In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for "Presidential Politics". Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.

trump-happy-new-year

Transition Website HERE

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

832 Responses to January 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

  1. georgiafl says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Steve in CO – here’s another way to countdown the days till we are free at last – free from the Obama, Clinton, Bush, Uni-party tentacles.

  2. BakoCarl says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:09 am

    New Year’s Praise

    The morning sun is rising
    On the first day of the year,
    As I think of God’s mercy,
    And His bountiful care.

    It’s God who fills all my needs,
    And in His meadows, I find rest.
    From His Living Water, I have life.
    He provides all. I am blest.

    My soul was lost and He restores.
    When I’m afraid, He calms my fears,
    Guarding, guiding all the way,
    Never alone, He’s always near.

    His goodness and His kindness
    Are with me all of my days,
    And I will dwell in His house,
    And be one with Him always.

    For many days in this year,
    Fear and worry will not cease,
    But if we give them to God,
    He will give to us His peace.

  3. budmc says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:13 am

  4. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:21 am

  5. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:22 am

  6. Publius2016 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:22 am

    President Obama is meeting with members of Congress to once again try to overturn the election. The meeting is to see if Gen. Powell can garner votes from the Nevertrumpers and sweep the democrats. They truly have no shame and wish to turn us into a Banana Republic. Our founders were geniuses and created the Electoral College to ensure the smooth transition of power for our nation whether in war or catastrophe, we let the next generation take control for our posterity. President Obama will go down in history as our worst president: a failure at home and hated abroad.

    • platypus says:
      January 1, 2017 at 12:31 pm

      The Electoral College was created IMO as a mechanism to retain the sovereign nate of the colonies as independent entities. In the overall scheme of things, states are not independent anywhere else in the world. The EC is the logical extension of the Ninth and Tenth Amendments. It is a constant reminder that the USA is NOT a top-down bureaucracy yet it is a single face we show to the world.

      Eliminating the EC is no different than ripping up the constitution. It is the single most important component making us a federal representative republic.

      • Publius2016 says:
        January 1, 2017 at 12:44 pm

        The timing also assists in ensuring a smooth transition. The distribution in the senate and house is of course vital to our Republic as is the certification on the 6th. President Obama’s maneuvering and machinations with the Nevertrumpers is in direct conflict with our nation’s history. As an aside, the 17th amendment has been a net loss for our country.

        • aredtailblog says:
          January 1, 2017 at 1:12 pm

          So how do we make damn sure this doesn’t happen? The usurping, I mean?

          • Publius2016 says:
            January 1, 2017 at 1:27 pm

            The MSM and current administration are misleading the people with lies and propaganda. The more we expose the plot, the less likely it will meet with success. The rule of law must have its day. We are a Constitutional Republic, not a banana republic. The main problem they have now is that Gen. Powell presented the single most public lie in American history. How can democrats vote for him and how can the MSM allow another lie continue?

      • notamemberofanyorganizedpolicital says:
        January 1, 2017 at 1:16 pm

        Until the Civil War the proper subject/verb agreement grammar used when referring to our country was a plural one. For example a sentence would have been such as this: The United States ARE considering that action.

    • Concerned Virginian says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      Barack Obama is DESPERATE to fulfill the “orders” given to him by George Soros/Bushes/GOPelites/Democrat elites—“orders” transmitted through Valerie Jarrett—to, IF Obama cannot somehow throw the election over to Hillary Clinton or at least to Ted Cruz, then to “community organize” the CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES so that this body makes trouble and obstacles for the ENTIRE Presidency of Donald Trump AND to try and show the world that the Congress is the “real Power in the United States”.
      I would think it is important for all Americans who voted for Donald Trump to MELT DOWN the phone lines, email servers, fax lines, etc., of ANY Democrat Congress member AND of the GOP Rino members, telling them DON’T YOU DARE. I certainly will be one of those contacting Congress members.

    • The Great White Shank says:
      January 1, 2017 at 2:14 pm

      Where’s your link to this? You concern trolls never stop, do you?

      • SteveInCO says:
        January 1, 2017 at 2:30 pm

        A “concern troll” is someone who comes in and criticizes the tone of a post, not its content. Which, ironically, is more like what you’re doing than what he did.

      • Dr. Emmitt L. Brown says:
        January 1, 2017 at 2:43 pm

        I don’t think there is concern about it, but it is another example of how low the establishment and the left will go. Just when you think they have gone as low as you think they can go, the dig another mile deeper.

