolutionary buds in academia get others in trouble, but manage to save their own butts.
This is sick. Looks like there might be a real connection with that Comet Pizza.
It’s a mighty big coincidence that a Democrat party operative chooses to have his sick planning meeting at this very establishment that was at the center of the pedophilia ring outlined in the Podesta emails and he turns out to be a long time pedo. Unless, of course, Putin orchestrated the whole thing to help Trump.
One possibility that bothered me is that the Pedo Axis / DNC / Clintonworld may have a lot of cameras in there. To the police, their just security tapes. To the DNC-connected owner, they’re political tapes. They may have sound, too, somehow. It’s their home turf. OTOH they may just feel safe there.
their = they’re
Does anyone know if Menendez is in that group of peds?
Yikes.
Wow! I wonder what the acronym UAP means? Someone wanted him disavowed by that organization in 1998. What ‘s he been up to for the last 18 years?
I’ve been trying it figure that out, too. There are so many. It could be the Urban Arts a Program or a million others. Here’s more on this weirdo:
https://voat.co/v/pizzagate/1569921
UAP – Utopian Anarchist Party
Sick, sick people.
No wonder media and CIA worked so fast to shut down pizzagate. Bet there are some real important pedos in DC that needed protected.
These are really sick people. Really sick. They need to be stopped.
Thanks for the post. This sort of news needs to get out and it ain’t gonna be CNN doing it.
There is more. I think they are just getting started gathering all the postings.
Okay….I’m dyin’ here…..
I Wouldn’t Let The Weasels Into My Office Either
by Earl of Taint
Put ’em out in the yard. They’re animals, most of them…with apologies to the animals. They have only one intention when it comes to covering Trump and that is to ruin him. Because they’re worms. (and I don’t have to apologize to invertebrates) F ’em. Go back to work, B*ttlickers for Obama.
LOLOLOL…Helen Thomas was framed? 😀
LMAO!
ROFL…
Jake Tapper was on Seth Meyers tonight trying to assert CNN’s journalistic integrity. The media have NO right to access to the president. They’re unelected. They don’t represent anyone other than themselves. President Trump would be within his rights to tell them all to take a flying leap. I wish he would.
😀 😀 But it’s not right having that picture of Helen in there. Unlike most other MSM minions, at least that woman had some courage.
Looks like someone hacked into j20 twitter and Mike Cernovich is talking about it!!! Crazy stuff! Bill Ayers again!! Pretty serious. Gatewaypundit has story.
It’s nasty kiddie porn. Sick!!
…just a few more days to wait. Lord have mercy.
watching tucker over the last week or so some of his guests have been outstanding! i started making a list….as of tonight i have mason weaver, stephen cohen, and there was an excellent interview with another man with the last name starting with W a week or so ago….can someone refresh my memory?
Czech-Mate!
Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Reveals PROOF He’s Not Behind Russia Dossier Scandal
See the photo that crushed the controversy about a mystery trip to Prague.
Jan 16, 2017
http://radaronline.com/videos/donald-trump-russia-dossier-scandal-michael-cohen-apology/
It seems that Luke Kuhn in the Project Veritas video advocating violence at Deploraball is a PEDOPHILE ADVOCATE…
Mike Cernovich
🇺🇸 Verified account
@Cernovich
WTF. #disruptj20 organizer Luke Kuhn is a pedophile advocate, caught posting on “Boy Chat.”
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/5og4fm/mike_cernovich_on_deploraball_we_hired_lawyers/dcj4uly/?context=3 …
10:41 PM – 16 Jan 2017
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cdc3mXtHl5M Everyone needs to see this account by Pastor Paul Begley of his threat from and attempted murder by the NSA. God help us!
Who’s funding all this?
http://tulsa.backpage.com/MiscJobs/get-paid-fighting-against-trump/12627241
This guy is doing good work: https://www.twitter.com/midnightride20
