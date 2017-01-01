Sunday January 1st 2017 – Open Thread

Posted on January 1, 2017 by

Tomb of the Unknown ChristmasOur Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to Sunday January 1st 2017 – Open Thread

  1. Fake Nametag says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:16 am

    Happy New Year everyone!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Dommy says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:23 am

    He is Lord.
    He is Lord.
    He is risen from the dead and
    He is Lord.
    Every knee shall bow
    Every tongue confess that

    Jesus Christ is Lord.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  3. MaryfromMarin says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:26 am

    God bless us all in 2017…

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
  4. G-d&Country says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:56 am

    God bless America, land that I love
    Stand beside her and guide her
    Through the night with the light from above
    From the mountains to the prairies
    To the oceans white with foam
    God bless America, my home sweet home
    God bless America, my home sweet home
    by Irving Berlin

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  5. Jacqueline Taylor Robson says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:11 am

    Happy New Year, to everyone! It looks like hopefully, we will have such a winning year, it will make up for the past annus horribilus ! I probably spelled that wrong, but guess what? I’m too happy to care!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  6. Garrison Hall says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:16 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. FLOTUS Melania #1 Fan says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:31 am

    I have grown apple trees and planted them in out-of-the-way places off and on for years. It’s fun. You should try it. You do have to “fool” the seeds into thinking they’ve gone through winter, so after you eat an apple you can save the seeds and keep them in the fridge. The guy in this video said he put them in the freezer for a week, in addition to a couple months in the fridge, but I don’t think freezing is necessary. Now is a great time to get started on this – eat some apples, save seeds in the fridge and by early spring you’ll be ready to germinate them and plant them in pots. You can do the same thing with pears, peaches, plums, cherries, apricots, nectarines or whatever.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • justfactsplz says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:54 am

      This is so neat. I will have to show my DH because he loves to grow things from seeds.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • darnhardworker says:
        January 1, 2017 at 12:02 pm

        You will end up with crabapples and not the variety you actually bought…..growers graft onto a crabapple root because they are hardier and make it through extreme weather shifts better than, let’s say, a granny smith apple’s root system.

        Like

        Reply
      • allhail2 says:
        January 1, 2017 at 12:11 pm

        Know what you mean.😎

        I went on a mission trip to Brazil (Amazon River boat trip) several years back. Kept several pits in a ziplock bag from fruit I ate straight from the forrest. Closed bag created its own moisture. Got them home and in pots, one survived. My defective cat kept sleeping in the pots. Transferred the survivor to the ground 2 years ago, doing great, 10-12 ft tall. Fun reminder of a good trip.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
    • annieoakley says:
      January 1, 2017 at 11:15 am

      What a great idea. I used to buy a big pack of wildflower seeds and spread them around just to see if they would thrive again.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  8. joshua says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:54 am

    MAGA. HAPPY NEW YEAR.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:12 am

    2017 The Year America Will Be Blessed and Great Again
    ❤ ❤ Happy Blessed 2017 All My Treeper Family❤❤

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. duchess01 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:22 am

    Verse of the Day

    “For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”
    Jeremiah 29:11 (KJV)

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  12. duchess01 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:19 am

    Judge Pirro – Barack Obama, Your Nothing But A ‘Closet Muslim’

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  13. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:44 am

    ICYMI…

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  15. hugofitch1 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 4:10 am

    Nothing like a full on lunatic thread from DU to bring out the chuckles.

    http://www.democraticunderground.com/12512670939

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Lanna says:
    January 1, 2017 at 6:31 am

    Happy New Year, everyone! Here’s to a bright future for America!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  18. Harry Lime says:
    January 1, 2017 at 6:37 am

    Universities are in deep intellectual and moral decline. This gender nonsense is insane. I’ve been watching some videos with Dr. Jordan Peterson who seems to be a lone voice of reason at the University of Toronto (although I’m sure there are others). Here he squares off against a total moonbat professor that teaches gender studies from the same institution. Oddly enough there is also an intelligent and reasonable transgender person who agrees with Dr. Peterson’s point of view. There are a bunch videos on youtube with Jordan Peterson concerning speech legislation that are pretty entertaining but also, sadly, quite revealing in how demented our culture has become.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. WeeWeed says:
    January 1, 2017 at 6:39 am

    Mornin’ infidels! And Happy New Year!

    photo a.m.20global20problems.jpg

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. Marian says:
    January 1, 2017 at 6:46 am

    Mary, Mother of God, Council of Ephesus 431.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. lastinillinois says:
    January 1, 2017 at 8:31 am

    We lost a great musician a couple weeks ago.

    Known well around Chicago specifically, “Barrelhouse Chuck” was also known nationally and internationally, having played with many of the blues greats.

    A couple links, first of some of his music, and then of a benefit concert coming up next monday (Jan 9), in case you happen to be in the chicago area and would like to see a very affordable show with a tremendous amount of blues talent.

    http://evanstonspace.com/shows/?event_id=7077945

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  24. Dora says:
    January 1, 2017 at 8:37 am

    In case anyone is interested in some nice, relaxing music this afternoon, try this. Hubby and I watch this performance every year. It’s wonderful. This year there will be a new conductor to lead the orchestra. I know he will do well.

