Ric Grenell Explains “The Big Ugly” – Outsider Trump is an Existential Threat…

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard “Ric” Grenell explained last night why DC hates President Donald Trump and the stakes in the 2020 election. WATCH:
They hate PDJT because he’s a DC outsider! He doesn’t play DC games!
They really hate him because he doesn’t have their computer chip in his brain.
Nope. They hate us voting For Trump
I never thought I could love a gay guy, but I am loving Roc Grenell! (Ric, in reading, don’t take that the wrong way 🙂 )
Love the sinner, hate the sin.
freepetta,
Believe that PDJT does play DC games, they just hate it that the rules for the games changed. That the deplorables are being awakened to the UniParty. Realizing the feeding at the public trough by most of the people who are in all forms of government: Local, State, Federal, all bureaucracies, family and friends. (SWAMP)
Without Sundance etal, the community here at the Treehouse, I would be going stark raving mad. Now I have to watch my BP🤔
We have to red pill as many as of the thinking general population that we can. The ones with Stage IV TDS, are a lost cause. Others with mild to moderate stage of TDS might be red pilled. Would work on the mild cases, (have to watch my BP)🤔🤗
I live in NY. My blood pressure is always high 💁🏻♀️
I hate to say it but IMO the only way DC is going to change is not through civil war but a
Second American Revolution where the oligarchs are permanently taken out of the game.
I stand ready!
Wouldn’t be the first time 😉
I agree about changing DC but am for breaking it up by moving most all departments and agency;s out into the states, what this will do is cut back on the over bloated bureaucracy, streamline the departments agency’s and put the states in charge.
Can you imagine what a difference in power for the states of Maryland and Virginia it would be? Think about that.
I have heard this idea bandied about for years and I love it! Seeing the fire disastesr that are destroying the western US, brought on by decades of horrible mis-management of our forests, this would be the perfect time for the President to announce that BLM is being relocated to somewhere in Montana or Wyoming, and then just start going down the list. Either disband the Department of Energy or move it to Alaska. Move DHS, ICE and CBP to Texas, announce the FBI will be headquartered in Missouri so that it’s more centrally located, and so on and so on…Watch the leftist heads explode and the real estate values in DC plummet! Win-win for the country!!
Make up a list of the ones who need to be eliminated first.DemocRAT leaders,MSM,bureaucRATS,the UN and EU leadersBLM and Antifa.NO TRIALS(they don’t give them to you),just take them out out into the middle of Washington and hang them all.
They don’t really hate President Trump. An aware middle class is what they hate. They claim to hate the President because it makes it look like there is something wrong with him.
They liked him fine before he ran for President. They hate that he isn’t on the take like them.
They hate President Trump because
1. he has no dark secrets that can be used against him
2. he has more than enough of his own money that he earned before he was inaugurated
3. he cannot be bribed or controlled (because of 1. and 2.)
4. he has openly committed to ridding the government of all those who fail 1, 2, and 3 and are seriously compromised and thoroughly corrupt
5. he is openly anti-globalist and anti-socialist
6. he won’t play by their “Big Club” rules.
THAT is why they hate him.
Not that those reasons aren’t accurate, but I think the bottom line is more religious than that. He’s too much like the Bible clinging, gun toting rubes they look down on and — the really big problem — he’s pro-life and pro-God. They’re viscerally against both.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ric Grenell is one tough cookie. He doesn’t let the DC demons push him around and stand for truth and justice. JMHO
Maybe time to move Grenell back to Amb. to Germany since Turtle won’t get the nominee confirmed.
I urge President Trump to dump Pence and pick Grenell for VP.
I can’t believe he’s on some (not the red, only the blue) posters.
Speaking of CA… 😁
Should have left a Bear turd on the mound of grass. It would have been appropriate.
If a bear poops on the streets of San Francisco, would anyone notice?
Only if he livestreams it like “Mando” when he defecated on Pelosi’s driveway. https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/09/14/man-defecates-in-nancy-pelosis-driveway-as-a-form-of-peaceful-protest/
Steamy pile of democrat?
Einstein said it best: When you do the same thing over and over again, getting the same result, but expecting a different result – that is the definition of insanity!
here ya go. (don’t know if this will work…haven’t tried to post a pic here til now.)
