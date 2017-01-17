January 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

155 Responses to January 17th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. SteveInCO says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Happy Tuesday, Treepers! Oligula’s last Tuesday.

    Hillary has been dead meat, politically, for ten glorious weeks now. Outside of politics, the hack has been dead meat longer than that.

    03 days, 11 hours, 40 minutes

    That’s 83 hours, 40 minutes, folks, until the disastrous decimation of America by the dastardly demogogue Obola ends!

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  2. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:21 am

    • ChicagoMom says:
      January 17, 2017 at 12:32 am

      BREAKING: It’s on GP now: Mike Cernovich is in charge of the Deploraball and he will file charges against the leaders of the groups responsible for planning the above attacks. He plans to file civil AND criminal charges for terrorism, per the article. Apparently, three of those leaders have actually purchased tickets to Deploraball. Stay safe, Treepers!

      • psadie says:
        January 17, 2017 at 12:50 am

        I wonder how many will slip through and cause havoc at the Ball and at the Inauguration…please pray for their safety.

        • ChicagoMom says:
          January 17, 2017 at 12:55 am

          I’ve been praying since I saw the O’Keefe video earlier today. Now that the GP article was posted and I see that Mike Cernovich has actually filed with FBI and will file civil tomorrow, I do feel a little better. I’m sure security will be extremely tight there. I’m also sure all other Treepers will be praying even harder when they see this.

      • Sunshine says:
        January 17, 2017 at 1:23 am

        The police should take hold of their phones/computers, trace their email lists, and send an email message to all their followers advising them that police is now in charge.
        I guarantee that not one of them will show up at the Deploraball.

      • Wiggyky says:
        January 17, 2017 at 1:24 am

        I suspect searches upon entering the building will be strict. Matches, lighters (to set off the sprinklers) and any kind of vial that has liquid in it to avoid the stink bomb. Other items may also be necessary.

        • 3x1 says:
          January 17, 2017 at 1:47 am

          My understanding is the terrorists (necause that’s what they are) sent in a team to recon the Press Club. One or more of these jokers have both building (HVAC) experience and EMS/Fire service/HAZMAT background.

          From what i read, the butyric acid was to be placed in heating ducts (higher heat volatalizes the liquid better).

          https://cameochemicals.noaa.gov/chemical/2749

          Unless they were planning on using some sort of timer activated release mechanisms, the (three?) ticket holders would manually dump the liquid into air circulation equipment. Also read that sprinklers were talked about being disabled.

          Dump a quantity of butyric acid near exits, and you’ll have people trapped, most vomiting. With sufficient heat to vaporize, and a relatively closed environment, reaching an explosive concentration (between 2% LEL, or lower explosive limit and 10% UEL (upper explosive limit) is possible. For reference, natural gas (methane) has 5% LEL and 15% UEL. Disable sprinklers and a fire from an explosion would be uncontrolled. People sick from vomiting would be unable to flee.

          How many people are attending? At what point does a “prank” become attempted mass murder?

          This is unquestionably terrorism. See if the “justice” system lets them off the hook before 1/20

          Reference: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Flammability_limit

      • John Galt says:
        January 17, 2017 at 1:57 am

        Soros was recently sued for inciting and funding other terrorists.

        http://www.breitbart.com/texas/2016/11/08/war-police-father-executed-dallas-cop-sues-blm-soros/

  4. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:22 am

    HORRIFIC (and no friend of Israel) (Brooklyn) Congresswoman Yvette D. Clarke – example:

    “http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ryan-cops-as-pigs-painting-is-disgusting/article/2611722” — http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/ryan-cops-as-pigs-painting-is-disgusting/article/2611722

    • Artist says:
      January 17, 2017 at 1:37 am

      I wonder how Rep Yvette Clark would feel if I, as an artist,who while no longer a student, should still have the right to express myself through my art…created a painting of the Congressional Black Caucus as various gibbons, greater apes, chimpanzees, orangutans, spider monkeys etc.
      In as bad taste as the painting depicting the police as pigs, but perhaps what is good for the goose…
      If I wasn’t a professional artist who has to care about my reputation, I would be really tempted to do it….

  5. Texasranger says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Trump’s Top Priorities – The UN United Nations…

    Bill Still Report SR 1437 Video – Part 3 – Jan-16-2017:

  6. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:22 am

    “Monica Crowley bows out amid plagiarism accusations, says she will not join Trump administration” — http://www.businessinsider.com/monica-crowley-says-she-will-not-take-position-in-trump-administration-2017-1

  7. Sentient says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I can’t wait for the first government shutdown. Hope it lasts for months.

