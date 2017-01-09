Tucker Carlson Interviews Glenn Beck…

Sketchy fellow Glenn Beck appeared, quite swollen, on the premier of Tucker Carlson’s new 9:00pm Fox TV show, and for the first time faces direct questioning about some of the previously exhibited odd Cheeto-ism.

Tucker Carlson began the program with Glenn Beck, and right away it got pretty interesting. The level of sketchy Beck’s inherent oxymoron discomfort is palpable. Fortunately, Carlson has a great sense for knowing when to just be quiet as he watches his guests lay on the couch.