We are regardless, No body’s doing a damn thing, on the right, even the media. They report it,yet that’s it.
Change my mind!
Can you imagine,if Andrew Brietbert was still alive.He would be making 10000000000000000 times more noise. There would be a peaceful protest for this nonsense planned by him.
The democrats are going to steal the election. I know they are.
https://thenationalpulse.com/news/transition-integrity-project-linked-to-obama-lawyers-hunter-biden/
The webpage was up, exposed and pulled down
Dirtbags, the bunch of them
No, you’re wrong. They ARE going to try, but they will not succeed. Landslide!
TRUMP has very based covered 🇺🇸
Please…everyone…
Don’t declare victory until it is secure. That may not happen for many weeks after the election.
Just make sure you’ve done all you can to ensure victory by getting everyone you know to the polls on Nov 3rd and vote straight Republican down the ballot.
HOW ABOUT SOME POSITIVE COMMENTS. PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS PATRIOTS HAVE THIS ALL UNDER CONTOL
YES!!
I enjoyed all of the Trump Rallies this week-end
I am praying day and night for Our President Trump
Articles about this “Transition Integrity Project” are everywhere. Revolver has a whole series: https://www.revolver.news/2020/09/transition-integrity-project-is-this-soros-linked-group-plotting-a-color-revolution-against-president-trump/
I’m not sure what we’re supposed to DO about it. Suggestions?
A drum beat of – They’re gonna steal it… – doesn’t do anything but discourage OUR potential voters. It’s putting a stumbling block before get-out-the-vote campaigners.
When some one telegraphs that they want to kill you, or do a coup — believe them!
Spread the link to the article and a short description of it to everyone you know.
Everyone??
Not necessarily, @ yucki. Knowing the steal is already planned, a reasonable person would take *action* to either prevent or overcome the planned fraud. I have a few suggestions.
Volunteer as a poll watcher.. or help others get to the polls to vote.. Prominently display the American flag, if not a Trump sign.. Talk to fence- sitters.. and listen to our President. He suggested we first vote by mail and THEN go in person on election day to ensure that vote was entered.
Giving up and not voting at all is clearly *not* an option.
Preparation is key IMHO. Be your very best self.. and then FIGHT BACK like the free world depends upon it. My two cents. 🇺🇸
I pray that when Trump wins, Ric gets a big position in the administration. I completely trust him and admire his intelligence, integrity, and guts. He’s all honest action and a lot less talk. Which makes him an outsider in D.C. along with President Trump.
I agree completely. Ric is a refreshing personality type and you are right: he is 80% action and only 20% talk, and that suits me just great.
You’re so right refreshing because he is 80 percent action and 20 percent talk and when he talks is substantive.
Secretary of State
Grenell recently published his idea to gut the traditional “services” (a.k.a. setting the world on fire) performed by the State Department and turn it into a foreign profit center focused on improving the American position in international trade.
The only thing more perfect than Grenell dismantling State would be Grenell and a few other loyalists (maybe Kushner, Navarro, Carson, Miller) directing a reduction of the civil service. Mideast peace and wall building are much easier than that —- if one of them can slay the Pendleton Act he should get his face on Rushmore.
I HAVE GREAT RESPECT FOR RIC. HE WAS BEING WASTED IN GERMANY. KNOWING HE IS ON THE PRESIDENT’S TEAM IS ENCOURAGING
(pssst. bea12gle your cap lock is on)
bea12gle,
Maybe, Mayebe not. The Kosovo and Serbian economic treaty may have been on the books for a while.
Being a pain in the German prime minister’s behind couldn’t be wasted time. Finding out about the multiple Russian gas lines going into Germany. All worth something.
The post he held was the most vital in Europe.
He did us proud!
No need to shout.
I really like this man! He doesn’t hold his punches. Reminds me of someone else I really like! 😉
I like him. He fights.
I hope Ric runs in 2024. When he refers to “us” I believe him. The only other person who is believable in those terms is Trump.
“I hope Ric runs in 2024.”
How about Grenell/Noem… or Noem/Grenell?
We have a deep talent pool, IMHO. I know more about Grenell, and think he is made of steel. He takes no prisoners. The future is bright, but the battle to get there will be ugly.
This is the National Insurrection law. . .