    • SteveInCO says:
      January 1, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      I knew they’d try this, but of course when I mentioned it, some clown accused me of defeatism.

      Congress gets to COUNT the EV officially on Jan 6. They could (theoretically) toss 35 Trump votes as invalid (there’s a process for that: at least one senator and one representative must challenge a vote, then they go off in their separate chambers and discuss it for maximum 2 hours). Now Trump no longer has a majority of the EVs cast. At which point the house picks among the top three vote getters–that would be Trump, Klinton, and Powell. Each state gets one vote (i.e., CA gets one vote, Wyoming gets one vote). Powell, I believe, was voted for by those three electors in Oregon to ensure he’d be in third place; he’s considered bi-partisan (i.e., UniParty) acceptable whereas people knew the Rs could never stomach Klinton.

      I don’t think it will work… but Trump is not 100.00000000% safe until Congress counts the votes and he is shown as the winner there.

    • 7delta says:
      January 1, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      Seriously? Hadn’t heard this, so things, they are a hoppin’, huh? Obama has already done more than enough to get impeached and to be charged with treason, but this takes the cake.

      We can only hope Congress values its own skin enough to thwart Obama’s treasonous attempt to subvert the government and start a civil war. He really should just take his tinpot tantrum and move to Qatar, while he still has a passport. I prefer he and the whole bunch stay. I expect the trials will be televised and I want to know who this skinny weasel really is.

    • SoCal Patriot says:
      January 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

      I am trying not to laugh – “President Obama is meeting with members of Congress to once again try to overturn the election”…that is a decent troll attempt. You will get some bites.

  7. budmc says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:24 am

  8. codasouthtexas says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:26 am

    so cute!

  9. keebler AC says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:27 am

    John McCarthyVerified account ‏@JohnWMcCarthy 2m2 minutes ago
    “Every moment wasted looking back, keeps us from moving forward” -@HillaryRotClinton

    Important reminder for 2017.

  10. rebel53blog says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Looking forward to 1/20/2017

  11. Texasranger says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:31 am

    On Instagram Trump said that he is “proud” of his 38-year-old son in a post that’ll tug at your heartstrings.

    Trump posted a picture of himself and his 39-year-old son. Don Jr. shared it originally.

    Donald and Donald Jr.

  12. keebler AC says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:31 am

  13. litenmaus says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:31 am

    2017 – Bring it on!

  14. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:39 am

    • Fake Nametag says:
      January 1, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      TATU: “Who is that, boss?”

      MR ROURKE: “Mr. Soetero was once the President. His fantasy is to be President for another term.”

      TATU: “Do you think his fantasy will come true, boss?”

      MR ROURKE: “Even on Fantasy Island, some fantasies don’t come true, my little friend.”

    • ZZZ says:
      January 1, 2017 at 3:54 pm

      This statement by obama is a YUGE slap in hillary’s face…wonder if he realizes that.

  15. codasouthtexas says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:57 am

    from Netanyahu:

  16. mazziflol says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:03 pm

    A whole new level…

  17. codasouthtexas says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    vogue!

  18. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    If I was a writer I would post an article about the irony that Kerry first made a name for himself by protesting a war and therefore his president and SOS’s foreign policy and now that he is SOS causing war, destruction, interventions that are not directly related to the good of the US and sometimes in opposition to it. His policies are so convoluted by moral relativism and corrupted ethics that there are is no solid right and wrong. He doesn’t even have the safety of logic as to who is the enemy and who is the ally.

    Quote from Kerry back in the early 70s:
    In our opinion and from our experience, there is nothing in South Vietnam which could happen that realistically threatens the United States of America. And to attempt to justify the loss of one American life in Vietnam, Cambodia or Laos by linking such loss to the preservation of freedom, which those misfits supposedly abuse, is to us the height of criminal hypocrisy, and it is that kind of hypocrisy which we feel has torn this country apart.
    http://www2.iath.virginia.edu/sixties/HTML_docs/Resources/Primary/Manifestos/VVAW_Kerry_Senate.html

    I also found this to be an interesting read about his overseas service. Seems he didn’t mind actually doing the killing but he wanted to protest others doing it and the policies as soon as he came back from his very brief service. Having it both ways? Getting his record as a veteran and serviceman but street cred as a protestor? Protesting as a way of having something to say? Some people are always against as they can’t come up with original solutions. Yet one more thing I like about President Elect Trump is his ability to offer solutions that are creative and even reframe the problem, often making it a more positive solution than previously being offered.
    http://www.counterpunch.org/2013/07/26/what-john-kerry-really-did-in-vietnam/

  19. fobdangerclose says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Trump should call Uber and tell Obama Marine One belongs to the American people as of swearing in.

