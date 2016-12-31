Wild Ride – Top 2016 Campaign Moments…

December 31, 2016

Reviewing the year in 2016 politics, there are many epic campaign moments.  Here’s a few of the more memorable – in no particular order:

Donald Trump’s airplane had it’s own soundtrack:

Donald Trump introducing Melania Trump at the RNC convention:

Donald Trump arriving to the Miami Florida Rally – Les Deplorables entrance:

Trump’s entrance in New York on election night:

A terrific recap video of election night:

….”Sorry to keep you waiting,… complicated business”!

What was your most memorable 2016 campaign moment?

trump melania and donald

  1. JAS says:
    December 31, 2016 at 8:01 pm

    This was a great interview – the best!

  4. jeans2nd says:
    December 31, 2016 at 8:08 pm

    “What was your most memorable 2016 campaign moment?”

    Finding Keln on the “Les Deplorables” rally stage, front and center – what artwork!

    Finding Katica doing what no one else could do – find stonetear *would you find Pepe, Boris & Natasha please?

    Finding so many other unique, gifted people.

    And – Winning.

    • McGuffin says:
      December 31, 2016 at 8:38 pm

      Winning!

    • jmbuck says:
      December 31, 2016 at 8:42 pm

      Yes this!!! And on the same day, earlier, he tricked the media into showing up at the opening of the Trump International Hotel in Washington to cover what they thought was a response to the birther issue that they had brought up….again. Instead it was a stage full of retired military speaking about their service, the medals they had won, and their support of Donald Trump. It went on for 20 minutes before they realized they had been played. A live, free commercial for Trump for President as well as promotion for the hotel. Epic Trump. The Beautiful Miami entrance later that day topped of what was my favorite day of the campaign. Greatest Campaign Ever!

      • Deplorable Georgia Grace says:
        December 31, 2016 at 10:29 pm

        Oh my goodness yes!!! Trump International DC was EPIC!! All those fine military gents giving kudos to Trump, and then Trump’s quick finishing touch….Period! 😂😂😂😂 (exit stage left) splodey heads ensue

        • Son of Rusty Shackleford says:
          January 1, 2017 at 9:51 am

          I still remember “Campaign Carl” Cameron on FNC shaking his head as they went to him after DJT finished speaking as if he’d bitten an especially bitter lemon. John Roberts on the same network probably would’ve shaken his head with a smile and a laugh as if to say “well, he did it again!” but noooo……

  5. daizeez says:
    December 31, 2016 at 8:41 pm

    I loved all of these clips and the photo of Melania and our President Elect cracking up. The Les Deplorables music gets me every time.

  6. freeperjim says:
    December 31, 2016 at 8:49 pm

    Fitting to end this crazy year with this Charlie Sheen tweet

  7. Trumpinalong says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:01 pm

    For me personally it’s a toss up of him giving out Miss Lindsey’s phone number and his muslim ban. I was at both of those events and it was awesome!

  8. robertnotsowise says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:04 pm

    Side note: Jerry Goldsmith had to write the AIR FORCE ONCE score in a couple of weeks since Beacon Communications, the film’s financier, felt that Randy Newman’s score was too much of a downer…..

    Liked by 3 people

  9. codasouthtexas says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:09 pm

    awesome! thanks SD! watched every one of them!
    HAPPY NEW YEAR!

  10. Sherlock says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:20 pm

    I wish somebody would make an epic movie about the campaign, aimed directly at Trump supporters. I’d pay! There were so many fantastic moments, and what a rollercoaster. I’ve lived through 15 pres. elections, and nothing came remotely close in terms of sheer drama, sheer excitement, sheer FUN!! It was a tough year, but I wouldn’t have missed it for all the money in the world.

    Liked by 11 people

  11. tuskyou says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:26 pm

    Two stand out for me:
    1. Chicago rally.
    I was for Trump from day one but this rally was a seminal moment for me. I stood in line for hours. I was way up front. I felt so happy to be there and was having a blast with the people around me. I could hardly wait to see Trump in person. It was going to be awesome! But it wasn’t.
    Instead of watching Trump speak I watched thugs rip signs out of peaceful peoples hands. I saw verbal/physical assaults and had to listen to those savages cheer when the rally was postponed. Afterwards I sat trapped in my car in the parking garage with my windows rolled up and doors locked while those scumbags blocked the exits. Then I had to drive past them flipping me off and throwing stuff at my car when the cops finally let us out two hours later. I had to endure all this simply because I wanted to hear a campaign speech. On the way home I made a solemn vow that I would do everything I could to get Trump elected and I never looked back.

