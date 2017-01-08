Spicer On Trump’s Use of Twitter – ‘Get used to it, Trump isn’t changing’…

Incoming Press Secretary for President Donald Trump, Sean Spicer, gave two interesting interviews for Sunday broadcast.  One of the interesting aspects is Spicer explaining how President Trump has no plans on changing his use of Twitter and social media to transmit his message and opinions on political events.

The first interview was with Howie Kurtz of Fox’s “Media Buzz”. Refreshingly the topic of the vast Russian conspiracy was not part of the overall discussion.  Spicer discusses the potential changes to the White House press pool, and some of the recommendations noted by you and President Trump supporters.

The second interview was a casual interview with local New England media WMUR, and again structured around the communications strategy to be expected from the incoming administration.

Best part of Interview #2 – Predicting President Trump’s approach at openly challenging congress, and members of both parties, in real time -via Twitter- as specific issues of legislative importance are debated.   Oh boy, this should be fun.

  1. M33 says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:46 pm

    Love it!
    Time to shake up the whole dynamic.
    Great stuff!
    Keep Congress on their toes!
    (And the TalkingHeadMedia, too!)

  2. India Maria says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    I simply never experienced a President who cared enough about Common Folk, Citizens, Taxpayers, to actually communicate directly, daily to us. I am flabbergasted. And honored. This Leader has my loyalty.

  3. Fe says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    I’ve had a twitter account since 2009 but rarely used it until this election. I love seeing PE Trumps comments and retweeting them. It is one way to help him.

  4. LP says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    An added value is that Mr Trump’s twittering is driving the Chinese crazy. They prefer the ‘old school’ behind closed door face saving secret negotiations. The Chinese press is littered with hair-pulling op-eds on this. #winning.

  5. xyzlatin says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    Spicer is getting better and better. Looking relaxed and happy reflects well on Trump his boss’s management of staff.

  6. libby says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    I know the fakestream media is impervious to facts, but my message is only for those who have two functioning brain cells they can rub together:

    President Barack Hussein Obama used TWO twitter accounts while he was preezy (one for official biz and the other for campaigning), so get over it.

  7. Lisa the Infidel says:
    January 8, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    I love the Tweets and watching the MSM report on them INCORRECTLY They can’t even get 140 characters right lol

