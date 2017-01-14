Social Just-us Warriors Convene In Arizona For DNC Leadership Debate…

Social, Economic and Climate Just-us Warriors convened the first of four regional forums in Arizona to discuss who will lead the Democrat Party. The top two Justice Warrior (DNC) candidates are representative Keith Ellison and Labor Secretary Tom Perez:
Team Bernie want Ellison – Team Hillary want Perez
When asked to give an example of their qualifications for the post their responses were:
♦ Keith Ellison – […] “There are no statewide Republicans in Minnesota,” said Ellison, who in 2006 became the first Muslim elected to Congress. “And the reason why is because I had turned out the vote and turnout in the 5th Congressional District. I used to have the lowest turnout in the state of Minnesota; now my congressional district has the highest.”
♦ Tom Perez – […] “We need a DNC chair who can take the fight to Donald Trump, who can communicate a very powerful message of economic opportunity and inclusion,” Perez told The Republic. “Who can speak to every stakeholder group in our big tent and who can really implement a 50-state strategy where we’re building, from the bottom up, parties that can field candidates from school board to senator and help us take back statehouses and Congress.” (read more)
They haz plans.
Jehmu Green is also running for DNC Chair…LOL.
How do you pronounce Jehmu?
Dum – ass
😂😂😂😂😂
said with the perfect democrat accent 😉
Sham-moo
Gem-moo
Jehmu: Ugly POS inside and out.
I believe that’s the correct pronunciation.
And a very accurate description too.
As the jackals and hyenas congregate . . . the lion waits . . .
The Lion video edited for Trump? Wew lad.
/pol/ memes have gone mainstream. What a time to be alive.
Hard to pick the head idiot from a group of idiots.
Rubio vs Tillerson says the shortest idiot is in charge….
Please…please…please…give us Ellison.
Ellison. Yes, gottabe !!
Team Bernie all the way …. do it, pick Ellison.
My money is on Ellison the democrats have zero chance with fly over country and they will continue to play their favorite the race card.
Ellison the muzzie is the one. He will get the job done.
Dangerous
Ellison would be my first choice, no question, but perez is a nasty piece of work, who could help voters turn away from the dimocrats in droves. We’re already winning, regardless, and I’m not tired of it yet.
The dems need to come out of the closet and put the islamic cultist at the top of their party. They know that they want to.
And so does everyone else.
Agree! Ellison helps to expose the idiocy of the Democrats all the more. Claims his district gets more votes than ever? How many are duplicate, dead, illegal, or fake?
I heard Kermit Gosnel is tossing his hat into the Democrat “ring”
Kermit – is he the ‘Green’ candidate?
He’s the baby killer Dr out of Philly i think…in jail now
Sorry jstvrealized your joke…need sleep my bad
He needs to be frog-walked.
Both of the statements are funny, but I think Perez takes the prize for his “economic opportunity” message.
I wonder if Perez includes “JOBS” in his economic opportunity plans?
Bite your Tongue, sunnydaze!
LOL. These guys are a hoot, aren’t they?
You know whats funny is if you read Tom Perez’s message in a certain way, it sounds like he’s saying that it is Donald Trump who is the one who can communicate a very powerful message of economic opportunity and inclusion (MAGA).
Unfortunately, it will be a cold day in hell before we see a prospective DNC chair say something that smart.
LOL Sundance, love that play on words in the title social just-us, 😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 7 people
The haz plans hee hee. Oh and I am Team Bernie all the way on this one. Let Ellison have it. Then we’ll all be salivating for 2018 midterms. 👍
It’s a win-win for our side. Democrats would lose bigly with either one.
“….building, from the bottom up ….”
Sounds like tbe losers are starting over – good luck with that!!!
Also sounds like a ‘long game’s strategy’ – WORKS FOR ME!!!
These guy’s leadership averages 117 years old and their “bench” are the most extreme bunch of race-baiting A-wipes I have ever seen.
If their social justice snowflake crybaby training of our college aged youth doesn’t come through for them in 2 or 4 years they are done.
DONE!!
Ah yes, the Democratic Party “Toilet Bowl” symbol. Hadn’t seen that in a while!