    I and the Sec O State are going to use Marine One to pick up the Israeli delegation for my first meeting in the White House in a few min.!

  20. Texasranger says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    Worst President Ever – Obama’s Legacy

    Video:

    And

    Big Baby Obama: “They Talk About Me Like a Dog”
    Video:

  21. helmhood says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Happy New Year, everyone!

    Hold on tight, things are about to get interesting over the next twelve months. And remember, the good guys are winning.

  22. smartyjones1 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Time to rock the House! Be vigilant and be heard my fellow Americans. Now is the time for action and the fight truly begins anew!

  23. citizen817 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    Fight nearly erupts between Obama and Trump Son-In-Law Jared Kushner

    Excerpts:

    This SVR advisory bulletin explains that President Elect Trump dispatched his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Hawaii to conduct a series of secret, transition team meetings to discuss certain vital issues that must be resolved before the January 20, transfer of power in the White House. Clearly, the UN resolution and the US abstention (rather than veto) of Obama’s very damaging action against Israel is shaping up to be the lame duck president’s most disgraceful and disruptive move so far in what he had suggested would be a smooth transition.

    Barack Hussein is remaining a classy guy to the end….

    http://www.thecoachsteam.com/2017/01/fight-nearly-erupts-between-obama-and.html?m=1

  24. budmc says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:40 pm

  25. Çãrpэ† ßømßэЯ (@carpet_bomber) says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    This is exactly the right way to repeal and replace Obamacare.. Phase in new options.. then repeal is later.. So people get to move on from Obamacare first with newer options..

  26. codasouthtexas says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    this should have been on the “Wild Ride” Epic take down of the media by trump! at the second debate!

    • SoCal Patriot says:
      January 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm

      There will never be another election in my lifetime that will (a) rival this one; and (b) bring me as much joy.

      I just watched this clip and laughed from start to end…whereas the MSM and Democrats look at DJT and say “what a disgrace”, the Deplorables and the rest of the USA look and say “Thank God, it’s about time someone had the guts to say it”.

      Amen Mr. Trump. Happy new year to you and your family.

  27. aredtailblog says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    “President Obama is meeting with members of Congress to once again try to overturn the election. The meeting is to see if Gen. Powell can garner votes from the Nevertrumpers and sweep the democrats. They truly have no shame and wish to turn us into a Banana Republic. Our founders were geniuses and created the Electoral College to ensure the smooth transition of power for our nation whether in war or catastrophe, we let the next generation take control for our posterity. President Obama will go down in history as our worst president: a failure at home and hated abroad.”

    Goddamnit.

    • Joe Knuckles says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:25 pm

      Where did this information come from? Where in the constitution does it give the outgoing president and congress the right to overturn the election results? This sounds fake, but if they try it, the military will step in. I’ve heard things from high ranking officers. They are ready.

      • aredtailblog says:
        January 1, 2017 at 1:30 pm

        Someone posted this comment earlier up in the thread.

        There better be a storming from the military if this is the least bit legit.

      • georgiafl says:
        January 1, 2017 at 2:07 pm

        It was posted without links/reference by Publius something – likely a troll.

      • Concerned Virginian says:
        January 1, 2017 at 2:12 pm

        http://www.ktla.com/2016/12/30/obama-will-meet-with-congressional-democrats-to-discuss-efforts-on-blocking-affordable-care-act-repeal
        The meeting will take place this coming Wednesday, January 4, in DC.
        This meeting is just the START of Barack Obama causing as much trouble and chaos as he can for President Donald Trump AND members of Congress who support him.
        Obama is desperate to follow the “orders” of his handlers as given to him by Valerie Jarrett. Time to MELT DOWN the phone lines, email, fax numbers, etc. of ANY Democrat member of Congress AND GOP Rino members, telling them, DON’T YOU DARE thwart the will of the American voters who elected Donald Trump to be President.

      • SteveInCO says:
        January 1, 2017 at 2:53 pm

        Where in the constitution does it give the outgoing president and congress the right to overturn the election results?

