Epic – Moonbat Gillibrand VS Mad Dog Mattis…

Epic General James “Mad Dog” Mattis moment during Defense Secretary confirmation hearing:
Senator Gillibrand: “Do you believe that allowing LGBT Americans to serve in the military or women in combat is undermining our lethality?”
General Mattis: “Frankly, senator, I’ve never cared much about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with.”
Don’t tell us, please. We don’t want to know.
Exactly. Just do your damn job, and keep your private life to yourself.
That question made about as much sense as the one moonbat Warren asked Carson about Trump’s finances. As Trump said, we are truly ran by the stupid people.
I swear, from what I’ve been able to catch of these hearings, the Democrats don’t know how to ask about anything but social justice garbage. They don’t even bother asking the most important question: Can you do the job, and explain how you can?.
Pathetic. Why does anyone vote for these people? They’re utterly incompetent.
I predict at least 8 years of powerless virtue signaling.
Isis, China, North Korea and that is what they want to know. I haven’t watched confirmation hearings in years … I remember why now.
Social justice garbage is all they care about. It’s why they pushed so hard for Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell to be repealed, but don’t care at all that the F-35 is over budget and behind schedule.
The line items in a person’s checkbook can tell a lot about what they value. So does what they say and how they spend their time.
THESE people are way beyond moonbattery.
Undermining, diluting, belittling, and, ultimately, defanging our military is the goal of the Communists, ummm, I mean Democrats. These are not “social experiments”! This is not about “social justice”! This is about destroying the United States military! Once the military is neutered and the guns are removed from law abiding US citizens, the Communists will have us right where they want us…at their mercy!!!
They vote for them to show that they are not evil Deplorables, of course!
Absolutely, you are correct! I gave up watching these idiots after couple of hours on the first day! Wake me up next Friday to watch the inauguration!
It appears as though these Democrat kooks have a one track mind.
Why are they so obsessed with sex?
Hats off to the good general.
I think their ‘hiring’ criteria is Sjw based in order to flush out the ideological roadblock they have as opposed to following a competency based interview/evaluation – which due to the high caliber candidate – diminishes or removes entirely their argument to deny his confirmation. I see it as they need a reason…any reason.
It’s said that when you’re dead, you don’t know you’re dead. That’s also the way it is when you’re STUPID!
Correct. While we don’t really know about the dead aspect of your comment, we damn well know about the stupid end of it…
because they believe in their heart of hearts that a non-PC answer is all it will take to hurt the candidate.
moonbat is so apt.
Perfect answer. End of subject.
… only end of subject for CONFIRMATION. Saying what has to be said and what is true at the same time.
HOWEVER, Warrior Ethos, effective fighting forces from the U.S. of A. will need to deal decisively with this issue eventually.
History is NOT on the side of “free love”, “homosexuality does not matter” from a public policy perspective and especially from the perspective of warrior ethos: how do you get men to fight when you need men to fight!
Um, considering our earlier thread today with the Kellyanne Conway interview, I’m expecting some bed-wetting in this thread.
Another reason to love this man!
This exchange was actually longer and even more bizarre than that. She also wanted to have his opinion in writing, if I remember correctly.
Well, to be sure, Ms. Gillibrand is several colors short of a rainbow!
… And Gillibrand voted “no” on the waiver to allow vote to go forward. (It passed in Senate without her vote, though)
Awwwwwwwwwwwsome!!
some hot shot senator. every question from her mouth had to do with gender or gays. she’s more of a feminist than a stateswomen.
I’m sure her constituents will be pleased to know the welfare of that tiny, tiny fraction of the population is so much on her mind – a great deal more so than, say, under what circumstances would SecDef Bettis request or demand commitment of US ground troops or manned aircraft to a conflict somewhere in this world.
Kamala Harris, the same, at the Pompeo hearing. Quite distasteful.
Gillibrand left the “Q” off LGBTQ in her question. She is a Qophobe or is it a Qist? Whichever, she clearly hates Qs
To be questioning, or not to be questioning, that is the question. Doubtful she would know who’s on first.
She’s a Quisling.
😉
Absolutely awesome response! Great come back !
actually, he didn’t answer the question. Fine, ya don’t care about who sleeps with who – same here.. The question was, “are they affecting our lethality?” Poorly worded.. A better more precise question would be “are women and OPENLY LGBT in combat having an affect on the effectiveness and lethality of the groups they serve in?”
