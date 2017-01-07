Update: Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting – “Terrorism Not Ruled Out”…

Victim count remains 5 dead, 8 additional wounded by gunshots.
(Via ABC News) […] “We have not ruled out terrorism,” FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said in an evening press conference.
Law enforcement officials say the suspect, Esteban Santiago, was carrying military identification. He was apprehended and placed in federal custody. He is expected to face federal charges.
Early [Saturday] morning, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office posted his booking record, including booking photo, on its website. According to the record, he was booked on a murder charge. His “charge status” reads “Pending Trial,” and “Description” reads “Hold for US Marshals Office.”
According to senior officials, the suspect flew from Anchorage, Alaska to Fort Lauderdale via Minneapolis. He boarded the plane in Alaska [Thursday] night. He only checked one bag — a hard case carrying his gun, Anchorage Airport Police told ABC News. TSA regulations allow guns to be checked into baggage if they are stored in a locked, hard-sided container that cannot be easily accessed.
According to a Broward County commissioner, he allegedly loaded the gun in the bathroom and came out firing. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said that he fired “indiscriminately” at people in the airport. The gunman “went through a couple dozen rounds” before throwing the gun down away from him and “lying face down and spread eagle,” waiting for officers to approach him, according to Lea.
[…] Santiago, who spent nine years in the military, was a combat engineer with the Alaska Army National Guard and left the military in August, said Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead, director of public affairs for the Alaska National Guard. He received a general discharge under honorable conditions at the rank of Private First Class.
He joined the Puerto Rico National Guard in December 2007 and was deployed to Iraq from April 2010 to February 2011.
Along the way, he earned a number of awards, including the Army Commendation Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal, according to his service record.
A senior law enforcement official said that Santiago walked into the Anchorage FBI field office in November 2016, after his discharge from the military and said he was under mind control by a U.S. intelligence agency.
The official said he appeared incoherent and agitated, saying the U.S. government was trying to force him to watch ISIS videos.
However, he said he didn’t want to hurt anyone. Still, the FBI contacted local law enforcement, which, out of caution, had him medically evaluated. The FBI closed the probe after reviewing databases and interviewing family the official said.
Sources told ABC News that Santiago had received mental health treatment after the encounter with the FBI. A person who answered the phone for Signal 88 — a company in Anchorage where Santiago worked in a security capacity — said it has no comment and is “currently under the advisement of federal authorities.” (read more)
The shemagh is a traditional arab headdress/scarf worn by mussilmen.
But he was a peaceful terrorist.
He will get a trial, costing millions, enter a plea of insanity and wind up at the funny farm for a few years and come out and do it all over again.
MSN narrative in Norway, Denmark and Sweden
As with the many other attacks: muslim “lone wolfs” – painted as mentally sick. There are two huge problems with this narrative: first, normally, after a very short time of investigators its revealed “the lone wolf” has a huge network of people and Islamic organizations behind him – second, it is very hard to say where serious psychological/mental problems start and radical Islam begins. Personally – from a western view point and morality, and endless examples of vile, nasty, unhuman terror – I do believe the religion of Islam have basic learnings to it which literary drive some people insane.
It surely drives them to terrorism, it’s literally commanded in the Koran, “Strike terror into their hearts,” Part of the Sura of the Sword if I remember correctly.
PTSD, looks like (imo)…combined with deep-seated inferiority issues, rage, etc, and globbed onto ISIS ideology for (warped) validation?
he had an altercation on the flight, got even in the Baggage Claim area and went berserk..suicide-by-cop.
wonder why he was flying into Ft. Lauderdale at that time? has that been reported yet ?
he doesn’t seem to have that vacant hypnotic 40 yard stare that many of the recent nutcases have had.
of course, maybe there’s still a “manifesto” yet to be discovered.
Yeah – but he may have been manipulated by the US intel and defense department as well as Islam.
Remember –
Head of US CIA, Brennan is an Islamist.
Clapper is DNI head and has been in Intelligence since Clinton
Panetta who also chimed out, was head of CIA and Defense….and may have authored or authorized programs that disturbed and motivated the shooter.
These men are all Democrats which means they place no great value on human life from conception to grave.
I could easily be convinced of that ga/fl.
He could have been a Brownstone project (Bourne?), that started having problems with voltage?, and went to FBI to get ’em charged.
But due to battery memory, had to be admitted to hospital for c/out instead.
He is Definitely a She It…
Masculinity has been distorted in our culture by fatherlessness, the media and its leftist owners/manipulators.
