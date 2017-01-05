Fox Moves Tucker Carlson to 9pm, adds Martha MacCallum at 7pm…

tucker-and-marthaFox News made two big announcements on Thursday regarding its top-rated prime-time lineup.

Tucker Carlson is assuming the 9pm time slot being vacated by outgoing host Megyn Kelly, and Martha MacCallum will be taking Carlson’s place at 7pm with a program covering President Trump’s first 100 days in office, the Executive Chairman of 21st Century Fox Rupert Murdoch announced Thursday.

“In less than two months, Tucker has taken cable news by storm with his spirited interviews and consistently strong performance,” Murdoch said in a statement. “Viewers have overwhelmingly responded to the show and we look forward to him being a part of Fox News’ powerful primetime line-up.”

After a record-breaking launch in the 7pm hour last November, “Tucker Carlson Tonight” has become one of the most buzzed about cable news programs on television. Featuring analysis and debates with guests from across the political and cultural spectrum, the show finished December as the number two cable news program in the Adults 25-54 demographic behind only “The O’Reilly Factor.”

The program will continue as “Tucker Carlson Tonight” and will broadcast live from FNC’s Washington, D.C. bureau.

MacCallum will take over for Carlson at 7pm, kicking off primetime with a new news program, “The First 100 Days.” The show will chronicle the beginning of the new administration and run through President-elect Trump’s first 100 days in office. (more)

  1. fobdangerclose says:
    January 5, 2017 at 2:52 pm

    First guest

    Carlos Slim largest stockholder of New York Times.

    That would be sweet.

    Or Don Lemon of CNN

  2. Dommy says:
    January 5, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Must-TV: The Tucker Takedown.
    Nightly on Fox!

  3. NYGuy54 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    The McCallum thing is a head scratcher

  4. maga2016 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    can’t cuck the Tuck

    • Jocaal3 says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:35 pm

      I definitely doubt that she is a true Trump supporter. M McCallum always seemed to echo Meghan Kelly in her remarks and interviews regarding Mr. Trump. However, that’s also Lou Dobbs time on FBN, and it’s doubtful that she can pull from his audience.

  5. Dekester says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Yes. McCallum is really dopey. She seems to be a decent sort, but she is numbingly naive. Tucker has been a joy to watch.
    It is his rapier quick mind and the preparation he puts in that makes it so entertaining.

  6. daizeez says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Good I can now watch Tucker Carlson who has been opposite Lou Dobbs. Martha McCallum is alright but can’t compete in my mind with Lou Dobbs.

  8. Rumsfelt says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    I watched Martha’s campaign coverage and interviews closely and I pegged her as pro Trump pretty early on, she’s fair, unlike Megan…I’m glad she’s going to get a shot a primetime…she’s earned it.

    • georgiafl says:
      January 5, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      I thought she did a good job with Bill Hemmer moderating the undercard Fox News debate.

      • Sandra-VA says:
        January 5, 2017 at 3:34 pm

        I agree. She did a good job with the undercard debate. I didn’t like her so much when she filled in for Megyn one time.. she was trying a little too hard to be confrontational with one of the Trump people – can’t remember who it was now, but do recall being angry and switching the channel LOL!

  9. NHVoter says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    This is great. Tucker is fantastic and I also like MacCallum. I think she’s a closet Trump supporter.

    I would love to see Tucker invite the deranged Louise Mensch on his show. It would be very entertaining.

    • Mike says:
      January 5, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      In a sane society, Louise Mensch would be locked up in a padded room. Since it’s the United States in 2017, she’s out there squawking away, and some people actually take her seriously. Hard to believe isn’t it.

      • Sandra-VA says:
        January 5, 2017 at 3:36 pm

        She is not even a citizen, yet calls herself a “patriot” in her Twitter profile (that she has now taken private). Mensch is a complete and utter nutjob! She was a conservative MP in the UK but only lasted two years. She really needs a padded room, that is for sure! She was calling for us to nuke Russia a week or so ago… demanding it, no less!

    • webgirlpdx says:
      January 5, 2017 at 4:39 pm

      I like Martha too. I’ll bet she had good ratings when she covered for Kelly during christmas.

      I also appreciated when she threw some shade on those PC idiots who were saying Baby it’s cold ouside was about rape. Loved when she something like…”Oh please. It’s about romance“….

  10. India Maria says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Trump seems to have caused seismic changes at UniParty’s GOPe Media wing, ay? Megyn goes bonkers at First Debate, goes NeverTrump, gets Roger Ailes fired, Greta leaves, Lou Dobbs becoming an Ace, A Star is Born with Tucker, and Megyn booted to N-obody B-ut C-ommies. Best election ever! Thanks Mr. Trump!