  9. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:23 am

  11. starfcker says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I was talking to one of my managers today, he is very efficient, he’s worked for me for 25 years, though he is quite liberal. He did vote for Trump. And he brought up all the bull that’s been laid on Trump’s door. Sign the pledge that you’re back the eventual Republican candidate. And look at the guys who didn’t. Will you accept the results of the election as legitimate? And look at the guys who didn’t. True uniparty scum. All of them.

  12. sunnydaze says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:33 am

    This former Black Panther, Weaver, being interviewed on Tucker Carlson right now is must-see TV!

  13. Deplorable Dave @DaveNYviii says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:35 am

  14. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Most, if not all “elected” Democrats in the last 50 years are illegitimate due to all of the citizens of foreign countries here illegally voting in our elections and because of all the institutionalized voter fraud that is encouraged and protected by the Democrat party. That doesn’t even begin to account for all the foreign campaign contributions, collusion with corrupt media outlets and relentless lying and race-baiting.

    • psadie says:
      January 17, 2017 at 12:56 am

      Jesse Jackson is still saying “voter suppression” of the Black Vote exists…really, Jesse give it up fool for it is quite old and Americans are tired of it!

      • Fe says:
        January 17, 2017 at 1:01 am

        He is a crochety old fool. Hush your face Jesse.

      • sunnydaze says:
        January 17, 2017 at 1:03 am

        Jesse J., another dirty politician who helped destroy the Black Community.

      • grlangworth says:
        January 17, 2017 at 2:25 am

        No, Jesse Jackson has it right partly…it’s just that the ‘voter suppression’ is coming from the Democrat Party. Keep on those LBJ boots, Pardner! And keep that Bootheel on those Inner City Necks. Don’t give them no fathers, and don’t give them no quarter — just EBT, EBT, EBT: that’s the ticket. And make damned sure you fund those Planned Parenthood clinics on as many ghetto corners as we can find. We need the Bizness!

    • usnveteran says:
      January 17, 2017 at 1:02 am

      Joe Knuckles ~
      Good points.
      I also wonder whether or not the 70 Democrats who were also card-carrying members of the Communist Party would be defined as illegitimate – or at least guilty of treason.

  15. Athena the Warrior says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:36 am

    We need to keep an eye out on all of the Never Trumper worms who are now trying to get jobs in the Trump administration if not immediately then down the road. Yes it’s a WAPO article but it actually lays out the dishonorable slime are looking for jobs even though they signed a national security letter against then candidate Trump. It also has links to the War on Rocks website with the full listing of wormy snakes:

    No quarter for these snakes.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/never-trump-national-security-republicans-fear-they-have-been-blacklisted/2017/01/16/a2fadf54-d9a3-11e6-b8b2-cb5164beba6b_story.html?utm_term=.099181bf8cff

  16. SteveInCO says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:40 am

    As of 17 Jan 2017, 00:40:00 Eastern Time (or 16 Jan 2017 22:40:00 MT or 20:40:00 Alaska Time [Howdy, Tundra PA!]):

    300,000 seconds.

    03 days, 11 hours, and 20 minutes,

    83 1/3 hours.

    5000 minutes.

    There are 86,400 seconds in a day, which means, roughly, 7 days out of 8 a “hundred thousand” boundary will be crossed.

    Next one is Wednesday morning, and I’ll most likely be sawing logs.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  17. tuskyou says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:44 am

    I don’t know how or if I’ll get any sleep in these final days. I wish tomorrow was Friday.

  19. Lucille says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:51 am

    TRUMP’S BIG AGENDA
    David Horowitz’s new book lays out the battle plan.
    January 17, 2017 – by Mark Tapson
    http://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/265481/trumps-big-agenda-mark-tapson

  20. usnveteran says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:52 am

    January 16, 2017
    Inherent Autonomy – The Trump Anti-Communist Counter Revolution:
    “Once you realize they are Globalist Puppets, and NOT on our side, everything else comes into focus and the mystery is solved. Donald Trump is mounting an America FIRST Counter Revolution! Are you with him?” …
    http://www.batr.org/autonomy/011717.html

    Communism, Socialism, Collectivism:
    http://famguardian.org/Subjects/Communism/Communism.htm

    Tavistock – The Best Kept Secret In America – By Dr. Bryan T. Weeks:
    http://educate-yourself.org/nwo/nwotavistockbestkeptsecret.shtml

    ‘The Enemies Within’, Movie Trailer #1 – By Trevor Loudon:

  21. Joe Knuckles says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:55 am

    Obama has proven that he’s really good at screwing things up. It’s that terrorist mentality.

