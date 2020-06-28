Sunday Talks – Bartiromo Asks Navarro: “Why is President Trump Losing So Badly”…

White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Advisor Peter Navarro appears with Maria Bartriomo on Sunday Morning Futures. Within the interview Ms. Bartiromo outlines all of the far-left policies, actions, riots, mayhem and very visible outcomes that are toxic to the general population…. and then asks Peter Navarro: “why would voters rather see their lives destroyed that re-elect President Trump. Why is he losing so badly?”
The FOX polls like all the others are fabricated and untruthful. Fox had the largest numbers in their history for Saturday night viewing for the last Trump rally. Trump is not losing. The reason for the fake polls is to justify the hoped for results of the massive voter fraud that is going to be committed in November. That is what we all need to be paying attention to.
Trump is aware and knows what is going on.
Need to stop underestimating him
THANK YOU!
While what you say is true, don’t fool yourself into thinking that the preseident has it in the bag. The Deep State is pulling out all stops and the polls are not the measure, they’re just propaganda for public consumption. The real danger is that you can expect a level of fraud and cheating beyond belief because, as Sundance continually says, there are trillions at stake. Trump may win voters but it doesn’t mean the electoral votes won’t be stolen away from him. There’s a lot to be concerned about.
Great post, Ken. I agree with you completely.
I don’t believe the polls either, but….many of us are wondering why Trump hasn’t brought down fauci and the politicization and corruption of the cdc. They have been allowed control to the point where people are being “ordered” to wear masks. Where are the studies proving they’re dangerous to workers. Where is the fbi and the doj sweeping up these looters, arsonists and people getting beat down by these anarchists? Are these not civil rights issues? Do we not have any right, in America, to walk around, drive on our streets, or speak out about our beliefs without being vandalized and beaten? If ever there was a civil rights issue, these are some of them. If these were conservatives, they’d be hit with civil rights issues by Barr and the whole repuke party would be running to the nearest microphone to denounce them. Instead, these anarchists are getting bills and eo’s written for them, backed by the Republican Party. “Inch by inch, anything’s a cinch”. They always win incrementally with the Republican Party aiding and abetting them.
In other words, many of us are sick of the whole racist crap and the fauci/dem crap.
One more thing is the whole globalist/communist takeover of our schools/university system. Nothing has been done on that front and that’s one huge issue along with voters being brought in from other countries. We see our country swirling the toilet bowl when our side, supposedly, has 2/3rds of the government.
Polls and job approval. Please people we have to debunk these polls. Hillary Clinton was up 12 in some polls 2 weeks before the election. She won by 2%. She was up in Ohio by 1% and lost by 8.
Some will claim that was 2016 and they are accurate now? Really. Some polls had Andrew Gilliam up 12 on desantis in 2018 just one week from election. Desantis won by 2%.
On favorability or job approval. A useless measure as Obama proved in 2012. Many true conservatives and independents are not overall happy with trumps job approval. I am somewhat not happy also with some of his actions or lack of action, yet, me saying I disapprove doesn’t not mean I would vote for Biden or someone that would do much much worse. There are many people that disapprove of trump but disapprove of Biden more.
The polls are junk. Propaganda. If anything the polls are worse than 2016. They are using the same old tricks but much worse. Don’t fall for it and spread the word.
I agree with the Fox poll but there are NO positive polls for Trump right now. NONE. I think part of his problem is that the people want hope and a positive message but they are getting the “Fake news” line over and over. We know the news is fake but we want to hear something different. Where is the positive? Where is the bright city on the hill? Enough with sarcasm and nasty jokes at Biden’s expense. He will implode if he is ever put on a live show with real moderators. Go positive! Tell us how you are going to make our lives better.
Trump IS losing at the moment. Until he either (a) stops the wanton violence in the streets, or (b) explains clearly to American people why the President of the USA does not have the power to stop it, he will continue to slide into oblivion. His “Law and Order” tweets, video montages of street violence and requests to identify petty thugs at various riots have the exact opposite effect than he intends…they highlight his own weakness/powerlessness and remind us all how scary and out of control things still are. He is literally advertising his own incompetence at the moment. The president needs to get this disaster under control or take some bold action.
