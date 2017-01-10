President Obama Farewell Speech – 9:00pm Open Discussion Thread…

The End of An Error
President Obama is delivering his farewell address tonight at 9:00pm in Chicago. If you’re watching, here’s a Live Stream and an open thread to discuss:
The way he’s talking about Michelle, it’s so insincere, he sounds like a canned puppet. Plus, even if he cared for her in anyway, whatsoever. The amount of times that he has cheated with other men, it’s astonishing.
He thinks he’s sincere enough. He does care about his family.
That said, I wouldn’t exactly associate Michelle with “national pride” … the opposite in fact, she ran her mouth way too many times. And got a pass from the adoring media each and every time.
Look, I won’t claim to know what goes on in the Obama marriage. But the amount of evidence pointing to Barack being homosexual is outstanding. I don’t think that means a healthy or warm marriage.
This is really unnecessary…sounds like a troll visiting here. We reject his policies…forget the rest of the crap.
There’s also the talk about Michael, I mean Michelle.
11 minutes…..
Of course this will go down as the longest ever farewell speech.
He’s earned another “record.”
Lol
45 minutes…
He thinks he’s important. One day he’ll realize nobody cared.
Is he still on his final point?
Yep.
People in the audience don’t all look thrilled…
Good God, this speech was supposed to be like 15 minutes maximum. What is this? Does he realize how narcissistic and lowbrow he is? Ugh.
I thought the clock couldn’t run any slower waiting for Trump, I was wrong. This speech really stopped the clock. 51 min now
If I can stomach it, I’ll watch it at some point on youtube. Meanwhile—this “speech” tonight is meaningless. It was written by Obama’s handlers to make him look like the “Second Coming of Christ”.
Actually, Obama’s “farewell speech” are the Executive Orders/chaos/discord/pardons/ etc., etc., that he’ll be spewing out until, almost LITERALLY, 11:59AM on Friday, January 20th.
My parents had one of those cars when I was a little girl. I like it a lot better than Obama but I like your comparison none the less.
Please Stop!!!
You’re darn right that the future is in our hands…..and we’re going to make sure that your legacy is reduced to one big fat mistake.
Back to the racist crap again in his ending. DONE 53 min.
Race is all he ever had. It’s all the Dems have. The rest of us are sick of it and have moved on so they’re trying to get us all back on the race racket wagon.
Yes we can. Ick. Bye bye
Actually except for his climate change BS, it was pretty accurate and mostly non-partisan.
The adoration of Islam was also pretty evident. Obnoxious. And other president address a single faith like that in a farewell address?
And his appeal to people to “get outside their bubble” and engage people with other views is completely lost on the audience. They take it as a call to get out in the streets and confront “racist Trump supporters” every chance they can get.
Would’ve been nice if he actually believed and had acted on all those sweet words he said, right Gerk?
What a farce. My God. The quintessential “Lying Politician”.
Hallelujia, it’s over.
Now go away, sir.
A legend in his own mind.
He finally shut his trap! Thank you, God!
What a tortuous endeavor it was to listen to.
Thanks for enduring it for the rest of us who couldn’t make ourselves do it!
No, Obama. You couldn’t…. But, now, WE CAN, and WE WILL.
Its really weird for this dude to harp on calling for change. Change. Change. Change.
Well the change we now need is for the pendulum to swing back to conformity to the Constitution.
Since he ran on “change” 8 years ago, and he’s saying we need change now, isn’t that a self-admission of his own failure? Oh wait, I forgot, this is “no US terror attacks in last 8 years” Obama. Never mind!
Asking his “fans” to keep fighting for his Goal. His goal is a One World Communist Government.
is he done yet?
That crowd looks small. I wonder what the actual count is?
Wait, did the twerking daughte not even show up?
I don’t see her?
She was there (Malia), the other one (Sasha) wasn’t.
Get ’em outta here – sounds like he’s auditioning for 2017 Community Organizer in Chief.
Two words from working class Americans President Obama – YOU’RE FIRED!
IMHO agitating is the only thing he was ever good at and that’s what he will continue to do starting again 01/21.
I salute all of you for being brave enough to watch this -hopefully last- horror show by Obama. I have to admit, for the sake of our TV screen, decided to stay away from this stressful event.
Nothing missed. If you’ve seen one, you’ve seen ’em all.
He’s gonna have to pardon himself for that speech.
Whatta gasbag!
Wondering the same thing.
Sasha never appears to be #1 in dad’s eyes. In all the pics I’ve seen, with perhaps one exception, he and Malia are very tight and Sasha is in back of them, with or without Michelle.
POTUS 44 has just announced his intent to continue to cause as much division and controversy as he possibly can as he now appoints himself the Head and Community Organizer of the Democrat Party Machine for as long as he is alive.
God Help us all.
Did he really appoint himself Community Organizer?
OMG what a narcissist.
Covered by all the Alphabets, it’s no farewell. We’ve been given fair warning. He’s never going away.
If ever one yearned for a God-shaped fist, it’s now…
So, the younger daughter is in rehab? WHo broke the story first?
I’ll just ask…what the heck is up with Dr. Biden’s out-of-sync and spastic clapping?
Maybe he’s caught whatever Hillary’s got?
SteveInCo, how much time left???
I have to admit I did not listen to this farewell…I had mis- placed these…
