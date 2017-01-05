Fox Moves Tucker Carlson to 9pm, adds Martha MacCallum at 7pm…

Fox News made two big announcements on Thursday regarding its top-rated prime-time lineup.
Tucker Carlson is assuming the 9pm time slot being vacated by outgoing host Megyn Kelly, and Martha MacCallum will be taking Carlson’s place at 7pm with a program covering President Trump’s first 100 days in office, the Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox Rupert Murdoch announced Thursday.
“In less than two months, Tucker has taken cable news by storm with his spirited interviews and consistently strong performance,” Murdoch said in a statement. “Viewers have overwhelmingly responded to the show and we look forward to him being a part of Fox News’ powerful primetime line-up.”
After a record-breaking launch in the 7pm hour last November, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” has become one of the most buzzed about cable news programs on television. Featuring analysis and debates with guests from across the political and cultural spectrum, the show finished December as the number two cable news program in the Adults 25-54 demographic behind only “The O’Reilly Factor.”
The program will continue as “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and will broadcast live from FNC’s Washington, D.C. bureau.
MacCallum will take over for Carlson at 7pm, kicking off primetime with a new news program, “The First 100 Days.” The show will chronicle the beginning of the new administration and run through President-elect Trump’s first 100 days in office. (more)
First guest
Carlos Slim largest stockholder of New York Times.
That would be sweet.
Or Don Lemon of CNN
John McCain….
endless fun it they just turn him loose
Ask old John about “wet starts” of jets on air craft carriers .
Tucker is terrific. Much better than O’Reilly who has the worst, boring people as guests. He needs to get rid of Juan (yawn), Rove, Goldberg and Hume…all so redundant.
Tucker is a breath of fresh air. Was hoping Watters would get an hour slot, he’s very good.
watters just got his own weekend hour show so you somewhat got your wish
Ah, you heard of that story too. I thought it was just a rumor all of these years. What a despicable person to do what he did. He thought he could get away with anything and pretty much did because his daddy was an admiral.
I despise mccain, and I mean really Despise him.
ask old john about “wet starts” on aircraft carrires
oops
You can say that again…..wink
More like wet farts
Ask McCain if he’s ever visited a country and it wasn’t enmeshed in war soon thereafter.
Ain’t that the truth…..and today makes me wonder if they do not want war with Russia…..
Agree we all know there is a lot of money to be made in a war.
Must-TV: The Tucker Takedown.
Nightly on Fox!
The McCallum thing is a head scratcher
Agreed.
I think Martha will be temporary for the First 100 Days program. I would love to see Tomi Lahren in there!
No matter; that is Lou Dobbs time slot over on FBN; McCallum can’t compete with Louuuuuu !
mm will get crushed by the dobbmeister.
Doesn’t matter . . . that’s what the DVR is for. I watch Lou, then Tucker, then Brett (if he has good guests) then Hannity . . . FFall the commercials and I’m done in half the time. Best invention, ever.
I believe Tomi is under contract with The Blaze until summer. Fox looking to fill a slot until she’s available? I think Tomi would be a good fit as well.
Is this the girl that came on the scene with her staunch conservative views? She’ll be the next Arriana Huffington. Watch. Plus, who wants a Blaze retread. Who actually subscribes to the blaze or CRTV for that matter.
Plus, she’s like what? 24 yrs old? need someone whose been in the trenches.
I don’t get the Macallum show either. I hope Fox replaces her after 100 days and puts in someone interesting instead…Sharly Atkisson, Tomi Lahren…
I agree! … I think Fox needs to pull Tomi away from “The Blaze”, which Beck is burning to the ground. Fox has got to be a better place for Tomi. “The Blaze” is destined for the trash heap. I am surprised Beck has enough money left to even pay her.
i think McCallums “program covering President Trump’s first 100 days in office” is a bandaid that will give FOX 100 days of lead time to search for a new face and create a new show for days 101 and onward.