I can’t understand why people believe those polls…including people here…especially Fox polls.. those are always anti-Trump. The polls are meaningless at this point. His favorability at this point is about equal to Obama’s at this point in his presidency…says a lot since Obama had all good news and Trump all bad.
A good poll will test for accuracy by measuring against a known quantity. First question should be, who did you vote for in 2016?
Admittedly, there will be some deviation for changing demographics, but current poll results should approximate the 2016 results.
If not, you’re not polling a representative sample. You’re polling method is excluding some segment of the population. Probably Trump voters who refuse to be polled.
I am a Trump voter, and I refuse to be polled. I refused four years ago as well.
Used to be I was never called, and none of my conservative friends had ever been called. When I finally did start getting called I had an inherent distrust of pollsters because I know how easy it is to manipulate polls and I expected that to happen.
As I have now started telling pollsters who call, “Sorry, I never respond to these, my vote will show on Election Day”, have a good night”.
I recently made an exception to that when I got called by a McConnell representative. I told them I never respond but Mitch better start backing Trump on everything he does. I hope Mitch gets that message a lot.
Unfortunately for Trump, you do not make up the majority of voters. I too am a Trump voter but the independents are the ones who are going squishy. I am not an indy so I do not know why they are jumping ship especially if Warren is his running mate!
“Why is President Trump Losing So Badly”…That (by Navarro) was a terrible answer. He should not be a Sunday spokesman for the administration. It’s one muddled bullet point line after another and they are old and tired. He can’t speak. Bad performance. Comes across as an old fool.
Focus this campaign on two fronts: Nationalize the campaign. Western Civilization (Republican) v. radical socialism (new Democrat party), good v. evil, traditional American values against the anarchists of the Democrat party. Every demonstration that destroys private property demonstrates how today’s Democrats act. Those that destroy are DEMOCRATS. Highlight the cities and states Democrats governed and how terrible in performance they have become. It is about public policy and a country’s direction. Republican v. Democrat. Success v. failure.
Second, go after the Black and Hispanic vote. Particularly inner city women (mothers, grandmothers). Champion VOUCHERS!!! Focus on educating inner city youth and allowing families to choose their destiny through educational opportunity and economic prosperity. Couple that to championing the economy and POTUS’s commitment to return his focus on “Main Street” and middle market business and the restructuring of international business supply chains back to relocating here.. A new mobility and prosperity formed through education and an invigorated business environment. Highlight the Democrat governed cities and how terrible they have been v. cities and states that are prospering with Republican governance. Why would they support a party of the KKK, Jim Crow, the Confederacy and urban 21st century slavery (as he said in 2016, “what do you have to lose?”). Pick up the banner of freedom and prosperity and tell them he will lead. Ask them to follow and state that he won’t let them down. Go over the heads of Black leaders, Democrats and main stream media. Focus on the people, families and prosperity – this policy, a Republican policy, will bring.
Bravo, rmr! You need to be on DJT campaign staff.
Why do you beat your wife?
thats the problem
Maria – lost bigly
EXACTAMUNDO!!!!
Utilize the Black Pastors to get even more of the Black Vote. Have a meeting of Black Pastors at the WH and have it covered by the press. And to say that Trump is losing is absurd. You mean to tell me that people who voted for Trump before are not going vote for him because they prefer BLM and ANTIFA.
Trump needs to take care of voter fraud and to go after Big Tech for shutting down conservative voices.
I agree the message had to be simple and broad. 1. Security and rule of law. Democrats are for lawlessness and chaos. 2. Constitutional rules and values vs mob rule and Marxist rule or totalitarian rule. 3. freedom and prosperity vs communism and what happens in every communist system. Decay, hunger, fear , and death. Joe Biden is a Chinese communist puppet and will allow the mob to eat you and your family. And he will.
Pound a simple message over and over and over and equate the democrats and Biden to communist doctrine and mob rule.