    It also reinforced what I already knew about this phenomenal site and the people here. I began posting a few months before the rally after lurking for years. The concern for my safety and words of support meant so much. Thank you.

    I think it was during the second half of the primary (I can’t remember) Trump said something in a few rallies that just killed me (in a good way). He said “I will always tell you the truth”. The first time he said this I burst out crying. I started to cry before I could figure out what the hell I was crying about. After years of being lied to by the other side and “our side” I was stunned. His words touched me.
    I believed him. I still believe him.

    MAGA and Happy New Year!!

    • lbmomblog says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:02 pm

      So Cool! finding a tissue to dry the joy filled tears from your memory’s. So super glad you are with us Tuskyou. So glad Trump is with Us. MAGA and Happy New Year – every day for next 4 years….8 years.🙂

    • disman2016 says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:10 pm

      I know how you feel. I was also there with my mother and sister at that rally in UIC. I had never been a line that long in my life. There a ton of Trump fans, but for some reason also Bernie fans who there to protest. I thought to myself, “What’s with all these Bernie people? Shouldn’t they be more worried about beating Hillary first?” As soon as we were at the entrance, there was a parade of angry protesters near the street.

      We got into our seats. A fight nearly broke out a few rows where we we sitting. As the place was getting filled, we were now surrounded by mostly protesters sitting next to us (Palestinian activists, BLM, illegal immigrant advocates, etc), Things were getting too tense. As soon as it was announced that the rally had been postponed, there was an explosion of celebrating. People actually cheering the shut down of the 1st Amendment! WTF?!!! Fortunately, my family were able to get out of there before things got really out of control with more fights breaking out and the police getting attacked. There were hoards of people getting in, not realizing that the rally had been cancelled.

      And there was the reaction from the media and from the other candidates blaming Trump for what had happened. Bad enough that Hillary and Bernie not take responsibility for what their supporters had done. Typical Dems! Nothing is ever their fault! (Of course it was later revealed via Wikileaks and James O Keefe that Hillary and the DNC were directly involved in paying people to disrupt Trump rallies.) Even worst were the spineless GOP candidates (Cruz, Kasich, Rubio, and El Jeb) blaming Trump!

      Trump should had held that rally at the All-State Arena in Rosemont instead of a college area downtown. Those protesters needed to be identified and punished. Same with that mobster mayor Rahm Emmanuel! With the endless inner city violence spunning out of control, Chicago needs to get it act together and fast!

      All that said, it seemed that it was poetic justice that Trump had won IL during the GOP primary in the aftermath in what had occurred in Chicago (Obama’s current hometown and Hillary’s birthplace BTW.) Too bad he couldn’t turn this this state red. Also doesn’t help that GOP here are beyond pathetic (Mark Kirk and Bob Dold, both NeverTrumpers, ended up losing their Congress seats because they opposed Trump) The only good things about my state are the Cubs (still can’t believe they actually did it!) and the Blackhawks. Maybe in 2020, Illinois will comes to its senses and vote the right way (Trump’s 2nd term) for once, just like WI, IA, and MI did. Wishful thinking though.

      • tuskyou says:
        December 31, 2016 at 10:59 pm

        One thing I knew after that rally was he would win the Illinois primary. The rally served a higher purpose! I’ll never forget how sick I felt when they cheered. Or how loud they were. Or the dazed and confused look on Trump fans faces when it was postponed. People are fleeing this state in record numbers. I pray more people wake up for the next election. We survived a once in a lifetime experience and we know what really happened there.

        • disman2016 says:
          December 31, 2016 at 11:46 pm

          I always assumed that Trump would win IL in the GOP primary even if the rally had gone on as planned and there were no disruptions. After what had actually took place, many trump supporters (me included) were more determined more than ever to vote for Trump in the primary. If only we had done the same in the general election. If PA, IA, MI, and WI could do it, why couldn’t this state? Is one city/metro area (Chicago) that powerful against the rest of the state?

