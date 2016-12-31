Wild Ride – Top 2016 Campaign Moments…

Reviewing the year in 2016 politics, there are many epic campaign moments. Here’s a few of the more memorable – in no particular order:

Donald Trump’s airplane had it’s own soundtrack:

Donald Trump introducing Melania Trump at the RNC convention:

Donald Trump arriving to the Miami Florida Rally – Les Deplorables entrance:

Trump’s entrance in New York on election night:

A terrific recap video of election night:

….”Sorry to keep you waiting,… complicated business”!

What was your most memorable 2016 campaign moment?