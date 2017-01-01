January 1st – 2017 Presidential Politics – Open Discussion

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Trump/Pence presidential victory.
Transition Website HERE
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
Steve in CO – here’s another way to countdown the days till we are free at last – free from the Obama, Clinton, Bush, Uni-party tentacles.
“Presidential MAGA Calendar”
YES
Or a MAGA ‘Christmas Advent’ Calendar!
Hey Georgiafl
How many more hours and minutes till this 8-year-long root canal, known as the Obama administration, is over?
Best analogy ever!!!!!
This calendar was in Sundance’s twitter feed – do keep an eye on it.
You will find treasures that aren’t posted here.
I printed off a number of those and passed them out.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
18D/21H/34M/sec – not that I’m counting either.
True, but remember Steve in CO isn’t counting down the days. 😉😉😉
New Year’s Praise
The morning sun is rising
On the first day of the year,
As I think of God’s mercy,
And His bountiful care.
It’s God who fills all my needs,
And in His meadows, I find rest.
From His Living Water, I have life.
He provides all. I am blest.
My soul was lost and He restores.
When I’m afraid, He calms my fears,
Guarding, guiding all the way,
Never alone, He’s always near.
His goodness and His kindness
Are with me all of my days,
And I will dwell in His house,
And be one with Him always.
For many days in this year,
Fear and worry will not cease,
But if we give them to God,
He will give to us His peace.
Amen….and Amen.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” John 3:16
Bake, are you compiling these wonderful poems into a book?
Grrrr… spell check!!! Bako 😊😊
Bake??? Well, you’re wrong there . . . I’m only half baked . . . never gonna get any better, either.
Compile them . . . No . . . I just let ’em mellow out on a disk.
Glad you’re enjoying them, though. I honestly enjoy writing them.
And it’s also good hearing from a fellow Scandahoovian. Tack så mycket.
Du är mycket välkommen! 😊
Karen –
I forgot to add, if you’d like to read some really good, uplifting inspirational verse, try Helen Steiner Rice. She’s got a number of books, available very inexpensively used, and her poems are 100% understandable and applicable, not like most of the stuff that tries to pass for poetry these days.
You can look her up on the internet and find some of her work at:
http://www.inspirationalarchive.com/helen-steiner-rice-poems/
http://www.helensteinerrice.com/
https://www.amazon.com/Poems-Prayers-Helen-Steiner-Rice/dp/0800718534
Thanks!
Only one candidate in the race for Journalist of the Year – Sundance.
Sundance has my vote for sure. You are the best! Thank you, thank you, thank you!
Assange is right up there … and gives testimony, with his very life, as to why Sundance is anonymous.
All want you to believe the Russians hacked the election which is impossible. However, not a word about the content of the emails hacked from fixing it BERNIE would never win to the set up of TRUMP posterters at his rallies. Can’t make this stuff up!
Best quote on the topic: it’s like blaming the hotel because you got caught with a hooker and cocaine.
Assange is not a journalist, but an activist.
Actually Assange is a publisher of documents whistle blowers from around the world provide him with so government corruption can be exposed. He is an activist in the sense that he’s dedicated his life to making governments more transparent and less corrupt. His staff does take the time to meticulously verify documents authenticity before publishing them. They also organize material to make it easier for journalists, citizens and researchers to use the information. He’s a hero.
Has anyone seen or heard from him directly in the last month?
He gave an interview on Hannity’s radio show to dispute the “Russian hacker” conspiracy a few weeks ago.
Thanks, Miss Deb!
Wearing my tin foil hat here….I onder if the hacker was none other than
the murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich. Perhaps Julian Assange confided in Donald J. Trump so that now he definitely knows that Russia was not the hacker(s).
Sundance…Froglegs…O Keeffe..Atkinson
wikileaks! don’t forget Assange!
coda yes indeed
👍!
Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich). Author, journalist, and documentary film maker.
I loved the Stefan Molyneux videos. His “The Untruth about Donald Trump” got almost a million hits.
For mainstream I suggest Sean Hannity.
Also have to have Lou Dobbs in there. He was a Trumpster from day 1.
Sundance, Dobbs, Carlson, Gorka, Attkisson, FluffyDogAttacks, Judge Jeanine (?) Bartholomew, Herridge
SUNDANCE,
Joe Dan Gorman, Paul Joseph Watson, James O’Keefe, Sheryl Atkinson, Daniel Greenfield, Jamie Glazov,
LOVE Jamie Glazov. Very insightful writer.
Oh man, forgot O’Keefe, Watson, Milo
I’m gonna (not normally a derivative I use as I’m a pedant Limey) miss Ramirez characterising ‘Old jug ears. However, I am looking forward to his Trump! MAGA!
On Twitter, HighNateSilver was more accurate than the real Nate Silver.
The legend … the man … the MYTH.
….The misery
The little monster.
President Obama is meeting with members of Congress to once again try to overturn the election. The meeting is to see if Gen. Powell can garner votes from the Nevertrumpers and sweep the democrats. They truly have no shame and wish to turn us into a Banana Republic. Our founders were geniuses and created the Electoral College to ensure the smooth transition of power for our nation whether in war or catastrophe, we let the next generation take control for our posterity. President Obama will go down in history as our worst president: a failure at home and hated abroad.