          IL is the California of the Midwest and the only state in this region Hillary actually won. (MN was one of 5-6 states stolen from Trump and IL is Hillary’s real home state, not NY) If I could leave here for another state, I would but I’m stuck here sadly. At this point, PA and maybe OH will pass this state in population and Houston might pass Chicago as the 3rd largest city in the country if this continues. Seriously, my state needs to snap out of it and be great again!

          • tuskyou says:
            January 1, 2017 at 12:07 am

            Chicago is a state within a state–sad but true. Chicago and 5-6 collar counties plus 1-2 near St Louis are what gave it to Hilary. When Trump gets the rest of the country straightened out maybe then he can Make Illinois Great Again. I attended the Illinois state Republican convention. Every speech except for a few was the same: “we support our parties nominee” but they wouldn’t say his name! Complete crap.

            • disman2016 says:
              January 1, 2017 at 12:30 am

              Even if Cook Co. were to be cut away from the rest of IL, I’m still stuck because I live in a Cook Co. suburb. I’m an Independent, but if there were a GOP politician running for office and would publicly back Trump, I would vote for that person. Sadly, that was not an option on my ballot as I flat out refuse to vote for that jerk Mark Kirk, who ended up getting his butt kicked anyway even if I were to hold my nose to vote for him as only as a means to keep the Senate under GOP control, thus helping Trump (which it did anyway.)

              There are other blue states that are in the same situation as IL, such as NY, WA, and OR where a major city overrides the rest of the state. Trump should have won his home state of NY. I know Western NY and Upstate NY was Trump country, but how could NYC, even with its liberalism, reject a native son and icon of the state in favor of a Chicago-born carpetbagger and sorry excuse of a human being?

              Come on, fellow blue states! Next time, a 49-state landslide for Trump in 2020 please. (Sadly, CA is hugely a lost cause.)

      • john70 says:
        January 1, 2017 at 10:19 am

        “Trump should had held that rally at the All-State Arena in Rosemont instead of a college area downtown.” – Maybe he held it there on purpose, to get from the left the exact reaction he got. Ever thought about that?

    • Sharz96 says:
      January 1, 2017 at 3:14 pm

      Chicago rally was the turning point for this Chicago area resident. I had supported Cruz from 2014 until about Jan 2016 it gradually dawned on me that the GOP treatment of him meant he was a real threat to status quo in a way no one else was. I abruptly went undecided and started paying close attention to Trump. So I was watching the local footage and I knew perfectly well what I was seeing. I KNOW the rent a mob crowd in these parts. GOP reaction to the rally turned me against them all. I got on the Trump train for good about a week before the Illinois primary.

  12. Boomer Cat says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:31 pm

    I think it was early on in the campaign …Jeb Bush forgot to purchase all domains related to his name, so Trump purchased it and redirected it to Trump’s website instead. Hilarious!

  13. NHVoter says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:34 pm

    Very interesting…

  14. psadie says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:35 pm

    Oooooooo they were ALL GREAT! But I am partial to Pittsburgh my home town.

  15. SZ says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:41 pm

    Thank you, Sundance, for being there for all of us…you have been the lifeline, the heartbeat, and the on-going source for all of us here at The Conservative Treehouse.

    I thank God everyday that you established this wonderful site for such a great purpose of supporting and helping to elect PE Donald Trump.

    Everyday I am thankful that I somehow found this unbelievable place to interact with like-minded people…the great people known as the Treepers.

    I wish you and them only the best for the coming New Year and always.

