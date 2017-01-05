January 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

Posted on January 5, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

trump-pence-banner-2

Transition Website HERE

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

92 Responses to January 5th – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. Martin says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Inauguration Day: 15 Days

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
    • Alison says:
      January 5, 2017 at 12:49 am

      Thank you, Martin!!!

      Your many months of countdowns have been the most exciting. So daunting in the beginning and now feeling like YUGE acomplishments are ahead of us. Onward Ho!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  2. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

    T minus 15 days, 11 hours, 39 minutes

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  5. SteveInCO says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Good morning, Treepers!

    15 days, 11 hours, 38 minutes. (371 hours, 38 minutes)

    Not that I’m counting, mind you!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  6. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Lou Dobbs Commentary

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  8. valheisey says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:22 am

    I’m bursting with Mama-pride! My son and his wife and another couple have a craft brewery in Woodbridge VA, and they were just selected to provide the beer for two Inaugural events. Here is the official notice we received.
    “we are brewing two special edition beers, approved by the Presidential Inaugural Committee, for two of the three official inaugural events — and we are the only brewery approved to do this. Attached are the approved designs for the beer badges/logos that will appear on promotional commemorative items distributed at these two events: The Salute to the Armed Services Ball (1/20) and the Victory Reception (1/19).”

    How cool is that!!!

    Liked by 27 people

    Reply
  9. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • MaineCoon says:
      January 5, 2017 at 12:52 am

      Oh gee wiz, golly wolly. Wonder what they want that for. Any guess Jugears?

      P.S. Jugears – you can take all the pens with you.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • antoinegordon says:
      January 5, 2017 at 1:03 am

      This is the way to go. Forget this Obamacare mess as agenda item #1. We have enormous political capital right now and the overwhelming support of the US electorate. We should use it to advance the issue that won the election, immigration. We win that issue and Ill bet we can get any other legislation we want to sail thru. That is if Obamacare doesnt collapse first, which it might, then its repeal should be easy.

      On this Obamacare note, there are some things I dont like that I am seeing right now. Gingrich is already warning the GOP “not to be seen as taking away people’s health insurance.” Pence was saying that we have to do this in an orderly fashion, even Trump tweeted to be careful because it will fail on its own. No this is the wrong approach, proceed with boldness and rip it out by the roots, no one likes Obamacare. Ram it thru if you have to, the Dems will never go along with us on anything. They are going to obstruct to drag this out as long as possible, and the longer it drags on the more it will be an albatross around our necks. However, like I wrote above this should not even be the top priority. However, on anything we must move swiftly and with conviction and boldness, we have the mandate. No more naysaying and doubting cucks, they have cost us too many victories in the past.

      On another note, the so called “intelligence community” has sad that the Russians sold their info to a middleman, and Assange got it from the middleman. You cannot make this stuff up folks.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 5, 2017 at 1:16 am

      The White House Auto pen will see great service to the USA on the afternoon of the 20th. So many stupid leftist orders to undo. Finally, the right man, at the right place, at the right time. Lets get this party started. I am going to a Pink Floyd cover band outdoor concert of ‘The Wall’ with all my friends. Fun will be allowed again with the exception of butthurt leftist snowflakes.

      Like

      Reply
  11. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
      January 5, 2017 at 12:54 am

      PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE. Senator Gillibrand needs to be Out of Office. I realize that New York tends to be liberal but her office seems unresponsive (in general) and I can’t remember a Senator for New York not supporting Israel … PLEASE, WE NEED A VIABLE CANDIDATE TO RUN AGAINST HER. I don’t know if Dov Hikind would beat her in the primary. Perhaps Rudy Giuliani could run against her in the general election.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • conservativeinny says:
        January 5, 2017 at 1:00 am

        She is an opportunist from upstate NY if there ever was one. She was a Republican until she decided to run for Senator. Then she became a Democrat and upstaters still voted for her. She and Schumer both need to retire. Dov Hikind is a Dem from Brooklyn. I’d rather Rudy run for Senator.

