January 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

Inauguration Day: 15 Days
Thank you, Martin!!!
Your many months of countdowns have been the most exciting. So daunting in the beginning and now feeling like YUGE acomplishments are ahead of us. Onward Ho!
They should be treated exactly as they treated this homeless man….tortured twice as bad as they gave out.
T minus 15 days, 11 hours, 39 minutes
I thought that the days seemed to be just flying by because I’m on the well-seasoned side of life. So, now that every day is creeping by so slowly it’s ridiculous, am I getting rapidly younger?
Good morning, Treepers!
15 days, 11 hours, 38 minutes. (371 hours, 38 minutes)
Not that I’m counting, mind you!
Can’t you make the clocks go faster? Or increase the speed of the earth around the sun or some kind of Superman thingy?
No.
It’s painful. I know.
It might help if you post the countdown 2x/day!
I actually post it two or three times a day.
I’m not counting, mind you, but I know others are. Public service.
WHO is counting??? Jill Stein? Does anyone remember her? 😂😂😂😂
Silly Jilly.
I was figuring I’d forget within the next week unless reminded.
Thank you. 😛
T….minus 9 and holding. A built in hold waiting for the launch window. All systems are go for launch at noon on the 20th. One small step for a man, one giant leap for mankind. Let the great Moonbat Hunt begin.
Ok. So this was the first run at it. Might even call it a practice run. Next time I believe they can get the time down to under an hour. I really do.
Lou Dobbs Commentary
I can’t wait, can’t wait, can’t wait, can’t wait!! 😁
I’m bursting with Mama-pride! My son and his wife and another couple have a craft brewery in Woodbridge VA, and they were just selected to provide the beer for two Inaugural events. Here is the official notice we received.
“we are brewing two special edition beers, approved by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, for two of the three official inaugural events — and we are the only brewery approved to do this. Attached are the approved designs for the beer badges/logos that will appear on promotional commemorative items distributed at these two events: The Salute to the Armed Services Ball (1/20) and the Victory Reception (1/19).”
How cool is that!!!
That is very cool!
I hope they can sell it elsewhere. Would love to buy some for our home celebration! I’m in Maryland, so if they are able to sell, please let me know…I’ll cross the river!
They only sell kegs… opened in September and canning and bottling is phase two, but with this, it may be sooner rather than later. They are at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. I’ll ask him if they will also be serving it at the brewery or only the events. They are starting to do keg distribution but don’t know the approved locations.
Good Work !!!
Made in the USA! Congrats!!
Where the only GOOD beer is made!!!
Send my congratulations to them. I love the names!
That is SO exciting, Val!!! You’re right up there with Bluto & Keln & all the other Treepers making us a very special, intimate part of this ride on the Trump Train.
How very exciting! Wish we could all taste it! 🍺
Congrats. Love the artwork!
Super awesome!!!
Oh gee wiz, golly wolly. Wonder what they want that for. Any guess Jugears?
P.S. Jugears – you can take all the pens with you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is the way to go. Forget this Obamacare mess as agenda item #1. We have enormous political capital right now and the overwhelming support of the US electorate. We should use it to advance the issue that won the election, immigration. We win that issue and Ill bet we can get any other legislation we want to sail thru. That is if Obamacare doesnt collapse first, which it might, then its repeal should be easy.
On this Obamacare note, there are some things I dont like that I am seeing right now. Gingrich is already warning the GOP “not to be seen as taking away people’s health insurance.” Pence was saying that we have to do this in an orderly fashion, even Trump tweeted to be careful because it will fail on its own. No this is the wrong approach, proceed with boldness and rip it out by the roots, no one likes Obamacare. Ram it thru if you have to, the Dems will never go along with us on anything. They are going to obstruct to drag this out as long as possible, and the longer it drags on the more it will be an albatross around our necks. However, like I wrote above this should not even be the top priority. However, on anything we must move swiftly and with conviction and boldness, we have the mandate. No more naysaying and doubting cucks, they have cost us too many victories in the past.
On another note, the so called “intelligence community” has sad that the Russians sold their info to a middleman, and Assange got it from the middleman. You cannot make this stuff up folks.
The White House Auto pen will see great service to the USA on the afternoon of the 20th. So many stupid leftist orders to undo. Finally, the right man, at the right place, at the right time. Lets get this party started. I am going to a Pink Floyd cover band outdoor concert of ‘The Wall’ with all my friends. Fun will be allowed again with the exception of butthurt leftist snowflakes.
Himes is delusional.
Shouldn’t that headline say “Trump will meet with outgoing heads of CIA, FBI, DNI Friday”
Heads gonna roll on outta there.
