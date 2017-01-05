Four Chicago Attackers Charged With Hate-Crimes for Torturing White Victim…

CHICAGO – Hate-crime charges have been filed against four African-American people suspected of torturing a white mentally disabled man and recording the attack on the West Side.
(L-R) Brittany Covington, 18, Tanishia Covington, 24, Jordan Hill, 18, Tesfaye Cooper, 18, face charges of aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.
Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville, and Tesfaye Cooper, 18, Brittany Covington, 18, and Tanishia Covington, 24, all of Chicago, are expected to appear in bond court Friday, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.
They face charges of aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Hill is also charged with robbery, residential burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. In addition, Cooper and Brittany Covington are charged with residential burglary.
Only Tanishia Covington has an adult criminal record, according to court records.
She was convicted of shoplifting in 2005 and received court supervision. In 2009, she was charged with assault, in 2012 she was charged with battery and in 2014 she was charged with domestic battery and endangering a life, but those cases were dismissed.
Tanishia Covington pleaded guilty in April 2016 to failing to appear at a hearing on a charge of criminal trespass to state land — and received probation, records show.
Brittany Covington was charged with shoplifting in October, but that case was dismissed.
Hill and Cooper don’t appear to have adult criminal records.
On Wednesday, Chicago Police Capt. Steven Sesso of the Harrison District said officers on patrol Tuesday near Homan and Lexington encountered the victim walking on the street.
“They saw clearly that this individual was in distress and he was in crisis. And they cared enough to do something about it,” Sesso said. (read more)
and on and on the stupid goes..
http://ntknetwork.com/white-house-too-early-to-tell-if-chicago-beating-was-a-hate-crime/
Who cares…crime is crime. Motive is motive. Motive is not the crime. One motive is the same as the next motive IMO.
If Obama had any daughters they would look like this
Any real daughters👍
I note all the stories call them “teens” as opposed to adults, or just women and men.
Teens can’t be held responsible, of course.
One of the -teens- is 24 years old.
Mike
That’s 24-teen. ;-p
That joke is so 3 years ago.
Thats the media calling all the crimes of minorities and immigrants as youths. Like the child immigrants in Europe all have beards!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Dang it, I meant to put the link for “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. This place should let us edit.
They’re all adults, …Make them grow up like adults. We have rules in society
3 are 18.
About time the youths of america understand that an adult crime gets Adult time. there was a 14 year old on who killed his family on death row in PA a while back.
“Hill and Cooper don’t appear to have adult criminal records.”… now they do.
My faaaavvvorite Pretenders song.
I’m shaking it boss!
A safe assumption. It will no longer be the rule after January 20, 2016!
IMHO, parents should take notice, they will also face a world with laws and crimes being prosecuted.
Bet if they turned out to be Republican who voted for Trump ole Don would either be screaming for the death sentence or re-indoctrination training to brainwash them back to the liberal cult side.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re not making sense.
Ole Don Lemon?
All the talk of a hate crime seems somewhat irrelevant, as Illinois has a maximum sentence of 30 years for aggravated kidnapping by itself. Although they should get the full thirty, I’ll be very surprised to see any of the serve in excess of a few years.
Mike
Hate crime talk is NOT irrelevant given the toxicity of the past eight years of the POS and his anti-white extravaganza.
TIme to use their weapons against them.
I’m all for that. I’m just saying that our existing laws provide for adequate punishment in all cases.
I also suspect that sentencing will be light regardless of whether hate crimes are added.
They are a tool to add years to white peoples punishments, not a tool to punish hate.
I get it, you get it, but THEY DON’T
Time to hoist them on their own petards.
LikeLiked by 3 people
daily examples of hate crimes against whites that are ignored and/or obfuscated by MSM. It’s quite relevant to actually call these things for what they are.
Agree however, no doubt there will be a push to dump this case quickly to limit spotlight/sunlight so odds are yet another slap on the wrist despite the evidence against them.
I agree, Jason. I didn’t mean to say we shouldn’t point it out. Just meant that it won’t be used to add to their sentences whether they are found guilty of hate crimes or not.
Hate crimes are just a tool to add years to white peoples’ sentences.