This election isn’t about Obama care or tax cuts or even a wall. It isn’t about the stock market. The issue is basic to human freedom and survival. Trump has to bring Steve bannon back or at least listen to him. Listen to Tom cotton and josh Hawley types and ignore Mitch McConnell and Linsey graham types.
The issues are simple and universal. Broad.
It still amazes me that they plot against PDJT like he is your typical GOP Politician. Failure to grasp this all these years is their Achilles heel. They plot against him like he is Mittens, or Busch. That will be their downfall. The silly thing is they fail to see it. They cannot mentally accept it.
Well said
Et tú Maria?
Yeah…disappointed in Maria also….
the red gown…white gloves…the Al Smith dinner..Grrr……
So…..The Media….
here I go again….put some thought into it…..because one of my favorite Journalists…was Hunter S. Thompson….provided some of his quotes at the end.
America once was a place where you could disagree on public policy and still be courteous, even friends. Now AOC has become a Democrat political force as Obama did — by pure media hype.
She is not a complete idiot, but she is no genius, not by a long shot
Ocasio does not understand economics…..
To the degree that anyone remembers…. that she asserted 18 months ago that the world will end by January 2031.
But the media made her their star. That’s all it takes.
A concerted media campaign can make anyone significant until reality catches up with them. Eventually reality does catch up, but not always quickly enough to avoid major harm.
Consider:
Greta Van Susteren. Not all that long ago, she was famous. Consider how quickly she became irrelevant, disappeared.
And she was not really all that bad.
But that is the power of the media.
The MEDIA decided to make Obama king, and….they pulled it off.
Despite all his incompetence and unworthiness,…..and given a big chance by Republicans smoothing the way for him by trotting out John McCain or Mitt Romney as alternatives.
And AOC.
The media decided to create her as the anti-Trump who also checks off all the right boxes: identity politics, “woman of color,” ostensibly quasi-educated, the face of the future.
They did it for Avenatti. They did it for Marie Yovanovitch and for Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.
They did it for Robert Mueller.
Heck, they have done it for Al Sharpton, a two-bit racist with so much documented and filmed hate for Whites, for gays, and for others that it would take no effort nor research to have him canceled from society if the media deemed anti-White racism objectionable.
That is what the media does.
They create fantasies from reality, fabricate facts, insert insignificance into the daily conversation and blacklist those who have far more rightfulness to be in the spotlight but who propose the wrong ideas.
They do it in their entertainment wings, and they do it in imaging their “news” sides.
A few quotes by Hunter S. Thompson.
The most consistent and ultimately damaging failure of political journalism in America (is that it) has its roots in the club/cocktail personal relationships that inevitably develop between politicians and….journalists.
I did add my favorite Hunter S. Thompson quote
“Sleep late, have fun, get wild, drink whisky and drive fast on empty streets with nothing in mind but falling in love and not getting arrested.”
Hunter S. Thompson
I believe the polling. Between covid 19 lockdowns, the state of the economy, race riots, etc there are alot of unhappy people out there. Bad time to be an incumbent. But there is a long way to go until election day and Biden is a terrible candidate. The media’s nonstop focus on the recent polling could be to make Durham’s forthcoming findings look like nothing more than a political favor for trump.
So you are saying that people are going to abandon Trump for BLM and ANTIFA both supported by the D RATS?
LikeLike
Why is President Trump losing so badly? Simple, as Harry Truman said (with a twist)…”In a race between a Democrat and a Democrat the Democrat will win every time!”
LikeLike
So now you’re calling PDJT a Democrat?
😆😆😆😆😆
🙄.
Same ole tired BS from Fox News. They’re all taking digs at Trump. All of them.
I’m gonna take a poll….on election day. Anyone care to join me?
Their polls are like 2 + 2 = 5 in 1984
Well, just remember, Paul Ryan – who helped Republicans lose the House in 2018 – was rewarded by Fox with a huge salary and seat on the Fox Board of Directors:
Ryan will receive a total of $335,000 compensation for his board seat …
From: https://www.directorsandboards.com/news/former-speaker-paul-ryan-joins-fox-corp-board
How did they frame OAN as racist and make the oklahoma guy take a knee in submission.