  22. NJF says:
    January 17, 2017 at 12:57 am

    Love her.

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      January 17, 2017 at 1:10 am

      That pattern is that he’s a lying piece of crap.

    • Jason says:
      January 17, 2017 at 1:11 am

      • jello333 says:
        January 17, 2017 at 1:25 am

        He’s one of these has-been phonies…. they think that since they once did something important, a few million years ago, that anyone still cares about them. You, Mr. Lewis, are NO LONGER RELEVANT. And part of your anger is in your knowledge of that truth, and that Trump and millions of others KNOW it’s true.

    • Nettles18 says:
      January 17, 2017 at 1:52 am

      Here is a link to the Washington Post article, written on January 21, 2001 by Kevin Merida. It reveals Rep. John Lewis refused to attend Bush’s inauguration. It’s an interesting read into how the Democrats felt about going to an inauguration for a Republican President.

      “Rep. Martin Frost is explaining what it’s like to be a Democratic leader on Inauguration Day. He understands that some of his colleagues would rather eat a live armadillo than watch George W. Bush be sworn in as the 43rd president.”

      All the Democrats not going to the inauguration, will help President Trump to see very clearly who will work with him and who can’t/won’t work with him. That’s important information for him to know.

      On the bright side, more room for people who are so happy to be there and witness this incredible event.

  23. nwtex says:
    January 17, 2017 at 1:02 am

    Democrats Secretly Worked With Russia to Oppose My Dad
    13 Dec 2016

    […]
    When my father, Ronald Reagan, was president, Democrat politicians secretly connived with the Soviets in failed attempts to manipulate elections and defeat Ronald Reagan. Former intelligence officer Herbert Romerstein dug through the Soviet archives after the fall of the USSR and uncovered secret documents written by KGB agent Victor Chebrikov. The documents revealed that Senator Edward “Ted” Kennedy had sent a friend, former Senator John Tunney of California, to contact the KGB. Tunney’s mission: undermine then-President Jimmy Carter.

    On March 5, 1980, as Kennedy was challenging Carter in the primaries, Tunney met with the KGB and urged the Soviets to sabotage Carter’s foreign policy efforts. It’s amazing: Two high-ranking Democrats — a sitting U.S. senator and a former senator — sought Soviet help in undermining American foreign policy and manipulating an American election…

    http://www.newsmax.com/Reagan/democrats-russia-ronald-reagan/2016/12/13/id/763730/

  24. Dale says:
    January 17, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Merkel Says She Is Ready To “Fight A Generational Battle” With Trump To Preserve Liberal Democracy And Trade
    … Merkel fired her own shot across the bow of Trump’s proposed protectionism, when she told industry leaders late on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade, rebutting Trump’s comments about a border taxes on car imports.

    If Merkel wants to pick a fight with Trump, he can just pull our troops out of Germany and let her defend Germany without them… I’m tired of paying for their defense so they can spend their money on socialism!

  25. wolfmoon1776 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 1:09 am

    Let HER declare war on Russia. Won’t be the first time.

  26. jello333 says:
    January 17, 2017 at 1:22 am

    Hey Sundance (or any Mods looking in)… just wanted to let you know I’ve been trying to send you an email over the past half hour or so. First one got bounced back, so I made a change to fix what I thought was the problem (too big?), but then the next two had the same thing happen. It wasn’t really that important, so it’s no big deal. The main reason I’m letting you know this is in case they DO go through at some point… I just want to say in advance SORRY for sending you three emails right on top of each other. I doubt that’ll happen though…. since the bounced-back notice said “fatal, permanent error” or something! 😀

  27. kimosaabe says:
    January 17, 2017 at 1:27 am

    Somebody might want to check out Tweets from Cher. She’s probably been saying some stupid things. I would check in on her but she blocked me awhile ago.

