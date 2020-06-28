Sunday Talks – Bartiromo Asks Navarro: “Why is President Trump Losing So Badly”…

White House Trade and Manufacturing Policy Advisor Peter Navarro appears with Maria Bartriomo on Sunday Morning Futures. Within the interview Ms. Bartiromo outlines all of the far-left policies, actions, riots, mayhem and very visible outcomes that are toxic to the general population…. and then asks Peter Navarro: “why would voters rather see their lives destroyed that re-elect President Trump. Why is he losing so badly?”

