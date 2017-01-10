President Obama Farewell Speech – 9:00pm Open Discussion Thread…

Posted on January 10, 2017 by

The End of An Error

President Obama is delivering his farewell address tonight at 9:00pm in Chicago.  If you’re watching, here’s a Live Stream and an open thread to discuss:

  1. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    The way he’s talking about Michelle, it’s so insincere, he sounds like a canned puppet. Plus, even if he cared for her in anyway, whatsoever. The amount of times that he has cheated with other men, it’s astonishing.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Jason Ross says:
      January 10, 2017 at 9:50 pm

      He thinks he’s sincere enough. He does care about his family.

      That said, I wouldn’t exactly associate Michelle with “national pride” … the opposite in fact, she ran her mouth way too many times. And got a pass from the adoring media each and every time.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  2. NJF says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    11 minutes…..

    Of course this will go down as the longest ever farewell speech.
    He’s earned another “record.”

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  3. sundance says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:49 pm

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  5. tuskyou says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Is he still on his final point?

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. Pam says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. WrightorWrongAl says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    People in the audience don’t all look thrilled…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Good God, this speech was supposed to be like 15 minutes maximum. What is this? Does he realize how narcissistic and lowbrow he is? Ugh.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I thought the clock couldn’t run any slower waiting for Trump, I was wrong. This speech really stopped the clock. 51 min now

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  10. Concerned Virginian says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    If I can stomach it, I’ll watch it at some point on youtube. Meanwhile—this “speech” tonight is meaningless. It was written by Obama’s handlers to make him look like the “Second Coming of Christ”.
    Actually, Obama’s “farewell speech” are the Executive Orders/chaos/discord/pardons/ etc., etc., that he’ll be spewing out until, almost LITERALLY, 11:59AM on Friday, January 20th.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. sundance says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
    • justfactsplz says:
      January 10, 2017 at 10:00 pm

      My parents had one of those cars when I was a little girl. I like it a lot better than Obama but I like your comparison none the less.

      Like

      Reply
  13. mysticrose80 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    You’re darn right that the future is in our hands…..and we’re going to make sure that your legacy is reduced to one big fat mistake.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  14. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Back to the racist crap again in his ending. DONE 53 min.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • woohoowee says:
      January 10, 2017 at 9:56 pm

      Race is all he ever had. It’s all the Dems have. The rest of us are sick of it and have moved on so they’re trying to get us all back on the race racket wagon.

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  15. CO Gal. says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Yes we can. Ick. Bye bye

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. gerkmonster says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Actually except for his climate change BS, it was pretty accurate and mostly non-partisan.

    Like

    Reply
    • Jason Ross says:
      January 10, 2017 at 9:58 pm

      The adoration of Islam was also pretty evident. Obnoxious. And other president address a single faith like that in a farewell address?

      And his appeal to people to “get outside their bubble” and engage people with other views is completely lost on the audience. They take it as a call to get out in the streets and confront “racist Trump supporters” every chance they can get.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • sunnydaze says:
      January 10, 2017 at 10:00 pm

      Would’ve been nice if he actually believed and had acted on all those sweet words he said, right Gerk?

      What a farce. My God. The quintessential “Lying Politician”.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. sunnydaze says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Hallelujia, it’s over.

    Now go away, sir.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Niagara Frontier says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    A legend in his own mind.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. chuffedbeyondwords says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    He finally shut his trap! Thank you, God!
    What a tortuous endeavor it was to listen to.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  20. BobW462 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    No, Obama. You couldn’t…. But, now, WE CAN, and WE WILL.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. willvecchio says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Its really weird for this dude to harp on calling for change. Change. Change. Change.
    Well the change we now need is for the pendulum to swing back to conformity to the Constitution.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • illinoiswarrior says:
      January 10, 2017 at 10:02 pm

      Since he ran on “change” 8 years ago, and he’s saying we need change now, isn’t that a self-admission of his own failure? Oh wait, I forgot, this is “no US terror attacks in last 8 years” Obama. Never mind!

      Like

      Reply
  22. nevercrywolf says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Asking his “fans” to keep fighting for his Goal. His goal is a One World Communist Government.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Pam says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Like

    Reply
  25. mcfyre2012 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    That crowd looks small. I wonder what the actual count is?

    Like

    Reply
  26. NJF says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Wait, did the twerking daughte not even show up?

    I don’t see her?

    Like

    Reply
  27. not2worryluv says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Get ’em outta here – sounds like he’s auditioning for 2017 Community Organizer in Chief.

    Two words from working class Americans President Obama – YOU’RE FIRED!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  28. thetrain2016 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    I salute all of you for being brave enough to watch this -hopefully last- horror show by Obama. I have to admit, for the sake of our TV screen, decided to stay away from this stressful event.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. Former Lurker says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    He’s gonna have to pardon himself for that speech.

    Whatta gasbag!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. sundance says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. abigailstraight says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    POTUS 44 has just announced his intent to continue to cause as much division and controversy as he possibly can as he now appoints himself the Head and Community Organizer of the Democrat Party Machine for as long as he is alive.
    God Help us all.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  32. Martin says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    OMG what a narcissist.

    Covered by all the Alphabets, it’s no farewell. We’ve been given fair warning. He’s never going away.

    If ever one yearned for a God-shaped fist, it’s now…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. Jason Ross says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    So, the younger daughter is in rehab? WHo broke the story first?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. dianeax says:
    January 10, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    I’ll just ask…what the heck is up with Dr. Biden’s out-of-sync and spastic clapping?

    Like

    Reply
  35. BlindSquirrel (@StanHjerleid) says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    SteveInCo, how much time left???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  36. burnett044 says:
    January 10, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    I have to admit I did not listen to this farewell…I had mis- placed these…

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