An Act authorizing the employment of the land and naval forces of the United States, in cases of insurrections
Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That in all cases of insurrection, or obstruction to the laws, either of the United States, or of any individual state or territory, where it is lawful for the Presid suppressing such insurrection, or of causing the laws to be duly executed, it shall be lawful for him ent of the United States to call forth the militia for the purpose of to employ, for the same purposes, such part of the land or naval force of the United States, as shall be judged necessary, having first observed all the pre-requisites of the law in that respect.
APPROVED, March 3, 1807.
Ric Grenell has proven to be one of the brightest lights of the Trump Administration. God bless him for his loyalty and patriotism.
….And pray for his health because I have a gut feeling he isn’t feeling that well.
Looked and sounded fine at the peaceful protest campaign in NV.
Seems fine to me. He had non-Hodgkins lymphoma and probably has blood tests and scans on a regular basis. He’s used to taking inventory of his physical health every single day (as most cancer survivors do), monitoring aches, pains, shortness of breath, everything. If something were amiss and his immune system wasn’t strong, he wouldn’t there in a big arena with thousand of people.
Spot on Seneca, spot on!
When he refers to the politicians who have their own rules … and a certain behavior … they immediately know to whom he is referring.
It occurs to me that conservatives are better informed about what is really going on. Walk-aways have all said that doing their own research is what caused their walk.
The corruption and push to the hard left and the socialism/communism/big government lures that come with that, once you see it you can’t not see it.
Last night at the Las Vegas rally when POTUS spoke about being spied on he said, paraphrasing, we’ll see what happens with that, pointing at Ric Grenell and nodding in that way he does. I’m going to take that as a positive.
Ric has great influence in the Ca gay community who are suffering because of the Covbid rules.
I would like to see Ric become Govenor of Ca and really make a difference for our nation.
Regardless you have to respect a man who is true to his beliefs. “Wanting his whole life long to support a President who cares about the people”
Wow, that’s a great idea, Ric as Gov of Ca., it would be Yuge!
Worrying about the election results?
Try this spot of sunshine
https://conservativehardliner.com/state-election-and-why-trump-wins-unbelievable-landslide
Can you ‘bear’ it if we win in a landslide? 50 states?
In 1820 there was only one candidate.
In 1920 there was a candidate trying to carry on from an administration debilitated by illness and a spouse who was running the administration.
In 2020, there is only one serious candidate, trying to defeat the non-serious candidate debilitated by illness and a spouse who aspires to have a BIG hand in running the administration.
Ah, United States history.
Play ads featuring Maxine Waters spewing her message of hate and highlight that that is all the democrats have to offer is hate and more hate … why do you want to vote for hate?
Between that, the improving positive economic numbers, and the upbeat Trump voters, the whole map will turn red.
And the office that Mr Grenell held for a short time has become almost silent. Osama Obama is directly involved in every aspect of the evil that has been thrust upon this country along with many others in government and ALL of the intelligence community.
This country and the world needs high level arrest one and all for the seditious and treasonous acts that have been happening for a decade.
DOJ !!!!
THE WORLD IS WATCHING!! Please please get it right! We all need you…4 more years…Canada speaking here..
I really like Ric. I watched an interview with him a while back where he talked about how term limits isn’t the solution to the problems in DC because all the unelected lifer buerocrats run the place. He alluded to the fact the DC needs their departments moved out across the US. I think their was talk about this early in the presidents term by Mick Mulvaney. 2nd term go scorched earth, move a majority of departments across the country. Interior to South Dakota, energy to Texas, agriculture to Iowa and so on. I believe this is one the reasons the Dems are freaking out, they know there a good chance Trump will try this and the power of the elites will be gone forever.
I really enjoyed Mr. Grenell’s speech. I think that after POTUS wins this upcoming election The Big Ugly is going to be unleashed upon the Party of Satan with Grenell leading the charge.
I also appreciate that both he and POTUS correctly pronounced “Nevada”. It is NOT pronounced Ne-VAH-Da.
Be nice if he pointed out named names. Not much there on the big ugly. Just every day average Joe Smo stuff.. Nothing we don’t already know. Other than a sound byte.. “They tell you one thing,then do different” I saw nothing more than a political speech.
Nothing!! Two tiered justice symstem vote for Trump! Which I will.
Nothing exposing the big ugly tho.
