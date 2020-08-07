President Trump Holds Press Conference From Bedminster, N.J. – 7:00pm Livestream

Tonight at 7:00pm President Trump is scheduled to deliver a rare press conference from Bedminister, New Jersey. Unknown topics.
White House Livestream – Fox News Livestream – NBC Livestream Link
.
.
This is a contrarian point.
Why Russia would want to back Trump.
Russia shares a border with China.
Russia isn’t getting any stronger and doesn’t have an economic system that will allow it to get stronger
Russia rightfully fears a strong and aggressive China
Trump is the only one in the world that has had the fortitude to challenge China and he’s had success.
Good post
Not a very good point, as Russia has feared a strong China since the Cold War.
There are a lot more reasons to fear PDJT as he listed a number of them.
Sorry my friend. What you say, other than the fact President is willing to challenge China is incorrect. I won’t get into great detail, however I can assure you that whatever propaganda has formed your thoughts regarding Russia has deceived you.
Peace.
‘Why Russia would want to back Trump.’
I can t think of several reasons why not.
Clinton could be bought (and had been) whereas DJT’s price (if any) was unknown, thus her actions and inactions could be predicted.
Putin as a result of Uranium One and likely other dealings had real dirt on the Clintons and could threaten to make their underhanded dealings public to make HRC biddable if proved uncooperative.
HRC by being bought would be unlikely to pressure NATO or the EU to resist Russian blandishments or threats.
HRC would have done her best to shut down fracking in the US, thereby keeping oil prices high and enriching Putin (and maybe Russia) and thus giving Putin more power and wealth to resist the smothering economic hug of Winnie the Xi.
There are others, but I can’t see how Putin would have thought backing DJT instead of HRC would be a net plus for him and Russia. I think his MO was to weaken the US any way he could by spreading disinformation and divisiveness, something he did for a living. He hates the US for bringing down the SU and always will.
I remember the Disney foreign worker scandal…that was a few years ago…American Disney tech workers laid off, but had to train their foreign replacements to get their severance pay…and as I remember, it was just before Christmas.
mama dog:
That happened under Obama 👉 2015
So nice to have a true leader and boss in the white house. Amazing all he is dealing with right now.
A total winner and a blessing to our great country.
What a great way to end the work week. Sat down at my computer, checked my favorite blog (The Conservative Treehouse, of course), saw a notification of a press conference with President Trump, watched the whole thing while enjoying an adult beverage. Smile on my face as he owned the idiotic press. Love the audience response, too. Think I’ll celebrate with another white Russian. Ha Ha!
Hahaha. Very quick there, Mr. President! 😂😂😂
Biden’s response would have been, “C’mon man! I’m a junkie! I mean you’re a…oh…you know…the THING!”
Great press conference. PDJT really took it to the MSM. Incredible stamina.
Trump trolls the media on mask guidelines: “This is a peaceful protest”
Hilarious.
That was the best…
And…wait for it….Joe’s rebuttal!!! BaWaHaHaHa!!!
Meanwhile, how is President Trump’s opponent doing this week??
LikeLiked by 3 people
Devastating.
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/diamond-and-silk-new-show-diamond-and-silk%C2%A0crystal-clear/2020/08/07/id/981091
He warned.
https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-virus-stimulus/2020/08/07/id/981180/
It was worth watching this until the end!! You go POTUS…love the peaceful protesters….I was watching it on cspan and the cut it off as soon as the questions started..haha..this was great. I am sure no one will show the ending…
This was the bast press conference that I have ever seen. There were more significant issues affecting my life than any other press conference in my lifetime. I love Donald Trump. My vote is assured.
Holy Mary,
Probably been said before but worth reiterating. The response from the audience at the end was awesome. This is Americans taking their country back. They totally drowned out the media.
Most of the people here would recognise it, but for the rest, this is a seminal moment. The time when people didn’t just listen respectfully, but pushed back *peacefully* on the narrative, and showed the way to do it.
This is the inflection point. It’s all up from now. President Donald John Trump doesn’t need Durham or Mr X to win re-election. Their role will come outside of that, and maybe even after he gets re-elected, and it will be brutal. President Trump will win because of what he has done, and not because of what has been done to him
So what do you all think? Between now and the election will Nancy stroke out or will she just start babbling like Joe.
YouTube removed the video from the White House channel 👎🏼
