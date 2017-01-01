Sean Spicer Says Trump Will Continue Use of Social Media in Office…

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump’s use of social media will continue to be a “really exciting part of the job” after he takes office.

Donald Trump is known for his use of social media, specifically Twitter and Facebook, to spread his message and communicate directly with supporters.

“His use of social media in particular is going to be something that’s never been seen before, he has this direct pipeline to the American people, where he can talk back and forth”.

“I think that allows him to add an element of a conversation that’s never occurred. He can put his thoughts out and hear what they’re thinking in a way that no one’s ever been able to do before. He does communicate in a much bigger way than there’s ever been before, and I think that’s gonna be just a really exciting part of the job.” ~ Sean Spicer

Incoming WH press secretary says Trump's social media use 'is going to be something that's never been seen before' https://t.co/tK7gmveV8l — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) January 2, 2017