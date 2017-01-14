Social Just-us Warriors Convene In Arizona For DNC Leadership Debate…

Social, Economic and Climate Just-us Warriors convened the first of four regional forums in Arizona to discuss who will lead the Democrat Party.  The top two Justice Warrior (DNC) candidates are representative Keith Ellison and Labor Secretary Tom Perez:

Team Bernie want Ellison – Team Hillary want Perez

keith-ellisonTom perez and Eric Holder

When asked to give an example of their qualifications for the post their responses were:

♦ Keith Ellison – […] “There are no statewide Republicans in Minnesota,” said Ellison, who in 2006 became the first Muslim elected to Congress. “And the reason why is because I had turned out the vote and turnout in the 5th Congressional District. I used to have the lowest turnout in the state of Minnesota; now my congressional district has the highest.”

♦ Tom Perez – […]  “We need a DNC chair who can take the fight to Donald Trump, who can communicate a very powerful message of economic opportunity and inclusion,” Perez told The Republic. “Who can speak to every stakeholder group in our big tent and who can really implement a 50-state strategy where we’re building, from the bottom up, parties that can field candidates from school board to senator and help us take back statehouses and Congress.”  (read more)

They haz plans.

2016-election-results-county-final

democrat-logo-1-2clinton-javitzclinton-javitz-3clinton-javitz-2clinton-javitz-5clinton-javitz-6Official Seal of Democratic Party

102 Responses to Social Just-us Warriors Convene In Arizona For DNC Leadership Debate…

  1. NHVoter says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Jehmu Green is also running for DNC Chair…LOL.

    Reply
  2. Siloam says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    Hard to pick the head idiot from a group of idiots.

    Reply
  3. Eric Kennedy says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    Please…please…please…give us Ellison.

    Reply
  4. james23 says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    I heard Kermit Gosnel is tossing his hat into the Democrat “ring”

    Reply
  5. sunnydaze says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Both of the statements are funny, but I think Perez takes the prize for his “economic opportunity” message.

    I wonder if Perez includes “JOBS” in his economic opportunity plans?

    Reply
  6. Fe says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    LOL Sundance, love that play on words in the title social just-us, 😂😂😂

    Reply
  7. lastinillinois says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    “….building, from the bottom up ….”
    Sounds like tbe losers are starting over – good luck with that!!!

    Also sounds like a ‘long game’s strategy’ – WORKS FOR ME!!!

    These guy’s leadership averages 117 years old and their “bench” are the most extreme bunch of race-baiting A-wipes I have ever seen.

    If their social justice snowflake crybaby training of our college aged youth doesn’t come through for them in 2 or 4 years they are done.

    DONE!!

    Reply
  8. sunnydaze says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    Ah yes, the Democratic Party “Toilet Bowl” symbol. Hadn’t seen that in a while!

    Had forgotten all about it. Thanks for the reminder, Sundance!

    Reply
  9. NHVoter says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    I posted this on the John Lewis thread but I think it’s just as relevant here.

    The modern Democrat Party is certifiably insane.

    Reply
  10. Joan says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Can anyone really believe that Obama’s approval rating is over 50%?

    Reply
    • abigailstraight says:
      January 14, 2017 at 11:42 pm

      Fake news; like we’ve been witnessing during the 2016 campaign; Donald Trump cannot and will not be President! He does not have the ‘numbers’; approval rating is the lowest in the history of presidential elections, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.
      In 6 days Donald Trump will take the Oath of Office of President of the United States of America.
      So much for fake news polling numbers.

      Reply
    • Diogenes says:
      January 14, 2017 at 11:50 pm

      Considering they poll almost exclusively old people with landlines, major city democrats, and idiot college students I can easily believe the poll numbers showing 55% approval for the knob gobbling muslim.

      Reply
    • SoCal Patriot says:
      January 14, 2017 at 11:53 pm

      I love Obama…without him, we wouldn’t control the Presidency, House, Senate, 31 governors, and the bulk of all state legislatures. He is the best thing that has ever happened for us other than the rise of DJT.

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      January 15, 2017 at 12:07 am

      Wait until you see what the MSM does to Donald Trump…

      I think KAC might create an alternate polling reference. At least I hope so.

      Reply
    • Pam says:
      January 15, 2017 at 12:17 am

      No! Why? Because Hillary ran on Obama’s policies and lost…..bigly!

      Also, consider the fact that the MSM lied about Hillary’s poll numbers the entire time.

      Reply
  11. snaggletooths says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Talk about tone deaf that is the democrat party they go any farther left they should just rename themselves the people’s socialist party .