@georgiafl – “Masculinity has been distorted in our culture by fatherlessness, the media and its leftist owners/manipulators.”
My goodness that sounds like the thesis statement of an excellent dissertation…
Given some thought, it explains quite a bit about about our current “snowflake” culture.
The instant I saw thay photo with the finger sign, kaffiyeh, and beard, I could practically hear him saying the Shahada.
Crazed doesn’t mean he’s “not really” a jihadi. Islamists prey upon the weak and marginal. They make highly malleable readily dispatched cannon fodder. They are still morally culpable, they are not remote controlled robots.
Remember all the reprehensible things that Islamist monsters do: put bombs on children and young girls; blow themselves up along with their children, as a mother with a child “can be no threat” and are more likely to get close to soldiers at checkpoints; they send out mentall developmentally challenged persons out to kill, anyone of no value to themselves nor their seventh century societies are manipulated or forced into taking other’s lives. The Internet makes it quite easy to exercise a global reach. Especially in the West, but Islam has always had, and still does, have bloody borders. It is a global plague, one of the greatest risks to Civilization, even Humanity itself, that exists.
Combined, Islam and the Left, are a bizarrely synergistic menace of unimaginable Evil and destructive power.
In considering Santiago’s actions, there are a lot of possible factors in play.
Our Defense Dept. put the gun in his hand, and taught him how to use it.
Our Intel agencies headed by Brennan, an avowed Islamist and all those Democrat Islamist sympathizers, may have forced him to accept Islam as good/terrorism bad and guided his mind to kill terrorists, but accept Islamist evil culture as good.
Santiago also may have gotten into drugs in Iraq or Alaska.
Having been to Iraq, possibly having PTSD or mixed emotions over the experiences, living with a woman, having relationship problems, and having a baby all can put stressors on his mind.
Santiago’s own family was Puerto Rican immigrants, presumably Catholics, seem to be distressed about his actions.
However, the Catechism validates Islam (CCC#841) and this Pope is touting Islam right and left.
All of the above creates a LOT of cognitive dissonance/gas lighting in a human mind…any drugs or programming would make him vulnerable, create easily triggered emotional outbursts. He got into a problem with someone on the plane, according to some reports.
Lots of guilty parties…including Santiago.
Yep to much of what you said.
It is good to keep the Doctor (psychiatrist?) at Ft. Hood in mind.
He was Referred for Mental Health Evaluation too, no? His Commanders knew he wadn’t right in the head.
But Someone cleared him, to tote a gun, no less!
And yes…living with a Woman, can do strange things to a Man.
I been with one for 38yrs come April.
finger on lips…bbbbbbbbbbbbb!
Mighty suspicious that Clapper, Brennan and Panetta are ‘barking’ to the media right now, before and after this disturbed individual, who has claimed to be mind-controlled by a US Intel agency, has acted, killing 5 and shooting 8 people.
As we say in the South, “The guilty dogs bark the loudest.”
For generations our intelligence agencies have been engaging in dastardly covert activities, undermining and toppling governments and holding secrets that should they be made public, our own government would topple. Even now, McCain and McMullen and their ilk in government and intelligence are working non-stop in Syria and Ukraine to achieve a war, any war to keep the oil, arms and $$$ flowing.
Now we are dealing with the drug, human and arms trafficking in our country and around the world, and our intelligence agencies bloody fingerprints are all over these.
We are in a situation not unlike the British swapping tea for opium in China and destroying several generations of Chinese population.
The USA has foisted cigarettes, alcohol, arms, drugs, baby formula, and other 1st world addictions on the 3rd world…. Hillary and Obama tried to force abortion and gay rights on the 3rd world with threats to cut off foreign aid.
I hope Mr. Trump will run our Intelligence and Trade and all other agencies with common sense and human decency. The Clintons, Bushes and Obama (and a whole lot of other administrations) certainly have not done so.
ADDENDUM – Even now, McCain and McMullen and their ilk in government and intelligence are working non-stop in Syria and Ukraine to achieve a war, any war to keep the oil, arms and $$$ flowing.
They are also trying to implicate Russia in hacking (the DNC, not the voting machines) and influencing the elections. What they are most angry about is Russia’s defense of Assad and attacks against their fake moderate Islamists who are really ISIS and who have been exposed as having US arms, who stands in the way of Islamist theocratic dominance in the Middle East and their plans for the energy pipeline, etc.