        Like

        Reply
  13. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. anarchist335 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Finally, movers are at the White House! Thank You Jesus!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  15. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Dommy says:
      January 5, 2017 at 12:57 am

      Just as well. That den of vipers would only tell him lies.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 5, 2017 at 1:19 am

      Good news. WINNING

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • KBR says:
      January 5, 2017 at 1:34 am

      Every state department employee, of any rank, who refused to assist during transition should be charged with sedition/treason against the USA and removed to a prison without bail. Trials will be delayed b/c of huge backlog of crimes that have been committed and ignored during Obama administration. Once found guilty, no government employee gets any compensation whatsoever including retirement.

      Like

      Reply
  16. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:26 am

    There’s a story circulating among the fake news media online about Bernie Sanders printing a Donald Trump tweet about Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid and bringing it to a Senate debate about Obamacare.

    Here’s what I want to know. Can anyone ask Bernie why Trump made that tweet? Bernie is either too crazy or too stupid to know why Trump made that tweet.

    Hey Bernie, here’s some hints:

    The tweet has NOTHING to do with Obamacare. It has to do with Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, NOT Obamacare.
    The tweet has EVERYTHING to do with balancing the trade deficit and bringing jobs and money back from China and Mexico.

    Trump’s own words:

    “We’ve got Social Security that’s going to be destroyed if somebody like me doesn’t bring money into the country. All these other people want to cut the hell out of it. I’m not going to cut it at all; I’m going to bring money in, and we’re going to save it.”

    Bernie is either crazy or stupid. Either way, he made a fool of himself on the Senate floor.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  19. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  22. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  23. Publius2016 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:30 am

    We know the importance of America First powered by American Steel and created by American minds. With “Cars for Clunkers” (one of the first scams) , “Fast and Furious”, “Arab Spring”, “JV Team”, “Dreamers” and now the “Russian Hacking”, our country’s core has been hollowed out. Godspeed PE Trump.

    Like

    Reply
  24. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Howie says:
      January 5, 2017 at 1:30 am

      This will be labeled racist. Anything and everything good for America will be labeled racist. Apple Pie…Racist
      Hot Dogs…Racist
      Baseball….Racist
      Christmas…Racist
      Winning…Racist
      Truth…Racist
      Everything …Racist

      Like

      Reply
  26. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • justfactsplz says:
      January 5, 2017 at 1:21 am

      That would be great. I would love to see open carry also.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Katherine McCoun says:
      January 5, 2017 at 1:37 am

      We are always very careful when traveling, calling to check current laws in each state we will be passing through. It can be tricky. Also tough because we like to go to nation parks while traveling. This would be convenient but in what Constitutional grounds is it right to do this?

      Like

      Reply
  27. ROBERT PILCHMAN says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. citizen817 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 12:46 am

    Empty suit, Empty chair…no surprise

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Bull Durham says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:03 am

    Istanbul shooter in Raqqa, reportedly.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. Bull Durham says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:13 am

    Ukrainian student not the Russians behind “Grizzly Steppe”.

    Let’s see if the FBI, CIA, DNI have this info.

    http://antifasistit.blogspot.com/2017/01/did-ukrainian-university-student-create.html

    Like

    Reply
  33. NJF says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:15 am

    I’m thinking that Trump’s “I know things” re: hacking includes the fact no one looked at DNC servers.

    That is a pretty epic F-up. I mean Obozzo is putting troops on the Russian border, and no one even did a forensic analysis of the servers?

    What’s their proof? Did Putin leave a message on a post it note?

    http://www.weaselzippers.us/317874-report-fbi-never-asked-for-access-to-dnc-servers-it-says-russia-hacked/#disqus_thread

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  35. OS says:
    January 5, 2017 at 1:40 am

    UPDATE: #BlackLivesMatter Supporters Kidnap, Torture Trump Supporter on Facebook Live Video

    The Chicago Police Department is utterly racist and corrupt. The kidnapping and hate crime attack is being called simple “battery” by “stupid kids.”

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1XtjEKUoAARWga.jpg:large

    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C1XtynzUcAAB7z4.jpg:large

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s