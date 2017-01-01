Sunday January 1st 2017 – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Happy New Year everyone!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes, Happy New Year, everyone!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Happy New year, everyone!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year to you!
LikeLike
He is Lord.
He is Lord.
He is risen from the dead and
He is Lord.
Every knee shall bow
Every tongue confess that
Jesus Christ is Lord.
LikeLiked by 15 people
God bless us all in 2017…
LikeLiked by 15 people
+1
Amen MaryfromMarin!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 3 people
God bless America, land that I love
Stand beside her and guide her
Through the night with the light from above
From the mountains to the prairies
To the oceans white with foam
God bless America, my home sweet home
God bless America, my home sweet home
by Irving Berlin
LikeLiked by 6 people
Even reading the words to this song brings tears to my eyes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy New Year, to everyone! It looks like hopefully, we will have such a winning year, it will make up for the past annus horribilus ! I probably spelled that wrong, but guess what? I’m too happy to care!
LikeLiked by 6 people
You’re in luck. I don’t know if you spelled it right……..or not. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
TY GHall…. so many, many mornings you have given me a bright start to the day… Happy New Year to you…
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have grown apple trees and planted them in out-of-the-way places off and on for years. It’s fun. You should try it. You do have to “fool” the seeds into thinking they’ve gone through winter, so after you eat an apple you can save the seeds and keep them in the fridge. The guy in this video said he put them in the freezer for a week, in addition to a couple months in the fridge, but I don’t think freezing is necessary. Now is a great time to get started on this – eat some apples, save seeds in the fridge and by early spring you’ll be ready to germinate them and plant them in pots. You can do the same thing with pears, peaches, plums, cherries, apricots, nectarines or whatever.
LikeLiked by 11 people
This is so neat. I will have to show my DH because he loves to grow things from seeds.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You will end up with crabapples and not the variety you actually bought…..growers graft onto a crabapple root because they are hardier and make it through extreme weather shifts better than, let’s say, a granny smith apple’s root system.
LikeLike
I planted apple trees and ended up with bears.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thanks for the great belly laugh. I could see that happening. Unintended consequences, gets us all.
LikeLike
Know what you mean.😎
I went on a mission trip to Brazil (Amazon River boat trip) several years back. Kept several pits in a ziplock bag from fruit I ate straight from the forrest. Closed bag created its own moisture. Got them home and in pots, one survived. My defective cat kept sleeping in the pots. Transferred the survivor to the ground 2 years ago, doing great, 10-12 ft tall. Fun reminder of a good trip.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a great idea. I used to buy a big pack of wildflower seeds and spread them around just to see if they would thrive again.
LikeLiked by 2 people
MAGA. HAPPY NEW YEAR.
LikeLiked by 3 people
2017 The Year America Will Be Blessed and Great Again
❤ ❤ Happy Blessed 2017 All My Treeper Family❤❤
LikeLiked by 5 people
Can’t wait for the 20th.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The 20th will be just the start of many many blessed days for America and Americans.
LikeLiked by 4 people
KKKKKKK…….k pasa?
We are dying in Cent FL. We only have two seasons. Hot and less hot. Please, send cool weather.
Thanks in advance.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Damn it not even 30 here with some snow flurries.
LikeLike
Hey, it was cold enough yesterday that I wore a sweatshirt and had to put on……..gasp, socks. Of course, I think it is 95* on my patio now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the mosquitos won’t go away
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and I have to take my little doggie out to pee at night and the mosquitoes bite my legs, arms, and face.
LikeLike
Wind chill Factor is -11* with snow and blowing winds and I have two foot snow drifts on my patio. :0) It’s a virtual heat wave here.
LikeLike
😯
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to switch places for a bit. You here, and my shivering kitty&me in Florida
LikeLike
I’m down with that. My wife’s best friend moved from here to Bellingham, WA. I’ll find somewhere to ski and go do winter, and she can go catch up. As her friend put it one night after a difficult week, “I’m just sitting on the back deck having a smoke with Jesus.”
Can’t make that stuff up.
LikeLike
Verse of the Day
✟
“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.”
Jeremiah 29:11 (KJV)
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Judge Pirro – Barack Obama, Your Nothing But A ‘Closet Muslim’
LikeLiked by 4 people
ICYMI…
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Nothing like a full on lunatic thread from DU to bring out the chuckles.
http://www.democraticunderground.com/12512670939
LikeLiked by 3 people
Pure projection!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Stupid hive-think is strong in that one…….
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’d like to see those “auto-removed” comments.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Happy New Year, everyone! Here’s to a bright future for America!
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Universities are in deep intellectual and moral decline. This gender nonsense is insane. I’ve been watching some videos with Dr. Jordan Peterson who seems to be a lone voice of reason at the University of Toronto (although I’m sure there are others). Here he squares off against a total moonbat professor that teaches gender studies from the same institution. Oddly enough there is also an intelligent and reasonable transgender person who agrees with Dr. Peterson’s point of view. There are a bunch videos on youtube with Jordan Peterson concerning speech legislation that are pretty entertaining but also, sadly, quite revealing in how demented our culture has become.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Jump to the 45 second mark if you want to skip the silly opening…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here’s a pretty good interview that took place shortly after the video above.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dang it! I knew it! There is a parallel universe where everything is backwards. Now, find the wormhole and plug it, quick!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Intellectual Yet Idiot
A good article that touches on some of that.
View story at Medium.com
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mornin’ infidels! And Happy New Year!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Happy New Year WeeWeed
LikeLiked by 2 people
Happy New Year Faraway!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mornin’ an’ Happy New Year, WeeWeed!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy New Year, and Mornin’ to you, too, No-Man!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mary, Mother of God, Council of Ephesus 431.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Guess what our parish is called? Happy feast day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! What a beautiful setting for a most beautiful solemnity!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
We lost a great musician a couple weeks ago.
