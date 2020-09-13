President Trump MAGA Rally and Peaceful Protest – Henderson, Nevada – 7:00pm PT / 10:00pm ET Livestream…

Posted on September 13, 2020 by

Tonight President Trump is holding a MAGA rally and peaceful protest at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, Nevada. Anticipated start time 7pm local / 10pm ET.

Trump Campaign LivestreamRSBN Livestream LinkFox Business Livestream

58 Responses to President Trump MAGA Rally and Peaceful Protest – Henderson, Nevada – 7:00pm PT / 10:00pm ET Livestream…

  1. sunnydaze says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    The man who owns the Building, Ahern Company where this is being held is speaking now.

    The Opening Prayer was GREAT.

    • Nepanyrush says:
      September 13, 2020 at 8:52 pm

      I noted in another thread that the Right Side Broadcasting speaker read a letter from the Nevada government warning this company hosting the event are violating the Governor’s directive of no gatherings over 50 people and could lose their license and be fined up to $1,000 per violation (maybe 5 million dollars for this group). So someone is showing a tremendous amounts of guts (and is really patriotic).

      • A Landmesser says:
        September 13, 2020 at 9:17 pm

        Casinos included?

      • the phoenix says:
        September 13, 2020 at 9:47 pm

        So at this patriotic gathering / peaceful protest, someone should smoke a cigarette or if everyone’s a non-smoker, light a candle … thereby making the gathering a “fiery but mostly peaceful” one by using a match or lighter, such that anyone who gets in trouble should get let go the next day without having to pay anything in the way of bail / fine.

  2. Summer says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    A rally a day keeps Biden away.

  3. sunnydaze says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Ric Grennell!!!!

    Awesome!!!!

  4. dondeg says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    Rick Grenell!!!!!!

  5. Patience says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:33 pm

    Love me OUR Ric Grenell

  6. dufrst says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Dana White for POTUS? Why should we go back to politicians ever again? Just saying

  7. sunnydaze says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    That guy was great! Dana White was his name, I think?

    Very good speakers here.

  8. ohnoyoudonot says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    74 years old, sleeps for 4 hours a night, literally never seems to get tired … wish I had 1/10th of his energy.

    President Trump is one special man.

    He was born for this.

  10. Robert Smith says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:40 pm

    I didn’t know there was another protest rally!

  11. milktrader says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    Kimberly is a hot Latina, there I said it.

  12. dufrst says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:53 pm

    Kimberly Guilfoyle on fire! 🔥

  13. Mike in a Truck says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    100,000 people. Many of them carrying U.S. flags and Trump 2020 signs. Not unusual for an American city. But this wasn’t any city here. It was Montreal, PQ! Can-You- Friggen- Belive-It? Many of them anti globalists.I go to Montreal quite a bit and always considered it a liberal city but: “something’s happening here, what it is ain’t exactly clear .Stop children what’s that sound everybody look what’s goin down”.

  14. sunnydaze says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:55 pm

    They really need to play “The Best is Yet to Come” by Sinatra at these rallies.

  15. mamadogsite says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:58 pm

    Kimberly can get a crowd riled up. Great speaker!!!

  16. mamadogsite says:
    September 13, 2020 at 8:59 pm

    Kid Rock hosts rally tomorrow?

  17. MVW says:
    September 13, 2020 at 9:06 pm

    Someone tried to tell me that Trump was not looking out for those that support him by going to these peaceful protests.

    Yes, there is risk of the China virus, but I explained that this is literally about survival, this is not for fun. This is about our safety, our economic lives, our freedom, our future. It is worth the risk. This is our battlefield. No one at these peaceful protests is under any illusion of risk and still they come because of what is at stake.

  18. Deplorable Canuck says:
    September 13, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Yeh Kimberly is not hard on the eyes, that’s for sure!

    • mr.piddles says:
      September 13, 2020 at 9:35 pm

      Don, Don, Don… you sly dog you.

      That being said… I’m guessing any semblance of “Partying With The Boys” is likely not happening from here on out.

  19. sunnydaze says:
    September 13, 2020 at 9:18 pm

    REMEMBER: This rally was supposed to be outdoors in a hangar until the Dem Gov. of Nevada shut that down.

    So it had to be moved indoors.

    Very similar to when Garcetti shut down the LA beaches during the heatwave and suggested Californians go to Indoor Evac Gymnasiums, etc. if they got too hot in their homes.

    • jahealy says:
      September 13, 2020 at 9:27 pm

      The idiot governor also messed with last night’s rally, which was originally scheduled for the Reno/Tahoe Intntl. airport, but got moved out to Minden, a 50 minute drive from that aiport, where they landed Air Force One.

      The peaceful protest here in Vegas was originally planned for a corporate terminal adjacent to McCarran Intntl. airport at the south end of the Strip, and is now out in Henderson (locals call it Hooterville) at a non-airport venue. Idiot governor insured PDJT wouldn’t be framed by Air Force One in the background in either location.

      I hate that SOB for this and many other reasons.

  20. Deplorable Canuck says:
    September 13, 2020 at 9:21 pm

    Unbelievable how these Dem Govs and mayors are interfering in the election with baseless covid regulations! Cannot help but think it is all a coordinated effort. I am sure it is!

    • Judith says:
      September 13, 2020 at 9:39 pm

      Yes it is, especially when these democrat govs and mayors already have a highly effective treatment at their disposal to prevent the devastating lung disease that kills high-risk patients. For some reason that I cannot fathom, politicians prevent doctors from prescribing this FDA-approved medication.

      It’s almost as if the CDC and their political allies *insist* that people die in order to prolong the panic and further their pie-in-the-sky vaccine agenda.

  21. abigailstraight says:
    September 13, 2020 at 9:32 pm

    Sooooo…….who voted for the genius anarchist to govern the state of Nevada?

  22. mr.piddles says:
    September 13, 2020 at 9:47 pm

    In somewhat-related Old Uncle Joe news… check out this headline picture I grabbed from The Shill just now…

    That’s just Old Uncle Joe… relaxin’ in his Relaxin’ Chair… talkin’ ’bout Politics and whatever else pops up there in Anywhere, U.S.A.