  11. daizeez says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:06 pm

    Martha I believe is pretty good friends with Colbert. I always liked her before I heard that and I don’t get to see her very often. Can’t stand Bill Hemmer with whom she cohosts so I don’t watch her show.

  12. TwoLaine says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:09 pm

    Ho Hum.

    In other newz, MSNBC hires Great for an evening show.

    http://linkis.com/J7Qcs

  13. psadie says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    OMG…I know Trump was a private citizen back then but I wish he refrains from the “p” word going forward!
    http://www.thedailybeast.com/articles/2017/01/05/tucker-carlson-and-donald-trump-tangled-over-hair-pussy.html

  14. CO Gal. says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Is Martha MacCallum the gal that’s been filling in for MK lately?

  15. MrE says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    Tucker has been AWESOME. Well-deserved. Hope he keeps it up.

    MacCallum? Wha??

  16. David says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    I take it as another win for Trump. Winning!

  17. Pam says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Tucker definitely deserves the spot. He’s great fun to watch.

    • Dommy says:
      January 5, 2017 at 6:22 pm

      Tucker ditched his fey George Will bow-tie, found his mojo, climbed on the Trump Train and voila! wins the coveted primetime Fox slot.
      Winning!
      Think his rivals will figure it out? Na-a-h.

  18. amwick says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Martha MacCullum is a Laurentian…. whodathunkit!!! My first alma mater. See seems to resemble Megyn Kelly, I hope that is only on the surface. Glad Tucker moved.

  19. don welch says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    tucker now has greta’s old 9pm slot and she hated him.

  20. redtreesquirrel says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    I like Martha. Should be enjoyable to watch.

  21. David says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    The truth about the Israeli Palestinian conflict.

  22. petszmom says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    good for tucker…i will be watching him but ixnay mccallum. i spend as little time as possible watching and can only stomach tucker (youtube fox news live stream) and lou who i can no longer find on youtube.

  23. Sandra-VA says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Thank heavens they moved Tucker! Now I can watch both Lou and Tucker every night😀

    I think Martha will do well in the 7pm 100 days coverage. She is 50 yrs old! I was shocked when I found that out because she looks so much younger. However, I was really hoping that Shannon Bream would get her own show, finally. I guess they are taking the time to figure out who to put into the 7pm slot permanently.

  24. SeekerOfTruth says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Bottom line: The FOX line-up is better now.
    1) Tucker moves to a better spot and importantly for me and many does not now conflict with Dobbs on FBN
    2) First 100 days new MacCallum show gives her 100 days to prove herself and does not force Murdoch into a long term commitment at this time.

    The two most liberal of the FOX prime line-up have moved to MSNBC making the FOX line-up a better contrast to the other networks.
    1) Kelly
    2) and now Greta.

    PS. I think all now see CNN as a lost cause and no talent is seeking their way there anymore.

  25. Hillbilly4 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    NBC is about the dumbest network. If they are expecting a boost in ratings, it will be only temporary. I will never watch MK again on any channel [well, maybe C-SPAN]. She flamed out with the 1st Trump debate-argument and revealed a side of her personality few care for. Greta, Trish, Martha,etc, etc are better in front of the camera. Trish is better looking than MK, and has a personality to go with it.
    For all of the posturing over MK , will she go, will she stay, I have wondered is she had ‘something’ on Fox they did not want to air. As soon as Roger left, Fox was ‘free’ of MK.

    • psadie says:
      January 5, 2017 at 3:44 pm

      Kelly will go the way of Katie Couric.

      • CO Gal. says:
        January 5, 2017 at 3:55 pm

        She will if she has her own show. However I read on open discussion she might be considered for 3rd hour Today Show. At first I didn’t like that but then I thought that’s the fluff hour. No hard news or interviews. And she’d have to share the stage with the other big stars. Don’t think she’d be happy with that.

  26. anniesezso says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:44 pm

    I no longer watch Fox, but Tucker Carlson is just another opportunist kissing the ring of Fox who will do NOTHING not already pre-approved by Fox. He’s the flavor of the week making them money for now, no more no less.

    Carlson, while at the Daily Caller, censored his own writer, Mickey Kaus,for writing a too honest and unflattering story about Fox and immigration because he was working for Fox as paid consultant at the time. Kaus ended up leaving for sticking to his principles, and it caused quite a controversy against the accused hypocrite/shill Carlson at the time.