        Congress counts the Electoral Vote on January 6. They’re allowed to dispute and reject ballots. If after throwing out disputed ballots, no one gets a majority the house has to choose among the top three vote getters, Trump, Klinton and Powell, see the 12th Amendment. (As a matter of trivia, someone tried to dispute Florida’s EV ballots in 2000, but the challenge failed because it had no sponsor from one of the two chambers; Gore as president of the senate had to rule it a failure.)

        Those are simple facts; Congress COULD do this. That’s a fact. (Pissing and moaning about it when people point it out, and point out that someone is actually trying to get it to happen, makes YOU look like the person suppressing opinions here.)

        Whether they will do this and what will happen to them if they try, is another matter entirely. They won’t even try if they don’t have the votes to pull it off.

    • winky says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:33 pm

      Like I said above….NEVER COLIN POWELL….lying traitor scumball

    • lawrencepaul1 says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:37 pm

      Same ol same ol. Scare mongering from some fake news dweeb. Donald J trump will be president in a few weeks time and nothing can be done about it.
      This bullchit is about as welcome as fart in a spacesuit. I wish people would just stop posting this nonsense.

      • Publius2016 says:
        January 1, 2017 at 2:00 pm

        It is not scare mongering to analyze and publicize the unConstitutional possible actions of a failed and hated President. The addition of Gen. Powell into the mix was “unexpected”. The reality is that PEOTUS Trump will need all-Americans to come together like the Reagan Democrats to ensure the passage of an America First Agenda. The Nevertrumpers hold significant sway and continue to support the Russian Hack (really Democrat Leak).

      • SteveInCO says:
        January 1, 2017 at 3:01 pm

        January 6. One rep and one senator can issue a challenge to the validity of any state’s electoral votes. If they succeed in doing so (and that’s a matter of how many GOPe and Dems are willing to defy their constituents–don’t worry, though, THAT never happens) and Trump’s total is reduced below 270 as a consequence, then read Amendment 12 to find out what happens. If the process gets that far, you can expect Colin Powell to be declared president.

        Gnashing of teeth on BOTH sides of the aisle about Trump, there is a distinct hazard here. On January 6th, either NOTHING AT ALL will happen, because THEY don’t have the votes to succeed…or you’ll find in about four hours that suddenly Trump has had the Presidency stolen from him, and Colin Powell as a candidate acceptable to “both” parties, has been selected as President by the House of Representatives.

        I consider the latter possibility unlikely…maybe one chance in a hundred, but it’s absolutely STUPID to just assume they won’t try it, and it’s even worse for YOU to tell people to shut up about it.

        • lawrencepaul1 says:
          January 1, 2017 at 3:06 pm

          People just can’t help looking for ways to scare people. We heard the same old pap all the way through the primaries and the election. Brokered convention was a very popular one.
          Try not to get to bummed out about winning.

          • SteveInCO says:
            January 1, 2017 at 3:10 pm

            I’m not.

            But it’s just jackass stupid not to try to anticipate the enemy’s moves.

            I personally believe the “Russian Hacking” BS and the three votes for Colin Powell were done to set up this attempt–the hacking to provide the reason to dispute the votes; Powell to provide a candidate acceptable to at least some people in both parties, and that most people in this country would be willing to swallow.

            It’s now up to us to make sure it doesn’t succeed. The first step is to not be the sort of jackass who screams at people who see it coming.

    • andi lee says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:45 pm

      Yes, the nevertrumpers are STILL trying to build a case against Trump. Last night, I discovered, yet another twitter hashtag, #trumpleaks. It was interesting, in the fact that once again, desperate, and diabolical attempt, to conflate Trump in all of the Clinton’s money-trail misdeeds. It is downright scary. Trust God, give it ALL to God to sort. Pray!

      (Remember Sundance’s warning: trillions upon trillions of dollars are at stake. Including, our tax dollars, through the various Clinton Foundations’ emmeshment within our various gvmt agencies. Our federal banking system is operating a global money-laundering pyramid scheme which involves CGI as the nexxus. Puerto Rico bailout is prime example.)

    • georgiafl says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:59 pm

      Obama will go down in history as a traitor, liar and an abuser and usurper of power.