The Electoral College was created IMO as a mechanism to retain the sovereign nate of the colonies as independent entities. In the overall scheme of things, states are not independent anywhere else in the world. The EC is the logical extension of the Ninth and Tenth Amendments. It is a constant reminder that the USA is NOT a top-down bureaucracy yet it is a single face we show to the world.
Eliminating the EC is no different than ripping up the constitution. It is the single most important component making us a federal representative republic.
The timing also assists in ensuring a smooth transition. The distribution in the senate and house is of course vital to our Republic as is the certification on the 6th. President Obama’s maneuvering and machinations with the Nevertrumpers is in direct conflict with our nation’s history. As an aside, the 17th amendment has been a net loss for our country.
So how do we make damn sure this doesn’t happen? The usurping, I mean?
The MSM and current administration are misleading the people with lies and propaganda. The more we expose the plot, the less likely it will meet with success. The rule of law must have its day. We are a Constitutional Republic, not a banana republic. The main problem they have now is that Gen. Powell presented the single most public lie in American history. How can democrats vote for him and how can the MSM allow another lie continue?
Until the Civil War the proper subject/verb agreement grammar used when referring to our country was a plural one. For example a sentence would have been such as this: The United States ARE considering that action.
Barack Obama is DESPERATE to fulfill the “orders” given to him by George Soros/Bushes/GOPelites/Democrat elites—“orders” transmitted through Valerie Jarrett—to, IF Obama cannot somehow throw the election over to Hillary Clinton or at least to Ted Cruz, then to “community organize” the CONGRESS OF THE UNITED STATES so that this body makes trouble and obstacles for the ENTIRE Presidency of Donald Trump AND to try and show the world that the Congress is the “real Power in the United States”.
I would think it is important for all Americans who voted for Donald Trump to MELT DOWN the phone lines, email servers, fax lines, etc., of ANY Democrat Congress member AND of the GOP Rino members, telling them DON’T YOU DARE. I certainly will be one of those contacting Congress members.
The RINO Bro’s
Dumb and dumber.
Where’s your link to this? You concern trolls never stop, do you?
A “concern troll” is someone who comes in and criticizes the tone of a post, not its content. Which, ironically, is more like what you’re doing than what he did.
I don’t think there is concern about it, but it is another example of how low the establishment and the left will go. Just when you think they have gone as low as you think they can go, the dig another mile deeper.
I knew they’d try this, but of course when I mentioned it, some clown accused me of defeatism.
Congress gets to COUNT the EV officially on Jan 6. They could (theoretically) toss 35 Trump votes as invalid (there’s a process for that: at least one senator and one representative must challenge a vote, then they go off in their separate chambers and discuss it for maximum 2 hours). Now Trump no longer has a majority of the EVs cast. At which point the house picks among the top three vote getters–that would be Trump, Klinton, and Powell. Each state gets one vote (i.e., CA gets one vote, Wyoming gets one vote). Powell, I believe, was voted for by those three electors in Oregon to ensure he’d be in third place; he’s considered bi-partisan (i.e., UniParty) acceptable whereas people knew the Rs could never stomach Klinton.
I don’t think it will work… but Trump is not 100.00000000% safe until Congress counts the votes and he is shown as the winner there.
Seriously? Hadn’t heard this, so things, they are a hoppin’, huh? Obama has already done more than enough to get impeached and to be charged with treason, but this takes the cake.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Colon Bowel for Prez
Howie is on the job!!
The Big FLUSH
Thanks for this, Howie!
LikeLike
Well Howie,
I didn’t include BO because he’s being removed naturally, by virtue of an enema called ‘our Constitution’.🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Sarah Palin and the Tea Party were the last ones to use the refrain ‘drain the swamp’, that’s why people loved the phrase when Trump used lt. It had been widely used by Sarah.
Governor Palin herself posted on this thread early after midnight!
This is a septic SUCKING action, forcing the unwanted elements onto a truck by a strong energy, then carting off and dumping the human waste into the hinterlands…a place created by decent, law-abiding, and patriotic Americans to deal with politicians who won’t leave by natural forces.
Garbage in, garbage out
ROTFL
Thanks, “tired of winning”….
Cleaning the ‘DC septic system’ makes so much more sense than ‘draining the swamp’, although I know what Trump meant to ‘drain the swamp. Speaking as a former biology teacher, (when teachers were able to teach science instead of political correctness), swamps are a vital asset to our eco-system, atmospheric water vapor and wild life– ask any duck hunter! But cleaning the ‘DC cesspool’ is the perfect description for Washington:-
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such a handsome lad! And a wonderful Mom.
IMO, he sure does look like his dad.
You know, there was a younger picture of Donald and his brother Fred posted not long ago. I think Barron looks very much like Fred, too.
Absolutely beautiful.
Love is in the air…Happy Family Year.
that picture is perfect! what a lovely moment captured
John McCarthyVerified account @JohnWMcCarthy 2m2 minutes ago
“Every moment wasted looking back, keeps us from moving forward” -@HillaryRotClinton
Important reminder for 2017.
Looking forward to 1/20/2017
LikeLiked by 29 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
just visualizing makes me laugh!
Turn off the power.
Did Michele lock him out?
White House fence jumper
Jan 21, 2017?
Good one!
On Instagram Trump said that he is “proud” of his 38-year-old son in a post that’ll tug at your heartstrings.
Trump posted a picture of himself and his 39-year-old son. Don Jr. shared it originally.
Donald and Donald Jr.
2017 – Bring it on!