Its time for PDJT to call out this facism – THEY HIDE BEHIND protecting people while they threaten violence (they dont care about any cause – they simply BEAT YOU DOWN and say well he was a NAZI and society gives them a pass- THIS IS ALL STRATEGY _ STEAL IT!!!!!!!
Start asking why do they get to MURDER PEOPLE. Until that is answered PDJT NEEDS To address this and give us the right to defend ourselves – 2nd amendment – cops says case closed and we go home to shop another day . PDJT MUST ISSUES AN ORDER since we are no longer a nation of laws. THEY say you wear a mask or you cant shop abnd WE FOLLOW – IT IS NOT A LAW (LAWS are voted on)
WE ARE BEING RULED BY ORDERS! so its TIME – issue a house cleaning order PDJT – lets purge this facism from our country forever
People value their jobs. When work and lifestyle is threatened the majority of people will bend in the direction the wind is blowing and keep quiet. Not many people on the right will participate in counter protests or even show up at local council or school board meetings. They stay at home and type in anonymity in online forums. In the privacy of the voting booth they will vent their frustration at those that have called them out. You just hope they will show up and vote. In many local elections they don’t and just allow the left to run rampant. Lets just pray that they show up in this Presidential election,
The real poll will be in Nov., but then how many dead people and illegals will vote?
Trump is losing badly because-
1- The heads of the Republican Senate Committees have betrayed the President and American people.
2- The few lions in the House are checked by the Democrats.
3- Bill Barr’s inaction Greenlights the vicious 24/7 attacks by the Democrats no matter how unfounded.
4- The press unbeknownst to Bill Barr is a branch of the Democrat Party. It runs interference and covers up any missteps .
5- The intelligence agencies along with the State Department either withhold, reclassify,or leak damaging information at strategic times.
6- The FBI should have infiltrated Antifa and BLM with under cover agents years ago. But Wray is dirty and 7 agents kneeled to BLM protesters.
7- The Generals in the US armed forces have stabbed The President in the back because he wants to withdraw forces from foreign lands.
8- When Trump finally had clear sailing the virus hit. The Blue state Governors will make sure their respective states will be weak economically going into the election.
9-Finally, we the people let Trump down. We should have peacefully marched by the millions during the phony Mueller and impeachment investigations.
Its going to come down to the debates where Trump can control center stage. He has to have no mercy on Biden from start to finish.
A debate between Trump and Biden will never happen.
Fine with me. In fact PT should jump in front and say he would not debate Joe. It would be too cruel. He would be a party to Dems elder abuse! 😂.
Right Mover: I don’t see how the DNC can possibly allow it. Biden is incoherent most of the time. However, he did do ok in the last debate for the nomination.
Maybe there will be a virtual debate.
I especially agree with point 9. “9-Finally, we the people let Trump down. We should have peacefully marched by the millions during the phony Mueller and impeachment investigations.”
People talk big when they are anonymous but the majority alway find an excuse as why they can’t show up when public events are scheduled.
Sundance, do your own poll.
Trump 100% x Biden 0%
Maria is likely being pressured to tow the Faux News party line. She has editorial control of much of her show and has been stalwart at exposing the Muh Russia conspiracy, but when Faux comes up with a fake news poll she’s likely obligated contractually to make room for it in her show, and not attack it frontally.
I give her a pass on this. If you believe these “polls” you are quite naive.
Hillary literally couldn’t campaign hard in swing states because all she was doing was reminding people why they hated her, and the REAL polls showed this in their trend analysis, the only true use of polling data these days (if you can find such, which you mostly can’t). She barely showed her face in Michigan because she knew it’d hurt her. Biden is the same. That demented fool HAS to stay in the basement, and he doesn’t DARE appear on the same stage with Trump. He’ll be annihilated if he does either of those 2 things.