      Comprehensive list of Obama’s usurpations of power and general lawlessness: http://tinyurl.com/HistoricFirsts

  28. Katherine McCoun says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    I used to subscribe to the Atlantic Monthly in the late 80s and through most of the 90s. I was looking for an article from the time period predicting immigration crisis to come when I came across this article on “Muslim Rage”. I know the cover art would not pass muster these days but the article was interesting. Also below is an AT article about the author.

    The issues with Muslims/Islamists go back since the founding of our nation and before while part of the British kingdom. Rulers in Islamic countries have been antagonistic and aggressive toward Europe, Israel and then North America for hundreds of years. I don’t think there is a solution. There is only a “best way to handle it for now and do the least damage to the future”. The roots go back to the founding of their movement, their early history and the methods sanctioned to accomplish their mission.

    Sadly, this regions of world ruled by Islamists do not want peace and so we can’t have peace. Both sides have to agree to stop fighting to end a war but only one side has to start fighting to begin a war!

    I will be very interested to see what President Elect Trump will do with this problem during his presidency.

    http://backissues.com/issue/Atlantic-Monthly-September-1990
    http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1990/09/the-roots-of-muslim-rage/304643/
    http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2016/06/bernard_lewis_and_islam.html

    • Claygate Pearmain says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:34 pm

      I actually like the cover art.

    • georgiafl says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:35 pm

      Jimmah Cahtah started the ball rolling by supporting the overthrow of the Shah and installation of the first Ayatollah in Iran (February 1979)….which didn’t solve anything for us and so we had the Iran hostage crisis (November 1979-1981).

      • georgiafl says:
        January 1, 2017 at 1:38 pm

        Jimmy Carter’s last speech was defending and validating foul Islam. Shows he has no real spiritual discernment between good and evil. However, Carter’s presidential library was largely funded by Islamists, so he’s as much a tool of the sons of Mo as Obama.

  29. James Hull says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Please HELP!!! My wife has been receiving ALL Last Refuge e-mails since early 2015. We had a computer problem on 12.24.16 and since that date we no longer receive e-mails on her address: irenehull04@comcast.net. I have not been able to contact anyone to help me solve this problem. We need direction.

    • Bull Durham says:
      January 1, 2017 at 3:32 pm

      You should never publish personal email address. You’ll get spammed to death.

      Probably Comcast IT problem. They can give you guidance. Contact support at Comcast.
      Meanwhile, open another account with something like Yandex mail and sign up for emails again until the issue is resolved.

  30. LM says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    In Acts 17:11, the Berean Jews were said to have more noble minds than those in Thessalonica because they looked into the scriptures for themselves to see if these things were so.

    I think, to take a page from their book, we must do the same thing. We must search out things and look at actions–weigh them against rhetoric and never take the word of the media or a celebrity without doing our own homework.

    So I think that the start of healing for the West is to take a good hard look at Islam and see if it really is a religion worthy of protection under our constitution.

    This is controversial I know, Yet I have posted more than once that we cannot protect or even allow the practice of a religion that stipulates that its members must engage in human sacrifice for example. How then can we support and protect a religion that requires the subjugation and annihilation of all who do not convert?

    The globalists do not take this seriously and have coopted Islam as a tool to use against freedom loving Christians and Jews. They think that they have a ready made, even unpaid, world wide army at their disposal–united with them in hatred against the rest of us. However, IMO the globalists will–if successful–be consumed themselves by those they that think they control.

    For the many innocent Islamic people who are themselves suffering–there are many other countries that are Islamic who can take them in and benefit from our help if those countries befriend us.

    It is up to us to educate the American people who continue to blindly follow the lies of the elites and ignoranlty aid their own demise,

  31. Patriot1783 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Wow sounds like Don Lemon had a little too much last night and lost it to the point his mic was cut off!
    😂😂😂
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4079790/Bitter-Lemon-doing-shots-getting-ear-pierced-Don-Lemon-MIC-cut-starts-talk-2016-awful.html

    • Bebop777 says:
      January 1, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      And Mariah Carey had a meltdown too in NYC lol She claims she couldn’t hear the song properly so she couldn’t lip sych….um, whatever happened to live singing?? So she ends up standing there, has a hissy and stomps off. She acts so like the Big Zero🙂 Hope more libtard celebs–talented or not—continue to flop and flounder and get publicly ridiculed.

      And that sour lemon will probably not get nary a wrist slap—-seeing as it’s CNN after all!