  16. disman2016 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:42 pm

    Hi folks. So many great moments that Trump presented us. Here are some of my favorite moments of the 2016 campaign
    – mini trump
    – Chris Christie endorsing Trump
    – Trump to the protesters: “get em out but take their coat”
    – Trump walking by and interrupting Glenn Beck
    – Trump at the Detroit Chruch w/Ben Carson
    – Trump to Hillary and 2nd debate – “you’d be in jail”
    – Trump jumps over wall in GOP convention in California
    – Trump plane flies over Ted Cruz plane
    – the “Please Mr. President were tired of winning/ no were gonna keep winning” speech
    – VP Mike Pence speech during a rainstorm
    – Chris Christie takes down Rubio during a debate
    – Jeb Bush: please clap
    – “Lock her up” chants during Gen. Mike Flynn’s speech at RNC
    – Trump to Megyn Kelly – “Only Rosie O’Donnell”
    – Trump’s plane in front lighting in Florida
    – Trump’s enterance prior to Melenia’s speech in the RNC
    – Rudy Guilani’s speech at the RNC
    – the military endoring Trump during his press confrance about Obamas birth certificate, trolling the media in the process
    – Trump fan asking Ted Cruz “are you Canadian?”
    – Trump bringing in Bill Clinton’s victims to the 2nd debate
    – best of all, the media, celebs, and Dems melting down after Trump won PA, FL, NC, WI, MI, FL, and IA and securing the presidency.

    Too many more to list. Some of the ugly moments stood out too, unfortunately:
    – Chicago SJW idiots shutting down Trump’s rally (ruined my best chance to attend a Trump rally. At least it was poetic justice that Trump this corrupt state during the GOP Primary)
    – Also San Jose w/ that female Trump supporter being egged by the protesters (that San Jose mayor still needs to be punished! Ditto for Rahm Emannuel for what happened in Chicago)
    – That scum in Ohio that tried to attack Trump at his podium and CNN celebrating him
    – The moderators during the debate, especially Lester Holt and Martha Raddatz (so bias against Mr Trump)
    – Ted Cruz speech at the RNC
    – the entire DNC/ anything coming out of Hillary’s mouth

    • lbmomblog says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:11 pm

      disman2016, are you in my head🙂 those are the same ones I have. Love em all. Just one heck of a campaign, I will add one to your list, following Mike Pence’s introduction of President Elect Donald J Trump…it was The look (tear filled, proud, and ready look) on Trumps face when he led his family across the cat walk onto the stage. As he came into our view, and we were all online on CTH – chatting, slapping each other on the virtual shoulders, and we all noticed, The look. We all were proud too, and we too had tear filled pride, joy, and Resolve. Our Hope evolved.

    • deqwik2 says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:16 pm

      How about him landing in Scotland to help with the reopening of a golf course when the Brexit vote was final & drove the press over the edge because he wanted to talk about his golf course.

    • Mike says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:28 pm

      “– That scum in Ohio that tried to attack Trump at his podium and CNN celebrating him”

      Oh yeah, the wannabe martyr, Tommy Whatsiname. Trump handled it perfectly.

      Wild ride – yeah this election was a wild ride, alright.

    • TheseTruths says:
      January 1, 2017 at 12:14 am

      Trump to Jeb after Jeb complained about Trump criticizing his family and said his mother was the strongest woman he knows: “She should be running.”
      LOL

  17. Deb says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:57 pm

    Let’s not forget Cruz calling the basketball hoop a “basketball ring,” and in Indiana no less. I still think that was the final nail in the coffin. So funny.

    Trump being endorsed by Bobby Knight. Who doesn’t love a winner endorsing a winner 🙂

    • disman2016 says:
      December 31, 2016 at 10:17 pm

      I nearly forgot about. That was another great moment. How could Cruz not know that it is a hoop and not a ring, especially in a basketball-crazed state. Bobby Knight, one of the best to endorse Trump. Lot of sports figures came out for Trump. Richard Petty, Tom Brady, Don King, etc. Much better than having a out of touch, hypocritical Hollywood elitists that Hillary had.

  18. codasouthtexas says:
    December 31, 2016 at 9:59 pm

    my favorite was
    Keln Les Miserable during his entrance!
    and when he took down Megyn kelly! By not going for the debate!

    • Davey says:
      January 1, 2017 at 1:20 am

      Watched that rally online and when the voices started, and the picture went up on the screen, I got chills. I can’t even imagine what it was like there.

      • virgdad says:
        January 1, 2017 at 10:05 am

        I was there and it was electric. Rudy got us all juiced up and Trump came out to Les Miz was awesome. Surrounded by every ethnic Miami citizen (Palm Beach and Broward too). Was awesome.

