Ric Grenell Explains “The Big Ugly” – Outsider Trump is an Existential Threat…

Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard “Ric” Grenell explained last night why DC hates President Donald Trump and the stakes in the 2020 election.  WATCH: 

  1. freepetta says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:00 pm

    They hate PDJT because he’s a DC outsider! He doesn’t play DC games!

    • RedBallExpress says:
      September 14, 2020 at 5:14 pm

      They really hate him because he doesn’t have their computer chip in his brain.

    • Ninja7 says:
      September 14, 2020 at 5:33 pm

      freepetta,
      Believe that PDJT does play DC games, they just hate it that the rules for the games changed. That the deplorables are being awakened to the UniParty. Realizing the feeding at the public trough by most of the people who are in all forms of government: Local, State, Federal, all bureaucracies, family and friends. (SWAMP)

      Without Sundance etal, the community here at the Treehouse, I would be going stark raving mad. Now I have to watch my BP🤔

      We have to red pill as many as of the thinking general population that we can. The ones with Stage IV TDS, are a lost cause. Others with mild to moderate stage of TDS might be red pilled. Would work on the mild cases, (have to watch my BP)🤔🤗

    • mycroftxxx000 says:
      September 14, 2020 at 5:36 pm

      I hate to say it but IMO the only way DC is going to change is not through civil war but a
      Second American Revolution where the oligarchs are permanently taken out of the game.

      • Jeem says:
        September 14, 2020 at 6:20 pm

        I stand ready!

      • Judith says:
        September 14, 2020 at 6:34 pm

        Wouldn’t be the first time 😉

      • Kate says:
        September 14, 2020 at 7:08 pm

        I agree about changing DC but am for breaking it up by moving most all departments and agency;s out into the states, what this will do is cut back on the over bloated bureaucracy, streamline the departments agency’s and put the states in charge.
        Can you imagine what a difference in power for the states of Maryland and Virginia it would be? Think about that.

        • vikingmom says:
          September 14, 2020 at 7:55 pm

          I have heard this idea bandied about for years and I love it! Seeing the fire disastesr that are destroying the western US, brought on by decades of horrible mis-management of our forests, this would be the perfect time for the President to announce that BLM is being relocated to somewhere in Montana or Wyoming, and then just start going down the list. Either disband the Department of Energy or move it to Alaska. Move DHS, ICE and CBP to Texas, announce the FBI will be headquartered in Missouri so that it’s more centrally located, and so on and so on…Watch the leftist heads explode and the real estate values in DC plummet! Win-win for the country!!

      • clive hoskin says:
        September 14, 2020 at 7:50 pm

        Make up a list of the ones who need to be eliminated first.DemocRAT leaders,MSM,bureaucRATS,the UN and EU leadersBLM and Antifa.NO TRIALS(they don’t give them to you),just take them out out into the middle of Washington and hang them all.

    • NJ Transplant says:
      September 14, 2020 at 6:25 pm

      They don’t really hate President Trump. An aware middle class is what they hate. They claim to hate the President because it makes it look like there is something wrong with him.

      They liked him fine before he ran for President. They hate that he isn’t on the take like them.

    • GB Bari says:
      September 14, 2020 at 6:37 pm

      They hate President Trump because
      1. he has no dark secrets that can be used against him
      2. he has more than enough of his own money that he earned before he was inaugurated
      3. he cannot be bribed or controlled (because of 1. and 2.)
      4. he has openly committed to ridding the government of all those who fail 1, 2, and 3 and are seriously compromised and thoroughly corrupt
      5. he is openly anti-globalist and anti-socialist
      6. he won’t play by their “Big Club” rules.

      THAT is why they hate him.

      • gregc77 says:
        September 14, 2020 at 7:50 pm

        Not that those reasons aren’t accurate, but I think the bottom line is more religious than that. He’s too much like the Bible clinging, gun toting rubes they look down on and — the really big problem — he’s pro-life and pro-God. They’re viscerally against both.

  2. FL_GUY says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:01 pm

    Ric Grenell is one tough cookie. He doesn’t let the DC demons push him around and stand for truth and justice. JMHO

  3. sunnydaze says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:05 pm

  4. Rosemary B says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    The democrats are going to steal the election. I know they are.
    https://thenationalpulse.com/news/transition-integrity-project-linked-to-obama-lawyers-hunter-biden/
    The webpage was up, exposed and pulled down
    Dirtbags, the bunch of them

  5. bosscook says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:09 pm

    I pray that when Trump wins, Ric gets a big position in the administration. I completely trust him and admire his intelligence, integrity, and guts. He’s all honest action and a lot less talk. Which makes him an outsider in D.C. along with President Trump.

