President Trump Holds a Press Conference on COVID-19 Therapeutics – 5:30pm ET Livestream..

President Trump holds a press conference from the White House on COVID-19 therapeutics. The anticipated start time is 5:30pm ET
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – Fox Business Livestream
.
.
FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma.
They are going to have to work overtime to spin this as negative Trump. It they are unsuccessful, democrats will have to go full Postal to bury the news.
POTUS gets to talk about this (and more) every night during the convention.
Ha! Did you happen to hear the reporter screaming the question, “Dr. Hahn! Were you pressured to make this approval?”
They just can’t ever admit that President Trump has them out foxed! 🙂
That is called a press conference wrap up smear. A democrat specialty. Shout out a negative question just after questioning has been cut off and there is no chance to retort to it.
He needs to stick up for the doctors who are pleading for Hydroxychloroquine to be made readily available. He seems to have given up on HCQ. Not good. He needs to cross the FDA.
Agreed. But every potential cure takes a bite out of a vaccine mandate.
1000% correct
Also this:
He NEEDS to be re-elected! Whatever it takes!
🇺🇸-TRUMP 2020-🇺🇸
Or bust.
Ivermectin is proving to be more effective than HCQ.
huckleberry, Ivermectin is what I use to worm my horses. What I use comes as paste in a tube.
That’s what I was thinking. We used it on our horses.
Exact same stuff….
Hahahahaha.. yep!
Sherryoftexas…..Ivermectin is used for scabies in humans…. skin and gi parasites and some blood stream parasites like heart worms in dogs…known as Heartgard.
In the dog world, its also known as a “white feet, don’t treat” type of drug. Shelties, American Collies and Border Collies sometimes do not do well with this medication; it is related to a genetic mutation. See link below.
http://www.dogaware.com/articles/wdjmdr1.html
so what … ? doesn’t make HZA useless …
There is a doctor’s association that has filed a suit against the FDA to release hydroxy. That may be a better path than PDJT over-ruling the “experts”. I’m conflicted over this, though, because people are needlessly dying. But it won’t help them, if PDJT loses the election because he tried to force the FDA to do something.
I got HQC from India.
How?
Yes . I think it’s up to us . All President Trump has to emphasize is you have a right to try any FDA approved treatment ( including HCQ ) that is between you and your doctor. That’s that . Right to try .
How do you do that, if you don’t mind telling?
Ivermectin is effective for all stages of the China virus infection. Utter Pradesh, with 200 million people has switched from HCQ to Ivermectin and is handing it out free in Kiosks for prophylactic use. The discoverers of Ivermectin got a Nobel Prize for its discovery. It has a 40 year safety record. Researchers recently have said that Ivermectin use for viral infections it is the equivalent to Penicillin for bacterial infections.
My husband and I were both diagnosed with COVID-19. Thankfully we live in a state that allows for HCQ with Z-PAK. Both are taking it and feel better. Shame others make it political.
I was hoping it was making HCQ available over the counter.
The word on the street is chocolate halvah cures the Covid 19 bug … instantly!
Yes why not make HCQ available. FDA still playing games.
That was my hope too
In good governance, competence is king.
God Bless President Trump and his efforts to save America and bless us all.
PDJT has made it abundantly clear of his support for HCQ+Zn. He has repeatedly stated he will leave it up to the states on how to respond to the China Panic. PDJT has also left it to the states as to when and where to prescribe HCQ.
So if you live in blue state CO, you are screwed until Gov. Polis decides to let you live
BlindSquirrel, it is called collateral damage in order to achieve their political agenda.
Sadly
It is also called evil.
And I live in a red state with Comrade Greg loving his new role as a democrat. He isn’t letting us breathe fresh air, much less have HCQ.
Squirrel: that’s pretty much true in every Democrat run area, And it’s not just about Covid-19, it’s about your survival as a conservative, freedom-cherishing, human.
Very true. May i also add, it’s about putting the health care decision back between the patient and the true practicing medical professionals.
Not the politicized, agenda driven, DC “professionals.”.
I am also not a medical professional……just stating the treatment regiment should be between your chosen provider and you
Or in left coast CA. Then there is OR and WA who are bankrupting citizens and leaving them in mortal danger every day.
Dr. Hahn did say at the end that approval was granted through emergency use authorization. Maybe they will do HCQ in the same way.
Isn’t the FDA being taken to court for blocking doctors from prescribing for off-label use? So is the FDA under the Executive, Legislative or Judicial branch? /s
FDA is a federal agency, and as such, it trumps states’ discretion to dispense or refuse to dispense an already approved drug.
Like the whole Executive is under the Judicial Branch.
a few days ago I read PDJT has moved R&D vaccine testing out of FDA and under its parent DHS because the FDA was blocking hiring enough proper professionals for the testing phase.