It is, but it’s their rules, make them live by them. They will tie themselves in a knots to avoid accusing these kidnapping torturers of a “hate crime.” It’s all about the narrative, and the Left has had control of it for far too long.
Obamas legacy after 8 years.
I can imagine the answer that would stop all these crimes in, say,
3 – 5 – 7 months, or seconds.
They look like orcs, they act like orcs.
It is very easy for a young adult to find themselves involved in an escalation of a scenario that they would never conduct on their own. Based on these photos only the first girl, Brittany, has any visual cues of remorse…assuming these are the pictures from their booking (“mug shots”), I would charge three of them as adults and one as a “teen” based simply on their posture and visual demeanor.
that’s NOT remorse.. She is still f-ed-up as a Georgia pine..
Bullshit
They are ALL adults.
Only remorse that they got caught. While they were torturing that poor young man (who foolishly thought they were his friends) she was laughing and shrieking and live-streaming the whole thing.
Oh brother! I take it you are personally volunteering to be the recipient of torture from the next batch of misunderstood “teens.”
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4092360/Three-teens-24-year-old-charged-wi.html
“as cops reveal they have shown NO remorse….”
Snip
“At the Tuesday afternoon press conference, a police spokesman said that the four suspects copped to the torture in their police interviews and none expressed remorse. “
This country has nearly committed suicide because of it’s obsession with mercy and compassion towards criminals. That needs to end now.
Ah… Ohhhh Bama’s beautiful sons and daughters.
Probably representative of the “national investment” we’ve been making over the past 50 years of libtard nanny state.
“Only Tanishia Covington has an adult criminal record, according to court records.”
The rest are only 18. So their adult criminal record is just starting….
And of course their juvie records are sealed.
And the one “filming” everything was arrested for some crime in October, but was not charged or the charges were dropped.
I do not subscribe to hate crime laws myself. I argue they should just be charged with regular crimes. I HAVE TO DISSENT ON THIS.
On one hand I dissent, but on the other hand I think since the laws are on the books apply them to everyone the same or get rid of them. All these “hate crime” laws need to go.
Me too. All hate laws gotta go. They really can not be tried in an impartial court. How the hell ya prove them? Get em out IMO.
IMHO the intention of these statutes is to treat US citizens differently before the law. Its got to stop. Protected classes? Wha…??? Its all got to go. We’re all Americans. End of story.
I don’t subscribe to them either; however, we must make the Left live by their rules. The whole concept of “hate crimes” is merely another means for the Left to control the narrative. The concept must be smashed and the quickest, easiest way to do that is to make the Left fly into their own tangled web.
Anyone who thinks these thugs will be harshly punished is living in a dream world. A democrat judge will give them a slap on the wrist & they’ll be out before next months welfare checks arrive
If they receive anything harsher than a slap, it’ll be because of the publicity surrounding the case, but they still won’t get anything near what they should get
This is the Democrat Machine controlled Chicago, consequences & punishments are for the law abiding taxpayers, not the criminals. The Machine needs their thugs on the street in order to continue shooting & creating chaos. That way they can keep up their gun control, police are bad, racism & victimization narrative
Better judges and properly supported law enforcement are on the way.
Imagine the pressure the parents are under.
I meant the white vic’s parents.
I am afraid you are right.
The Black Klan groups, and their White Guilt Liberal sycophants, run these areas…and they will do everything possible these thugs get a slap on the wrist
One thing we can do to prevent this in the future…stop hiding behind political correctness. Its time to make the Hate Groups feel uncomfortable
These “people” are beyond redemption. I believe this because if they are this callouse at their age what will prison do? Not a damn thing but make them more calloused. They clearly have no empathy or redeeming values. This young man is mentally disabled and an easy targert for these jackals. I say bring back the electric chair and fry them. No lethal injection that is too humane. We need to get tough again. The thought of being fried alive will help curtail crime. Afterall, “pigs in a blanket, fry um like bacon”, well death row inmates being fried like bacon may open some eyes!!!
Redeeming them is not an issue. Trying the facts is the order. In an impartial court.
A fair trial and their rights must be protected through every phase of the process.