  6. barnabusduke says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:15 pm

    I really like this man! He doesn’t hold his punches. Reminds me of someone else I really like! 😉

  7. Gregory Sloop says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    I hope Ric runs in 2024. When he refers to “us” I believe him. The only other person who is believable in those terms is Trump.

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:19 pm

    This is the National Insurrection law. . .

    An Act authorizing the employment of the land and naval forces of the United States, in cases of insurrections

    Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That in all cases of insurrection, or obstruction to the laws, either of the United States, or of any individual state or territory, where it is lawful for the Presid suppressing such insurrection, or of causing the laws to be duly executed, it shall be lawful for him ent of the United States to call forth the militia for the purpose of to employ, for the same purposes, such part of the land or naval force of the United States, as shall be judged necessary, having first observed all the pre-requisites of the law in that respect.

    APPROVED, March 3, 1807.

  9. Seneca the Elder says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:28 pm

    Ric Grenell has proven to be one of the brightest lights of the Trump Administration. God bless him for his loyalty and patriotism.

  10. cheering4america says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:29 pm

    When he refers to the politicians who have their own rules … and a certain behavior … they immediately know to whom he is referring.

    It occurs to me that conservatives are better informed about what is really going on. Walk-aways have all said that doing their own research is what caused their walk.

    The corruption and push to the hard left and the socialism/communism/big government lures that come with that, once you see it you can’t not see it.

  11. delighteddeplorable says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:45 pm

    Last night at the Las Vegas rally when POTUS spoke about being spied on he said, paraphrasing, we’ll see what happens with that, pointing at Ric Grenell and nodding in that way he does. I’m going to take that as a positive.

  12. Ono says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:48 pm

    Ric has great influence in the Ca gay community who are suffering because of the Covbid rules.

    I would like to see Ric become Govenor of Ca and really make a difference for our nation.

    Regardless you have to respect a man who is true to his beliefs. “Wanting his whole life long to support a President who cares about the people”

  13. msidaho says:
    September 14, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Worrying about the election results?
    Try this spot of sunshine
    https://conservativehardliner.com/state-election-and-why-trump-wins-unbelievable-landslide
    Can you ‘bear’ it if we win in a landslide? 50 states?

    • ropala says:
      September 14, 2020 at 6:30 pm

      In 1820 there was only one candidate.
      In 1920 there was a candidate trying to carry on from an administration debilitated by illness and a spouse who was running the administration.
      In 2020, there is only one serious candidate, trying to defeat the non-serious candidate debilitated by illness and a spouse who aspires to have a BIG hand in running the administration.
      Ah, United States history.

  14. Leon Brozyna says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Play ads featuring Maxine Waters spewing her message of hate and highlight that that is all the democrats have to offer is hate and more hate … why do you want to vote for hate?

    Between that, the improving positive economic numbers, and the upbeat Trump voters, the whole map will turn red.

  15. SanJac says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:26 pm

    And the office that Mr Grenell held for a short time has become almost silent. Osama Obama is directly involved in every aspect of the evil that has been thrust upon this country along with many others in government and ALL of the intelligence community.
    This country and the world needs high level arrest one and all for the seditious and treasonous acts that have been happening for a decade.

    DOJ !!!!

  16. Deborah Fehr says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:29 pm

    THE WORLD IS WATCHING!! Please please get it right! We all need you…4 more years…Canada speaking here..

  17. Shamus says:
    September 14, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    I really like Ric. I watched an interview with him a while back where he talked about how term limits isn’t the solution to the problems in DC because all the unelected lifer buerocrats run the place. He alluded to the fact the DC needs their departments moved out across the US. I think their was talk about this early in the presidents term by Mick Mulvaney. 2nd term go scorched earth, move a majority of departments across the country. Interior to South Dakota, energy to Texas, agriculture to Iowa and so on. I believe this is one the reasons the Dems are freaking out, they know there a good chance Trump will try this and the power of the elites will be gone forever.

  18. LivingWithDogs says:
    September 14, 2020 at 7:16 pm

    I really enjoyed Mr. Grenell’s speech. I think that after POTUS wins this upcoming election The Big Ugly is going to be unleashed upon the Party of Satan with Grenell leading the charge.

    I also appreciate that both he and POTUS correctly pronounced “Nevada”. It is NOT pronounced Ne-VAH-Da.

    • Talkofthetown says:
      September 14, 2020 at 7:51 pm

      Be nice if he pointed out named names. Not much there on the big ugly. Just every day average Joe Smo stuff.. Nothing we don’t already know. Other than a sound byte.. “They tell you one thing,then do different” I saw nothing more than a political speech.
      Nothing!! Two tiered justice symstem vote for Trump! Which I will.

      Nothing exposing the big ugly tho.

