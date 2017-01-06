The Democrats Last Pathetic Fail to Usurp 2016 Election (recap video)…

Today, despite the predictable petty antics of the ridiculous liberals, the official 2016 electoral college vote was presented and affirmed to the United States Congress.
The pathetic childish antics of the ideological left-wing was once again on full display:
Even Vice President Joe Biden appears embarrassed by the current state of the Democrat party.
…“and they will whine, and their caucus will whine, and they will keep on whinning, and eventually they will say we can’t take all of this losing, …please Mr. Schumer …and he will say, NO, we will whine, …and we will keep on whinning”…
That was Deeelicious!
Particularly the bitch-slap to Maxine Waters. Loser.
The dem party is done. The repub party is done. Trump has ushered in a new party with a wonderful platform and I look forward to the clean up of Washington corruption. These people who objected don’t even look smart enough to be in congress. Trump is winning already and it is plain to most Americans of sound mind he is going to be good for this country.
I think the Republican Party will continue under that name but it is now firmly Trump’s party. The Democrats are finished, though. We may some day see Chuck Schumer and Lindsey Graham run under the same party, the successor to the Democrats.
I agree with you rsanchez.
I’ve thought for a while now, since the “Wall Street Bailouts”, that RINOs and Dems would form ONE Party. Dem Party would disappear, and the opposition Party would be well……kind of what’s being formed right now by Trump and crew. A Tea Party type Party for We the People.
T-Party
I think some of these Bozos get re elected because no one cares enough to run against them…. They don’t even bother to campaign on anything. ….SHAME…
Don’t know how I missed your comment 1st time around, Granny. I agree. Pretty amazing that Trump already has about 70% of Americans feeling he’ll do well for the country, too. (Some survey yesterday).
I loved seeing Paul Ryan chuckle after that one. For once, something I can agree with Paul Ryan!
I agree. It would be quite comical if these moonbats weren’t so pathetic. Those three moonbats that were arrested today weren’t even in states that Trump carried and the challenges made by certain house members were for states where they didn’t even reside.
Oh and don’t get me started on the voter suppression meme Being asked to show a valid form of ID is NOT voter suppression. It’s thanks to Eric Holder and the NAACP that we lost our voter ID law here in NC. Our new crooked governor might have been defeated in the general election if the law has still been in place. Voter ID is simply meant to deter fraud. I have no problem with showing an ID and if these moonbats were actual honest individuals, then they wouldn’t have a problem with it either.
Just keep that chuckle in mind r, there will come a time it will come back on lyin’ ryan… might even want to remember that plugs biden was banging the gavel and stating “It is over.”.
That is my spidey senses tingling, along with a sincere hope. Yep.
😉
May they all rot in Hell.
Speaking of hell, today Mark Steyn was subbing for Rush and actually told a leftie SJW caller, “you can go to hell.” LOL!
Love Steyn.
Lucille, that’s called “Losing one’s Patience”. (!!!)
LikeLike
I think we all had our doubts about the competency and integrity of our elected officials, but this election has exposed most of them – on the Left and the Right – as sheer lightweights. The Democrats in particular are imploding. The party of Roosevelt/Truman/JFK is long gone. It’s been replaced by a weird amalgamation of irrational and sometimes conflicting interests…but dangerous in its hostility to the Republic and the United States as an exceptional nation.
Scott Adams says it’s “Cognitive Dissonance”. Basically if a human mind believes two opposing things to both be true, you go crazy. When someone is in that state, you have the opportunity to influence them or change their opinion. So they all know Trump is a racist, but also see him helping black people. Their mind can’t figure that out, so they start doing crazy things that don’t make any sense just like those two things in their mind don’t make any sense.
Eventually, some of them, the smartest of them, will think “Well, he must not be Racist, then”.
Everybody goes through this, the dems are just publicly seeing everything they stand for completely proven FALSE and their minds can’t handle it. Some will come out of it… some will hang onto their old ways bitterly… and still more are so old that they’ll die before they figure it out.
Other things Trump is causing major cognitive dissonance with the Dems:
Obamacare is loved by Americans. However they all voted to get rid of it. Cognitive Dissonance.