  20. codasouthtexas says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:05 pm

    here is our first family! Classy!

  21. Mike says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:08 pm

    Being from Indiana, these are a couple of my favorites:

    Bobby Knight taking a question at the 4:30 mark:

    Ted Cruz, getting BTFO.

  22. William says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:09 pm

    There was Donald Trump, scourge of many snakes,
    A wrecker of status-quos, rampaging among foes.
    This terror of globalism had come far.
    A fledgling to start with, he would flourish later on
    As his powers waxed and his worth was proved.
    In the end each asp within outlying coasts
    Beyond the out-back had to yield to him
    And begin to pay tribute. That was one good Dude.

    Reworking of passage from Beowulf’s King Shield Sheafson

  23. disman2016 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    Another great moment was Trump reading “The Snake” and the parallels of the dangers of bringing in unvetted people from terrorist-prone countries in the Middle East.

  24. Allen Sutton says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:24 pm

    Greatest moment of the campaign is when Trump walked into that stadium of 30,000 on August of 2015, in Mobile Alabama, to the music, “Sweet Home Alabama.”

  25. codasouthtexas says:
    December 31, 2016 at 10:44 pm

    Any idea if pence was st the party tonite with trump?

  27. sundance says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:10 pm

  28. Alison says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:14 pm

    Watching Trump walk in to the music with Keln’s Les Deplorables mural in the background was a seminal moment. The Treeper talent this past year has been one of the most creative underground initiatives in my lifetime. I am proud to call all of you my virtual buddies.

  29. rsanchez1990 says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:16 pm

    One memorable moment was when Trump called the media after they tried resurrecting the birther issue to attack Trump. He trotted out veterans to give him endorsements, and then at the end put the issue to rest and birtherism didn’t pop up anymore for the rest of the election.

    • disman2016 says:
      December 31, 2016 at 11:56 pm

      That was brilliant what Trump had done. The birther stuff was Hillary/MSM’s ace in the hole and tried to distract the public with this nonsense instead of what’s really important, like the economy, jobs, healthcare, immigration, terrorism, etc.

      Trump saw through this and easily diffused their bomb. Hillary couldn’t win with the issues because Obama’s policies have failed and that her own record is not very impressive. Trump could and did and America is better off for it, having a fresh start instead a 3rd term of failed Obama/Clinton policies.

  30. dogsmaw says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:34 pm

    Take it from me (dogsmaw) :oP , it doesn’t get any better than this:

    The moment Clinton wanted to be a dog!!!

  31. Mike says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:39 pm

    Another favorite moment: Mike Pence giving a speech in the rain. It impressed the hell out of me,
    Mike Pence has a calmer energy than Trump, but I can feel the positive, calm energy of this event:

  32. Mike says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:40 pm

    this great ad:

  33. bofh says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:42 pm

    For me, “the moment” when I was sure I was committed to Trump was the Feb 2016 ABC debate when Ben Carson got confused during the introductions and missed his cue, and while the other candidates hurried past and pretended not to see him, Donald Trump stood by him, spoke with him, and remained offstage with him in the runway until the matter was sorted out.

    I watched that and thought “there is an example of the man’s true nature”. Trump appeared to be the only one that had any compassion for Ben Carson’s confusion and embarrassment, and was certainly the only one that tried to do anything about it.

  34. Mike says:
    December 31, 2016 at 11:54 pm

    This is my symbol of the Trump campaign. Lions taking down a Hyena. The Lions represent Trump and us, his army. The hyena represents the Uni-party in general, and Hillary Clinton in particular. You can cut to the chase by starting at the 2:10 mark:

  35. gainny says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:31 am

    My favorite moment: Trump’s speech at the Al Smith dinner.

      • Harry Lime says:
        January 1, 2017 at 3:35 am

        Wow! That’s the first time I watched the entire speech. I can’t believe he went where he went. Awesome! The look on Hillary’s face and the two stiffs behind Trump were priceless.

      • mortgagesforthemasses says:
        January 1, 2017 at 10:14 am

        After I watched this Al Smith dinner roast the day after the debate I knew Hillary was going to lose. Finally, a candidate with a set.

