President Trump MAGA Rally and Peaceful Protest – Henderson, Nevada – 7:00pm PT / 10:00pm ET Livestream…

Tonight President Trump is holding a MAGA rally and peaceful protest at Xtreme Manufacturing in Henderson, Nevada. Anticipated start time 7pm local / 10pm ET.
Trump Campaign Livestream – RSBN Livestream Link – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
The man who owns the Building, Ahern Company where this is being held is speaking now.
The Opening Prayer was GREAT.
I noted in another thread that the Right Side Broadcasting speaker read a letter from the Nevada government warning this company hosting the event are violating the Governor’s directive of no gatherings over 50 people and could lose their license and be fined up to $1,000 per violation (maybe 5 million dollars for this group). So someone is showing a tremendous amounts of guts (and is really patriotic).
Casinos included?
So at this patriotic gathering / peaceful protest, someone should smoke a cigarette or if everyone’s a non-smoker, light a candle … thereby making the gathering a “fiery but mostly peaceful” one by using a match or lighter, such that anyone who gets in trouble should get let go the next day without having to pay anything in the way of bail / fine.
A rally a day keeps Biden away.
Hey, that’s catchy!
Ric Grennell!!!!
Awesome!!!!
Him and Flynn will be in the next cabinet…………….
Rick Grenell!!!!!!
Love me OUR Ric Grenell
Dana White for POTUS? Why should we go back to politicians ever again? Just saying
sounds like he might be able to handle the job! hehe.
That guy was great! Dana White was his name, I think?
Very good speakers here.
Dana White is President of UFC. Mixed martial arts professional fighting organization.
74 years old, sleeps for 4 hours a night, literally never seems to get tired … wish I had 1/10th of his energy.
President Trump is one special man.
He was born for this.
I didn’t know there was another protest rally!
It is a: Friendly Protest
It is a *peaceful* protest. I love how he pokes them in the eye with their hypocrisy. Their lawless riots are A-OK in Demonrat-run cities, but our peaceful gatherings are not?
Peaceful indeed.
Loved that President Trump called it a “friendly protest” last night.
I think of them as Protests of Love (of America, Americans and President Trump).
Kimberly is a hot Latina, there I said it.
My husband just said the camera person must be a woman.
I asked why. He said they were panning the crowd while Kimberly on stage. Hello. 😂
LOLing !
Kimberly Guilfoyle on fire! 🔥
100,000 people. Many of them carrying U.S. flags and Trump 2020 signs. Not unusual for an American city. But this wasn’t any city here. It was Montreal, PQ! Can-You- Friggen- Belive-It? Many of them anti globalists.I go to Montreal quite a bit and always considered it a liberal city but: “something’s happening here, what it is ain’t exactly clear .Stop children what’s that sound everybody look what’s goin down”.
That’s awesome! Yes there’s definitely been a shift some where. I can feel it. Pray it continues through to the election and beyond.
I didn’t know what you were talking about, so I clicked around…
Some good Tweets here:
https://www.toptradeguru.com/news/watch-protesters-in-montreal-fly-trump-2020-flags-while-chanting-u-s-a-rail-against-fake-news-mask-policies/
Quote from “Ground Team Observation”:
“THERE WERE SCORES OF TRUMP 2020 FLAGS WITH THE SLOGAN “NO MORE BULLSHIT.” THERE WERE A HANDFUL OF SIGNS THAT READ: “BETTER TO DIE FREE THAN TO LIVE WITHOUT FREEDOM.”
I concur, mes amis.
Itty bitty spicy language here… but a good angle and color commentary (and I do mean “color” commentary):
Yesssaahhh… Trump, American, and Don’t Tread On Me flags…
Language warning on the first video, if you didn’t catch my drift.
Our northern neighbors are gettin neighborly –again. YEAH!!!!!!
We might need their help over the next few years, to be honest.
Mike..there are millions of us Canadians that are ultra PDJT supporters.