Democrats are for poor people. The only people left that are democrats are rich people and uneducated poor people. Cognitive dissonance
Republicans are war mongers. The only people pushing for war with Russia are the democrats and their GOPe war buddies. Cognitive dissonance.
Trump is a puppet of Russia. The only person who has even met Putin is Hillary Clinton, who cut a business deal with him for Uranium. Cognitive dissonance.
etc. etc. etc. He’s blown their minds with about 50 different episodes of this.
Democrats are experiencing a “Disconfirmed Expectancy.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Disconfirmed_expectancy
“Disconfirmed expectancy is a psychological term for what is commonly known as a failed prophecy. According to the American social psychologist Leon Festinger’s theory of cognitive dissonance, disconfirmed expectancies create a state of psychological discomfort because the outcome contradicts expectancy. Upon recognizing the falsification of an expected event an individual will experience the competing cognitions, “I believe [X],” and, “I observed [Y].” The individual must either discard the now disconfirmed belief or justify why it has not actually been disconfirmed.”
The original work describing Disconfirmed Expectancy focused on religious cults whose apocalyptic predictions did not occur.
Thank you! Very interesting.
What is the treatment for this? The pathetic creatures will be waiting for the mothership for years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t have an easy answer for that. If you look at that Wikipedia article, it lists different outcomes for a group after a failed prophecy, and only one of them is that the group loses members and goes away, and that was the least observed outcome. In the other cases, the groups survive, but have to justify in some way why their expected prophecy failed. This is the stage that the democrats are in, to find a reason why their expected outcome failed, that soothes the psychological pain they are experiencing. This is not based upon rational thought.
What I would hope is that conservative journalists take a step back from these ever more bizarre explanations raised by the democrats, and start explaining it psychologically. Start using the terms “cognitive dissonance” and “disconfirmed expectancy.”
Answering these charges in detail and at face value is kind of a waste, because not even the democrats are looking at this rationally. They don’t care about the details, they care about relieving their mental anguish. Answering charges about the vote counts, or the Russians, is just going off into the weeds along with them.
If journalists start using the psychological explanations, their audience will understand that the details don’t matter, and start ignoring it.
Fascinating if that is really what we are seeing acted out in public. Because it truly does look like they are losing their minds.
They lost an election. It happens. OUR side believed (I do) that this was a life-or-death election for the fate of the Republic. But in many ways, our opposition could view this as a setback that can be eventually overcome through their long view of history (warped as it is). But they are reacting like it is armageddon. Most of these people can’t seem to really grasp that Trump really isn’t a Republican (or Democrat). They are that deluded.
Our opposition only have the possibility of seeing it as a setback because President Trump will save them from themselves. If the opposition had won, it would have been game over for everyone.
In all fairness to the disturbed folks on the Left tho Eric, you gotta admit they were helped along in their Mass Delusions by the MSM.
Those continual whopper lies they spread pounded in 24/7 did not help the fraidy cats on the Left, it fed them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is a cold fear in the pit of Congressional Democrats’ stomachs that Trump will actually deliver the security and prosperity to their constituents that they themselves have been promising and failing to produce for decades. Very uncomfortable questions will ensue. They will thwart Trump at every turn, under the guise of protecting their constituents, when the people they’re really protecting are themselves.
LikeLiked by 4 people
No one who saw Trump on stage with Jameel Shaw, Diamond and Silk and any number of others could possibly really think the man is racist.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Which is why the MSM didn’t show it. It ruined their narrative.
Or when he received the prayer shawl.
Ron, the #1 issue they have a hard time with is that Trump’s party is really a labor party. I call it a nationalist, economic conservative, social moderate labor party. As you say, their party is now the party of limousine liberals and welfare dependents and illegal immigrants.
LikeLiked by 8 people
In other words, none of the average people! Your average person supports Trump, there was a poll the other day (we know they’re all rigged) that said 57% of Dems want to see Trump do good. That’s because most of them are average people. The liberals in washington have co opted their party, and the rank and file dems just kind of put up with it, just like us conservatives put up with morons like McConnell and McCain.