Agreed. And if she surprises then good for her and them. Smart move.
I agree
I would hope they get back to real news! I no longer have cable or watch since the exposure during the Trump campaign! Will take a long to regain the trust they betrayed! Many other places to now get real truthful news as I also believe there will be many new truthful media companies in the next eight years?
Long time
Martha isn’t strong enough and not a good interviewer. They need to put someone on that is feisty, quick, and can “contain” guests when they get unruly or off subject as Leftys do.
Yep…..I am not real sure she is a Trump supporter….
She’s not..saw several segments with her during the election where she spouted the typical snarky liberal mantras against DT.
Totally agree, plus she does this weird Mmm noise when listening to others speak… especially if it’s a sad / tragic story. Annoys the heck out of me for some reason, although it’s nothing compared to O’s ums and stutters. 😉
She’s just filling the time slot until they find a proper replacement. Brit Hume filled in after they gave Greta the boot, it’s a similar thing.
My point was that she is not very good and there are others they could pick to try out in that time slot. What exactly has she done to deserve this?
She’s been there a really long time, that might be most of it. She’s also really ‘un-opinionated’ which I am sure the Fox Executives prefer, considering how liberal most of them are. And besides, who else is there for them to use as a time slot filler until they decide on a more permanent anchor?
Trish Regan would be miles better
can’t cuck the Tuck
I definitely doubt that she is a true Trump supporter. M McCallum always seemed to echo Meghan Kelly in her remarks and interviews regarding Mr. Trump. However, that’s also Lou Dobbs time on FBN, and it’s doubtful that she can pull from his audience.
Yes. McCallum is really dopey. She seems to be a decent sort, but she is numbingly naive. Tucker has been a joy to watch.
It is his rapier quick mind and the preparation he puts in that makes it so entertaining.
I like the expression on his face as he somewhat patiently listens to the stupid explanations of idiocy by some of his guests.
It’s good, but he could overuse it. Maybe he could hold up a cut-out picture of himself making the face while he yawns, takes a sip of water, looks at his watch or eats a sandwich.
Last night was EPIC with that Dem Congressman .. the looks on Tucker’s face were outstanding … Tucker had the same looks that I had … all of those looks say “WTF are you talking about?” … and …. “you are really lying this much on television? …. really?”
Loved it !!!
Agree Tucker’s expressions of “wonderment” are great to watch. Hard to believe how some of these leftwingers “think”.
Hard to believe that they really believe what they are saying.
Stephen Colbert is her best friend…She gives glowing interviews about how great he is.
http://www.newshounds.us/stephen_colbert_s_bff_is_fox_news_host_martha_maccallum_091215
Thats pretty much all I need to know how she rolls. Sounds like it’ll be unfair and unbalanced to President Trumps first 100 days.
Good I can now watch Tucker Carlson who has been opposite Lou Dobbs. Martha McCallum is alright but can’t compete in my mind with Lou Dobbs.
upgrades!
I watched Martha’s campaign coverage and interviews closely and I pegged her as pro Trump pretty early on, she’s fair, unlike Megan…I’m glad she’s going to get a shot a primetime…she’s earned it.
I thought she did a good job with Bill Hemmer moderating the undercard Fox News debate.
I agree. She did a good job with the undercard debate. I didn’t like her so much when she filled in for Megyn one time.. she was trying a little too hard to be confrontational with one of the Trump people – can’t remember who it was now, but do recall being angry and switching the channel LOL!
Let’s hope her First 100 Days program isn’t a tear down/deride effort against Trump and his MAGA policies.
This is great. Tucker is fantastic and I also like MacCallum. I think she’s a closet Trump supporter.
I would love to see Tucker invite the deranged Louise Mensch on his show. It would be very entertaining.
In a sane society, Louise Mensch would be locked up in a padded room. Since it’s the United States in 2017, she’s out there squawking away, and some people actually take her seriously. Hard to believe isn’t it.
