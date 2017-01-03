Dan Scavino Jr. Releases Very Rare Picture of President-elect Using Magic Wand…

Posted on January 3, 2017 by

Oh my gosh, this is immeasurably epic.  President-Elect Donald Trump’s Director of Social Media, Dan Scavino Jr., just released a very rare picture of President-elect Trump actually using his magic wand…. and creating jobs.

trump-magic-wand-1(LINK)

trump-twitter-1

229 Responses to Dan Scavino Jr. Releases Very Rare Picture of President-elect Using Magic Wand…

  1. Rebel Mope says:
    January 3, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    How can anyone not love Trump’s tweets? Wanna bet he tweet the answers to the questions?

  2. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    January 3, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Magic Wand to Paul Ryan.

  3. jparz says:
    January 3, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Loving the Trump tweets!!
    I expect them to continue throughout his 2 terms in office.
    Schumer and the media are committing fatal errors in their persistent whining about Trump’s method of communication. They’re showing their proverbial slip (nervously). It is not cool to show your issues with someone you disagree with. If I had that ammunition, I would totally use it! Trump is too! He is going to eat their lunch in any interaction. The pathetic thing is…they don’t see it like we do! They are children who now have to answer to an adult!
    PE Trump, don’t ever change! Love you just the way you are!!