Yes they are being sued currently over hydroxy restrictions. And I believe the FDA is under the 4th branch, the CNN branch of government.
Haha.
Exactly . I believe because of the heat they are under with the HCQ , they had to release the conv. plasma, which has far more risk to it than the HCQ . They are such swamp . It just makes them look slightly less evil . Some swamp creature must have invested in One Blood.
And of course no question Jimmy shouting with pointed finger as PDJT DHS and FDA walk off the stage.
35 of 100 people would be helped by the plasma. Jerk reporter asks if it can be considered “very helpful”.
Dr Hahn made mistake when he said for 100 people getting Covid-19, 35 would survive because of plasma treatment. What he meant to say is that of 100 who would have died from covid-19, by using plasma treatment 35 will survive.
What was Dr Hahn’s deal with authorized vs approved? He emphasized it wasn’t approved but didn’t explain the difference (or I missed it). Any idea?
authorized means you can prescribe it because we are in extreme circumstances (the emergency), but it has not gone through all the requirements to be FDA approved.
Thank you!
Sorry not impressed……..how do they know the plasma helped the 35? How do they know that 100 people were doomed…….?
Great news.
Now, how long before individual states override this by issuing their own restrictions on the use of convalescent plasma?
Who first? Michigan? New York? Nevada? New Jersey?
Short and sweet and Acosta was yelling a question at the end, Dr were your forced to….. Sorry Jimmy boy not today,
Lately, when the reporters start with their snarky questions Trump just cuts it short and leaves. The press that have been sitting there all day and don’t get the chance to ask a question because of people like Acosta have to be getting P.O’d.
Now make HCQ available over counter. Operation Free Market.
YES- HCQ over-the -counter.
GOOD idea, trumplandslide.
Good program name. too.
Catchy in a good way.
So many folks have most insurance over job loss. HCQ gives them a low cost fighting chance. Seems reason enough to let it be available to those who want it.
It would be nice to have it as a preventative measure now that they have other therapeutics and vaccines very soon.
I have a neighbor that had a successful plasma treatment.
Same here. A friend had it an remdesivar. Has prostrate cancer and still fully recovered.
We have a dear friend who also did – he was not in a higher-risk age group, but has some type of heart problem. He was in hospital 5 days, and fought tooth and nail against going into ICU, where he was to be put on a ventilator.
After the plasma treatment, he was home (still recuperating) in a couple days.
Ventilators are proving to be a negative with this virus.
Practicing medicine
I believe he was out of the hospital and home a day or two later.
His wife tested positive for the China Virus -at the same time – but had no issues.
I like the MD on after the conference. Qanta Ahmed I think is her name (mid eastern lady w/big glasses).
A Dr was trying to get the word out about political reasons to report critical of this new therapy just because Trump reported the news
Fox talking head cut her off “we got to do an add”
Lives do not matter
Adds rule
Creeps
August 22 2020 – President Trump on HCQ:
“Hope you had a great week at “your'”convention!
Fox News put up stats
They listed the death count “as a minimum“ 👀 i bet that number is way over counted as Dr. Birx claimed a month ago.
A few minutes ago Jon Scott was interviewing a lady – Dr. Ahmed – and she was talking about various treatments, etc. I was only half paying attention. Then heard her say, “His statements are so unfairly politicized…” She was immediately over-talked by Scott, then cut off. My question is, who was she talking about? Was anyone listening to that?
She was complimentary towards POTUS. Not allowed.
Scott said he was up against a hard break.
If I am not mistaken, Jim Acosta didn’t even raise
his hand ? Much less his voice. (?)
Is that because even Acosta couldn’t
invent a slant on this….
Re: Question if “right to try” could facilitate wider
use of Plasma soon…How many million people
wish same thing could be used to justify out NEED for the SAFE,
effective HCQ plus sinc’arithro…
Here in central Arkansas, Fox News cut away to an entertainment Broadcast in the final five minutes?
Our Fox N cut away for commercials so we switched to OAN and viewed without interruption.
Just listened to Trump talking about the “Plasma” treatment for COVID-19. It is real funny that the first of the year “BioLife Plasma Services” have popped up all over the St. Louis area. The one close to me the parking lot is packed…..Was there advance information that plasma was going to be needed…..makes you think???
Check out the site for information….You can even get a BioLife Debit Card???
https://www.biolifeplasma.com/us/
Our POTUS started by congratulating the ‘Press’ on their convention. LOLOLOL!
Then he left leaving that dirtbag CNN reporter, China Jim What’sName, with no chance to ‘ask’ his Hate America, Hate Trump narrative ‘question.’
I loved it……
Did the Dim’s Lapdog Media have their own convention this weekend or did they just go to another dinner party at Podesta’s like during Hillary’s campaign? Did he make his risotto again?
Take THAT, media and DNC, as we head into convention week.