That’s why so many dems voted Trump. They see like you do that he’s not a democrat or a republican. He’s just RIGHT.
I hope so… but I see folks like my mother and mother-in-law who fall hook, line and sinker for the MSM narrative. They parrot all of the same talking points. They don’t use social media to get “alternative news.” Now my mother is a life-long Democrat and my mother-in-law a life-long Republican. But they both hate Trump. But their reasoning is distorted, hypocritical, and flimsy. This is what the enemies of Trump are counting on…keep chipping away.
My wife and I watched a mini-series on the 80s tonight and one of the episodes covered Reagan. There are so many similarities between Trump and Reagan that it is scary (good scary…but also differences…that’s a different discussion). The MSM and Left hated Reagan (and still do). The people love him. They did so because of his optimism and pro-America cheerleading (Trump understands this) but also because he delivered on the economy and the Soviet Union. Trump needs some big wins to mimic Reagan’s success.
It will happen! Not for everyone, but hopefully for your mother and mother and law.
Take a look… Trump already has win after win under his belt and he hasn’t even been sworn in yet.
Yeah.
He doesn’t need to mimic Reagan’s success, he is already making his own! Right man, right time, right on. Even better, the only bushes in sight are planted outside the Oval Office.
LOl. Love your analysis, Ron. Lots of truth there.
Well said, Eric.
Look. I found today’s Democrat Party.
They’re putting on another act.
Made it through nearly a minute. Can I get it back???
W.T.F.
I told you.
It’s today’s Democrat Party.
Time will fly by. Only 13 days left.
Expect a final round of crying and rioting.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m looking forward to the police being able to do their jobs without fear of prosecution from the DOJ again.
We have a full moon coming up on the 12th. The day after is Friday the 13th.
A January full moon is called a “Wolf Moon”. The crying and howling of moonbats will likely pick up in intensity around then, and in the psych wards as well.
Off topic, but I watched a science documentary this evening about the moon. Scientists always gravitate to the latest trend of, well, to what other scientists say, like lemmings (they think two moons crashed together, outlandish). Here is my speculation on why the moon’s outer layer is thicker on the dark side of the moon than the side facing us (the moon does not ‘rotate’ in the normal sense of the word). I postulate the moon is thicker on the dark side because of it’s millenia gravitational orbit around Earth – and while still “wet” early on, this inertial pressure kept slinging magma toward the outer “dark side” of the moon, thus thickening and concentrating the outer dark side layer. As it percolated this inertia also helped it form a more even consistency and brought up the “lighter” rock to the surface and then cooled, and this is why it is more evenly covered with a lighter colored composition than the side that we can see (which also is further evidence of my theory). In time I will be proven correct..
LikeLike
Yes that makes sense – centrifugal force.
LikeLike
Unfortunately tidal effects, which caused the moon to become tidally locked with the earth (i.e., to always show the same side to an observer on the earth) would overwhelm centrifigual effects. The same effect is why we have two tides per day on earth, one high tide on the side of the earth facing the moon, one on the side of the earth facing away from the moon. The earth rotates through these opposed high tides at intervals of a bit over twelve hours (the moon advancing in its orbit causing the interval to be slightly larger than it otherwise would be).
Even if one could ignore tidal effects, your hypothesized centrifugal effect would have pushed the heavy core outward, not light crustal material.
Either you haven’t explained yourself adequately and I misunderstood you, or your understanding of physics is lacking.
LikeLike
Wish I could share your optimism re. “Final round”, Sunshine. I suspect there’ll be many more of these in the next few years. Tiring as they may be.
Jokers gotta keep joking around.
At the same tho, I expect MANY people who were former haters to get on Train.
LikeLike
These types eventually burn themselves out – along with everyone around them.
Those around them just leave them – even if they can only do so emotionally.
LikeLike
It sounds harsh, but I am really enjoying watching them bleed out and die.
So far, the pundit, the snowflakes, the media, and the demo pols have all completely and entirely bleed out in public, and yes, I am enjoying it.
They’re like Moses, about to enter 40 years in the desert…. except they don’t even have God with them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Oooo that was good. ^^^
And no canteen either.