Made my day. Be nice if someone could edit this and remove one
pic of scumbag and add a few deplorables and red hats with shades.
That would be great. I have a feeling that in 2017 we’re going to need to need to keep reminding ourselves and others that it’s only gonna get better.
#WAR
And fix one minor nit, the group is Timbuk3, not Timbuck3.
Song came out the time I graduated college, as an engineer, so it seemed pretty pertinent to me then…until it turned out the only job I could get was in the People’s Respublik of Kalifornia. Ugh.
We saw a small, white fluffy dog,
With shades that looked so cool.
Now he’s become our hero.
We say “Fluffy dogs rule!”
TATU: “Who is that, boss?”
MR ROURKE: “Mr. Soetero was once the President. His fantasy is to be President for another term.”
TATU: “Do you think his fantasy will come true, boss?”
MR ROURKE: “Even on Fantasy Island, some fantasies don’t come true, my little friend.”
This statement by obama is a YUGE slap in hillary’s face…wonder if he realizes that.
from Netanyahu:
A whole new level…
Buzzed, reverse racist, out of the closet, know-nothing celebrating FakeNews.
What could go wrong?
Sour juice?
Don Lemon reveals, “The Russians drugged my ear piercing!”
vogue!
Wow, powerful statement from Ms Broadrick.
I wonder if bill & hill’s rape victims will finally find an avenue to affirmation of their claims, or at least an end to roadblocks?
LikeLiked by 13 people
Wow – she is truly beautiful! Could not go that close on most ladies her age!
I like what’s inside that package, and a brain to top it off. Awesome.
Thank you Slovenia.
YES!
A Lovely First Lady!
Melania Trump is a stunning woman. In an interview with Barbara Walters she was asked why she is not on the campaign trail with her husband. Melania’s answer was, “At this age he (Barron) needs a parent at home”. Immediately I was a fan of the poised, direct and beautiful Melania Trump. I like her priorities.
Beautiful.
If I was a writer I would post an article about the irony that Kerry first made a name for himself by protesting a war and therefore his president and SOS’s foreign policy and now that he is SOS causing war, destruction, interventions that are not directly related to the good of the US and sometimes in opposition to it. His policies are so convoluted by moral relativism and corrupted ethics that there are is no solid right and wrong. He doesn’t even have the safety of logic as to who is the enemy and who is the ally.
Quote from Kerry back in the early 70s:
In our opinion and from our experience, there is nothing in South Vietnam which could happen that realistically threatens the United States of America. And to attempt to justify the loss of one American life in Vietnam, Cambodia or Laos by linking such loss to the preservation of freedom, which those misfits supposedly abuse, is to us the height of criminal hypocrisy, and it is that kind of hypocrisy which we feel has torn this country apart.
http://www2.iath.virginia.edu/sixties/HTML_docs/Resources/Primary/Manifestos/VVAW_Kerry_Senate.html
I also found this to be an interesting read about his overseas service. Seems he didn’t mind actually doing the killing but he wanted to protest others doing it and the policies as soon as he came back from his very brief service. Having it both ways? Getting his record as a veteran and serviceman but street cred as a protestor? Protesting as a way of having something to say? Some people are always against as they can’t come up with original solutions. Yet one more thing I like about President Elect Trump is his ability to offer solutions that are creative and even reframe the problem, often making it a more positive solution than previously being offered.
http://www.counterpunch.org/2013/07/26/what-john-kerry-really-did-in-vietnam/
John Kerry is a head of hair looking for a brain. Credit to Chuck Boniwell a radio talk show host.
To observe how far the liberals will go to cover for Lt For Life John F Kerry read the wiki on him!
Total re-make of the fraud culls time in nam!
In short Kerry is a pervert????????????
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
A few Kerry history lessons:
KERRY’S “LIES” CATCH UP WITH HIM
http://www.militarycorruption.com/kerry3.htm
https://www.amazon.com/Unfit-Command-Swift-Veterans-Against/dp/0895260174
Release of records after years of demands…why? Possible changes?
http://archive.boston.com/news/nation/washington/articles/2005/06/07/kerry_allows_navy_release_of_military_medical_records/
Kerry cannot hide from me. I have many articles, photos from those days, and even a copy of his service record.
Trump should call Uber and tell Obama Marine One belongs to the American people as of swearing in.
I and the Sec O State are going to use Marine One to pick up the Israeli delegation for my first meeting in the White House in a few min.!
Worst President Ever – Obama’s Legacy
Video:
And
Big Baby Obama: “They Talk About Me Like a Dog”
Video:
What an affront to dogs everywhere! Fluffy dog take note!
True. A dog wouldn’t be seen near Obama – unless it needed a tree perhaps.
Reminds me. Obama eats dog.
They say you are what you eat.
The Obama’s Legacy Video is a pure unequivocal indictment of the Traitor and Liar in Chief.
Happy New Year, everyone!
Hold on tight, things are about to get interesting over the next twelve months. And remember, the good guys are winning.
Time to rock the House! Be vigilant and be heard my fellow Americans. Now is the time for action and the fight truly begins anew!
Yes, we need to be letting our representatives in Washington know what we want them to do and that we are tracking their votes and will be making a decision in the future based on this knowledge.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Fight nearly erupts between Obama and Trump Son-In-Law Jared Kushner
Excerpts:
This SVR advisory bulletin explains that President Elect Trump dispatched his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner to Hawaii to conduct a series of secret, transition team meetings to discuss certain vital issues that must be resolved before the January 20, transfer of power in the White House. Clearly, the UN resolution and the US abstention (rather than veto) of Obama’s very damaging action against Israel is shaping up to be the lame duck president’s most disgraceful and disruptive move so far in what he had suggested would be a smooth transition.