    • Fe says:
      January 17, 2017 at 1:40 am

      She says really dumb stuff: twitter.com/peacegalaxy/st…
      Hope 2🐝There 2Support Growing Opposition,2 KING 👑 Who
      Sits UP In His Ivory Tower,Sending Out140 Character DECREES📜

    • Sentient says:
      January 17, 2017 at 2:23 am

      Rosie O’Donnell is always good for a chuckle. http://Www.twitter.com/Rosie She is desperately trying a way to stop the inauguration. She’s such a joy-filled person. Seriously, is there such a thing as a happy lesbian? How about just one who’s not viciously angry every waking moment?

  29. Raffaella says:
    January 17, 2017 at 1:27 am

    We are planning an all day celebration at home in front of TV Friday. Already planning all the yummy snacks and great breakfast, lunch and dinner. Plus wine and champagne. Bigger celebration than Christmas and New Year.

    3 more days and I never want to see or hear Obula again. Thank god for President Trump.

    Just 3 more days.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  30. Sunshine says:
    January 17, 2017 at 1:31 am

    GERMAN media VS AMERICAN media

    ‘Catastrophic’ German media’s anti-Trump bias blasted as ‘out of touch and unprofessional’

    http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/755020/German-media-accused-Donald-Trump-bias-unprofessional-coverage

  31. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 17, 2017 at 1:35 am

    “The Last Refuge was founded on #ColdAnger” — https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/16/ms-twitchy-michelle-malkin-discusses-president-elect-trump/

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      January 17, 2017 at 1:59 am

      If these guys are the best and brightest the left has to offer, then this is going to be much easier than we thought. Master criminals they are not.

    • yakmaster2 says:
      January 17, 2017 at 2:03 am

      Bill Ayers’ footprints in this. Grizzled old anarchists & minions whip up fears of facism in order to destroy democracy, but oops, it slips over the edge into domestic terrorism. Ayers and his revolutionary buds in academia get others in trouble, but manage to save their own butts.

  33. jackphatz says:
    January 17, 2017 at 1:58 am

    This is sick. Looks like there might be a real connection with that Comet Pizza.

  34. Ad rem says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:10 am

    Okay….I’m dyin’ here…..

    I Wouldn’t Let The Weasels Into My Office Either
    by Earl of Taint

    Put ’em out in the yard. They’re animals, most of them…with apologies to the animals. They have only one intention when it comes to covering Trump and that is to ruin him. Because they’re worms. (and I don’t have to apologize to invertebrates) F ’em. Go back to work, B*ttlickers for Obama.

    photo 8f0991c9-c254-41f2-90cd-382694933023_zpsu0xu6opc.jpg
    photo b03e1a28-1a2c-4ea7-95c6-3fe80d6e6cf9_zpsg6y64i48.jpg
    LOLOLOL…Helen Thomas was framed? 😀

  35. Bree says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:24 am

    Looks like someone hacked into j20 twitter and Mike Cernovich is talking about it!!! Crazy stuff! Bill Ayers again!! Pretty serious. Gatewaypundit has story.

  36. grlangworth says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:28 am

    …just a few more days to wait. Lord have mercy.

  37. petszmom says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:33 am

    watching tucker over the last week or so some of his guests have been outstanding! i started making a list….as of tonight i have mason weaver, stephen cohen, and there was an excellent interview with another man with the last name starting with W a week or so ago….can someone refresh my memory?

  38. nwtex says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:38 am

    Czech-Mate!
    Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Reveals PROOF He’s Not Behind Russia Dossier Scandal
    See the photo that crushed the controversy about a mystery trip to Prague.
    Jan 16, 2017

    http://radaronline.com/videos/donald-trump-russia-dossier-scandal-michael-cohen-apology/

  39. nwtex says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:41 am

  41. psadie says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:44 am

    It seems that Luke Kuhn in the Project Veritas video advocating violence at Deploraball is a PEDOPHILE ADVOCATE…

    Mike Cernovich
    🇺🇸 Verified account
    ‏@Cernovich

    WTF. #disruptj20 organizer Luke Kuhn is a pedophile advocate, caught posting on “Boy Chat.”
    https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/comments/5og4fm/mike_cernovich_on_deploraball_we_hired_lawyers/dcj4uly/?context=3

    Reply
  42. v4ni11ista says:
    January 17, 2017 at 2:47 am

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cdc3mXtHl5M Everyone needs to see this account by Pastor Paul Begley of his threat from and attempted murder by the NSA. God help us!