  32. Concerned Virginian says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    Happy New Year, CTH family!
    Today is a day of thanks; a day to rest with family and friends; a day to take a deep breath—
    beginning January 2nd, 2017, the action moves to keeping the Congress members honest to their Oath of Office to DEFEND and PROTECT the Constitution of the United States and against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
    I do hope that Barack Obama has the intelligence to understand that, once he leaves office on January 20th, 2017, he’d better NOT become one of the people that members of Congress have to defend the United States against…

  34. ALEX says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    What a mess OBAMA left.

  35. youme says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    The boy blunder gets poked in the eye by a federal judge

    U.S. judge blocks transgender, abortion-related Obamacare protections

    A federal judge in Texas on Saturday issued a court order barring enforcement of an Obama administration policy seeking to extend anti-discrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act to transgender health and abortion-related services.

    The decision sides with Texas, seven other states and three Christian-affiliated healthcare groups challenging a rule that, according to the judge, defines sex bias to include “discrimination on the basis of gender identity and termination of pregnancy.”

    http://mobile.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN14L0OP?feedType=RSS&feedName=topNews&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=Social

  36. codasouthtexas says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    is this New Year’s day Gaffe?

  37. codasouthtexas says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:31 pm

    The First Family

  38. budmc says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:49 pm

  39. VegasGuy says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    A bit up thread, there was a discussion of the EC & why the founding fathers put it in place. I recently saw a tweet that went something like this & i believe it puts that in perspective somewhat…..

    It said that Trump should not think he has a mandate. And Congress should not act like he has one.
    It went on to list out the vote count as follows…..
    Trump…………62,979,879

    Clinton………..65,844,954
    Johnson………..4,488,919
    Stein……………1,457,044
    McMullin…………725,902
    Write-ins……….1,103,554
    Other……………..453,664

    TOTAL………..74,074,037 Americans voted against Trump stating the overall vote popular vote.

    Hum… interesting…..Slick Liberal logic. BUT wait a moment & look at the other side of the coin.

    Take that same stance & flip Trump & Hillary in that calculation, then recalculate….

    Wow, it seems that 73,483,050 seemed to have voted AGAINST Clinton.

    That puts her popular vote at a mere 409,013 over Trump with ALL voters accounted for. Not as strong a case now is it?

    That narrow margin would equate to what….? A portion of LA perhaps….? Or a portion of Chicago…..? Or a portion of any other densely populated Democratic stronghold?

    Or, to put it in Clinton terminology, if the vote difference were converted to $$’s, the price of about 2 of her speeches…..?

    LOL

    That’s why we have & need the EC. The founding fathers had keen insight regarding the “voice” of all of America. And, it seems, all of America spoke,,,,,and loudly at that….

    Yeah. it was close /s.

    • georgiafl says:
      January 1, 2017 at 3:08 pm

      The number of counties/districts that voted AGAINST Crooked Hillary tells the tale – the VAST MAJORITY of Counties voted against her and the vast majority of land mass voted AGAINST HRC. She only carried dense cities with lots of illegals and fraud affecting the election. Her crowds were very small throughout the election.

      HRC had no real message and economic plan to overcome the mess Obama will be leaving:

      • andi lee says:
        January 1, 2017 at 3:21 pm

        It really is strange, portending 65M voters actually live in the combined counties vs the rest of the nation. It boggles my mind.

      • SteveInCO says:
        January 1, 2017 at 3:25 pm

        Georgia, while interesting (and it is very interesting, don’t get me wrong), tallying counties simply doesn’t matter, because it doesn’t matter, really, what county a vote comes from. Tallying states, weighted by EVs, is what matters. And that’s a good thing or we’d be looking at PE Hitlary right now.

        • georgiafl says:
          January 1, 2017 at 3:30 pm

          You count thangs yur way and I’ll count ’em mine (grin)…heheh.

          I love those color maps with Trump’s huge land mass and Hillary’s archipelago.

          • SteveInCO says:
            January 1, 2017 at 3:35 pm

            I enjoy ’em too, immensely. But I don’t use them to argue “who really won the election” which (perhaps mistakenly) I thought you were trying to do.

            Too bad vote isn’t counted by land area; at 40 acres I’d wipe out hundreds of thousands of Manhattanites’ votes single handedly.

            • georgiafl says:
              January 1, 2017 at 3:38 pm

              Steve, I’m still silly-grin giddy over the election and the prospects for a no-Bush/Clinton/Obama New Year! There is no particular point to my statements other than that.