Barack Hussein is remaining a classy guy to the end….
http://www.thecoachsteam.com/2017/01/fight-nearly-erupts-between-obama-and.html?m=1
Big Baby Obama
Do you think this is true?
Uh, no. The only thing that would need to be said is to ask Obama to please stay in Hawaii until the 19th and quit doing stupid crap.
And, take away his phone and his pen.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Citizen817, the first two links within the article is credited by Sorcha Faal. (It is unfortunate, she has proven herself as an unreliable source too many times to give her credence).
I have no doubt, if Obama threatened Kushner’s Dad, as reported, a physical intercession would have been necessary. No doubt.
Sorry, should have doubled or even triple
checked the source. A lot of fake news out there, although Coach’s Team usually reliable.
Citizen817, no worries, my friend. I get caught up too. No apologies, necessary. With MSM as corrupt as they have become, its necessary for us to use alternative news as source.
I hardly believe this story…fake news.
this one from culture shock!
not from culture shock but the radical homegoddess!
Annonymous:
I don’t understand why Ivanka and her husband are even involved in transition meetings.
NEVER COLIN POWELL……lying traitor scumbag
He came in third for President, with three electoral votes.
That used to go to Mickey Mouse.
excellent…on so MANY levels…
This is exactly the right way to repeal and replace Obamacare.. Phase in new options.. then repeal is later.. So people get to move on from Obamacare first with newer options..
No
Repeal at once. The mandate along with the ridiculous cost is killing people. There are 18 taxes in this bill also. Repeal it.
Absolutely. If it is left to congress the insurance lobbyists will step in and write the rules for the replacement. Just another fight that President Trump will need to win to get things done.
It will be a rough road but few dems will join trump otherwise they will be unseated!
That’s what I think.
They will repeal the penalties as Marsha alluded too.. but not the benefits.. they want to provide choices upfront so people can move on to different plans then repeal the rest.. If they play the hand foolishly and people lose insurance they’ll have a huge electoral price to pay..
Repeal and replace can happen with the stroke of the pen on the same day. These politicians are worried about their donor’s corporate welfare drying up, not the people.
There is no doubt they are worried about their big pharmaceutical donors.. It’s going to be a fight..
No. Marsha Blackburn! Repeal this entire nasty piece of dnc commies & justice roberts mandates on the American people AS PROMISED for 7 years. Do it NOW.
The problem is that several million people are part of this “program” and to just shut it down immediately will throw them into healthcare hell… as the enactment of ObamaCare did for millions of people when it came into being.
It is better to repeal those parts that do not impact healthcare (such as the mandate), begin a rollout of the alternate and better program and then once all are transitioned, shut the whole ObamaCare monstrosity down.
this should have been on the “Wild Ride” Epic take down of the media by trump! at the second debate!
There will never be another election in my lifetime that will (a) rival this one; and (b) bring me as much joy.
I just watched this clip and laughed from start to end…whereas the MSM and Democrats look at DJT and say “what a disgrace”, the Deplorables and the rest of the USA look and say “Thank God, it’s about time someone had the guts to say it”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“President Obama is meeting with members of Congress to once again try to overturn the election. The meeting is to see if Gen. Powell can garner votes from the Nevertrumpers and sweep the democrats. They truly have no shame and wish to turn us into a Banana Republic. Our founders were geniuses and created the Electoral College to ensure the smooth transition of power for our nation whether in war or catastrophe, we let the next generation take control for our posterity. President Obama will go down in history as our worst president: a failure at home and hated abroad.”
Goddamnit.
Where did this information come from? Where in the constitution does it give the outgoing president and congress the right to overturn the election results? This sounds fake, but if they try it, the military will step in. I’ve heard things from high ranking officers. They are ready.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There better be a storming from the military if this is the least bit legit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
http://www.ktla.com/2016/12/30/obama-will-meet-with-congressional-democrats-to-discuss-efforts-on-blocking-affordable-care-act-repeal
The meeting will take place this coming Wednesday, January 4, in DC.
This meeting is just the START of Barack Obama causing as much trouble and chaos as he can for President Donald Trump AND members of Congress who support him.
Obama is desperate to follow the “orders” of his handlers as given to him by Valerie Jarrett. Time to MELT DOWN the phone lines, email, fax numbers, etc. of ANY Democrat member of Congress AND GOP Rino members, telling them, DON’T YOU DARE thwart the will of the American voters who elected Donald Trump to be President.
Congress counts the Electoral Vote on January 6. They’re allowed to dispute and reject ballots. If after throwing out disputed ballots, no one gets a majority the house has to choose among the top three vote getters, Trump, Klinton and Powell, see the 12th Amendment. (As a matter of trivia, someone tried to dispute Florida’s EV ballots in 2000, but the challenge failed because it had no sponsor from one of the two chambers; Gore as president of the senate had to rule it a failure.)
Those are simple facts; Congress COULD do this. That’s a fact. (Pissing and moaning about it when people point it out, and point out that someone is actually trying to get it to happen, makes YOU look like the person suppressing opinions here.)
Whether they will do this and what will happen to them if they try, is another matter entirely. They won’t even try if they don’t have the votes to pull it off.