    ====

    Vienna Philarmonic Orchestra New Year’s Concert 2017

    On 1 January 2017, Gustavo Dudamel will become the youngest-ever conductor to lead the Vienna Philharmonic’s famous New Year’s Concert.

    https://www.ebu.ch/events/2016/12/new-years-concert-2017

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. Dora says:
    January 1, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  26. Southpaw says:
    January 1, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Stories for Noah

    Today begins a new year. Your grandmother and I used to drive from Georgia to Oklahoma to spend the holidays with family when your dad was younger. When we returned from one trip apparently a New Years celebration must have gotten out of hand. As we pulled the car into the driveway at night the grass looked different. A bottle rocket was in the yard and all the grass was burned. The next morning the neighbors told us they had to call the fire department out to put out the fire, burned the back yard and front but they kept it away from the house. Pretty lucky because most of the back is a pine forest. Not terribly interesting just a cautionary tale about fireworks.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  27. dalethorn says:
    January 1, 2017 at 10:57 am

    There’s a radical group called The Peace Report that’s organizing on Facebook now, with a fiery orator who states a few good things, but appears to be fronting for a socialist/Communist revolution. They’re attracting a lot of attention and ensnaring some well-meaning people. FYI.

    Like

    Reply
  28. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:19 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  29. Dora says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Pre-Raphaelite Princess of Star Wars

    When Time magazine asked George Lucas about the unusual hairstyle he created for Star Wars character Princess Leia, he answered:

    http://teaattrianon.blogspot.com/2016/12/pre-raphaelite-princess-of-star-wars.html

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  30. allhail2 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Dad coming by house today after church for lunch. We got him a 16 x 24 print of “The Forgotten Man” which didn’t get here until after Christmas. I can’t remember a time when I was this happy about giving a gift, especially with the backdrop of Trump’s election.

    We were talking shop about a week before Christmas, and asked him if he had ever seen it. He had not, so I pulled it up on a tablet for him to look at. He spent nearly an hour identifying and talking about many of the Presidents all throughout history, and absolutely loved that Reagan was painted by the founders. He and my mom went to many of Reagan’s first inaugural events. Until Trump came along, he was thoroughly disgusted with what was happening to the country since Reagan.

    What to get your 73 year old dad who seemingly has everything? Ding, ding, ding, we have a winner.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      January 1, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      How lovely! Thanks for sharing.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • auscitizenmom says:
      January 1, 2017 at 12:41 pm

      That reminds me of the present we bought my dad when he was older, late 80’s. It was a silly cactus that would dance and play a Mexican song when you walked by it. I thought it was funny, but he would laugh and probably throw it away eventually. He loved it. He made sure everybody walked close to it to make it dance. LOL He still had it when he died.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  31. allhail2 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Went with wife to jewelry store yesterday to have some of her earrings cleaned and inspected. Sign in case next to some beautiful rings read “right hand rings.” Huh?

    I asked the lady behind the counter if those were meant as cocktail rings. She said yes. She went on to say that so many idiot millennial, yuppie types had no idea what a cocktail ring was for so they had to dumb down the sign for them. We had a laugh and exchanged a few more snarky “shorthand” comments that we both understood very well. I had a MAGA hat on. She’s my new favorite mall person.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  32. Rural NC says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    We Southerners have a New Year’s Day tradition: Cook black-eyed peas (for coins) and collards (for dollars.) I know…reaction is “Uh-Wee/Never”…LOL! I learned the national reaction about collards from Gordan Ramsey’s cooking competition show (even though he liked them). However….they are fantastic.

    During cooking they do permeate the kitchen with a strong smell, so take your electric skillet outside, place some water in the bottom, add a layer of collards (if not prone to salt, sprinkle some on top), let the layer cook awhile, and add layers with added water/salt as needed. The “ole timey” Southerners (the Great Southern cooks; I love them!) add fat back and cook on the stove.

    Well…we’ll take all the help we can financially, so I’m cooking these today and hope for a windfall (LOL!)!! I believe it will be ok if you cook these during this week so you can be “wealthy” in the new year. HAPPY NEW YEAR!!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • abigailstraight says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:28 pm

      I love the smell of greens cooking! We eat all kinds of greens everyday. Collards do take longer to cook, than other greens but are well worth the time. Black-eyed peas are the best!
      I always load up the beans and greens with garlic and fat from smoked hocks, bacon, ham, or olive oil.
      My Mom was French, my Dad was English; greens were a part of our daily diet, growing up North on a big farm with a big family. Every Spring, Mom would dig dandelions and spend the day, washing, rinsing and picking grass out of tubs full to feed 9 of us at suppertime. Rarely does this happen in our country anymore but it is well worth the effort.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  33. bluesky says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    I just experienced the BEST sermon in my life at church this morning and it was completely scriptural. A fellow church member dressed as the Apostle Paul recited the letter to the Galatians as a “sermon’ with inflections and passion. It was wonderful to read along and listen.

    Scripture only. Think of what God could achieve if churches went to preaching scripture only

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Dora says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s