Our family twice crossed the border into the U.S. for PDJT rallies pre election in 2016.
There were hundreds of us in attendance.
Like you folks, the enemy is the media..near blackout of any pro Trump supporters.
Even, evil, evil. But we are breaking them down.
They really need to play “The Best is Yet to Come” by Sinatra at these rallies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That would be great! Love Sinatra.
Prefer “Hair of The Dog” by Nazereth
Now you’re messin’ with a
(A son of a bitch) now you’re messin’ with a
son of a bitch
Kimberly can get a crowd riled up. Great speaker!!!
Kid Rock hosts rally tomorrow?
with Don Jr and Kimberley in Michigan tomorrow.
Someone tried to tell me that Trump was not looking out for those that support him by going to these peaceful protests.
Yes, there is risk of the China virus, but I explained that this is literally about survival, this is not for fun. This is about our safety, our economic lives, our freedom, our future. It is worth the risk. This is our battlefield. No one at these peaceful protests is under any illusion of risk and still they come because of what is at stake.
PDJT is allowing free adult American citizens to decide for themselves whether to attend, and whether or not to wear a mask. What a concept!
The virus death rate is small potatoes compared to how many people die in the birth throes of ALL totalitarian takeovers.
Yesterday. Here in Canada population approximately 35 million..zero. Yes zero reported China Flu deaths.
No wonder we are seriously pi**ed off.
Yeh Kimberly is not hard on the eyes, that’s for sure!
Don, Don, Don… you sly dog you.
That being said… I’m guessing any semblance of “Partying With The Boys” is likely not happening from here on out.
REMEMBER: This rally was supposed to be outdoors in a hangar until the Dem Gov. of Nevada shut that down.
So it had to be moved indoors.
Very similar to when Garcetti shut down the LA beaches during the heatwave and suggested Californians go to Indoor Evac Gymnasiums, etc. if they got too hot in their homes.
The idiot governor also messed with last night’s rally, which was originally scheduled for the Reno/Tahoe Intntl. airport, but got moved out to Minden, a 50 minute drive from that aiport, where they landed Air Force One.
The peaceful protest here in Vegas was originally planned for a corporate terminal adjacent to McCarran Intntl. airport at the south end of the Strip, and is now out in Henderson (locals call it Hooterville) at a non-airport venue. Idiot governor insured PDJT wouldn’t be framed by Air Force One in the background in either location.
I hate that SOB for this and many other reasons.
Unbelievable how these Dem Govs and mayors are interfering in the election with baseless covid regulations! Cannot help but think it is all a coordinated effort. I am sure it is!
Yes it is, especially when these democrat govs and mayors already have a highly effective treatment at their disposal to prevent the devastating lung disease that kills high-risk patients. For some reason that I cannot fathom, politicians prevent doctors from prescribing this FDA-approved medication.
It’s almost as if the CDC and their political allies *insist* that people die in order to prolong the panic and further their pie-in-the-sky vaccine agenda.
Sooooo…….who voted for the genius anarchist to govern the state of Nevada?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sad!
Not. Me.
🙂
I’m not convinced that polling stations even count our votes anymore. Many were swapped out for the Soros variety which has tainted algorithms. Then there’s vote harvesting. These politicians no longer fear us because they *know* they can’t be voted out.
AAHHHH..the Vote Harvesting method….yes, that is …. now where is that outlined in the Constitution?……
I don’t recall learning about that in Civics Class…hhmmm…
In somewhat-related Old Uncle Joe news… check out this headline picture I grabbed from The Shill just now…
That’s just Old Uncle Joe… relaxin’ in his Relaxin’ Chair… talkin’ ’bout Politics and whatever else pops up there in Anywhere, U.S.A.
OMG! That’s hilarious!!!
Seriously, you just cannot make up this $#it!!!…..
This vs President Trump’s non-stop daily events and rallies. Contrast much? 😁
Buy American sign next to Joe.
Now, that would be funny if it wasn’t so offensive coming from Biden.