Not harsh at all Joe. These people have done/are doing/and will continue to do a lot of damage to moral. I want them to “bleed out and die”.
Very satisfying to witness!
morale. duh!
What a great campaign commercial.
“Mr. President, I object to the vote.”
“Mr. President, I object to the vote.”
“Mr. President, I object to the vote.”
Throw the bums out .
I actually thought that I Biden handled that very well and the laughter and the expression on Ryan’s face was priceless.
Well done ,that was great.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I actually like Uncle Joe……I would not vote for him for dog catcher. But I would split a 12 pack with him anytime he wants.
LikeLike
A lot of times these politicians with odious votes are people who, in real life, you’d love to party with. That’s why they get elected…people who are close to them like them on a personal level and it shows.
LikeLike
That first guy got the ol’ Bum Rush out the door, didn’t he!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Schumer will lead them all whining right into 2018 where they’ll finally cease to exist after the midterms.
Wouldn’t it be a hoot if Schumer finally got booted out by New Yorkers in his next election?
So many miracles have happened this year that I now think anything is possible.
LikeLike
This has truly been an incredible journey! President Trump will go down in history as the greatest President ever! Babe Ruth will always be known as the man that saved baseball after the 1919 World Series scandal had it teetering on extinction. President Trump will be known for generations to come as the man that saved America and its Republic from its extinction.
LikeLiked by 5 people
These Dims could have acted like grown-ups and accepted a smooth transition. A lot of heartache could have been avoided. I just saw an article from the Seattle Times that a group of young “not my President” types locked arms across a highway to block traffic and a truck was unable to stop and ran over and killed 6 of them. This didn’t have to happen.
http://theseattletribune.com/6-dead-after-truck-collides-with-anti-trump-protesters-on-freeway/
Oh that is so sad.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah it is-even pathetic
I must be terrible. I laughed.
LikeLike
As they say, sheite happens. The 6 stiffs will now be in the running for the Darwin award.
But they will still be able to vote for Democrats for years to come!
LikeLike
But they still keep voting Democrat in the future.
LikeLike
From the article:
“A 32-year old man driving a Waldrum Brother’s delivery truck is responsible for the death of 6 Anti-Trump protesters that were blocking traffic while chanting “Dump Trump” in the middle of a Seattle freeway.”
Bullsh!t. The snowflake brigade is responsible for setting up their own natural selection scenario. These are the people that are destroying our nation one “mandate” at a time. All they had to do was be adults instead…
LikeLike
Blood is directly on CNN’s hands. They riled this crap up, this is the consequence. These are our children, and they’re filling their heads with nonsense to the point that they’re stupid enough to walk into traffic.
I mean the first damn thing you teach a kid is not to play in traffic. Imagine the first time you let your kid play outside. What did you tell them? Don’t go in the road.
?Fake
“Good eye”, coeurdale. It is a fake site.
Apparently so. nwtex explained everything. Big thanks for that.
Bwahahahahaha!
Inspired!
There’s no such paper as the “Seattle Tribune”, I think.
LikeLike
Good grief, what happened to sit ins?? They ran into the guy who just couldn’t see them that day and lost everything for nothing.
Stay off the freaking highways!
LikeLike
oopsie. The seattletribune.com = fake news site.
Awe man… I fell for it. It looked so real! And I even called it the Seattle Times in my post! Geez!!
Thanks for setting me straight!
Nah!🙂 These punks are experts in trickery. And it sure sounded authentic as these individuals are tempting fate for sure. It’s a mess waiting to happen imo.
Disclaimer:
The Seattle Tribune is a news and entertainment satire web publication The Seattle Tribune may or may not use real names, often in semi-real or mostly fictitious ways. All news articles contained within The Seattle Tribune are fictional and presumably satirical news – with the exception of our ‘list style’ articles that include relevant sources. The content published on The Seattle Tribune is intended to be entertainment and is often intended to generate thought and discussion among its readers. Any resemblance to the truth is purely coincidental. Advice given is NOT to be construed as professional. If you are in need of professional help, please consult a professional. The Seattle Tribune is not intended for children under the age of 18.
http://theseattletribune.com/disclaimer/
A bit more, val –>
Although the Seattle Tribune appears to be the digital edition of a real city newspaper, it is simply one of many fake news sites (along with the Boston Tribune and the Baltimore Gazette) that mimics the appearance of real metropolitan news outlets in order to spread hoaxes and generate ad revenue. The Seattle Tribune is the latest front employed by the well known fake news purveyor Associated Media Coverage.
