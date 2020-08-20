President Trump Stops to Pick Up Pizza in Pennsylvania – (Video)…

Earlier today President Trump made an unscheduled stop at Arcaro and Genell Takeaway Kitchen, a pizza shop in Old Forge, PA. He left the limo, greeted by applause from the awaiting crowd, and the press pool was brought very briefly inside the small pizza place as POTUS greeted its employees and left with some pie.

POTUS showed off one of the pies, and said he wanted to stop here today “because they have great pizza.”

36 Responses to President Trump Stops to Pick Up Pizza in Pennsylvania – (Video)…

  1. delighteddeplorable says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    I love this President. Full stop. 🇺🇸

  2. Greg1 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    Aaaaaaaaaaand NOW democrats try to cancel pizza….

  3. Lion2017 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    The best President ever!!

  4. petszmom says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    I bet he tipped a bundle!

  5. pastrygirl123 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    OMG I NEED THAT PIZZA!! To bad I live across the country!!
    MAGA2020

  6. novanglus86 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    He didn’t ask for Swiss cheese, like Kerry?

  7. bessie2003 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:06 pm

    Was expecting the President to say “One bite; everyone knows the rules” 🙂

  8. f2000 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:09 pm

    is this a pizzagate troll?

  9. jean0404 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:10 pm

    That’s My President!

  10. Max Revere says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    That’s my President!

  11. cheering4america says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:12 pm

    Looking at that pizza is making me hungry – and I just ate dinner!

  12. Publius2016 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:13 pm

    No mask!

    Ty 45!!

  13. anotherworriedmom says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:15 pm

    reporter: “Mr. President, why did you want to come here, specifically?”
    PDJT: “Because they have great pizza.”
    Too funny.

    • Beau Geste says:
      August 20, 2020 at 8:21 pm

      its simple, you idiot. I wanted some (great ) pizza. That is why I stopped ar a (great) pizza place. If I wanted a hamburger, I would not have stopped at a pizza place, you idiot. I’ll make sure not to hire you for anything complicated.

  14. alvasman says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:18 pm

    I can hear Bob Newhart doing one of his famous monologues now: POTUS calls in for pizza to go!

  15. The Gipper Lives says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:19 pm

    “Would you like a slice of Joe?”

  16. lotbusyexec says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    Too bad Cavuto was on the TV in background…But boy does that pizza look good. Road trip 😉

  17. jackpundad says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:20 pm

    No matter how you slice it, President Trump is the upper crust compared with the cheesy Democrats.He’s the Pizza Resistance’!

  18. Retired USMC says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:21 pm

    Who bets Hiden Biden will stop by his favorite Chinese take out for some General Tso chicken tomorrow.

  19. onevoiceinamerica says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    That young lady behind the counter is almost swooning and I don’t blame her one bit! What a likable guy and a great President!

  20. Auntie Anxiety says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:22 pm

    Does our President look worried or tired? Nor should we be; we’ve got this!

  22. dissonant1 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:24 pm

    Pizza aficionados know all about Old Forge style pizza. It is a unique style and highly respected tradition both in that area and nationally. I’m not a pizza aficionado but I do love Pizza and I love small, family-run businesses. Just in the last few days I happened to read about how many pizza places in that area of PA are on the verge of going under due to the PA governor. Our great PDJT must have been made aware of the dire circumstances of that area, and cared enough to make a special stop. How could we ever have a more caring, better President than this? Especially for small, family-run businesses? No other politician, ever, would have gone out of his way like this! God bless him.

  23. RyderLee says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    🥰Our President Donald John Trump🇺🇲🤩⭐🍕🇺🇲

  24. kallibella says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:27 pm

    What a cool and friendly President!!!
    Love you, President Trump!

    May the Lord protect President Trump and give him favor!!

  25. Ausonius says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    OMG!!!

    No mask! The president did not wear a mask! He didn’t care about the safety of all those people!!!

    Wait for it! You will hear somebody say it! 😉

  26. HelloWorld2020 says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:29 pm

    He walked right by the mailbox. Would have been funny if he pointed at it and smiled!

  27. A Fortified City says:
    August 20, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    He’s one of us, that’s for sure. I feel like he’s kindred spirit.