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE. Senator Gillibrand needs to be Out of Office. I realize that New York tends to be liberal but her office seems unresponsive (in general) and I can’t remember a Senator for New York not supporting Israel … PLEASE, WE NEED A VIABLE CANDIDATE TO RUN AGAINST HER. I don’t know if Dov Hikind would beat her in the primary. Perhaps Rudy Giuliani could run against her in the general election.
She is an opportunist from upstate NY if there ever was one. She was a Republican until she decided to run for Senator. Then she became a Democrat and upstaters still voted for her. She and Schumer both need to retire. Dov Hikind is a Dem from Brooklyn. I’d rather Rudy run for Senator.
Finally, movers are at the White House! Thank You Jesus!!
Wonder what is being stolen 🤔
All the pens.
Lol
Truck says “Quality in Electronic and Office Moving.” Must be there to take out the Oval Office furnishings and all electronics and associated items that can’t be bleach bitted.
and don’t forget the mother-in-law….
Just as well. That den of vipers would only tell him lies.
Good news. WINNING
Every state department employee, of any rank, who refused to assist during transition should be charged with sedition/treason against the USA and removed to a prison without bail. Trials will be delayed b/c of huge backlog of crimes that have been committed and ignored during Obama administration. Once found guilty, no government employee gets any compensation whatsoever including retirement.
Not good. Trump is basically signaling wall St will have free reign under his administration
Everything i have read about Jay Clayton does not make me happy but I am taking a wait and see attitude.
Now where did you get a crazy idea like that???
Give ’em all the Free Reign they want. Just don’t make regular Americans responsible for their losses when/if they crash and burn..
There’s a story circulating among the fake news media online about Bernie Sanders printing a Donald Trump tweet about Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid and bringing it to a Senate debate about Obamacare.
Here’s what I want to know. Can anyone ask Bernie why Trump made that tweet? Bernie is either too crazy or too stupid to know why Trump made that tweet.
Hey Bernie, here’s some hints:
The tweet has NOTHING to do with Obamacare. It has to do with Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, NOT Obamacare.
The tweet has EVERYTHING to do with balancing the trade deficit and bringing jobs and money back from China and Mexico.
Trump’s own words:
“We’ve got Social Security that’s going to be destroyed if somebody like me doesn’t bring money into the country. All these other people want to cut the hell out of it. I’m not going to cut it at all; I’m going to bring money in, and we’re going to save it.”
Bernie is either crazy or stupid. Either way, he made a fool of himself on the Senate floor.
I saw that and didn’t understand what that Tweet had to do with Obamacare. Unless Bernie is considering Medicaid = Obamacare, which for many people, I guess is how they think of the ACA.
“which for many people, I guess is up they think of the ACA.”
Bernie has always counted on the ignorance of his supporters.
Answer to Judge Jeanine Pirro’s question: HELL NO!
Surely this POS can be indicted for something… And the sooner the better.
Two more from Trump: “Schumer clowns”
We know the importance of America First powered by American Steel and created by American minds. With “Cars for Clunkers” (one of the first scams) , “Fast and Furious”, “Arab Spring”, “JV Team”, “Dreamers” and now the “Russian Hacking”, our country’s core has been hollowed out. Godspeed PE Trump.
This will be labeled racist. Anything and everything good for America will be labeled racist. Apple Pie…Racist
Hot Dogs…Racist
Baseball….Racist
Christmas…Racist
Winning…Racist
Truth…Racist
Everything …Racist
That would be great. I would love to see open carry also.
We are always very careful when traveling, calling to check current laws in each state we will be passing through. It can be tricky. Also tough because we like to go to nation parks while traveling. This would be convenient but in what Constitutional grounds is it right to do this?
Perhaps this is just one among the many things Trump will reverse.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Empty suit, Empty chair…no surprise
Suspicious photo. Note bho’s brown hair.
Istanbul shooter in Raqqa, reportedly.
This is where the old adage “kill them all and let God sort them out can be justly applied”.
Ukrainian student not the Russians behind “Grizzly Steppe”.
Let’s see if the FBI, CIA, DNI have this info.
http://antifasistit.blogspot.com/2017/01/did-ukrainian-university-student-create.html
I’m thinking that Trump’s “I know things” re: hacking includes the fact no one looked at DNC servers.
That is a pretty epic F-up. I mean Obozzo is putting troops on the Russian border, and no one even did a forensic analysis of the servers?
What’s their proof? Did Putin leave a message on a post it note?
http://www.weaselzippers.us/317874-report-fbi-never-asked-for-access-to-dnc-servers-it-says-russia-hacked/#disqus_thread
UPDATE: #BlackLivesMatter Supporters Kidnap, Torture Trump Supporter on Facebook Live Video
The Chicago Police Department is utterly racist and corrupt. The kidnapping and hate crime attack is being called simple “battery” by “stupid kids.”
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1XtjEKUoAARWga.jpg:large
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1XtynzUcAAB7z4.jpg:large