              • SteveInCO says:
                January 1, 2017 at 3:42 pm

                Oh, that’s just Victory Tourettes. Many people have it. No one suffers from it, they enjoy it too much.

                I have to remind myself that I do not have to worry about what Hitlary is going to do to us, and with which gauge of shotgun wire bore brush. When I do so it’s like someone coming along and removing the burning tire that’s been hanging around my neck. Whew what a relief!

    • SteveInCO says:
      January 1, 2017 at 3:22 pm

      First off let me say this, not because you don’t know it, but because I want to be sure you and anyone else reading this knows that I know it, to avoid any possibility of stupid accusations: Trump Won. The Popular Vote is not the determiner of victory the EC vote is.

      This election, if I am not mistaken, goes down as the one with the largest popular vote margin, both in percentage and absolute terms, where the electoral college went the other way. That’s due to a ridiculously lopsided vote in CA, that could have been even more lopsided and made no difference, thanks to the EC (and good thing too)! That’s one of those “interesting quirky stat things” that they love to trot out during baseball games. Incidentally, there are plenty of accusations of illegals being the entire popular vote margin (note: not margin of victory; for it’s not a victory because it doesn’t matter) for Klinton; but those are now moot, because popular vote results have long since become official and final. The numbers we see now are what will be engraved in the record books. (We need to make sure it doesn’t happen again–but that’s a different topic.)

      I’m very glad that the People’s Republic of Kalifornia doesn’t, and cannot, decide our races by sheer weight of numbers.

      What we saw on November 8 was masterful use of leverage by a candidate who has lived by that concept in his real estate dealings. A few tens of thousands of votes in the right places counted more than MILLIONS of votes in Kalifornia. Leverage. Oh. make no mistake about it. It was close; a few tens of thousands of votes made all the difference in the world.

      • Katherine McCoun says:
        January 1, 2017 at 4:01 pm

        National Totals for Trump: 62,979,879
        National Totals for Clinton: 65,844,954

        National Totals for Trump – CA: 58,496,069 (62,979,879 – 4,483,810)
        National Totals for Clinton – CA: 57,091,166 (65,844,954 – 8,753,788)

        Her 3 million popular votes came from CA where she won by 4,269,978. Many people that her legitimate CA votes were inflated by non resident votes (illegal votes) and the numbers were inflated as we saw they were inflated in Detroit. Without CA see would have lost by 1,404,903. I am glad that 1 state does not control the destiny of the United States of America! The large CA population impacts both the EC and Congress much more than any other states due to the large population but it does not set the destiny of the country because the EC helps to even out the representation of voters between the states.

        This is especially when that 1 state allows non citizens, and more incredibly people who are here through illegal methods and without legal standing to be here, who have either entered or stayed illegally, to vote! Voter integrity is damaged in CA as it is in many Democrat controlled areas.

        EC
        Trump – 304 … 29 states
        Clinton – 227 … 21 states & DC
        Clinton without CA – 172, 20 states & DC

        This was a Huge Trump Victory in most of the country! In all but CA, the final score was Trump, 304, Clinton, 227! Even with CA the EC Victory was clear and with a very comfortable margin of 3 former Democrat states flipping to President Elect Trump for a Decisive Win!

        • SteveInCO says:
          January 1, 2017 at 4:06 pm

          The thing about the win is NOT the margin, which was razor thin in some respects, but that it happened AT ALL, given all that he had to overcome, a “media” unrelentingly hostile to him, many in his own party refusing to accept him, wilful refusal by the government to prosecute his crooked opponent, etc. etc.

          It’s like an undefeated team going into the last weekend of the regular season and losing to a winless team half of who’s first string is benched due to injuries. Even if just by one point, it makes heads spin. It was CLOSE but it was also DEVASTATING (even more than decisive).

    • ZZZ says:
      January 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

      yes Vegas…it certainly does go both ways.

      excellent.

  40. andi lee says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    In 2014, 3 US Diplomats are accused of “conspiring against the government” of Venezuela.

    “Venezuelan Foreign Minister Elias Jaua accused the U.S. officials of using a visa program as a cover to meet with youth organizers at private universities “for training, financing and creating youth organizations through which violence is promoted in Venezuela.”

    http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/17/world/americas/venezuela-expels-us-officials/index.html

    Obama-Clinton’s Country Demolition Derby!