Known well around Chicago specifically, “Barrelhouse Chuck” was also known nationally and internationally, having played with many of the blues greats.
A couple links, first of some of his music, and then of a benefit concert coming up next monday (Jan 9), in case you happen to be in the chicago area and would like to see a very affordable show with a tremendous amount of blues talent.
http://evanstonspace.com/shows/?event_id=7077945
LikeLiked by 3 people
In case anyone is interested in some nice, relaxing music this afternoon, try this. Hubby and I watch this performance every year. It’s wonderful. This year there will be a new conductor to lead the orchestra. I know he will do well.
====
Vienna Philarmonic Orchestra New Year’s Concert 2017
On 1 January 2017, Gustavo Dudamel will become the youngest-ever conductor to lead the Vienna Philharmonic’s famous New Year’s Concert.
https://www.ebu.ch/events/2016/12/new-years-concert-2017
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Stories for Noah
Today begins a new year. Your grandmother and I used to drive from Georgia to Oklahoma to spend the holidays with family when your dad was younger. When we returned from one trip apparently a New Years celebration must have gotten out of hand. As we pulled the car into the driveway at night the grass looked different. A bottle rocket was in the yard and all the grass was burned. The next morning the neighbors told us they had to call the fire department out to put out the fire, burned the back yard and front but they kept it away from the house. Pretty lucky because most of the back is a pine forest. Not terribly interesting just a cautionary tale about fireworks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There’s a radical group called The Peace Report that’s organizing on Facebook now, with a fiery orator who states a few good things, but appears to be fronting for a socialist/Communist revolution. They’re attracting a lot of attention and ensnaring some well-meaning people. FYI.
LikeLike
Bring it on
LikeLiked by 2 people
Their black fist symbol is unmistakeable.
LikeLike
Black fist?
Offshoot of black panthers?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Pre-Raphaelite Princess of Star Wars
When Time magazine asked George Lucas about the unusual hairstyle he created for Star Wars character Princess Leia, he answered:
http://teaattrianon.blogspot.com/2016/12/pre-raphaelite-princess-of-star-wars.html
LikeLiked by 2 people
Dad coming by house today after church for lunch. We got him a 16 x 24 print of “The Forgotten Man” which didn’t get here until after Christmas. I can’t remember a time when I was this happy about giving a gift, especially with the backdrop of Trump’s election.
We were talking shop about a week before Christmas, and asked him if he had ever seen it. He had not, so I pulled it up on a tablet for him to look at. He spent nearly an hour identifying and talking about many of the Presidents all throughout history, and absolutely loved that Reagan was painted by the founders. He and my mom went to many of Reagan’s first inaugural events. Until Trump came along, he was thoroughly disgusted with what was happening to the country since Reagan.
What to get your 73 year old dad who seemingly has everything? Ding, ding, ding, we have a winner.
LikeLiked by 7 people
How lovely! Thanks for sharing.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That reminds me of the present we bought my dad when he was older, late 80’s. It was a silly cactus that would dance and play a Mexican song when you walked by it. I thought it was funny, but he would laugh and probably throw it away eventually. He loved it. He made sure everybody walked close to it to make it dance. LOL He still had it when he died.
LikeLiked by 3 people
My mom’s favorite was the dancing flower pot. It was by her bed when she died.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Went with wife to jewelry store yesterday to have some of her earrings cleaned and inspected. Sign in case next to some beautiful rings read “right hand rings.” Huh?
I asked the lady behind the counter if those were meant as cocktail rings. She said yes. She went on to say that so many idiot millennial, yuppie types had no idea what a cocktail ring was for so they had to dumb down the sign for them. We had a laugh and exchanged a few more snarky “shorthand” comments that we both understood very well. I had a MAGA hat on. She’s my new favorite mall person.
LikeLiked by 6 people
We Southerners have a New Year’s Day tradition: Cook black-eyed peas (for coins) and collards (for dollars.) I know…reaction is “Uh-Wee/Never”…LOL! I learned the national reaction about collards from Gordan Ramsey’s cooking competition show (even though he liked them). However….they are fantastic.
During cooking they do permeate the kitchen with a strong smell, so take your electric skillet outside, place some water in the bottom, add a layer of collards (if not prone to salt, sprinkle some on top), let the layer cook awhile, and add layers with added water/salt as needed. The “ole timey” Southerners (the Great Southern cooks; I love them!) add fat back and cook on the stove.
Well…we’ll take all the help we can financially, so I’m cooking these today and hope for a windfall (LOL!)!! I believe it will be ok if you cook these during this week so you can be “wealthy” in the new year. HAPPY NEW YEAR!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I love the smell of greens cooking! We eat all kinds of greens everyday. Collards do take longer to cook, than other greens but are well worth the time. Black-eyed peas are the best!
I always load up the beans and greens with garlic and fat from smoked hocks, bacon, ham, or olive oil.
My Mom was French, my Dad was English; greens were a part of our daily diet, growing up North on a big farm with a big family. Every Spring, Mom would dig dandelions and spend the day, washing, rinsing and picking grass out of tubs full to feed 9 of us at suppertime. Rarely does this happen in our country anymore but it is well worth the effort.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I just experienced the BEST sermon in my life at church this morning and it was completely scriptural. A fellow church member dressed as the Apostle Paul recited the letter to the Galatians as a “sermon’ with inflections and passion. It was wonderful to read along and listen.
Scripture only. Think of what God could achieve if churches went to preaching scripture only
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person