    Reply
  12. lastinillinois says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    I have a question for our female perusers here:

    In the picture above, the woman in the white suit – what was she thinking?

    Reply
  13. justfactsplz says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Our goose is cooked./sarc.

    Reply
  14. beaujest says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    Can’t find another Kenyan ?

    Reply
  15. Alison says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    i wonder if all the celebrities threatened with “shunning” if they participated in Trump’s inaugural celebration feel the DNC “inclusion” vibes.

    Reply
  16. LP says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    So, the wankers, the Wankerati, the whiners, the whingers, the crybabies, the numpties, and bacon sarnies are their ‘just us’ warriors?
    Otiosity is thy name.

    Reply
  17. Sentient says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Just a reminder that if only 25,000 Hillary voters had switched to Trump, he’d have won MN’s 10 electoral votes. So Ellison’s “getting out the vote” didn’t stop MN from being the closest since 1984 from going to the Republican.

    Reply
  18. emet says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    “The DNC isn’t firing on all cylinders, but its problems are fixable”. Yep, new pistons and rings along with an overbore, cam and lifters, timing chain, valve grind and new guides, reground crank and oversize main and rod bearings, oil pump, points, plugs, condensor, coil, gaskets. That ought to do it.

    Reply
  19. Ghostrider says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Here is a magnificent, winning idea:

    A friend of mine came across an excellent way for President Elect Trump to make a deal with his former political opponent and adversary, Hillary Clinton. In the spirit of true bipartisanship, Trump should offer her a choice of either being prosecuted by his new DOJ Attorney General for recklessly breaking federal laws as Sec of State relating to her private server and email scandals or…
    Accept the role of Ambassador to Libya and be stationed full time at the Consulate in Benghazi. If things don’t work out there for her as planned, well, at that point, what difference would it make?

    Reply
  20. LBB says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Ha Ha. I was going to copy the paragraph that states all the candidates, but before I could do it the “ad blocker” police stopped me. This time it also asked me a citizens test. Who vetoes bills? Had 4 choices , after I selected Pres, , it indicated I did better than 87% of AZCentral readers.

    Reply
  21. Sentient says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    I predict that Sherrod Brown will be their 2020 presidential candidate. Since Michael Moore seems to be the leader of the democrat party, Brown meets Moore’s criteria: extreme prog, Midwest state, etc.

    Reply
  22. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    I can call it a day now that I’ve seen those crying
    pics again. Love it. And that metrosexual guy in
    top two pics, what guy holds his face like that? Pajama boy maybe.

    Reply
  23. Kokanee says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Sundance… bone to pick:
    Your seal of the modern “Democratic” party…… should be Democrat party.
    They don’t even come close to democratic.

    Reply
  24. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:51 pm

    I’m a lIttle slow, “erase the suck” , is that a Democrat pacifier with a D in it? Good one.

    Reply
  25. Sentient says:
    January 14, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    I know most here will disagree, but I think that just as Sanders was a stronger candidate than Clinton, Ellison would actually be better for the democrats. He’s more authentic than Perez. Ellison also foresaw a Trump victory. He’s smarter than people realize – except when it comes to picking his religion.

    Reply
  26. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Look at that map/says it all/
    MAGAparty will be here a LONG TIME/
    Dimocrats are DONE/

    Reply
  27. Preppin247 says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Dims will likely criticize The Donald for spending too much time helping the middle class when we have transgender homeless people with no access to a unisex bathrooms

    Reply
  28. emet says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:20 am

    If Ellison loses: DNC Embraces Islamaphobia, Kicks Muslim to the Curb

    If Perez loses : 150 Years and Still No Latino DNC Chair, as Perez is Kicked to the Curb.

    Reply
  29. Kerry Gimbel says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I think Jehmu would be the best comic choice for the DNC

    Reply
  30. MIKE says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:23 am

    For once I actually agree with dirty Sanders. We cannot go wrong with Keith hakim Ellison. That’s like getting the questions to a debate, beforehand.

    Reply
    • lastinillinois says:
      January 15, 2017 at 12:37 am

      Ellison will get the moslem vote,
      I wonder if he gets the soccer mom vote? (I bet he would if Oprah was still on every day!)

      Reply
  31. Rebel Mope says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:30 am

    You people laugh, but they just might hand Barrack Obama a clipboard and a bullhorn and.. and… oh never mind.

    Reply
  32. In Az says:
    January 15, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Wow. Keith Ellison has some outstanding qualifications. /s

    Seriously, his only qualifications are his skin color and ideaology masked as a religion, Moslem.

    Reply