Can you imagine any pro-Trump conservative voter getting complacent in November? I sure can’t. Not only that, but there will certainly be a new wave of Blexit, Walk Away, and other formerly uninterested citizens coming out for Trump, if for no other reason that his stellar economic revival (among a long list of other 1st term accomplishments).
Anybody start checking their ratings yet outside the vaunted 8-11 EDT block?
The marxist democrat party is losing.
So they use all of their propaganda outlets to lie, and they make it a big lie.
They don’t say he’s down by a few points, the lie really big and say
he’s down by a whole bunch to try and depress the enthusiasm for Trump.
Does anybody think the New York slimes is going to
TELL THE TRUTH AND SAY TRUMP IS WAY AHEAD OF DEMENTED BIDEN?
THEY ARE CALLED DEPRESSION POLLS.
You’d think with the chaos of the last four months or so, the shut downed economy, the home lock down, the looting and the rioting, that people would jumping on Trumps side, and I’m sure many are, but we’d be foolish to take victory for granted
With the massive voter fraud you know is going to take place, our side will have to overwhelm the system with votes, because I haven’t heard a thing about the Republicans doing anything about it
While many Americans understand the chaos is democrat operations, many others don’t, and worst of all are those Americans who might understand the chaos is of the democrats making but think they’re just too powerful and want the chaos to end
The latter Americans I described above are the key. Those Americans may know this was all brought upon us be the democrats, and they know the only way to free their country from this tyranny is by re-electing Trump and helping him to restore our Republic
But many of them are scared, They’ve seen the destruction and they only want it to end, and if that means giving the democrats all the power, so be it
These people talk of wanting a safe environment for their children, and they’ll do anything to get back to a peaceful existence
But they don’t realize this is the second American revolution, and instead of fighting the British, we’re fighting a cultural war against the Globalist / Corporate / Marxist regime, a regime that will push us into a third world hell of warring tribes, no law and order and justice only for the few
And if they think sending their kids out into a Mad Max movie being played out on the streets is saving them, they’d better think twice
So yeah, I’m worried. It should be such a no-brainer, but we all see how Americans have changed from the past. Too many cowards who don’t want to rock the boat, so they’ll send their kids into a future of second class citizenship
I still say the President will win, but I think he needs to come down hard on the criminals rampaging on our streets. He’ll need to get serious with the democrats who are ruining their cities and allowing lawlessness
In these last months leading up to the election, he needs to stand up and show the citizens he won’t stand for the BS any longer, that law and order is still the strongest and toughest mofo out there and that he and his Administration will get the country moving forward again
It would be easier to dismiss these election polls if Rasmussen wasn’t indicating the same thing.
Rasmussen polling is indicating that a lot of Americans just want the chaos in the country to end, and they think it will end if Biden is elected. The fact that the Democrats are the ones causing the chaos seems to be irrelevant.
“why would voters rather see their lives destroyed that re-elect President Trump. Why is he losing so badly?”
I may be off base but this sounds like a reverse psychology aimed question.
Why would voters (traditionally blue voters) vote to destroy their lives when they can have Trump who will maintain law and order and a thriving economy. For a Trump voter, especially a Treehouse voter, these talking heads don’t get a whole lot of attention and less respect. So this seems aimed at those voters that are more typical of the CNN crowd that will see this via twitter and be all set to bandwagon against Trump, but have the seed planted – why destroy my life.
This is a good set up for Trump advocates to answer with accomplishments and counter points to the left’s idiocy.
Dont sweat the polls or the talking heads; Voter fraud in Senate and House elections is the only thing to worry about in my opinion.
Just keep praying……….
Pray for the best.
Prepare for the worst.
Of course, if the Trump Team would just discuss today loudly and often the videotaped horrific anti-Catholic/Christian bigotry on display yesterday in St. Louis (the most dangerous city in the US) as the fat loser jihadist convert activist UMAR LEE and his gang of violent idiots and fellow ummahites are trying to petition the City to remove the famous and beautiful namesake equestrian statue of Saint Louis IX, the great and pious French King and crusader.