Had forgotten all about it. Thanks for the reminder, Sundance!
I posted this on the John Lewis thread but I think it’s just as relevant here.
The modern Democrat Party is certifiably insane.
Ah ha!! Trumps messaging from his FB page.
7 days til Inauguration (yesterday) the #7 is cut out from a pic from the DNC Forum Debate
* Thx NHVoter for pic I’ve been wracking my brain trying to figure it, i thought it was WH Correspondence dinner
15965318_10158469509530725_4305279887848254188_n.jpg
8 Days until Inauguration the 8 is a cut out of pic of Obie signing ObieCare
Today’s 6 days til Inauguration i cannot figure out, Maybe DNC convention???
Trump is hilarious! Messaging us how many days until the horror of this administration is over!😂😉 with pics no less!!
Are those obongo’s greek columns?
Oooooo, good for you! That makes sense. If my pic cant be seen clearly go to Trumps FB page for clearer view! I think you are right!
Although it also looks like a blue carpeted walkway to the podium??? Im not sure but i def like your take!
Let me try #7 again, fingers crossed
Huh? O’Malley seems to look OK…until he opens his mouth.
Last time O’mally opened his mouth he said “All lives matter”.
Of course he changed his mind the next day, apologized, and walked it back.
Then he disappeared from the campaign for the presidency.
Typical dem loser.
Says the man who handed over one of the bluest states to a republican governor
Can anyone really believe that Obama’s approval rating is over 50%?
Fake news; like we’ve been witnessing during the 2016 campaign; Donald Trump cannot and will not be President! He does not have the ‘numbers’; approval rating is the lowest in the history of presidential elections, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.
In 6 days Donald Trump will take the Oath of Office of President of the United States of America.
So much for fake news polling numbers.
Fake everything.
Considering they poll almost exclusively old people with landlines, major city democrats, and idiot college students I can easily believe the poll numbers showing 55% approval for the knob gobbling muslim.
Ever since Gallup was excoriated by the WH because Obama was polling at 38%, his numbers have been above 50%. Huh…
I love Obama…without him, we wouldn’t control the Presidency, House, Senate, 31 governors, and the bulk of all state legislatures. He is the best thing that has ever happened for us other than the rise of DJT.
Wait until you see what the MSM does to Donald Trump…
I think KAC might create an alternate polling reference. At least I hope so.
No! Why? Because Hillary ran on Obama’s policies and lost…..bigly!
Also, consider the fact that the MSM lied about Hillary’s poll numbers the entire time.
Talk about tone deaf that is the democrat party they go any farther left they should just rename themselves the people’s socialist party .
Let’s just call them Communists.
I have a question for our female perusers here:
In the picture above, the woman in the white suit – what was she thinking?
Tacky outfit. I was asking the same question.
LOL/ Looks like Jeb’s girl Lauren Batchelder
from the townhall that agressively questioned
Trump/Rule of thumb for me/ Be careful
with white/so UNFORGIVING/
To answer your question/
She wasn’t thinking 😇
She does look like Batchelder!
Great catch.
That must be her ‘Hillary wore white so I should too’ outfit…looks good on neither of them.
Also scroll up/ one in pink blazer
white blouse/ questionable/
What – NO BRA?
Oh boy.
Thanks for pointing that out – I must be slipping!
Look at the goofy dude behind her right shoulder !! The whole gaggle of boo-hoos is hilarious.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are these snowflakes for real?
She was thinking, “Nah, nobody will notice that my phone needs to be surgically removed. I MUST wear my white suit in tribute to Hillary’s convention suit. It’s only a little tight! I’ll suck my stomach in all night.”
“…suck my stomach in …”
And everything else!
She’s thinking “I’m a-gonna squeeze into these pants if it’s the last F*cking thing I do on this earth. And then I’m….gonna….get…this….GD…cellphone…in there if it KILLS me.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Our goose is cooked./sarc.
Can’t find another Kenyan ?
All ‘sold out’, apparently.
Now that is funny.
i wonder if all the celebrities threatened with “shunning” if they participated in Trump’s inaugural celebration feel the DNC “inclusion” vibes.