Sad. No wonder the media is a mess!
LikeLike
Gee. Are they owned by NBC?
LikeLike
As DJT would say, “Sad!”
[Don’t trust myself to say anything more, really]
LikeLike
I’m so sorry that people died. That said, blocking sidewalks and especially public roadways is unconscionable to me, and those who do it should be stopped and arrested immediately, in my opinion. People have a right to go about their business without being obstructed, and what about those who have emergencies of any sort, including medical ones?
Blocking a highway was a monumentally stupid thing to do, and one which would have had no impact on anything. Now six people are dead, and the truck driver has to live with that for the rest of his life.
The cherry on top? The protesters are accusing him of intentional murder because of political beliefs — even though he says he voted for Hillary.
Once I get past the tragic deaths, I can’t hep but think this is worthy of a Darwin award.
LikeLike
OK, now that I’ve vented, I see that it’s FAKE NEWS! I’m glad.
LikeLike
Just a fyi: The Seattle Tribune is an “entertainment, satirical site.” This story about the protesters being hit by a truck etc, etc, etc, is all fake. Hard to tell sometimes the legitimacy of some sites. Kiro 7 (which is a legitimate cable news site) even ran this story…….However, am glad no one died or was injured.
LikeLike
I caught a chunk of this earlier…it was both fascinating to watch the process and loved what idiots these Dems made of themselves for posterity
Uncle Joe worked his gavel arm hard today. Multiple mic cuts too. It was a laugh riot!
I’m going to need a couple more cases of popcorn. Oh, how I am loving all of this free entertainment. There’s comedy, drama, suspense, you name it. Each day I await the new episode all the while enjoying all of this winning.
I have a feeling it’s going to get lots better as this year progresses.
I am so glad I lived long enough to witness all of this greatness!
Much better than Downton Abbey ever was🙂🙂
I have got to watch the Downton Abbey videos my daughter gave me. I’ve never seen any of it.
LikeLike
If Hollywood made a GOOD movie of the past couple years, it would be a Blockbuster.
It would be except Hollywood would screw it all up by not showing events truthfully.
LikeLike
Yes, in their version what’s her face from madame secretary would be madame president, the Trump way… that’s how they do it.
Never watch tv.
LikeLike
Yeah, Justfacts, that’s why I qualified with “GOOD”, = truthfull.
Ah well, we’ve seen a lot of miracles. And Hollywood used to make good movies. It could happen again.
It’s a stretch, I know…….
LikeLike
Someday the members of the diversity circus are going to snap to the fact that they’ve been kept around for comic relief.
They are allowing themselves to be used as sops and fools, and they don’t have to be so used. It would be tragic if I gave a rip about them.
Their owners are steadily replacing them with a more productive spanish product.
That and a good number of congenital lunatics from the middle east to keep the majority population on edge.
My God man, the Democrats sure are insufferable little babies. Whining petulant little children, most of whom believe the island of Guam is going to tip over.
God what a bunch of incredibly STUPID people !!!
“I object to certificate”
😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
May I take this opportunity to thank you Sundance for all you do. I’ve clung to a branch for over a year now, weak of wing, seeking comfort amongst strength and intelligence…. usually quiet because there is so much brilliance here. You and some posters have been my grounding.
You speak very well, you should chime in more often!
LikeLike
Yeah, MaFreeman, that was a pretty eloquent comment. Speak up!
LikeLike
This one didn’t get as much visibility from the media as the previous attempts. The media seemingly resigned themselves to the inevitability of President Trump, so now they are focusing all of their energy on de-legitimizing him instead.