Like I said above….NEVER COLIN POWELL….lying traitor scumball
Same ol same ol. Scare mongering from some fake news dweeb. Donald J trump will be president in a few weeks time and nothing can be done about it.
This bullchit is about as welcome as fart in a spacesuit. I wish people would just stop posting this nonsense.
It is not scare mongering to analyze and publicize the unConstitutional possible actions of a failed and hated President. The addition of Gen. Powell into the mix was “unexpected”. The reality is that PEOTUS Trump will need all-Americans to come together like the Reagan Democrats to ensure the passage of an America First Agenda. The Nevertrumpers hold significant sway and continue to support the Russian Hack (really Democrat Leak).
Yeah and “they are going to steal it from us at a brokered convention”.
LikeLike
January 6. One rep and one senator can issue a challenge to the validity of any state’s electoral votes. If they succeed in doing so (and that’s a matter of how many GOPe and Dems are willing to defy their constituents–don’t worry, though, THAT never happens) and Trump’s total is reduced below 270 as a consequence, then read Amendment 12 to find out what happens. If the process gets that far, you can expect Colin Powell to be declared president.
Gnashing of teeth on BOTH sides of the aisle about Trump, there is a distinct hazard here. On January 6th, either NOTHING AT ALL will happen, because THEY don’t have the votes to succeed…or you’ll find in about four hours that suddenly Trump has had the Presidency stolen from him, and Colin Powell as a candidate acceptable to “both” parties, has been selected as President by the House of Representatives.
I consider the latter possibility unlikely…maybe one chance in a hundred, but it’s absolutely STUPID to just assume they won’t try it, and it’s even worse for YOU to tell people to shut up about it.
People just can’t help looking for ways to scare people. We heard the same old pap all the way through the primaries and the election. Brokered convention was a very popular one.
LikeLike
But it’s just jackass stupid not to try to anticipate the enemy’s moves.
I personally believe the “Russian Hacking” BS and the three votes for Colin Powell were done to set up this attempt–the hacking to provide the reason to dispute the votes; Powell to provide a candidate acceptable to at least some people in both parties, and that most people in this country would be willing to swallow.
It’s now up to us to make sure it doesn’t succeed. The first step is to not be the sort of jackass who screams at people who see it coming.
Yeah, whatever.
Yes, the nevertrumpers are STILL trying to build a case against Trump. Last night, I discovered, yet another twitter hashtag, #trumpleaks. It was interesting, in the fact that once again, desperate, and diabolical attempt, to conflate Trump in all of the Clinton’s money-trail misdeeds. It is downright scary. Trust God, give it ALL to God to sort. Pray!
(Remember Sundance’s warning: trillions upon trillions of dollars are at stake. Including, our tax dollars, through the various Clinton Foundations’ emmeshment within our various gvmt agencies. Our federal banking system is operating a global money-laundering pyramid scheme which involves CGI as the nexxus. Puerto Rico bailout is prime example.)
Obama will go down in history as a traitor, liar and an abuser and usurper of power.
Comprehensive list of Obama’s usurpations of power and general lawlessness: http://tinyurl.com/HistoricFirsts
Usurper Soetoro needs to be tried and hung for treason. Hang ’em high and his mb associates too.
I used to subscribe to the Atlantic Monthly in the late 80s and through most of the 90s. I was looking for an article from the time period predicting immigration crisis to come when I came across this article on “Muslim Rage”. I know the cover art would not pass muster these days but the article was interesting. Also below is an AT article about the author.
The issues with Muslims/Islamists go back since the founding of our nation and before while part of the British kingdom. Rulers in Islamic countries have been antagonistic and aggressive toward Europe, Israel and then North America for hundreds of years. I don’t think there is a solution. There is only a “best way to handle it for now and do the least damage to the future”. The roots go back to the founding of their movement, their early history and the methods sanctioned to accomplish their mission.
Sadly, this regions of world ruled by Islamists do not want peace and so we can’t have peace. Both sides have to agree to stop fighting to end a war but only one side has to start fighting to begin a war!
I will be very interested to see what President Elect Trump will do with this problem during his presidency.
http://backissues.com/issue/Atlantic-Monthly-September-1990
http://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1990/09/the-roots-of-muslim-rage/304643/
http://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2016/06/bernard_lewis_and_islam.html
I actually like the cover art.
Jimmah Cahtah started the ball rolling by supporting the overthrow of the Shah and installation of the first Ayatollah in Iran (February 1979)….which didn’t solve anything for us and so we had the Iran hostage crisis (November 1979-1981).
Jimmy Carter’s last speech was defending and validating foul Islam. Shows he has no real spiritual discernment between good and evil. However, Carter’s presidential library was largely funded by Islamists, so he’s as much a tool of the sons of Mo as Obama.
Please HELP!!! My wife has been receiving ALL Last Refuge e-mails since early 2015. We had a computer problem on 12.24.16 and since that date we no longer receive e-mails on her address: irenehull04@comcast.net. I have not been able to contact anyone to help me solve this problem. We need direction.
You should never publish personal email address. You’ll get spammed to death.
Probably Comcast IT problem. They can give you guidance. Contact support at Comcast.
Meanwhile, open another account with something like Yandex mail and sign up for emails again until the issue is resolved.
In Acts 17:11, the Berean Jews were said to have more noble minds than those in Thessalonica because they looked into the scriptures for themselves to see if these things were so.
