President Trump Holds a Press Conference on COVID-19 Therapeutics – 5:30pm ET Livestream..

Posted on August 23, 2020 by

President Trump holds a press conference from the White House on COVID-19 therapeutics. The anticipated start time is 5:30pm ET

White House LivestreamFox News LivestreamFox Business Livestream

.

.

This entry was posted in CDC, Coronavirus, media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

82 Responses to President Trump Holds a Press Conference on COVID-19 Therapeutics – 5:30pm ET Livestream..

  1. tuskyou says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:36 pm

    FDA has issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      August 23, 2020 at 6:09 pm

      They are going to have to work overtime to spin this as negative Trump. It they are unsuccessful, democrats will have to go full Postal to bury the news.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • tuskyou says:
        August 23, 2020 at 6:15 pm

        POTUS gets to talk about this (and more) every night during the convention.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • MNGal says:
        August 23, 2020 at 6:16 pm

        Ha! Did you happen to hear the reporter screaming the question, “Dr. Hahn! Were you pressured to make this approval?”

        They just can’t ever admit that President Trump has them out foxed! 🙂

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • bertdilbert says:
          August 23, 2020 at 6:29 pm

          That is called a press conference wrap up smear. A democrat specialty. Shout out a negative question just after questioning has been cut off and there is no chance to retort to it.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
  2. johneb18 / @johneb18 says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:38 pm

    He needs to stick up for the doctors who are pleading for Hydroxychloroquine to be made readily available. He seems to have given up on HCQ. Not good. He needs to cross the FDA.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. CTmommy⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ctmommy) says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    I was hoping it was making HCQ available over the counter.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. Maquis says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:44 pm

    In good governance, competence is king.

    God Bless President Trump and his efforts to save America and bless us all.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  5. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:46 pm

    PDJT has made it abundantly clear of his support for HCQ+Zn. He has repeatedly stated he will leave it up to the states on how to respond to the China Panic. PDJT has also left it to the states as to when and where to prescribe HCQ.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    And of course no question Jimmy shouting with pointed finger as PDJT DHS and FDA walk off the stage.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. tuskyou says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    35 of 100 people would be helped by the plasma. Jerk reporter asks if it can be considered “very helpful”.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  8. Right Mover says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:51 pm

    Great news.
    Now, how long before individual states override this by issuing their own restrictions on the use of convalescent plasma?
    Who first? Michigan? New York? Nevada? New Jersey?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. visage13 says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:52 pm

    Short and sweet and Acosta was yelling a question at the end, Dr were your forced to….. Sorry Jimmy boy not today,

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Mike Lee DelMarcelle says:
      August 23, 2020 at 6:31 pm

      Lately, when the reporters start with their snarky questions Trump just cuts it short and leaves. The press that have been sitting there all day and don’t get the chance to ask a question because of people like Acosta have to be getting P.O’d.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  10. trumplandslide says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    Now make HCQ available over counter. Operation Free Market.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. sunnyflower5 says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:54 pm

    I have a neighbor that had a successful plasma treatment.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • TradeBait says:
      August 23, 2020 at 6:01 pm

      Same here. A friend had it an remdesivar. Has prostrate cancer and still fully recovered.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • thefirstab says:
      August 23, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      We have a dear friend who also did – he was not in a higher-risk age group, but has some type of heart problem. He was in hospital 5 days, and fought tooth and nail against going into ICU, where he was to be put on a ventilator.
      After the plasma treatment, he was home (still recuperating) in a couple days.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      August 23, 2020 at 6:21 pm

      I believe he was out of the hospital and home a day or two later.
      His wife tested positive for the China Virus -at the same time – but had no issues.

      Like

      Reply
  12. tuskyou says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:55 pm

    I like the MD on after the conference. Qanta Ahmed I think is her name (mid eastern lady w/big glasses).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. sunnyflower5 says:
    August 23, 2020 at 5:59 pm

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. fobdangerclose says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    A Dr was trying to get the word out about political reasons to report critical of this new therapy just because Trump reported the news

    Fox talking head cut her off “we got to do an add”

    Lives do not matter

    Adds rule

    Creeps

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. I Hear You Now says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    August 22 2020 – President Trump on HCQ:

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  16. Loralie C says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:02 pm

    “Hope you had a great week at “your'”convention!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. sunnyflower5 says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:04 pm

    Fox News put up stats
    They listed the death count “as a minimum“ 👀 i bet that number is way over counted as Dr. Birx claimed a month ago.

    Like

    Reply
  18. Iron lady says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:07 pm

    A few minutes ago Jon Scott was interviewing a lady – Dr. Ahmed – and she was talking about various treatments, etc. I was only half paying attention. Then heard her say, “His statements are so unfairly politicized…” She was immediately over-talked by Scott, then cut off. My question is, who was she talking about? Was anyone listening to that?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  19. Reaganite says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:10 pm

    If I am not mistaken, Jim Acosta didn’t even raise
    his hand ? Much less his voice. (?)

    Is that because even Acosta couldn’t
    invent a slant on this….

    Re: Question if “right to try” could facilitate wider
    use of Plasma soon…How many million people
    wish same thing could be used to justify out NEED for the SAFE,
    effective HCQ plus sinc’arithro…

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. RichardW says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:14 pm

    Here in central Arkansas, Fox News cut away to an entertainment Broadcast in the final five minutes?

    Like

    Reply
  21. porterville63139 says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:18 pm

    Just listened to Trump talking about the “Plasma” treatment for COVID-19. It is real funny that the first of the year “BioLife Plasma Services” have popped up all over the St. Louis area. The one close to me the parking lot is packed…..Was there advance information that plasma was going to be needed…..makes you think???

    Check out the site for information….You can even get a BioLife Debit Card???

    https://www.biolifeplasma.com/us/

    Like

    Reply
  22. MVW says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:19 pm

    Our POTUS started by congratulating the ‘Press’ on their convention. LOLOLOL!

    Then he left leaving that dirtbag CNN reporter, China Jim What’sName, with no chance to ‘ask’ his Hate America, Hate Trump narrative ‘question.’

    I loved it……

    Like

    Reply
    • sunnyflower5 says:
      August 23, 2020 at 6:29 pm

      Did the Dim’s Lapdog Media have their own convention this weekend or did they just go to another dinner party at Podesta’s like during Hillary’s campaign? Did he make his risotto again?

      Like

      Reply
  23. joejoefromsandiego says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:27 pm

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  24. Right Mover says:
    August 23, 2020 at 6:30 pm

    Take THAT, media and DNC, as we head into convention week.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s