LikeLike
Oh, Thank you for that. I had a good laugh! How petty and ridiculous they look! So childish. I would be so embarrassed to be a Democrat. I have not had a good day. I just finished saying the Rosary for our PE Trump for his safety and wisdom, then came to the Tree House and of course, as always, my spirits were lifted. Thank you.
Sheila Jackson is a proud member of Mensa…surprised you guys can’t recognize her brilliance.
If they could rotate the bell curve by 180 degrees, SJL would be a genius.
All I want to do is rip SJL’s fake braid from top of her head and slap her a few times. And then I’ll slap MW after I’m through with SJL. They are two of the most idiotic women in that sad little party of theirs. Pelosi would be my third idiot I’d like to slap.
LikeLike
slap then witches
LikeLike
Isn’t that the dumb broad who thought we’d landed on MARS?
Yeah, that one.
No, you have Mensa confused with its sister organization, DENSA.
LOL. DENSA. I like it!
Good. Last time I told that joke it was too “politically incorrect” for some snowflake.
LikeLike
What? They were a charter member of DENSA????
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL
LikeLike
Did you say DEMSA? lmao
LikeLike
You’re kidding, right SoCal?
I’m pretty gullible sometimes so need clarification!
LikeLike
So…not one senator signed one of those ‘objections’.
Not one.
Let’s hope this is an indicator of things to come.
More Kabuki theater
LikeLiked by 2 people
Joe Biden was seconds away from asking, “do any of you know how this actually works?”
LikeLiked by 3 people
At least ol’ Joe has the decency to fight Trump the old fashioned, honorable way. Lies, Innuendo, Sex Scandals, Bribes, and buying off the CIA.
LikeLike
My thoughts too, but for a different reason. Did Trump use a carrot or a stick to corral all 48 dem Senators?
LikeLike
Hoping this means the Senators are more savvy. But who wouldn’t be, compared with the likes of Sheila Jackson Lee and company?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect someone “in control” had a word with the Senators and put them on notice: Do NOT sign on to the objections from the House members, or else……..
A Kabuki Theater. So now, foolish Dem voters can take comfort in the fact that some reps. voiced their objections, and then be pissed for a day that no Senator signed on……and then forget about the matter entirely, knowing that the Dem Party is “on their side”.
But, someone is waking up to the fact the Dem Party is losing support from the American people because of the lunacy it’s displayed over this election and decided to put a stop to the bleeding.
What a Circus. Dem Party needs to go into the Wastebin of History.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Full version.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?421237-1/joint-session-congress-certifies-donald-trump-next-us-president
LikeLike
Well done Sundance 😜
…“and they will whine, and their caucus will whine, and they will keep on whinning, and eventually they will say we can’t take all of this losing, …please Mr. Schumer …and he will say, NO, we will whine, …and we will keep on whinning”…
~Proclaims the Lead Clown
That big, hearty laugh from Paul Ryan at the end of the video is the only appropriate response to these clowns.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good one, NJF!!!
LikeLike
Yes, the democrat party is now the party of radicals & spoiled, petulant children, & their influence is diminishing for the time being, but this is only temporary unless some serious changes are made in our country
A Trump presidency will hopefully show many of the imbeciles that vote for these clowns the error of their ways, but don’t count on it. The left will regroup like they always have, & they’ll be duping the morons again
But the bigger problem is our schools. Hillary won the popular vote for God’s sake. Every year, more & more of our children are being turned into brainwashed leftist zombies. They could reach critical mass soon
If we don’t remove the leftist influence & control over our schools & our media, & I mean like yesterday, we’re just treading water. The leftist disease has crept into every city & small town. Even the rural area’s are infested
Our own children are being used against the American people, our country & our system. Yeah, it’s great to have Trump, but while we’re celebrating, the left will be churning out more & more democrat voting zombies each year, & pretty soon there will be too many to overcome
I believe it’s one of our biggest problems, & it better be dealt with quickly
LikeLike
Cue Bob Hope
Yes, AllIwant, or we turn into Europe.
This crap needs to be done away with, especially in our schools.
LikeLike
The black carcass and other democrat carcasses is congress became too cumbersome. Everyone could find something not to like.