        Trump didn’t just roast her, he went after her with a flamethrower and all she could do was sit there with a fake smile, because it was all true. I knew he wasn’t taking prisoners when he pointed out all the MSM executives as Hillary shills. The wealthy liberal NY elite booing him didn’t faze him at all. He knew who they were and he was never going to win them over anyways.

        Precious when , at a Catholic sponsored event, he pointed her out as an anti-Catholic bigot (remember wiki-leaks) while she is talking with the Bishop, whom I presume was slightly embarrassed by this, and helping to take the stings out of the slings and arrows he was justly launching at her.

        After this there was no doubt in my mind that Hillary despised Trump with every bit of her evil, dark heart. I also knew he was going to win because he fighting like a Democrat. All he had to do was keep sunlight on the corrupt and evil hag.

        No More Mr. Nice Guy

        “I used to be such a sweet, sweet thing
        ‘Til they got a hold of me.
        I opened doors for little old ladies,
        I helped the blind to see.
        I got no friends ’cause they read the papers.
        They can’t be seen with me and I’m gettin’ real shot down
        And I’m feeling mean.
        No more Mister Nice Guy,
        No more Mister Clean,
        No more Mister Nice Guy,
        They say he’s sick, he’s obscene………..

    • Paul Henry says:
      January 1, 2017 at 2:56 am

      Yeah, that was really cool. President Trump appeared at the Al Smith Temple Money Changers Den of Thieves Spectacular Dinner; stood there fearlessly; and told it like it was; to the consternation of everybody there. Awesome.

      Liked by 4 people

  36. Venus says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:37 am

    “Only Rosier O’Donnel” ( at first debate)

    2.”Cause you’d be nice jail” (at 2nd Hillary debate)

    and my #1 most favorite:

    “And your mother is voting for Trump” (GE rally — OH or PA I think)

  37. Anita says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:46 am

    When Trump walked out under Keln’s Deplorable banner, I knew right then that he’d win. Another game changer was when Hillary got thrown into the van on 9/11.

  38. severance23 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:32 am

    Among many memorable moments for me, as well as many already mentioned, was the rally in Wasau where Trump got several teenagers behind him to make a pledge about not taking drugs.

  39. fred5678 says:
    January 1, 2017 at 3:51 am

    My favorite was the press conference at Trump Intl’ Hotel in DC, when (black) woman asked about hiring — brought her to the podium, sent her over to manager for interview, she comes back for hug and a kiss.

    AWESOME!! If you didn’t shed a tear of joy for that woman and our country … you are a robot.

  40. Beverly says:
    January 1, 2017 at 4:05 am

    My brother went to his rally in Norcross, Georgia, in October of 2015. Where he spoke completely off the cuff, NO teleprompters, my favorite Trump mode by far! You can catch the whole speech on Youtube, of course,

    Here’s the thing — as good as his speechwriter is, Trump is even better when he’s just speaking from his heart and telling it like it is. He has such a direct, solid connection with us when he’s talking; it’s really like he’s on the next barstool telling it like it is. Charming, funny, and VERY astute about what’s really going on. Check out the video of the Norcross rally if you want to see a vintage Trump speech. I played the whole thing. :-))))

    And yes, it’s a VERY happy new year, knowing that The Donald will be in the White House! Thanks be to God! With us fighting alongside him, this time we’re going to win, folks!

    • Tee says:
      January 1, 2017 at 8:54 am

      I was there too! This was before all the awesome theatriics (which I love) at later rallies. Just talking to the folks and getting to know each other. He mentioned Ivanka “you know Ivanka, right?” No response because most of us had never heard of her. He talked about the location of Trump Tower in NY, again no recognition from the audience. It was a great experience for him as he was getting to know us at the same time we were getting to know him. He was quick to learn the difference in the culture of the average person outside of NY and subsequently made the appropriate adjustments. This thread has been a nice walk down memory lane. Thanks everybody for sharing your own memories of this awesome journey!

  41. Beverly says:
    January 1, 2017 at 5:03 am

    Someone posted the famous Belmont Stakes that Secretariat won, and I mentioned how it affected Jack Nicklaus. Here’s a better account:

    “When Secretariat entered the stretch alone, and kept coming and coming — and he was still alone — the country wept for joy without knowing why. Also alone in his Florida home, golfer Jack Nicklaus found himself on all fours in front of a TV set, pounding his fists into the carpet and crying.

