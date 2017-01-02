January 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

Posted on January 2, 2017 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

trump-pence-banner-2

Transition Website HERE

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

230 Responses to January 2nd – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. Dora says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:10 am

  2. SteveInCO says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:12 am

    18 days, 01 hours, 48 minutes.

    Or 433 hours, 48 minutes.

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  3. NJF says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Great analysis in particular:

    One would have to show that tens of thousands of Trump voters were planning to vote for Clinton but changed their mind based solely on the WikiLeaks emails.
    One would have to believe the emails somehow managed to only affect the electoral vote but not the popular vote (which Clinton won).
    One would have to believe the emails somehow selectively swayed voters in key swing states, but not voters in states where Clinton won.

    Was watching fox & friends earlier and both the host & Kati Pavlich pushed back hard on “Russia hacked the election,” when Maureen Dowd tried continuing the narrative.

    • SteveInCO says:
      January 2, 2017 at 10:29 am

      You missed the subtle way that the leaked e-mails were all written in Wisconsinese, Michigander, and Pennsylvanian, so that only people in those three states could understand them.

      My, those Russkis are crafty dogs!

      /sarc

    • MoniQueMoniCat says:
      January 2, 2017 at 10:34 am

      Really should not refer to it as “hacking.” There wasn’t any hacking involved. For crying out loud, simple phishing was used to get into his email. Podesta opened and answered a phishing email like an idiot and any kid could’ve gotten his emails just through getting his password. NO NEED FOR HACKING!

      The email password was “PA$SWORD” and “OBAMA08”

      login: “podesta@gmail.com”
      password: pa$sword

  4. wondering999 says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Someone emailed this to me. It may have been posted at the Treehouse already and I missed it. Sharing in case anybody else missed it, it’s good. Newt Gingrich on Trump’s media management and executive abilities:
    http://www.foxnews.com/opinion/2016/12/30/newt-gingrich-trumpism-explained.html

  5. Humble Soul says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:17 am

  6. MoniQueMoniCat says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Maybe because most all of us where raised not to sit on tables and furniture and the total lack of respect he shows to the white house.


    Obama is the monster SLENDERMAN

  7. helmhood says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:22 am

    I wonder if Bill Clinton was behind the phony polls. If they had instead showed an accurate state of the race with Trump ahead, and Hillary Clinton losing key battleground states, I do believe they would have snuffed out Bill to manufacture a sympathy vote for his wife.

    Truly sorry characters, both of them.

  8. NHVoter says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:23 am

  9. Humble Soul says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:35 am

  10. NHVoter says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:46 am

  11. burnett044 says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:49 am

    for those gender confused guys…..

  12. ZurichMike says:
    January 2, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Next up:
    1. The 5 minutes between sessions of the outgoing and incoming Senate — will Obama appoint a Supreme Court justice?
    2. The plans already being made by Democrat whores in the Senate to delay approval of Trump’s cabinet choices.

    • Rita Meter Maid says:
      January 2, 2017 at 11:10 am

      While there is doubt whether Obama will try to appoint Garland during the few minute window he has, I certainly wouldn’t put it past him. As for the Democrats delaying Trump’s appointees, no one should be surprised. In fact, you can bet that some GOPe will help them if they can. Neither the Democrats or GOPe (aka the UniParty) want Trump to succeed.

    • LM says:
      January 2, 2017 at 11:36 am

      Is there a way to eliminate the 5 minutes between the sessions?

      Like

  13. steph_gray says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:16 am

    A very happy new year to all treepers, and a little behind-the-lines report from here in Blue MA Moonbat Central where I have just finished two weekends of socializing with nothing but moonbats (all the sane people here are undercover and we greet each other with secret knowing and delighted looks).

    Item 1: Much proclaiming of 2016 as the “worst year ever.”

    Item 2: All fake stories including the Russians have been dropped in favor of impeachment dreams. I oredict all eggs in this basket henceforth.

    I have no worries about that of course – I just find it so entertaining to watch the heads explode and find out what makes it happen. MAGA!

  14. Dora says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I think his entire presidency will be like nothing seen before. 🙂

  17. Dora says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:34 am

    I wish they would all just go home. Or someplace.

  18. NHVoter says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:36 am

  19. John says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:37 am

    The New York Times actually published this… Wait I thought Trump hated Jews, Gays and Blacks.

    Maybe that UN Israel vote changed the media around.

  20. burnett044 says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:42 am

    sometimes enuff is simply enuff..

  21. citizen817 says:
    January 2, 2017 at 11:44 am

