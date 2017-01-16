Monday January 16th – Open Thread

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

11 Responses to Monday January 16th – Open Thread

  1. Dommy says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:18 am

    10.”Christ: God’s power and God’s wisdom” (1 Corinthians 1:24).

    9.”Christ, Who is God’s image” (2 Corinthians 4:4).

    8.”The churches, Christ’s glory” (2 Corinthians 8:23).

    7.”The Lord Jesus Christ . . . the glory” (Ephesians 1:17).

    6.”Christ is the head of the church” (Ephesians 5:23).

    5.”Christ in you, the hope of glory” (Colossians 1:27).

    4.”The mystery of God: Christ” (Colossians 2:2).

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

  2. SteveInCO says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:19 am

    04 days, 11 hours, 41 minutes

    107 hours, 41 minutes

    6461 minutes

    Soon the slimy slithering snake will be ejected from the White House.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  3. teajr says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:25 am

    I’ve been waiting for this thread to open all day lol.. For those interested, and it’s quite a long read, but: https://rednationrising.wordpress.com/2016/01/01/the-clooneys-enemies-of-democracy/

    tags include Clooney, UN, Soros, Obama.. you get the idea

  4. Garrison Hall says:
    January 16, 2017 at 12:37 am

  6. nimrodman says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:06 am

    In keeping with the above “microaggression”

    In case you needed another reason to avoid her movies (It’s all-racism-all-the-time there in lefty land, apparently).

    Hollywood activist Ashley Judd wants ‘standard issue’ black emojis to combat ‘white privilege’
    http://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2017/jan/12/ashley-judd-hollywood-activist-wants-standard-issu/

    (oh, by the way: existing emojis are actually yellow but that’s just “code for white” according to Ms Judd)

    • MaryfromMarin says:
      January 16, 2017 at 1:18 am

      But…but…you’d need white facial expressions to show up on black emojis, wouldn’t you? Then THAT that would look like the despised “blackface” parodies, a la minstrel shows & Al Jolson, right?

  7. Sentient says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:12 am

    Tonight on NPR (I listen so you don’t have to) they interviewed Dan Savage (the sodomite). I went to his Twitter. Sometimes it’s interesting to read the Twitter feed of libtards. I tell, you, this Savage and his type are going to be out of their freaking minds with Trump as president. He retweeted some Business Insider “story” based on the Christopher Steele dossier that Trump changed to a more Russia-friendly policy on Ukraine in exchange for Russia releasing DNC emails. The buggery is driving Savage crazy.

  8. usnveteran says:
    January 16, 2017 at 1:20 am

    National Mammal In Peril! Yellowstone Begins Capturing Wild Buffalo For Slaughter:
    http://buffalofieldcampaign.org/bfc-news/national-mammal-in-peril-yellowstone-begins-capturing-wild-buffalo-for-slaughter

    Local Residents Work Together To Save The Buffalo:
    (Every year the BLM blame slaughter of buffalo – to oblige the ranchers and landowners …)
    http://www.buffalofieldcampaign.org/bfc-news/local-residents-work-together-to-save-the-buffalo

    Volunteer With Us (Field Volunteers Needed Now):
    http://buffalofieldcampaign.org/get-involved/volunteer-with-us