So, the wankers, the Wankerati, the whiners, the whingers, the crybabies, the numpties, and bacon sarnies are their ‘just us’ warriors?
Otiosity is thy name.
I absolutely LOVE the term “wankerati”.
What a perfect fit.
Just a reminder that if only 25,000 Hillary voters had switched to Trump, he’d have won MN’s 10 electoral votes. So Ellison’s “getting out the vote” didn’t stop MN from being the closest since 1984 from going to the Republican.
“The DNC isn’t firing on all cylinders, but its problems are fixable”. Yep, new pistons and rings along with an overbore, cam and lifters, timing chain, valve grind and new guides, reground crank and oversize main and rod bearings, oil pump, points, plugs, condensor, coil, gaskets. That ought to do it.
Ha!
Perfect.
And a driver with vision wouldn’t be a bad idea either, but far be it from me to be the one to suggest it!
I hope they put Diesel in the tank too. (Ellison)
Here is a magnificent, winning idea:
A friend of mine came across an excellent way for President Elect Trump to make a deal with his former political opponent and adversary, Hillary Clinton. In the spirit of true bipartisanship, Trump should offer her a choice of either being prosecuted by his new DOJ Attorney General for recklessly breaking federal laws as Sec of State relating to her private server and email scandals or…
Accept the role of Ambassador to Libya and be stationed full time at the Consulate in Benghazi. If things don’t work out there for her as planned, well, at that point, what difference would it make?
Ha Ha. I was going to copy the paragraph that states all the candidates, but before I could do it the “ad blocker” police stopped me. This time it also asked me a citizens test. Who vetoes bills? Had 4 choices , after I selected Pres, , it indicated I did better than 87% of AZCentral readers.
87% selected “daddy”, because he handles all the bills right?
I predict that Sherrod Brown will be their 2020 presidential candidate. Since Michael Moore seems to be the leader of the democrat party, Brown meets Moore’s criteria: extreme prog, Midwest state, etc.
I can call it a day now that I’ve seen those crying
pics again. Love it. And that metrosexual guy in
top two pics, what guy holds his face like that? Pajama boy maybe.
I would like to take this opportunity to nominate Maxine Waters for Democrat candidate for President 2020.
Can I get a 2nd?
Only if Sheila Jackson Lee is VP
And Hank Johnson Secretary of (tipped over) State.
Sundance… bone to pick:
Your seal of the modern “Democratic” party…… should be Democrat party.
They don’t even come close to democratic.
‘
They make a very poor democratic party, but they would make an excellent fascist one.
I’m a lIttle slow, “erase the suck” , is that a Democrat pacifier with a D in it? Good one.
“embrace” not “erase”. but then again who knows?
I know most here will disagree, but I think that just as Sanders was a stronger candidate than Clinton, Ellison would actually be better for the democrats. He’s more authentic than Perez. Ellison also foresaw a Trump victory. He’s smarter than people realize – except when it comes to picking his religion.
I think we stay out of the other sides fights. It always backfires.
Hes a moslem.
He won’t win.
The prior moslem ruined it for the next moslem.
Look at that map/says it all/
MAGAparty will be here a LONG TIME/
Dimocrats are DONE/
Dims will likely criticize The Donald for spending too much time helping the middle class when we have transgender homeless people with no access to a unisex bathrooms
If Ellison loses: DNC Embraces Islamaphobia, Kicks Muslim to the Curb
If Perez loses : 150 Years and Still No Latino DNC Chair, as Perez is Kicked to the Curb.
….and in either of those scenarios I throw a party.
Winning!
I think Jehmu would be the best comic choice for the DNC
For once I actually agree with dirty Sanders. We cannot go wrong with Keith hakim Ellison. That’s like getting the questions to a debate, beforehand.
Ellison will get the moslem vote,
I wonder if he gets the soccer mom vote? (I bet he would if Oprah was still on every day!)
You people laugh, but they just might hand Barrack Obama a clipboard and a bullhorn and.. and… oh never mind.
Wow. Keith Ellison has some outstanding qualifications. /s
Seriously, his only qualifications are his skin color and ideaology masked as a religion, Moslem.
