President Trump Holds Press Conference From Bedminster, N.J. – 7:00pm Livestream

Tonight at 7:00pm President Trump is scheduled to deliver a rare press conference from Bedminister, New Jersey.  Unknown topics.

White House LivestreamFox News LivestreamNBC Livestream Link

174 Responses to President Trump Holds Press Conference From Bedminster, N.J. – 7:00pm Livestream

  1. Rix Six says:
    August 7, 2020 at 8:25 pm

    This is a contrarian point.

    Why Russia would want to back Trump.

    Russia shares a border with China.

    Russia isn’t getting any stronger and doesn’t have an economic system that will allow it to get stronger

    Russia rightfully fears a strong and aggressive China

    Trump is the only one in the world that has had the fortitude to challenge China and he’s had success.

    • JustSomeInputFromAz says:
      August 7, 2020 at 8:32 pm

      Good post

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      August 7, 2020 at 8:32 pm

      Not a very good point, as Russia has feared a strong China since the Cold War.

      There are a lot more reasons to fear PDJT as he listed a number of them.

    • Robert Hope says:
      August 7, 2020 at 8:37 pm

      Sorry my friend. What you say, other than the fact President is willing to challenge China is incorrect. I won’t get into great detail, however I can assure you that whatever propaganda has formed your thoughts regarding Russia has deceived you.
      Peace.

    • Robert Hope says:
      August 7, 2020 at 8:38 pm

      Sorry my friend. What you say, other than the fact President is willing to challenge China is incorrect. I won’t get into great detail, however I can assure you that whatever propaganda has formed your thoughts regarding Russia has deceived you.
      Peace.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      August 7, 2020 at 8:48 pm

      ‘Why Russia would want to back Trump.’

      I can t think of several reasons why not.

      Clinton could be bought (and had been) whereas DJT’s price (if any) was unknown, thus her actions and inactions could be predicted.

      Putin as a result of Uranium One and likely other dealings had real dirt on the Clintons and could threaten to make their underhanded dealings public to make HRC biddable if proved uncooperative.

      HRC by being bought would be unlikely to pressure NATO or the EU to resist Russian blandishments or threats.

      HRC would have done her best to shut down fracking in the US, thereby keeping oil prices high and enriching Putin (and maybe Russia) and thus giving Putin more power and wealth to resist the smothering economic hug of Winnie the Xi.

      There are others, but I can’t see how Putin would have thought backing DJT instead of HRC would be a net plus for him and Russia. I think his MO was to weaken the US any way he could by spreading disinformation and divisiveness, something he did for a living. He hates the US for bringing down the SU and always will.

  2. mamadogsite says:
    August 7, 2020 at 8:26 pm

    I remember the Disney foreign worker scandal…that was a few years ago…American Disney tech workers laid off, but had to train their foreign replacements to get their severance pay…and as I remember, it was just before Christmas.

  3. trumpthepress says:
    August 7, 2020 at 8:30 pm

    So nice to have a true leader and boss in the white house. Amazing all he is dealing with right now.

    A total winner and a blessing to our great country.

  4. bsdetector4u says:
    August 7, 2020 at 8:34 pm

    What a great way to end the work week. Sat down at my computer, checked my favorite blog (The Conservative Treehouse, of course), saw a notification of a press conference with President Trump, watched the whole thing while enjoying an adult beverage. Smile on my face as he owned the idiotic press. Love the audience response, too. Think I’ll celebrate with another white Russian. Ha Ha!

  6. Peter Shaw says:
    August 7, 2020 at 8:36 pm

    Great press conference. PDJT really took it to the MSM. Incredible stamina.

  7. Sonia says:
    August 7, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    Trump trolls the media on mask guidelines: “This is a peaceful protest”

    Hilarious.

  8. abigailstraight says:
    August 7, 2020 at 8:37 pm

    And…wait for it….Joe’s rebuttal!!! BaWaHaHaHa!!!

  9. PaulCohen says:
    August 7, 2020 at 8:38 pm

    Meanwhile, how is President Trump’s opponent doing this week??

  12. littleflower481 says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:02 pm

    It was worth watching this until the end!! You go POTUS…love the peaceful protesters….I was watching it on cspan and the cut it off as soon as the questions started..haha..this was great. I am sure no one will show the ending…

  13. gensensibility says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:13 pm

    This was the bast press conference that I have ever seen. There were more significant issues affecting my life than any other press conference in my lifetime. I love Donald Trump. My vote is assured.

  14. Paul Hanlon says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:14 pm

    Holy Mary,
    Probably been said before but worth reiterating. The response from the audience at the end was awesome. This is Americans taking their country back. They totally drowned out the media.
    Most of the people here would recognise it, but for the rest, this is a seminal moment. The time when people didn’t just listen respectfully, but pushed back *peacefully* on the narrative, and showed the way to do it.
    This is the inflection point. It’s all up from now. President Donald John Trump doesn’t need Durham or Mr X to win re-election. Their role will come outside of that, and maybe even after he gets re-elected, and it will be brutal. President Trump will win because of what he has done, and not because of what has been done to him

  15. scotsgrits says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:30 pm

    So what do you all think? Between now and the election will Nancy stroke out or will she just start babbling like Joe.

  17. Tiffthis says:
    August 7, 2020 at 9:43 pm

    YouTube removed the video from the White House channel 👎🏼