When it was don’t ask/don’t tell – gays still served. And I’m sure quite well. Now that they can be out in the open, is that affecting the dynamic adversely? I dunno..
Now that women can serve in combat groups, does that affect the group dynamic negatively? Does it make the group less functional/lethal/etc? I think yes, probably. Men instinctively want to protect women. Does this instinct cause second-guessing on precise combat maneuvers in the heat of battle? Probably. Can it be trained away? I dunno. It’s engrained in us to the core. It’s in our nature, it’s who we are… Having a woman in the group changes things.
He answered the question about women as well. McCaskill asked it. He said he would not oppose women serving in combat. But he also said that he would not change the physical standards required for serving in combat or the military.
“The standards are the standards and when people meet that standards that’s the end of the discussion of that.”
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2017/01/12/gen-james-mattis-answers-questions-on-gays-and-women-in-the-military/
Getting right to the point – awesome!
She didn’t want an actual answer, just wanted to highlight her SJW agenda. It would be nice if questions actually pertinent to the nominee performing their duties were asked, but instead we get these farces that are just prolonged political commentary.
Here’s more before and after that question. She’s obsessed with women in combat and Gen. Mattis continues to focus on what’s most important-military readiness and lethalness.
I hope he is thinking about an entertaining method to eviscerate this bish and her ilk
Women as stupid as she is give all women a bad name. Just like women, IMO, are not qualified to be firefighters, neither are they qualified for combat.
As my daughter (the two-hitch Marine) remarked on hearing of this – “General Mattis – the Patron Saint of F*cks Not Given.”
I know what Mattis would really like to say to this far left pos.
Something like: “Pitchforks don’t work here Senator”.
The dems are showing themselves to be petty, small-minded demagogues….how do they get into office? They are so small…..their biggest concern is gays in the military? phew….this is so revealing and disgusting.
That’s the difference between him and me, I would have told her that you are damned right I think women in combat roles debilitate the effectiveness of the military. UNLESS said women pass the identical requirements demanded of the men. That would have set the world on fire for a couple weeks though… I’m disturbed to see him have to pussyfoot around such questions, though he demonstrated an excellent response.
He’s playing the game. He’ll say what he really thinks once confirmed
Exactly my thoughts.
I would like to know what his instructions to the military criminal investigative organizations (MCIOs) will be in re: reporting ALL sexual assaults that occur in the American military. Even though I’m retired I still pay attention to this situation, having worked many, many sexual assault cases during my tenure. I would bet a month’s retirement pay the MCIOs are under instructions from the current POTUS and SecDef to NOT report same-sex sexual assaults (F-F/M-M) in the military because it is VERY un-PC to do so, and will negatively affect the enlistment rates for the armed services. I wonder what the vaunted Gen “Mad Dog” Mattis will do re: this situation, if, say, the Center for Military Preparedness asks the question, as they are bound to.
Imagine being there today. I assume it’s “no sex in the barracks”. Then some do it anyway, and then when you crack down, someone screams “unfair”. Just guessing.
He knows the question is a stupid as the person asking it. So it’s a matter if let her win now, she will loose in the long run.
That applies to anybody. If you want to go to the front lines, you have to prove you will be an asset, not a liability. No free passes.
😂👍🏻
Translation: Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn!
Ooooo, I like that 😂😂
I can imagine her responding, “I worked really hard to earn the title of Senator so can you call me ‘Senator’ instead of ‘my dear’?”
“Yes, dear. Umm, senator.”
You can certainly tell who the serious party is.
These confirmation hearings are a joke. They’re more for Senators to bloviate and hear themselves speak than to actually determine the qualifications of the candidates for the position.
Then you wonder why the sane people want to stay the hell out of politics. So not only is Mattis a true patriot, but he’s also a saint for not standing up and smacking them upside their heads.
January 20th can’t come soon enough!
BTW: I’ll be there. I want to be a part of history.
For the life of me, I do not know why N.Y. keep re-electing her. What has she actually done? All she does is whine.
She’s perfect. At least as perfect as Chuckie, or Boxer and Feinstein in the ass-end of America.
