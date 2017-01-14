Social Just-us Warriors Convene In Arizona For DNC Leadership Debate…

Social, Economic and Climate Just-us Warriors convened the first of four regional forums in Arizona to discuss who will lead the Democrat Party. The top two Justice Warrior (DNC) candidates are representative Keith Ellison and Labor Secretary Tom Perez:

Team Bernie want Ellison – Team Hillary want Perez

When asked to give an example of their qualifications for the post their responses were:

♦ Keith Ellison – […] “There are no statewide Republicans in Minnesota,” said Ellison, who in 2006 became the first Muslim elected to Congress. “And the reason why is because I had turned out the vote and turnout in the 5th Congressional District. I used to have the lowest turnout in the state of Minnesota; now my congressional district has the highest.”

♦ Tom Perez – […] “We need a DNC chair who can take the fight to Donald Trump, who can communicate a very powerful message of economic opportunity and inclusion,” Perez told The Republic. “Who can speak to every stakeholder group in our big tent and who can really implement a 50-state strategy where we’re building, from the bottom up, parties that can field candidates from school board to senator and help us take back statehouses and Congress.” (read more)

They haz plans.