I think, to take a page from their book, we must do the same thing. We must search out things and look at actions–weigh them against rhetoric and never take the word of the media or a celebrity without doing our own homework.
So I think that the start of healing for the West is to take a good hard look at Islam and see if it really is a religion worthy of protection under our constitution.
This is controversial I know, Yet I have posted more than once that we cannot protect or even allow the practice of a religion that stipulates that its members must engage in human sacrifice for example. How then can we support and protect a religion that requires the subjugation and annihilation of all who do not convert?
The globalists do not take this seriously and have coopted Islam as a tool to use against freedom loving Christians and Jews. They think that they have a ready made, even unpaid, world wide army at their disposal–united with them in hatred against the rest of us. However, IMO the globalists will–if successful–be consumed themselves by those they that think they control.
For the many innocent Islamic people who are themselves suffering–there are many other countries that are Islamic who can take them in and benefit from our help if those countries befriend us.
It is up to us to educate the American people who continue to blindly follow the lies of the elites and ignoranlty aid their own demise,
It is a diabolical in itself. This religion of “peace” is the religion of the prince of darkness. Reinventing the Ottoman Empire?
Working toward a global caliphate. Islam supreme.
The spirit of Islam is the dark demonic anti-Christ spirit. Islam is the opposite of holy and produces the opposite of the good fruit of the Fruit of the Holy Spirit.
Wow sounds like Don Lemon had a little too much last night and lost it to the point his mic was cut off!
😂😂😂
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4079790/Bitter-Lemon-doing-shots-getting-ear-pierced-Don-Lemon-MIC-cut-starts-talk-2016-awful.html
And Mariah Carey had a meltdown too in NYC lol She claims she couldn’t hear the song properly so she couldn’t lip sych….um, whatever happened to live singing?? So she ends up standing there, has a hissy and stomps off. She acts so like the Big Zero🙂 Hope more libtard celebs–talented or not—continue to flop and flounder and get publicly ridiculed.
And that sour lemon will probably not get nary a wrist slap—-seeing as it’s CNN after all!
Feels like something is trending ….
2016 – out with the celebs (elite) 2017- in with the People.
She is a disgrace stuffed into her outfit. No one has told her she was fat.
Happy New Year, CTH family!
Today is a day of thanks; a day to rest with family and friends; a day to take a deep breath—
beginning January 2nd, 2017, the action moves to keeping the Congress members honest to their Oath of Office to DEFEND and PROTECT the Constitution of the United States and against all enemies, foreign and domestic.
I do hope that Barack Obama has the intelligence to understand that, once he leaves office on January 20th, 2017, he’d better NOT become one of the people that members of Congress have to defend the United States against…
Sad to see Cotton jumping on the ‘punish Russia’ bandwagon
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/01/01/cotton-latest-to-say-obamas-russia-sanctions-over-hacking-overdue-too-late.html
He’s “Mini Insane McCain” IMO. War monger.
Get ’em out!
There are a whole bunch of Bush,
McCain and Graham disciples in Congress. Decades of little money grubbers beholden to the Global elites.
#Drain The Swamp
Funny to see the outrage when our government is equally guilty as well. (What was Snowden doing in Switzerland? – see link)
http://armypsyop.wixsite.com/shellgame
(See: Lt. Scott Bennett, Ret. testimony – a whistleblower jailed, on you tube)
Cotton is a neocon. I thought that everyone new that already. He was at the stop Trump shindig on Sea Island. He is an up and coming John McCain and GOPe to the core.
LikeLiked by 7 people
If people are going to continue watching FOX (Lou is the best), please do so with opened eyes. Courtesy of Sundance.
These people didn’t do anything to stop Obama to act on Iran or Cuba… and now they wanna stop Trump? insane!
If memory serves he was one of the goons at the Sea Island, GA meeting….used to respect until i became enlightened by SD. Last straw was seeing him be a collaborator of evil.
Sorry lp1, ur reply wasnt up when i posted mine😯
Happens to the best of us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Goons”. I like that.
Why thank you, Sir😊
Sometimes was sad to be enlightened about some politicians who really had / have potential to stand out- if only they had/ will be on the citizens side.
Also, I like how often multiple people post same thought . Indicates to me, conclusions largely based on garnering data without pre-collusion to arrive at the same point.
Very nicely put, LBB, I like that😊
What a mess OBAMA left.
Absolutely NOTHING to like here.
Obama’s CRAP on AMERICA LEGACY.
free phones..lots of cheating here..know some “well to do” people with several of them, 500 free mins every month! how will TRUMP handle this?
The boy blunder gets poked in the eye by a federal judge
U.S. judge blocks transgender, abortion-related Obamacare protections
A federal judge in Texas on Saturday issued a court order barring enforcement of an Obama administration policy seeking to extend anti-discrimination protections under the Affordable Care Act to transgender health and abortion-related services.
The decision sides with Texas, seven other states and three Christian-affiliated healthcare groups challenging a rule that, according to the judge, defines sex bias to include “discrimination on the basis of gender identity and termination of pregnancy.”
http://mobile.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN14L0OP?feedType=RSS&feedName=topNews&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=Social
Odoomsday appraocjng fast.
But muh free abortions and sex changes! Splendid.
is this New Year’s day Gaffe?
Not the real genuine flake doctor Stein. Note the spelling.
got you! my eyes ! sorry
I got fooled by one of those fake blogs (drat them) yesterday!