    Thankfully Carlson is defending Trump, but don’t forget that everyone used to “love” MEgyn Kelly in the beginning also.

    http://www.politico.com/blogs/media/2015/03/mickey-kaus-quits-daily-caller-after-tucker-carlson-pulls-critical-fox-news-column-204135

  27. winky says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    In California….BO on at 5pm…MK on at 6pm which was Hannity’s spot and then he took 7pm…..so now what will happen with Hannity..

    • janc1955 says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:40 pm

      I’m in Nevada and I think we probably have the same FNC programming, so to answer your question, Hannity will stay at 7pm west coast time.
      3:00pm Bret Baier
      4:00pm Martha McCallum takes over Tucker’s slot
      5:00pm O’Reilly
      6:00pm Tucker takes over Kelly’s slot
      7:00pm Hannity
      And then starting at 8:00pm, the repeats starting with O’Reilly

  28. Sharkdiver says:
    January 5, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    It sure sounds like a lot of you continue to support the enemy by paying for cable…True patriots do not support the enemy.

    • TheseTruths says:
      January 5, 2017 at 4:17 pm

      I understand your sentiments, but I don’t agree with “true patriots don’t do ___” statements. I don’t think anyone can judge for others because people’s circumstances differ.

      Anyone with a computer is “supporting the enemy,” as well.

    • winky says:
      January 5, 2017 at 4:54 pm

      Shark……I did watch Hannity…I did not watch MK and BO on occasion…..I do not support the enemy…I support Trump…..I support saving the county…..I GET IT.

  30. maga2016 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    and Watters gets a weekly show!

  31. TheseTruths says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:22 pm

    Back when people were wishing Megyn would leave, I said Tucker should replace her. I never dreamed it would happen. I haven’t watched one of Tucker’s programs but have liked the no-nonsense approach that I’ve seen of him in clips. It’s interesting to see Fox not heading in the blatantly liberal direction that many were predicting.

  32. Dr. Richard says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    An addition by subtraction and rescheduling. I refused to watch megyn at 9 and never watched Tucker at 7 because that’s when Dobbs is on FBC.

  33. rsg says:
    January 5, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    For mainstream media, both choices are good.

  34. disman2016 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Good to hear that Tucker is getting promoted and even better for Trump fans is that his show and Lou Dobbs are no longer airing at the same time. (7 ET/6 CT)

    Always liked the guy. I still remember Tucker’s dust-up with Jon Stewart on CNN’s Crossfire in around 2003 or 04. Also had watched Tucker’s MSNBC program in 2005 where Rachel Maddow was his sidekick. I was more of a moderate/centrist in those days.

    • Sherlock says:
      January 5, 2017 at 5:54 pm

      It’s good that he’s dumped the bow tie, and the attitude that goes with a bow tie. Always made me think of George Will when he wore it.

  35. Sherlock says:
    January 5, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    I want Sheperd Smith gone, yesterday. He’s just another catty airhead. Also, dump “Kennedy”.
    Then, to make me really happy, get rid of Judith Miller and that other nasty hag she is always paired with. Two backstabbing lefties. I have no idea why they ever hired these two.

  36. Finalage says:
    January 5, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Tucker is obviously going to be the successor to Bill Oreilly for Fox. Congrats to him!

    I agree Tomi Lahren is destined for Foxnews. I’m actually quite impressed with these changes at Foxnews!

    • rsanchez1990 says:
      January 5, 2017 at 6:53 pm

      I’m not 100% sold on Tomi Lahren yet. My main reservation is she’s coming from The Blaze. I remember a few years ago when S.E. Cupp started generating a lot of hype but eventually she turned out to be all talk and little substance, and she also went to The Blaze.

  37. rsanchez1990 says:
    January 5, 2017 at 6:50 pm

    If they replace O’Reilly with Dobbs, give Hannity O’Reilly’s current spot and put Dobbs in Hannity’s current spot, Fox News weeknights would be worth watching again.

  38. All American Snowflake says:
    January 5, 2017 at 8:04 pm

    Ha. Ha. Ha. Ha. Massive shakeup in mainstream media since the election.

  39. muffyroberts says:
    January 5, 2017 at 8:25 pm

    Ha! Fox has been reading the Treehouse.

    Good for them. A come back is always good.

  40. muffyroberts says:
    January 5, 2017 at 8:27 pm

    And the best news is; Lou Dobbs and Tucker Carelson are now in different time slots. So now we get to watch them both, without switching back and forth.