  41. codasouthtexas says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    obozo will speak again!

    • SteveInCO says:
      January 1, 2017 at 3:39 pm

      I remember Reagan’s farewell speech with a mixture of happiness and sadness; happiness at what the man had done, sadness that it had to end.

      If I bother listing to Oligula’s last speech, it will be with sadness and happiness, sadness over what the man has done, happiness that it’s finally over.

      • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
        January 1, 2017 at 3:56 pm

        I vote save ur blood pressure and don’t listen to “Oligula”😂😂😂😂 Only gonna be lies and i i i i i’s anyway so why bother.

        It’s a new dawn it’s a new day, keep 2017 Trump all the way!!

        • SteveInCO says:
          January 1, 2017 at 4:02 pm

          I think the only time I ever actually listened was to his victory speech a bit over eight years ago. I thought it was well crafted and delivered (he had teleprompters), not that I expected, for an instant, that he’d be a decent POTUS.

          • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
            January 1, 2017 at 4:06 pm

            Sorry, cant stand to listen to him, nor the sight of him. Too much evil in his soul, words are meaningless, as good as they may sound, when not said with truth or conviction.

            His utter disdain for this country and we Americans lends me to return the contempt and disdain back towards him. He’s got nothing to say i want to hear…but hey, thats just me😉

            • SteveInCO says:
              January 1, 2017 at 4:09 pm

              Believe me, I’ve done everything I could to avoid him, since. It’s easier when one has cut the cord to anything other than written media. (It took me years to find out–by accident–what Britney Spears sounded like.)

              I had no idea what Donald Trump’s voice sounded like until the RNC, for similar reasons–I have to go out of my way to turn on audio-visual news. Of course, now I have a ton of Trump videos downloaded.

        • Anton says:
          January 1, 2017 at 4:10 pm

          I like the name Oligula. It fits perfectly. Or you could make it Oiligula, to convey his general oiliness. Or CIAlgula, to denote his probable place of origin. Whoever he is, wherever he came from, whatever invented him out of whole cloth–I can’t wait for him to be expelled from the WH and, if there is any justice in the world, frogmarched into federal prison.

    • georgiafl says:
      January 1, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      He’s going to announce he’s not leaving….but has decided to stay via a coup d’etat.

    • FofBW says:
      January 1, 2017 at 4:06 pm

      I,I,I,I

  42. marierogers says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    btw..85 million for bozos vacation?? to the moon is probably cheaper!

  43. burnett044 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    off topic but I thought some here may want to see it.

  44. codasouthtexas says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Just had to post it:

  45. SteveInCO says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    18 days, 20 hours, 32 minutes (or, 452 hours, 32 minutes (or, why the heck not, 27,152 minutes))

    Not that I’m counting, mind you.

  46. Joseb says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    What’s best place to gather for inauguration in Philly? Comcast did Obamas on huge 3 story screen but I doubt they show Trump’s.

  47. andi lee says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:55 pm

    I be so glad when this crap-weasel is gone.

    I will never believe he won fairly in 2012 without election fraud. Time to certify the vote!

    • SteveInCO says:
      January 1, 2017 at 4:14 pm

      Romney threw the election. I don’t doubt there was fraud, but the decisive factor was Romney going limp.

      I agree on your other two points. Obola is a crap weasel and we need to do everything possible to cut down on both election and vote fraud.

  48. Concerned Virginian says:
    January 1, 2017 at 4:11 pm

    Friday, January 20th, 2017: The Day that the United States of America becomes MAGA.
    My husband and I will watch the Inauguration ceremonies via the internet, and I will “interpret” for him, as he is at age 106 very hard of hearing. We are also agreed that any therapy appointments for that day will be rescheduled—so he can enjoy his new REAL Commander-in-Chief being sworn in, the parade, etc. (I think my husband is one of the OLDEST living Americans who voted for Donald J. Trump—I actually made a copy of the completed Absentee Ballot form for “archival purposes” before I mailed it in).
    MAGA New Year 2017 to all.

    • SteveInCO says:
      January 1, 2017 at 4:16 pm

      You didn’t say so directly, but it sounds like your husband is a vet, and likely a WWII vet to boot.

      Please pass along my thanks for service (if applicable), for supporting MAGA (take that one for yourself as well). I hope he and you get to see some really cool stuff here after the 20th!