Oops. I guess I have an auto-correct in my brain. LOL
Yes! Brains have built-in “autocorrect” features! Well-known phenomenon where we have the ability to “fill in the blank” and brains take shortcuts to make things appear familiar, saves time in processing. Of course, also leads to errors because we can be “fooled” as you point out.
Just proves how normal you are!
MONTHLY Political Drug Test mandate needed!
LikeLike
LikeLike
me too! LOL!
The First Family
Beautiful First Family!
A bit up thread, there was a discussion of the EC & why the founding fathers put it in place. I recently saw a tweet that went something like this & i believe it puts that in perspective somewhat…..
It said that Trump should not think he has a mandate. And Congress should not act like he has one.
It went on to list out the vote count as follows…..
Trump…………62,979,879
Clinton………..65,844,954
Johnson………..4,488,919
Stein……………1,457,044
McMullin…………725,902
Write-ins……….1,103,554
Other……………..453,664
TOTAL………..74,074,037 Americans voted against Trump stating the overall vote popular vote.
Hum… interesting…..Slick Liberal logic. BUT wait a moment & look at the other side of the coin.
Take that same stance & flip Trump & Hillary in that calculation, then recalculate….
Wow, it seems that 73,483,050 seemed to have voted AGAINST Clinton.
That puts her popular vote at a mere 409,013 over Trump with ALL voters accounted for. Not as strong a case now is it?
That narrow margin would equate to what….? A portion of LA perhaps….? Or a portion of Chicago…..? Or a portion of any other densely populated Democratic stronghold?
Or, to put it in Clinton terminology, if the vote difference were converted to $$’s, the price of about 2 of her speeches…..?
LOL
That’s why we have & need the EC. The founding fathers had keen insight regarding the “voice” of all of America. And, it seems, all of America spoke,,,,,and loudly at that….
Yeah. it was close /s.
The number of counties/districts that voted AGAINST Crooked Hillary tells the tale – the VAST MAJORITY of Counties voted against her and the vast majority of land mass voted AGAINST HRC. She only carried dense cities with lots of illegals and fraud affecting the election. Her crowds were very small throughout the election.
HRC had no real message and economic plan to overcome the mess Obama will be leaving:
It really is strange, portending 65M voters actually live in the combined counties vs the rest of the nation. It boggles my mind.
Georgia, while interesting (and it is very interesting, don’t get me wrong), tallying counties simply doesn’t matter, because it doesn’t matter, really, what county a vote comes from. Tallying states, weighted by EVs, is what matters. And that’s a good thing or we’d be looking at PE Hitlary right now.
You count thangs yur way and I’ll count ’em mine (grin)…heheh.
I love those color maps with Trump’s huge land mass and Hillary’s archipelago.
LikeLike
Too bad vote isn’t counted by land area; at 40 acres I’d wipe out hundreds of thousands of Manhattanites’ votes single handedly.
LikeLike
Steve, I’m still silly-grin giddy over the election and the prospects for a no-Bush/Clinton/Obama New Year! There is no particular point to my statements other than that.
Oh, that’s just Victory Tourettes. Many people have it. No one suffers from it, they enjoy it too much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
First off let me say this, not because you don’t know it, but because I want to be sure you and anyone else reading this knows that I know it, to avoid any possibility of stupid accusations: Trump Won. The Popular Vote is not the determiner of victory the EC vote is.
This election, if I am not mistaken, goes down as the one with the largest popular vote margin, both in percentage and absolute terms, where the electoral college went the other way. That’s due to a ridiculously lopsided vote in CA, that could have been even more lopsided and made no difference, thanks to the EC (and good thing too)! That’s one of those “interesting quirky stat things” that they love to trot out during baseball games. Incidentally, there are plenty of accusations of illegals being the entire popular vote margin (note: not margin of victory; for it’s not a victory because it doesn’t matter) for Klinton; but those are now moot, because popular vote results have long since become official and final. The numbers we see now are what will be engraved in the record books. (We need to make sure it doesn’t happen again–but that’s a different topic.)
I’m very glad that the People’s Republic of Kalifornia doesn’t, and cannot, decide our races by sheer weight of numbers.
What we saw on November 8 was masterful use of leverage by a candidate who has lived by that concept in his real estate dealings. A few tens of thousands of votes in the right places counted more than MILLIONS of votes in Kalifornia. Leverage. Oh. make no mistake about it. It was close; a few tens of thousands of votes made all the difference in the world.
National Totals for Trump: 62,979,879
National Totals for Clinton: 65,844,954
National Totals for Trump – CA: 58,496,069 (62,979,879 – 4,483,810)
National Totals for Clinton – CA: 57,091,166 (65,844,954 – 8,753,788)
Her 3 million popular votes came from CA where she won by 4,269,978. Many people that her legitimate CA votes were inflated by non resident votes (illegal votes) and the numbers were inflated as we saw they were inflated in Detroit. Without CA see would have lost by 1,404,903. I am glad that 1 state does not control the destiny of the United States of America! The large CA population impacts both the EC and Congress much more than any other states due to the large population but it does not set the destiny of the country because the EC helps to even out the representation of voters between the states.
This is especially when that 1 state allows non citizens, and more incredibly people who are here through illegal methods and without legal standing to be here, who have either entered or stayed illegally, to vote! Voter integrity is damaged in CA as it is in many Democrat controlled areas.