*&^%%$#@! Obama, Clinton, Kerry, McCain, McMullin and all the DC that have facilitated, armed ISIS and any other Islamist entity.
Islam is as Islam does – and 97+% of all terrorist organizations listed by the US Department of State are Islamist….so are those groups they refuse to classify as terrorist.
Islam has been a barbaric bloodbath and human rights abusive since its inception and needs to be extinguished.
There have been 30,071 documented deadly Islamic jihad attacks since 9/11/01.
Bush was lying – Islam is not a religion of peace, but straight out of the pit of hell.
Here is the last 30 days of Islamic hell on earth: http://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=Last30
You have made a number of very cogent remarks, gf.
The man’s own thoughts that the government was programming him is crucial to all this.
Our government does this NLP. Historically, there are volumes written about our agencies using the weak-minded loner, the outsider, the loser as shooter.
Robert David Steele speaks of it in the Dally Report audio. He indicated that if the shooter gets killed, it’s certain that he was used. And if the shooter just surrenders it could be that the local cops did not know the plot and did not kill him.
I think this guy was Manchurian candidate. Said it from the getgo before a fact was known, while the event was happening.
You are far more knowledgeable than I and more articulate as well. I speak from years of watching, reading as an outsider and with a woman’s intuition…which may be right ….or wrong. 😦
Is this you or is there a fake BD operating on this site?
Doesn’t sound like you. https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/07/january-7th-2017-presidential-politics-open-discussion/comment-page-2/#comment-3431819
Don’t forget the Guilty Pig Squeals!
Bbbbbbbbbbbbbb….
Could this man have been under mind control. Of course it sounds crazy. But, could the government have forced Santiago to continually watch Isis vids, get him unstable, then on psychotic drugs, send him to one of their own “doctors” , continue to break him down and prepare him for his mission. Problem was that he wasn’t shot and killed. Sounds bizarre but anything is possible.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not believing our Intelligence Agencies – you are with the vast majority of the American People.
Could the CIA actually be creating these monsters and turning them loose on innocent people. Was it planned for Sikkim to live, be interrogated, again suggest CIA involvement. This to be taken as threat not knowing how many others out there are programmed. WTH is going on.
Islam creates monsters of its men and some women who become merciless terrorists, haters, torturers, oppressors, murderers, etc.
Islam’s contradictory doctrines and edicts create massive cognitive dissonance and mental instability in its adherents. Thus Islamists kill their own family and each other with the same or greater frequency as they do infidels.
This is not to say that our Intel and Military are not doing the same thing with our troops…at least the most mentally vulnerable ones.
If anything, the CIA is exploiting the 1,400-year-old, institutionalized violence inherent in Islamic culture. Sadly, the CIA, like so many before them, are the ones being played like a fiddle…by the muslims. Complete incompetence resulting from epic levels of hubris within the “intelligence” organs.
Also in FL – the FBI killed the only witness to the Tsarnaev’s connection to the Saudi aristocrat.
Seems like our agencies are primarily tasked with protecting the Saudis and Islamists, not the American people!
Of course, this is the Obama administration.
EVRY TIME
Hands tied. Pressure from admin to give ’em slack. Anti-American madness to the core.
Our poor Founding Fathers. If they only knew.
We need to continue the fight as Americans, in honor of those brave founders.
Mohammedanism is a formula and blueprint for madness that rebrands the evil and lunacy it teaches, as “religion”.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Note that This pic is Not a Selfie.
Who took it and When?
There’s a photo out of Obama doing the finger thiing as he entered a conference with leaders from most every country in Africa present. The Islamists appreciated it. Their victims did not. Many Christian nations in Africa are struggling with the advancing blood-shedders of Islam for their very lives and existence.
So ashamed of Obama and the damage he has done in our name.
It’s uncanny how we seemingly always find out after the fact the the feds knew about some nutjob before the fact.
gee what a shocker another mentally ill muslime
and the FBI knew all about him
i think the FBI has been hacked by the mohammeds
What has happened to FBI
Like so many of our political organizations, it has been infiltrated by muslim jihadis. Has been going on since the 1970s.
The same thing that has happened to the rest of this administration. We have a president who has grown addicted to power. He has surrounded himself with power addicts now only as an addict himself, but also as a dealer, to ensure and even multiply his power.
There are reasons why “Senator Obama” said the president didn’t have the power to do what President Obama has done.
The politicization and weaponization of this government has been destructive of this nation and to the party he represents.
The one finger salute says it all.
