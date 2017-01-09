President-Elect Donald Trump Recognizes “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day”…

On both Twitter and Facebook platforms President-Elect Donald Trump recognizes and thanks the men and women of law enforcement:

Thank you to all of the men and women who protect & serve our communities 24/7/365!

14 Responses to President-Elect Donald Trump Recognizes “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day”…

  1. fleporeblog says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    Blue Lives Matter and President Trump will do everything in his power to show it!

  2. Marygrace Powers says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    America’s BEST/BRAVEST/ A YUGE THANK YOU/

  3. NJF says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Wonderful. ❤️

    Admittedly I’ve never paid this much attention before, but how many other PEs have continued to engage with voters after they won?

    It’s like he still cares…..(he does).

  4. freepetta says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    I love that!! And I know President Trump has tons of respect for NYPD. Thank you Mr. President.

  5. Blondsense says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Thank you President Trump. Law enforcement departments across the country are proud of you and your AG Jeff Sessions. Please drain the swamp and restore law and order in our beautiful country. God bless us all.

    MAGA

  6. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    Thank you to our law enforcement officers. The silent majority is with you too!

  7. Fe says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    I have nothing but yuge respect for the brave men and women in blue. God bless each and everyone.

  8. Rachel says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Beautiful pictures of our President with the Men in Blue. So very proud of him. He will be the greatest President ever, and I mean ever!

  9. Patriot1783 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    Thank 💙 You.

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:45 pm

  11. mikeyboo says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    A president who actually appreciates these people unlike our recently awarded “distinguished-public-service” medal recipient otherwise known as waste-of-space.

  12. justfactsplz says:
    January 9, 2017 at 11:49 pm

    A big thank you to all of our officers in blue who put your lives on the line every day to keep us safe. This war on cops will end thanks to President Elect Trump. Law and order will return. Either we are a nation of law and order or we have no country.