EC
Trump – 304 … 29 states
Clinton – 227 … 21 states & DC
Clinton without CA – 172, 20 states & DC
This was a Huge Trump Victory in most of the country! In all but CA, the final score was Trump, 304, Clinton, 227! Even with CA the EC Victory was clear and with a very comfortable margin of 3 former Democrat states flipping to President Elect Trump for a Decisive Win!
The thing about the win is NOT the margin, which was razor thin in some respects, but that it happened AT ALL, given all that he had to overcome, a “media” unrelentingly hostile to him, many in his own party refusing to accept him, wilful refusal by the government to prosecute his crooked opponent, etc. etc.
It’s like an undefeated team going into the last weekend of the regular season and losing to a winless team half of who’s first string is benched due to injuries. Even if just by one point, it makes heads spin. It was CLOSE but it was also DEVASTATING (even more than decisive).
yes Vegas…it certainly does go both ways.
excellent.
In 2014, 3 US Diplomats are accused of “conspiring against the government” of Venezuela.
“Venezuelan Foreign Minister Elias Jaua accused the U.S. officials of using a visa program as a cover to meet with youth organizers at private universities “for training, financing and creating youth organizations through which violence is promoted in Venezuela.”
http://www.cnn.com/2014/02/17/world/americas/venezuela-expels-us-officials/index.html
Obama-Clinton’s Country Demolition Derby!
obozo will speak again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
If I bother listing to Oligula’s last speech, it will be with sadness and happiness, sadness over what the man has done, happiness that it’s finally over.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a new dawn it’s a new day, keep 2017 Trump all the way!!
I think the only time I ever actually listened was to his victory speech a bit over eight years ago. I thought it was well crafted and delivered (he had teleprompters), not that I expected, for an instant, that he’d be a decent POTUS.
Sorry, cant stand to listen to him, nor the sight of him. Too much evil in his soul, words are meaningless, as good as they may sound, when not said with truth or conviction.
His utter disdain for this country and we Americans lends me to return the contempt and disdain back towards him. He’s got nothing to say i want to hear…but hey, thats just me😉
Believe me, I’ve done everything I could to avoid him, since. It’s easier when one has cut the cord to anything other than written media. (It took me years to find out–by accident–what Britney Spears sounded like.)
I had no idea what Donald Trump’s voice sounded like until the RNC, for similar reasons–I have to go out of my way to turn on audio-visual news. Of course, now I have a ton of Trump videos downloaded.
I like the name Oligula. It fits perfectly. Or you could make it Oiligula, to convey his general oiliness. Or CIAlgula, to denote his probable place of origin. Whoever he is, wherever he came from, whatever invented him out of whole cloth–I can’t wait for him to be expelled from the WH and, if there is any justice in the world, frogmarched into federal prison.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
I,I,I,I
btw..85 million for bozos vacation?? to the moon is probably cheaper!
Can we send him to the moon permanently?
What did the poor Moon ever do to you? Honestly, why pollute it?
🙂
I read the total is over $90 million for the 8 years.
off topic but I thought some here may want to see it.
Just had to post it:
Yes, I NEVER believed obama’s high approval rating.
They approve of his departure from our house.
18 days, 20 hours, 32 minutes (or, 452 hours, 32 minutes (or, why the heck not, 27,152 minutes))
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
More counting:
Trump social media total following (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram)
29,067,724 – 2am 11/9 – Trump elected!
39,689,630 – 3:20pm – 1/1/17 Happy New Year!
Dang it I was hoping it would cross 40 mill before New Year’s.
Not that I’m counting, mind you.
Soon, Herr Steve, soon….rubs hands together.
Actually – hold your horses – I was counting Facebook LIKES in bold type and didn’t see the number of followers in plain type – so the ACTUAL TOTAL TRUMP FOLLOWERS IS….
40,378,788 – 3:45pm – 1/1/17
Trump has exceeded the 40 MILLION FOLLOWER MARK!
😀
And so, SteveinCO, Trump did pass the 40 Million follower mark before the New Year!
Aaaaah.
That feels good.
Thanks Georgia Florida. 🙂
What’s best place to gather for inauguration in Philly? Comcast did Obamas on huge 3 story screen but I doubt they show Trump’s.
Yeah, I think they’ll claim they’re fresh out of three story tall screens or some such.
They probably had to sell it off to pay for health insurance for their employees.
I be so glad when this crap-weasel is gone.
I will never believe he won fairly in 2012 without election fraud. Time to certify the vote!
Romney threw the election. I don’t doubt there was fraud, but the decisive factor was Romney going limp.
I agree on your other two points. Obola is a crap weasel and we need to do everything possible to cut down on both election and vote fraud.
Friday, January 20th, 2017: The Day that the United States of America becomes MAGA.
My husband and I will watch the Inauguration ceremonies via the internet, and I will “interpret” for him, as he is at age 106 very hard of hearing. We are also agreed that any therapy appointments for that day will be rescheduled—so he can enjoy his new REAL Commander-in-Chief being sworn in, the parade, etc. (I think my husband is one of the OLDEST living Americans who voted for Donald J. Trump—I actually made a copy of the completed Absentee Ballot form for “archival purposes” before I mailed it in).
LikeLike
You didn’t say so directly, but it sounds like your husband is a vet, and likely a WWII vet to boot.
Please pass along my thanks for service (if applicable), for supporting MAGA (take that one for yourself as well). I hope he and you get to see some really cool stuff here after the 20th!