Watch the video,,,,,, GUILTY,, there,, Fair Trial One & done.. Taken out back of the courthouse for a quick execution…
Yep….Swift justice, the video speaks for itself……no need for a long drawn out court case on this one. Save the taxpayers in Illinois some money!
Are they really all born in Africa and/or have African parents?
This “African American” labeling is a great divider, I actually find it insulting to wrongly sub label Americans.
We cant let this racist narrative divide our country based on some color based nonsense.
Also when does someone become “African” and gets labeled so by society ?
If you are 93% irish, but have an ancestor from Egypt , are you now labeled “North African American”?
Or when do someone become “white” …
If you father is Irish, you mother Congolese.. Are you “African American”, or “Irish American” ?
I never understood this nonsense or race dividing done by the media and institutions.
Actually, back during the Clinton Administration when I was forced to endure government-mandated “diversity” training they tried to force us to identify as Swedish-American, Irish Anerican, Danish American and on and on. I refused to play that game and said I was an American, period. So did several other people, which really cheesed off the black facilitators. In subsequent classes they backed off a little, and lumped all of the white people as European Americans, even if your family was from England or had been in the U.S. for 150 years.
I still work with black people (I refuse to use the African American label) who refer to white people as EuroAmericans or simply as Europeans. It’s like we don’t even have a right to be here. I would far prefer to be called, “white,” thank you, if you MUST label me.
I just feel bad looking at these perps. The problem here is that there is 0 family structure in the intercity black communities. If a 24 year old represents age and wisdom, expect lord of the fly type results from that society. Unfortunately , they have been reduced to animals. No parents and no one older to keep them in check. Just given over to the welfare troff. It is sick and disturbing.
Not. My. Fault.
Not. Yours. Either.
I don’t feel bad for them, they know right from wrong!!! I feel bad for the young man that was kidnapped and tortured!!!!!
I curious: Are any of the four criminals parents themselves?
I just read that Tanishia has a son
And are their parents criminals themselves?
They are such good kids. Never any trouble in the neighborhood. Ever since Trump got elected that have been upset because he resurrected the KKK. They are just acting out. Don’t drink, do drugs and Facebook live.
I’m sure their acceptance letters to Harvard are in the nail and will arrive any day.
Trusting parents to let their mentally disabled son go off alone for several days with his “friend” from the West Side. I have been under the impression this victim and his “friend” are the same age, which is 18. Is that correct? Those circumstances ( him bring newly of age and disabled in the company of partying drug users) would make me extremely anxious as a parent and now they must be feeling their worst nightmare has come true. Thank God that boy escaped or those perps might have murdered him!
I read that the victim was found in “shorts and a T-shirt” walking on the streets of Chicago. I am guessing “shorts” meant his underwear, since he had running pants on in the video. We dipped below zero on the thermometer for most of the last two days here in Minnesota — I can’t imagine it is much warmer in Chicago, where the victim was out walking in his underwear.
I believe the perps were talking about killing the victim too. . . joking around about it, I’m sure since they were just peer pressured into going along with the crowd.
The hate crime wasn’t filed because he was white though. I believe it was because he was handicapped. That’s the narrative the MSM is trying to push for and the SJW chief of police in Chicago. Yet a 14 yer old white kid was charged with a hate crime in PA for filming a black classmate eating chicken. The black student violently attacked the white student kicking him unconscious and afterwards they charge the white student with a hate crime and forced them both into a diversion program. One of the biggest things from this election hopefully is that they change the current policies of not punishing white students.
Look at the HATRED in their eyes, bleak and dead. What kind of a home raises such resentful creatures? Guess what, jackasses, it wasn’t ‘WHITE PPL’ or ‘DRUMPF’ who made your life miserable, or your family mistreat you. It was you, your community, your own god damn parents, THOSE PEOPLE? You can ‘blame’ THEM. You racist, hateful, miscreants.
Well, CPD has proven me wrong and caused one of my predictions to go awry. In this case I’m more than happy to have been proven wrong.