She is not even a citizen, yet calls herself a “patriot” in her Twitter profile (that she has now taken private). Mensch is a complete and utter nutjob! She was a conservative MP in the UK but only lasted two years. She really needs a padded room, that is for sure! She was calling for us to nuke Russia a week or so ago… demanding it, no less!
I like Martha too. I’ll bet she had good ratings when she covered for Kelly during christmas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 19 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
In other newz, MSNBC hires Great for an evening show.
http://linkis.com/J7Qcs
Kinda like a tree falling in the woods, if TwoLaine hadn’t posted this quick note here, would we have known? Would we have cared?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
I am sad that MSNBC was the only cable news network left for her to go to, but I am happy that she will have a show somewhere!
I feel exactly the same.
Greta is a terrific lady, and good hearted. However she is a dyed in the wool Liberal, and that impediment cannot be papered over. We want the Tucker’s, Dobson, Hannity ( even though he blabs too much.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like McCain & Graham will be spewing their garbage on MSNBC … her two favorite guests.
OMG…I know Trump was a private citizen back then but I wish he refrains from the “p” word going forward!
http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/01/05/tucker-carlson-and-donald-trump-tangled-over-hair-pussy.html
Don’t be such a pussy!
Haaaaaaaaaa.
Good one “Wink”
Now THAT quote was funny- as was Carlson’s affirmation of it’s veracity.
Frankly I think it’s a feminist power play- kinda like their own personal N-word. OK for them to use as they randomly see fit, but NOT OK for you!
Is Martha MacCallum the gal that’s been filling in for MK lately?
Think so.
I liked her ok. At least she seemed harmless.
Sandra Smith, Shannon Bream and Trish Regan were the ones filling in. I think Martha did it a couple of times, but not as often as the others.
Sandra Smith has subbed a lot. She’s on Outnumbered and comes from FBN.
Also, Shannon Bream has subbed. She’s their Supreme Court specialist.
Oh ok. I hardly ever watched it but when I did it was a relief to have MK not there.
Tucker has been AWESOME. Well-deserved. Hope he keeps it up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Winning!
Think his rivals will figure it out? Na-a-h.
Martha MacCullum is a Laurentian…. whodathunkit!!! My first alma mater. See seems to resemble Megyn Kelly, I hope that is only on the surface. Glad Tucker moved.
tucker now has greta’s old 9pm slot and she hated him.
Greta was on at 9pm?
Hannity used to be at 9pm and Greta was at 10pm, if I recall correctly. Then they moved Greta to 7pm to accommodate Megyn moving into prime time at 9pm and Hannity moved to 10pm.
I like Martha. Should be enjoyable to watch.
The truth about the Israeli Palestinian conflict.
Counter…..
good for tucker…i will be watching him but ixnay mccallum. i spend as little time as possible watching and can only stomach tucker (youtube fox news live stream) and lou who i can no longer find on youtube.
Thank heavens they moved Tucker! Now I can watch both Lou and Tucker every night😀
I think Martha will do well in the 7pm 100 days coverage. She is 50 yrs old! I was shocked when I found that out because she looks so much younger. However, I was really hoping that Shannon Bream would get her own show, finally. I guess they are taking the time to figure out who to put into the 7pm slot permanently.
Martha McCallum is very much a Dana PeRINO (anti-Trump) clone.
FOX could have done so much better with that selection – i.e. Trish Regan.
At least MeeGyn is gone…
Bottom line: The FOX line-up is better now.
1) Tucker moves to a better spot and importantly for me and many does not now conflict with Dobbs on FBN
2) First 100 days new MacCallum show gives her 100 days to prove herself and does not force Murdoch into a long term commitment at this time.
The two most liberal of the FOX prime line-up have moved to MSNBC making the FOX line-up a better contrast to the other networks.
1) Kelly
2) and now Greta.
PS. I think all now see CNN as a lost cause and no talent is seeking their way there anymore.