Publicize that in 2010 Umar Lee threatened a critic with beheading an hope to make him “SQUEAL LIKE DANIEL PEARL”. As most people have forgotten, the videotaped ritualist Islamic behaeading slaughter of Daniel, the Jewish WSJ writer, was one of most horrific anti-Semitic atrocities since 1945. It was committed by Khalid Sheihk Muhammad, the fat smelly mastermind of 9/11 (Whose trial is still being delayed after being captured in 2003 and in GITMO) Trump should put him on the spot and make him explain why he is not anti-Semitic and ask him what the Arabic word for “chutzpah” is as Umar Lee wants the statue torn down due Saint Louis’s decree to burn talmuds. Also ask him why they think the crusades, a very-delayed defensive counterattack against rampaging arabs in former Christian and Jewish lands, is “genocidal” when muslims are actively wiping out Nigerian Christians, Copts, Chaldeans, Syrian Catholics, Kenyan Christians, Ugandan Christians, Christians in Bethlehem, et al..??? The STL city Treasurer called the faithful Christians and Catholic priests peaceably praying the Rosary “Alt.Right/ KKK” types!!! Where is HER resignation??? The protestors even threatened to vandalize the awesome neo-Byzantine Basilica of St. Louis!! If somebody threatened to scratch the stucco off a mosque, the whole MSM would be 24/7 on that story….. but it’s “cool” to discriminate against Catholics ….
Of course, I would be very happy if Pres. Trump would just make a nonchalant remark; “Hey, protestors, that guy that your CAIR allies and Raz Simone, Ice Cube, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and Linda Sarsewer follows?? He owned and traded a buttload of AFRICAN slaves. His followers either killed or let die 120,000,000 African Slaves over last 1400 years. Most of the male slaves died after they were castrated. There are 9,3000,000 slaves in Mauritania right now owned by his followers……..They are selling slaves in Libya right now. There are slaves in Sudan right now….. Hey, Sharpton! That country is spelled “M-A-U-R-I-T-A-N-I-A”….its in that big continent south of Europe….”….
I’m voting for the President no matter what. Biden’s lead, if any, is grossly overstated, That being said, I wouldn’t want the election to be held tomorrow. This is a bad climate for an incumbent. The President could stand some momentum.
The President needs to make sure that Barr and Durham at least deliver a half a loaf. I have always felt that his reelection depends in part on that.
Trump is not losing.
Why do you think all the BLM stuff is happening?
Why is all the Antifa antics happening?
Why is Cuomo blaming Trump for everything?
Why did the 14 day shutdown turn into months?
Trump is winning and the left is trying everything to stop them. They are the ones who are scared to death that he’s winning.
The four guys that they have gotten for trying to destroy a statue were likely turned in by family, or people who know them. People are fed up. More will be found out. Does that sound like losing?
Polls aren’t accurate… just like last time. The poll sample is screwed against Trump. Trump supporters lie if polled, people change their mind because of enthusiasm around the election and new voters who aren’t on their radar. If you want to get a dose of reality, just look at the walk away movement.I
Trump is not losing! Stop being so negative! In your personal life be positive about Trump not negative. Positivity is contagious as is negativity. People want to vote for a winner. When someone doubts Trump will win, I say he’s going to be a blow out like Nixon against McGovern and DJT might even take MA!
While I don’t believe the polls for a second, I think we all need to realize they may be setting up TRUMP to make it appear that the TRUMP CAMPAIGN somehow steals the election and, therefore, give THEM reason to dispute the election results when he DOES legitimately win!
Remember when Hillary was sure to beat candidate Trump, just a few weeks before the election???
Sundance had a prediction that the poll would have to close a point or so a day to match the true results in a short time. Voter suppression, indeed.
“Clinton Vaults to a Double-Digit Lead, Boosted by Broad Disapproval of Trump (POLL)
October 23, 2016”
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/clinton-vaults-double-digit-lead-boosted-broad-disapproval/story?id=42993821
A great many people look the other way when trouble is coming in the belief that if they don’t see it then it doesn’t exist and therefor, there is nothing they could have done to prevent it.