These people are sociopaths who view other human beings as only objects, with no humanity, no capability of thought or feeling, or with plans or aspirations. They look at other people – and in particular, WHITE people, as “things” to be used to fulfill their fantasies or ambitions – and then to be cast aside. Take a look at those eyes, as cbw has written – I’ve seen men who have seen combat have eyes like that, dead, no feeling, just motivated to take whatever action needs to be taken to assure personal survival, and nothing else. No capacity for long-range thought. I suppose spending your pre-adolescence, adolescence, and young adulthood uninterrupted in a war zone – which is basically what Chicago has become – does that to you. They are ultimately responsible for their own attitude and actions – but remember it’s facilitated by the Democrat party machine that governs, and has governed Chicago, for decades.
Billarysserverroom is not satisfied with his last post on this topic so I’m going to make another round.
Two days ago…While many of us were reading about Zark Cuckerburg touring every state in the country this year this handicapped young man was tied up and fearing for his life. Cuckerburg’s company knew exactly what was going on AS IT WAS HAPPENING. In addition to being aware of it they had the user who was streaming’a location. They didn’t report the criminal activity. They didn’t even take the video down until enough fuss was made over it.
The reason Cuckerburg is touring every state in the country is to give his customers a “head exam” to figure out what is wrong with * you people* for electing Trump and destroying his dream of a borderless world.
I’m all for free will. I just want to point out a few things that may have not been considered by an unsuspecting user for whatever it’s worth.
So far we are well on our way to facial recognition software which is neat if you like Minority Report. Not to mention Facefook takes ownership over anything you post there including pics voice messages likes chats gestures habits location history etc. then they sell that data to think tanks so you can be perpetually advertised to but only when you are most vulnerable btw. One such company who buys this data I’ve done quite a bit of contracting for. That site computes over 200 Trillion operations per second. That is how perpetual marketing works via metadata crunching and if you think that just the NSA was doing it guess again. Your info is already sold and stored and just waiting to be resold into something useful. Facefook networking comes at a cost. You just don’t have to pay for it right away. And if that weren’t true…the service itself wouldn’t be free.
I’ve never been on Facefook. Which surprisingly also comes at a price. I can’t see certain company websites that are either Facefook native or use plugins to it. I can’t qualify for certain deals offers or bargains because I can’t like a company page. But by far the strangest thing is when I meet a single lady near my age and it’s discovered that I don’t get my face fooked I no longer qualify for her. Either because we won’t get to share our narcissism together for all to see OR because (and more likely assumed) only those engaged in nefariousness don’t get their face fooked. Sigh. Recently I was teased by a friend who was joking about me being on Tinder but you have to be on Facefook to be on Tinder. So that was also an impossibility. I am always learning about things I can’t do because I’m not on there.
I suppose I could swallow my pride and sign up there to play fook face. But why? They are NO friend to conservatives. They add to social decay at a blinding rate of speed. They allow criminal activity as we’ve just seen. Just my thoughts on Zuck the cuck and getting face fooked.
As for this hate crime Cuckerburg and company need to either be investigated or regulated.
Charged with a HATE CRIME! Chicago! Are we dreaming? The Trump effect……..Law and Order, finally!
The saddest part of this whole story, whoever encouraged these kids to do this are sitting back thinking they did a good thing while the lives of 5 individuals are now shattered. George Soros and his ilk encourage this kind of behavior but don’t have the cojones to carry out the act themselves. So they get these kids all jacked up who go and commit horrible crimes. We now have a disabled boy who’s been battered, beaten and made to drink toilet water all for the amusement of the internet by young individuals who will have criminal records and likely live off the public dime the rest of their lives for it. One way or the other.
Beyond sad that those getting these kids jacked up to have such little respect for the average American citizen for their own political gains. MLK correctly stated, “An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind”. And that’s exactly what this attack was.
Friendly reminder:
http://www.breitbart.com/big-journalism/2016/10/15/murdochs-louise-mensch-everyone-who-votes-trump-is-scum-of-the-earth/
To counteract the negative comments about these youth who happen to be black, I think we should each pause in a moment of silent contemplation about what kind of country the United States of America would be without the contributions of people who happen to be black.
I’m not too concerned about the color of these perps skin. I’m more concerned with the ideology that is being openly pressed in the media outlets that this is acceptable. ie Don Lemon, Mark Zuckerberg?
I think something may be being missed here and that is the video was allowed to stream over facebook for a half hour and then allowed to remain so it could be copied over and over for media saturation. Somebody wants to foment hate between the races at a CORPORATE LEVEL.
