Sean Spicer Says Trump Will Continue Use of Social Media in Office…

President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump’s use of social media will continue to be a “really exciting part of the job” after he takes office.
Donald Trump is known for his use of social media, specifically Twitter and Facebook, to spread his message and communicate directly with supporters.
“His use of social media in particular is going to be something that’s never been seen before, he has this direct pipeline to the American people, where he can talk back and forth”.
“I think that allows him to add an element of a conversation that’s never occurred. He can put his thoughts out and hear what they’re thinking in a way that no one’s ever been able to do before. He does communicate in a much bigger way than there’s ever been before, and I think that’s gonna be just a really exciting part of the job.” ~ Sean Spicer
I have ZERO problem with this. The naysayers keep trying to change Trump. Sorry, folks, but if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Trump has been WINNING for 2 years now. Get on THE TRUMP TRAIN or, PUH-LEASE, get out of the freaking way!!!
LikeLiked by 19 people
The only people who have problems with this are the soon-to-be disgraced establishment, their lackeys in the corporate MSM and globalist scum. Look for the fake news surveys which claim almost all Americans want Trump to stop tweeting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I really hope when they give Trump a freshly scrubbed @POTUS account that they do not protect the Tweets for @realdonaldtrump. The old Tweets are the huge source of entertainment for me.
LikeLiked by 9 people
KGB Katica, that’s hilarious by itself. The uniparty knew this was coming. How many times have we heard the question, “when is he going to stop tweeting, and start acting presidential?” MSM, every one of you just became that awesome photo Sundance runs of little marco.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Agree Katica. I have loved all of Trump’s previous tweets and have found great comfort in the messages they conveyed. They should indeed be preserved for posterity.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Trump is smarter than many give him credit for. He plays and trolls the media with such ease. Love it!
LikeLiked by 12 people
Meet The Press was apocalyptic this morning about Trump “ditching” the press core. It is a new day and we no longer need the fake news of the msm shaping the stories for us when we can get it directly from the source! Buckle up for the ride kids, this is going to be fun!!
LikeLiked by 13 people
B-I-N-G-O! Trump rocks!!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
They were apoplectic as well.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I think this is great decision considering how Trump has been treated by the MSM press during his 18 month campaign. He gets his message directly to the people. It’s all good.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Trump is redefining the term “Presidential”. Go Trump!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trumpidential?
LikeLiked by 8 people
I like it! 😎
LikeLiked by 1 person
God Emperor Donaldus Maximus the Elder has over 18 million followers just on Twitter:
LikeLiked by 7 people
Real followers, not fake ones like Obama & Clinton added to inflate their accounts.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Climbing fast too, I’ve been keeping an eye on it. .1 of a million every day or two. I love that!🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ve been watching that too, the followers count steadily grows. Fun to watch … yeah I’m a geek for Trump.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When Obama used his smart phone he was the coolest cat around. What gives?
LikeLiked by 7 people
The left are even willing to forgive Hillary’s use of unsecured phones and smashing of each phone with a hammer, and they won’t accept Trump tweeting.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Great point.
The Press has proven itself unworthy over and over again. And their BS since the election has been despicable.
Russia “Hacked the Election”???!!?! They actually let that fly and doubled down on the BS, no questions asked.
Trump has got to bypass them just to communicate his message. He’s got no choice.
LikeLiked by 9 people
“…coolest cat around…”
kitty, meet LION. now there’s a mental picure for ya
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let Trump be Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
This!
LikeLike
The irrelevant MSM (that shapes false narratives) only have themselves to blame. Maybe they should take it out on “climate change lunatic Al Gore” for creating the Internet.
LikeLiked by 6 people
As President Trump throws truth bombs
LikeLiked by 11 people
Our new Press Secretary is going to be engaging in bomb exchanges with the press – something like the grenade fight in “Saving Private Ryan.” If that stuff starts up and refuses to go away maybe we should borrow Sean Hannity from Fox News.
LikeLike
Will RSBN.TV play any role in getting his message out to the American people? Why do they have offices in Trump Tower now?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Did they really get offices in Trump Tower?
Been out of the loop since before Christmas. The only ones I knew about were in Alabama.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Offices are in Auburn, Alabama. There is a live camera feed from there. check it out at rsbn.tv
I believe they had a camera at the TT elevator doors for a while, that may be a cause for confusion.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I enjoy watching the splodey heads of the msm over President Elect Trump’s plan of continuing to use social media to communicate with his employers, the American people. The faux news journalists will be falling away one by one into irrelevance. They are no longer needed or wanted by the enlightened electorate. All of their corporate money won’t be able to buy an audience with President Trump. Winning right and left.
LikeLiked by 7 people
We love Trump tweets. The MSM are furious cause they can’t cut, edit, take words out of context, add words,.. to fit their narrative.
LikeLiked by 12 people
Duh. Of course he will. How else is supposed to communicate with the people? Lord knows the Press will not be a conduit for THAT. They’ll twist every word he says beyond any recognition to original meaning.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I absolutely love getting them – they are the only ones I have sent to my phone lol
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you, Sundance and team, Treepers and fellow Deplorables! Was turned on to CTH by my sister during the campaign. You are definitely a blessing! Congrats on the Blog of the Year Award!
So, I look at it this way… Our wonderful President-to-be is using his Twitter account to reach his fellow Americans, his employers, yes, Deplorables and everyone else in the world. What is wrong with that?? It’s simply the 2017 version of the Fireside Chat that FDR used beginning in 1933. He went right to the people with his message.
MSM should get over themselves. They are the ones that proved themselves to be dishonest in their coverage of PE Trump during the campaign. They cooked their own goose and oh, well! If they want to get back into his good graces, they should try reporting honestly and fairly.
Don’t speculate, elaborate, spin or outright make up and lie… just report! Tell your readers/listeners what he said or did… plain and simple. Ask for explanations and report his answers in full context.
God bless you, Mr. Trump. Looking forward to watching and helping you Make America Great Again!
LikeLiked by 5 people
GAPTOG,
Great comment!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump will respond to comments?
Awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sometimes I venture over to the dark side to see their arguments and to watch them cry those little snowflake tears. They seem to be most upset that a president would dare converse with his employers with 140 characters or less. Other than that, they are still vilifying Trump over his supposed small hands and feet and orange hair. There is no substance to their pathetic arguments.
Oh, and Russia and Trump got together and collaborated to have Trump win through lies and deception. Yup, they’re best buds and do everything together, so they can destroy our country and make them even richer. Sorry I forgot that one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
How long are MSM “soundbites?”
How long are their “breaking news headlines” that run under every “news” show?
Much less than 140 characters. So maybe they are worried that 140 characters is too long!
After all, those soundbites and “breaking news running headlines” balloons are the very items they spend their whole 20 to 40 minute “news and entertainment” shows expanding full of hot air!
(The remaining 10-20 minutes are for lies/commercials from sponsors.)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Excellent observation KBR.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, and for “fluff” pieces, “feel-good” news, latest sponsor products, etc. You know – the demonstrations outside on the sidewalk.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just pay a little attention to Newt’s latest statement about his worries the Trump team will lose their nerve, find some things just can’t be accomplished as quickly as he (Trump) thought, or as he said he would do – and begin to back off on a lot of their promises. Means of communication at that point become means of excuses. Yes, let him dump the press corps and give us the “chats” on a frequent basis. But in those “chats” we want to see news about the substantive progress being made; and if it’s not being made, we want to know why, and what we can do to help President Trump achieve those promises being blocked.
LikeLiked by 1 person