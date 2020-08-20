Earlier today President Trump made an unscheduled stop at Arcaro and Genell Takeaway Kitchen, a pizza shop in Old Forge, PA. He left the limo, greeted by applause from the awaiting crowd, and the press pool was brought very briefly inside the small pizza place as POTUS greeted its employees and left with some pie.
POTUS showed off one of the pies, and said he wanted to stop here today “because they have great pizza.”
I love this President. Full stop. 🇺🇸
And tomorrow the pizza joint has their all time best sales day ever!
If John Kasich ordered it, he would have also asked for 20 forks!
Yep, there’s an ice cream place in Maine that Lyndon Johnson stopped at and to this day they have a sign out that says he stopped there..
I am with you. The dude just gets it.
Aaaaaaaaaaand NOW democrats try to cancel pizza….
And require the pizza to wear a silly mask!
The best President ever!!
I bet he tipped a bundle!
OMG I NEED THAT PIZZA!! To bad I live across the country!!
MAGA2020
@Pastrygirl: Door dash, maybe? lol
He didn’t ask for Swiss cheese, like Kerry?
Was expecting the President to say “One bite; everyone knows the rules” 🙂
is this a pizzagate troll?
HA !!
That’s My President!
That’s my President!
Looking at that pizza is making me hungry – and I just ate dinner!
No mask!
Ty 45!!
reporter: “Mr. President, why did you want to come here, specifically?”
PDJT: “Because they have great pizza.”
Too funny.
its simple, you idiot. I wanted some (great ) pizza. That is why I stopped ar a (great) pizza place. If I wanted a hamburger, I would not have stopped at a pizza place, you idiot. I’ll make sure not to hire you for anything complicated.
I can hear Bob Newhart doing one of his famous monologues now: POTUS calls in for pizza to go!
“Would you like a slice of Joe?”
Too bad Cavuto was on the TV in background…But boy does that pizza look good. Road trip 😉
No matter how you slice it, President Trump is the upper crust compared with the cheesy Democrats.He’s the Pizza Resistance’!
Good ones, jackpundad!!
Who bets Hiden Biden will stop by his favorite Chinese take out for some General Tso chicken tomorrow.
That young lady behind the counter is almost swooning and I don’t blame her one bit! What a likable guy and a great President!
Does our President look worried or tired? Nor should we be; we’ve got this!
One Of US
Pizza aficionados know all about Old Forge style pizza. It is a unique style and highly respected tradition both in that area and nationally. I’m not a pizza aficionado but I do love Pizza and I love small, family-run businesses. Just in the last few days I happened to read about how many pizza places in that area of PA are on the verge of going under due to the PA governor. Our great PDJT must have been made aware of the dire circumstances of that area, and cared enough to make a special stop. How could we ever have a more caring, better President than this? Especially for small, family-run businesses? No other politician, ever, would have gone out of his way like this! God bless him.
🥰Our President Donald John Trump🇺🇲🤩⭐🍕🇺🇲
What a cool and friendly President!!!
Love you, President Trump!
May the Lord protect President Trump and give him favor!!
OMG!!!
No mask! The president did not wear a mask! He didn’t care about the safety of all those people!!!
Wait for it! You will hear somebody say it! 😉
He walked right by the mailbox. Would have been funny if he pointed at it and smiled!
He’s one of us, that’s for sure. I feel like he’s kindred spirit.