QUESTIONS MOUNT
Facebook refuses to explain why live video of attack wasn’t removed sooner
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2017/jan/05/facebook-live-video-chicago-attack-explanation
These same people want draconian laws put into place to control your speech and right to object to forced migration.
Yes, in these black displays of racial hatred, we should always make every effort to downplay the issue of race. It’s the fault of corporations.
“… we should each pause in a moment of silent contemplation about what kind of country the United States of America would be without the contributions of people who happen to be black.”
Ok.
I paused.
I contemplated.
Now what?
Now, tell us what kind of country the United States would be without blacks.
Maybe, given the nature of this barbaric racial attack, we should start with the issue of violent crime.
Better?
This is pure evil and must be dealt with accordingly. We must be this young man’s voice. Any suggestions on how to do this? We must stand for the ones who can’t.
There are questions I have about “Disability Waivers” that emphasize allowing mentally handicapped people to make judgments on their own. While I understand and approve of some of the impetus behind disability laws that emphasize human rights, this particular crime is one gruesome example of how a vulnerable person might be badly victimized. I’d like a lot more discussion of the funding and caretaking laws.
Tennessee (and possibly other states) has a “waiver” that is likely to result in fewer people entering the caretaking field. Why? Because the “human rights” regulations provide, among other things, that a mentally handicapped person may invite “guests” for up to a week to their subsidized home (as I understand the law).
But here is the problem: would you want to be an unarmed, physically vulnerable caretaker in a home where “guests” like these criminal perpetrators had been invited in as “guests” of a disabled person exercising their “human rights”?
A couple of years ago, I helped to look after a young woman with several disabilities whose “human rights” involved access to a computer. Around Day Two of working with her, I discovered that she would invite men who were complete strangers to come and visit with her. I then discussed with the supervisors my unwillingness to serve our community in a home where Ted Bundy II was likely to be invited in.
Please Pro-Life and Disabilities Advocates, open up honest discussions about practical issues, and leave aside political correctness. I don’t understand why the victim’s parents dropped him off for New Year’s Eve with near-strangers, yet I can imagine how I could have been asked to do this as a caretaker for other people. The laws, administrators and discussions are naive/blockheaded in too many cases.
http://www.thearc.org/what-we-do/public-policy/know-your-rights/federal-laws
Let’s talk, folks
I’d sure be interested in hearing Tanishia Covington, Tesfaye Cooper, Brittany Covington, and Jordan Hill weigh in on this important issue.
You sound sarcastic. I’m serious. This is a question for parents, siblings, caretakers of people with significant disabilities. Were the victim’s parents obligated BY LAW to drop him off at McDonald’s against their better judgment
President Zero says ” what we are seeing is problems that have been here a long time??? . Let’s see their age is roughly 18 , Zero has been in office for eight years , roughly these kids were about ten years old when he got in office. In other words they have no memory of growing up under any other president. They have had no problems growing up with whitey with his boot heel on their backsides yet he would justify them or exscuse them cause of what exactly? He says it is horrible then makes exscuse for them cause there is so many problems. The problems are white and black people that think like this. We even have judges that exscuse this behavior because of others supposed bad behavior. I remember Al Sharpton and the little black girl that some white boys put in a box putting crap on her marking her body with filthy words . Turned out her boy friends , all blacks did that to her. She was lying just like president Zero is right now . These kids have grown up without prayer or instruction concerning the value of humane life and safety , mark my words after they get their hands slapped within a few years you’ll be hearing more about these or at least one or two of them hem. I wonder what it will be ! Robert or murder or they will be shot or something. I’m an old man , one thing I have observed is that rarely does anyone change in character after the age of 18 or so. It’s not impossible. It it is unlikely. The issue is character theirs is set and it’s bad . That’s as simple as I can put it . There is good and bad in people , but for someone to participate in these acts is only possible for evil people, and this has nothing to do with color of skin or race Dr King was right about the hearts of men , it’s what makes us of good character or bad . EVEN A CHILD WILL BE KNOWN BY THEIR WORKS WEATHER THEY BE GOOD OR BAD/ it’s from the Bible
