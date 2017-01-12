Epic – Moonbat Gillibrand VS Mad Dog Mattis…

Epic General James “Mad Dog” Mattis moment during Defense Secretary confirmation hearing:

Senator Gillibrand: “Do you believe that allowing LGBT Americans to serve in the military or women in combat is undermining our lethality?”

General Mattis: “Frankly, senator, I’ve never cared much about two consenting adults and who they go to bed with.”

  1. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Don’t tell us, please. We don’t want to know.

  2. Pam says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    That question made about as much sense as the one moonbat Warren asked Carson about Trump’s finances. As Trump said, we are truly ran by the stupid people.

  3. Keln says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    I swear, from what I’ve been able to catch of these hearings, the Democrats don’t know how to ask about anything but social justice garbage. They don’t even bother asking the most important question: Can you do the job, and explain how you can?.

    Pathetic. Why does anyone vote for these people? They’re utterly incompetent.

  4. filia.aurea says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Perfect answer. End of subject.

    • 2zymos says:
      January 12, 2017 at 8:36 pm

      … only end of subject for CONFIRMATION. Saying what has to be said and what is true at the same time.
      HOWEVER, Warrior Ethos, effective fighting forces from the U.S. of A. will need to deal decisively with this issue eventually.
      History is NOT on the side of “free love”, “homosexuality does not matter” from a public policy perspective and especially from the perspective of warrior ethos: how do you get men to fight when you need men to fight!

  5. Dragon says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:56 pm

    Um, considering our earlier thread today with the Kellyanne Conway interview, I’m expecting some bed-wetting in this thread.

  6. betseyross says:
    January 12, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Another reason to love this man!

  7. Summer says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    This exchange was actually longer and even more bizarre than that. She also wanted to have his opinion in writing, if I remember correctly.

  9. sundaybu says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    … And Gillibrand voted “no” on the waiver to allow vote to go forward. (It passed in Senate without her vote, though)

  11. don welch says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:10 pm

    some hot shot senator. every question from her mouth had to do with gender or gays. she’s more of a feminist than a stateswomen.

    • SSI01 says:
      January 12, 2017 at 8:24 pm

      I’m sure her constituents will be pleased to know the welfare of that tiny, tiny fraction of the population is so much on her mind – a great deal more so than, say, under what circumstances would SecDef Bettis request or demand commitment of US ground troops or manned aircraft to a conflict somewhere in this world.

    • MissV says:
      January 12, 2017 at 8:41 pm

      Kamala Harris, the same, at the Pompeo hearing. Quite distasteful.

  12. Pam says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:12 pm

  13. CheeseHead says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Gillibrand left the “Q” off LGBTQ in her question. She is a Qophobe or is it a Qist? Whichever, she clearly hates Qs

  14. aprilyn43 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Absolutely awesome response! Great come back !

  15. repsort says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:15 pm

    actually, he didn’t answer the question. Fine, ya don’t care about who sleeps with who – same here.. The question was, “are they affecting our lethality?” Poorly worded.. A better more precise question would be “are women and OPENLY LGBT in combat having an affect on the effectiveness and lethality of the groups they serve in?”

    When it was don’t ask/don’t tell – gays still served. And I’m sure quite well. Now that they can be out in the open, is that affecting the dynamic adversely? I dunno..

    Now that women can serve in combat groups, does that affect the group dynamic negatively? Does it make the group less functional/lethal/etc? I think yes, probably. Men instinctively want to protect women. Does this instinct cause second-guessing on precise combat maneuvers in the heat of battle? Probably. Can it be trained away? I dunno. It’s engrained in us to the core. It’s in our nature, it’s who we are… Having a woman in the group changes things.

  16. Athena the Warrior says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Here’s more before and after that question. She’s obsessed with women in combat and Gen. Mattis continues to focus on what’s most important-military readiness and lethalness.

  17. CeliaHayes says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:17 pm

    As my daughter (the two-hitch Marine) remarked on hearing of this – “General Mattis – the Patron Saint of F*cks Not Given.”

  18. Stringy theory says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    I know what Mattis would really like to say to this far left pos.

  19. littleflower481 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    The dems are showing themselves to be petty, small-minded demagogues….how do they get into office? They are so small…..their biggest concern is gays in the military? phew….this is so revealing and disgusting.

  20. Jeffrey says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    That’s the difference between him and me, I would have told her that you are damned right I think women in combat roles debilitate the effectiveness of the military. UNLESS said women pass the identical requirements demanded of the men. That would have set the world on fire for a couple weeks though… I’m disturbed to see him have to pussyfoot around such questions, though he demonstrated an excellent response.

    • mw says:
      January 12, 2017 at 8:22 pm

      He’s playing the game. He’ll say what he really thinks once confirmed

      • Fe says:
        January 12, 2017 at 8:29 pm

        Exactly my thoughts.

      • SSI01 says:
        January 12, 2017 at 8:29 pm

        I would like to know what his instructions to the military criminal investigative organizations (MCIOs) will be in re: reporting ALL sexual assaults that occur in the American military. Even though I’m retired I still pay attention to this situation, having worked many, many sexual assault cases during my tenure. I would bet a month’s retirement pay the MCIOs are under instructions from the current POTUS and SecDef to NOT report same-sex sexual assaults (F-F/M-M) in the military because it is VERY un-PC to do so, and will negatively affect the enlistment rates for the armed services. I wonder what the vaunted Gen “Mad Dog” Mattis will do re: this situation, if, say, the Center for Military Preparedness asks the question, as they are bound to.

        • dalethorn says:
          January 12, 2017 at 8:37 pm

          Imagine being there today. I assume it’s “no sex in the barracks”. Then some do it anyway, and then when you crack down, someone screams “unfair”. Just guessing.

      • Bob says:
        January 12, 2017 at 8:41 pm

        He knows the question is a stupid as the person asking it. So it’s a matter if let her win now, she will loose in the long run.

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      January 12, 2017 at 8:30 pm

      That applies to anybody. If you want to go to the front lines, you have to prove you will be an asset, not a liability. No free passes.

  21. Cinderella the Deplorable says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:29 pm

    😂👍🏻
    Translation: Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn!

  22. Kiliman ✓ᵀᴿᵁᴹᴾ says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    You can certainly tell who the serious party is.

    These confirmation hearings are a joke. They’re more for Senators to bloviate and hear themselves speak than to actually determine the qualifications of the candidates for the position.

    Then you wonder why the sane people want to stay the hell out of politics. So not only is Mattis a true patriot, but he’s also a saint for not standing up and smacking them upside their heads.

    January 20th can’t come soon enough!

    BTW: I’ll be there. I want to be a part of history.

  23. WeThePeople2016 says:
    January 12, 2017 at 8:34 pm

    For the life of me, I do not know why N.Y. keep re-electing her. What has she actually done? All she does is whine.