    “I don’t know why I did that,” he later told the writer and actor Heywood Hale Broun, who thought he knew the reason.

    “It’s because you’ve spent your entire life searching for absolute perfection,” Broun said, “and you finally saw it.”

  42. asawasa says:
    January 1, 2017 at 6:36 am

    one of my personal favorites was during the Nevada Caucus (Trump upstages Glenn Beck at polling place), the good part starts at around 2:11. that must have been very awkward for Glen to hear all that enthusiastic cheering for someone else while he was speaking.

    after he won Nevada (and the election) this video sums up my victory moment.

  43. RP says:
    January 1, 2017 at 8:44 am

    For me – the very first debate when Kelly tried to corner him on calling women fat despicable pigs and he shot back “Only Rosie O’Donnell” was when I stood up, cheered and knew that Trump was the one we’ve all been waiting for.

  44. georgiafl says:
    January 1, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Trump inspired art and music!

    I have a long list of Trump songs, raps, etc.

    Les Deplorables – Do you hear the people sing? – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDUwXFvTJfA

    Pump the Trump – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6kgqyWmD9LQ

    LION ON FIRE – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNbmbIbE6v4

    Trump for America – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lgIhGgrhQeE

    Freedom Girls – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vPRfP_TEQ-g

    Trump Train (Hunger Games style) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WHcaP1-4Wbk

    Trump Train (Johnny Cash Style) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=liIDp8iMDeA

    The Trump Card (Kenny Lee – country style) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kW5ZzpdKOQA

    America Like Before – Trump Tribute (country style) – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=leHbij2wucE

    We’re not gonna take it – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SoZQfoXhbc0

    Make America Great Again – hard rock style: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=52a0rhf72Co

    Donald Trump Real American – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLKpIjCidEY

    Latino Trump Song – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mnaL5Adbao

    Trump Song (Broadway style) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7M8oDlMeZzQ

    THE TRUMP SONG I Wanna Be Like The Donald – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dIWkifAMiLI

    Trump Rap – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BOKhRmjQAWk

    Trump Lion – Bluegrass – http://picosong.com/tvyn

    BALLAD OF LYIN’TED – https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=50&v=onYEr3sFVgM

  45. KatherinePopeWolcott says:
    January 1, 2017 at 11:25 am

    It’s good to have a “soundtrack” – it’s fantastic to see people happy/hopeful again!

  47. shadowcole says:
    January 1, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    I wept as I watched the first 3 videos. Happy tears for our country sad for I welcomed the 4th new year since my 20 yo son was murdered. I know he is watching as his dad and I are so happy we will have a president who loves this country and wants to save it. He only got to vote in one election but he loved America as much as I do. I thank God that he gave us DJT, one last chance to save our beautiful America, thank you God, amen.

    • georgiafl says:
      January 1, 2017 at 2:13 pm

      May the Lord of all Comfort comfort you (II Corinthians 1:3-4) and give you his Peace, the deep, eternal Shalom Peace that passes all understanding, that will keep your heart and mind. (Philippians 4:7).

  48. Apfelcobbler says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    The scene at the Convention during Cruz’s speech. Everyone was on pins and neddles, what would Cruz say? Oh no! It’s worse than what people guessed! And then Trump stepped out of the shadows and the camera panned to him way, way in the back (who knew that cameras really could turn?!). It was electric. And a throwback to the Roman Senate. Trump knew how to masterfully handle that moment from the side – just like he’s wrestling Obama to the ground without being in sight right now.

  49. Totally Deplorable (@hoosierclinger) says:
    January 1, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    My favorite moment … outside of election night. Was in Iowa, the Trump helicopter was circling above the Iowa State fair with happy Iowa children inside and it drowned out Bernie Sanders who was trying to give a speech. That was the funniest thing I think I have ever seen in any election……the Trump helicopter with golden seat belts, trolling the communist.

  50. sha44ss says:
    January 1, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    The Soundtrack reminds me of the ending in Independence Day when they’ve blown up the Master Ship & they’re walking across the Desert after defeating the Aliens!!! MAGA!!

