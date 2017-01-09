President-Elect Donald Trump Recognizes “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day”…

On both Twitter and Facebook platforms President-Elect Donald Trump recognizes and thanks the men and women of law enforcement:
Thank you to all of the men and women who protect & serve our communities 24/7/365!
On both Twitter and Facebook platforms President-Elect Donald Trump recognizes and thanks the men and women of law enforcement:
Thank you to all of the men and women who protect & serve our communities 24/7/365!
Blue Lives Matter and President Trump will do everything in his power to show it!
LikeLiked by 10 people
America’s BEST/BRAVEST/ A YUGE THANK YOU/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Don’t forget the FINEST!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Wonderful. ❤️
Admittedly I’ve never paid this much attention before, but how many other PEs have continued to engage with voters after they won?
It’s like he still cares…..(he does).
LikeLiked by 12 people
I love that!! And I know President Trump has tons of respect for NYPD. Thank you Mr. President.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you President Trump. Law enforcement departments across the country are proud of you and your AG Jeff Sessions. Please drain the swamp and restore law and order in our beautiful country. God bless us all.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 5 people
Why are all the leftists so rabidly against AG Sessions? Because he and Trump are serious about draining the swamp and restoring law and order.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you to our law enforcement officers. The silent majority is with you too!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I have nothing but yuge respect for the brave men and women in blue. God bless each and everyone.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Beautiful pictures of our President with the Men in Blue. So very proud of him. He will be the greatest President ever, and I mean ever!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank 💙 You.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
A president who actually appreciates these people unlike our recently awarded “distinguished-public-service” medal recipient otherwise known as waste-of-space.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A big thank you to all of our officers in blue who put your lives on the line every day to keep us safe. This war on cops will end thanks to President Elect Trump. Law and order will return. Either we are a nation of law and order or we have no country.
LikeLiked by 1 person