NBC is about the dumbest network. If they are expecting a boost in ratings, it will be only temporary. I will never watch MK again on any channel [well, maybe C-SPAN]. She flamed out with the 1st Trump debate-argument and revealed a side of her personality few care for. Greta, Trish, Martha,etc, etc are better in front of the camera. Trish is better looking than MK, and has a personality to go with it.
For all of the posturing over MK , will she go, will she stay, I have wondered is she had ‘something’ on Fox they did not want to air. As soon as Roger left, Fox was ‘free’ of MK.
Kelly will go the way of Katie Couric.
She will if she has her own show. However I read on open discussion she might be considered for 3rd hour Today Show. At first I didn’t like that but then I thought that’s the fluff hour. No hard news or interviews. And she’d have to share the stage with the other big stars. Don’t think she’d be happy with that.
I no longer watch Fox, but Tucker Carlson is just another opportunist kissing the ring of Fox who will do NOTHING not already pre-approved by Fox. He’s the flavor of the week making them money for now, no more no less.
Thankfully Carlson is defending Trump, but don’t forget that everyone used to “love” MEgyn Kelly in the beginning also.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
3:00pm Bret Baier
4:00pm Martha McCallum takes over Tucker’s slot
5:00pm O’Reilly
6:00pm Tucker takes over Kelly’s slot
7:00pm Hannity
And then starting at 8:00pm, the repeats starting with O’Reilly
It sure sounds like a lot of you continue to support the enemy by paying for cable…True patriots do not support the enemy.
I understand your sentiments, but I don’t agree with “true patriots don’t do ___” statements. I don’t think anyone can judge for others because people’s circumstances differ.
Anyone with a computer is “supporting the enemy,” as well.
Shark……I did watch Hannity…I did not watch MK and BO on occasion…..I do not support the enemy…I support Trump…..I support saving the county…..I GET IT.
SUPPOSEDLY Martha is a pro-TRUMP conservative. I call BIGLY b.s.
https://nworeport.me/2017/01/05/report-fox-news-considering-pro-trump-conservative-woman-to-fill-megyn-kellys-time-slot/
Best friends with Stephen Colbert in their home town so I bigly agree with you.
GAG. Empty sucking suit. 🙂
and Watters gets a weekly show!
Back when people were wishing Megyn would leave, I said Tucker should replace her. I never dreamed it would happen. I haven’t watched one of Tucker’s programs but have liked the no-nonsense approach that I’ve seen of him in clips. It’s interesting to see Fox not heading in the blatantly liberal direction that many were predicting.
I’m hoping they read the tea leaves when they headed left, and decided a course correction was needed.
An addition by subtraction and rescheduling. I refused to watch megyn at 9 and never watched Tucker at 7 because that’s when Dobbs is on FBC.
For mainstream media, both choices are good.
Good to hear that Tucker is getting promoted and even better for Trump fans is that his show and Lou Dobbs are no longer airing at the same time. (7 ET/6 CT)
LikeLike
LikeLike
Then, to make me really happy, get rid of Judith Miller and that other nasty hag she is always paired with. Two backstabbing lefties. I have no idea why they ever hired these two.
Tucker is obviously going to be the successor to Bill Oreilly for Fox. Congrats to him!
I agree Tomi Lahren is destined for Foxnews. I’m actually quite impressed with these changes at Foxnews!
I’m not 100% sold on Tomi Lahren yet. My main reservation is she’s coming from The Blaze. I remember a few years ago when S.E. Cupp started generating a lot of hype but eventually she turned out to be all talk and little substance, and she also went to The Blaze.
If they replace O’Reilly with Dobbs, give Hannity O’Reilly’s current spot and put Dobbs in Hannity’s current spot, Fox News weeknights would be worth watching again.
Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Massive shakeup in mainstream media since the election.
Ha! Fox has been reading the Treehouse.
Good for them. A come back is always good.
And the best news is; Lou Dobbs and Tucker Carelson are now in different time slots. So now we get to watch them both, without switching back and forth.
