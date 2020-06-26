June 26th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1254

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ** USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Transition…to…Greatness ” —- 🇺🇸* USA ** 🦅
———- 🇺🇸 —Trump America is the Last Bastion of Freedom— 🇺🇸 ———
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
“Our spirit is still young—the sun is still rising—God’s grace is still shining—and my fellow Americans, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!”—-President Donald J. Trump
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “ The heavens are Yours, the earth also is Yours;
The world and all its fullness, You have founded them.” 🌟 —-Ps 89:11
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ President Trump had a great day in Wisconsin and is now safely back in the WH
✅ Thank You to all our Korean War Vets! We Honor you and We Love you!
✅ U.S.Supreme Court has ruled 7-2 (Sotomayer/Kagan voted NO) that asylum seekers have no right to a hearing when their claim is denied; and their deportation is in accordance with the law.
✅ Kerri Kupec DOJ twitter: 100+ arrests and charged cases under a # of fed laws, including inciting riots and destruction of federal property.
✅ Kerri Kupec DOJ twitter: The FBI has 200+ open domestic terrorism investigations related to violent protests and anti-riot laws.
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection and safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team as they go to Bedminster, NJ (All ET times—Dep WH 3:15pm***Arr in NJ 4:50pm)
— No Statehood for DC—Batty Desperate House Dems is voting on it today (Fri)(Make note of who votes ‘Yes’ as Senate will not take it up and Pres Trump disagree with Statehood for DC)
— for protection and safety for DC and any cities threatened by domestic terrorists
— for protection and safety for all our historical landmarks, including the “President Lincoln Emancipation Memorial which was paid for by freed slaves
— for Gen Flynn and Sidney Powell
— YES for Voter ID for every American Citizens living in USA only.
— arrests and charges against agitators and domestic terrorists
— Sinister groups and their sponsors be stripped of their power and influence
— No defunding of our police…absolutely NOT
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 20.5M unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 220/450-500 miles of WALL
— for those battling Cancer, esp Rush Limbaugh
— for Hong Kong being taken over by Chi-Na
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Buy American, Hire American ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “ We stand tall, we stand strong, and we always stand proud of the United States of America. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, June 26, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 130 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—Resilience & Determination—
What a splendid moment in time!
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Donald’s Bible
Praying and Amen !
Frigging great vid, but too long….no one will watch an hour….reedit this into 5 or 10 minute chunks and broadcast wide…it is that good!
A buddy of mine sends me hourlong videos, but he is insane,
In my opinion, hundreds of one-minute ads like this – everywhere – is the way to go.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/06/25/june-25th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1253/comment-page-1/#comment-8392707)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 6/25/20
– WBTW post w/ photo of President Trump signing the govt. wall in Arizona.
– WBTW post w/ photos of Projects 1 & 2.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall & Fisher industries project while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
• Fisher receives $268M; another $132M could be added if all options in contract are exercised, totalling $400M… or $8.6 to $13M per mile)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.
• Project: Yuma (Wellton Station) Border Wall System
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the floodplain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***PRAISE: 🧱 (5/6/20)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $1.28B border wall contract to build 42 miles of wall in southern Arizona, most of which will run from Nogales to the eastern boundary of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It’s the largest border wall contract that’s ever been awarded. The project includes seven (or 8?) segments and will be painted black.
• Project: Tucson Package 3, (Complex terrain, which includes rugged mountains and water crossings)
***PRAISE: (6/11/20)… Foreman Mike stated that Fisher Industries now has ~95 miles of border wall contracts out of the 450. (Of the 95, only ~73 miles are accounted for in the federal awards we know about, which leaves ~21 miles from contract(s) we do not yet know about.)
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name (& according to Your will):
– for safety, health, and good weather for the work crews as they continue working on WBTW’s private projects… as well as Fisher’s Federal 7.6M/800 foot contract, the 400M/31 mile contract, the 1.28B/42 mile contract for border wall, and any other projects they may be working on; that Fisher would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– that Fisher would be able to safely and smoothly transition(scale up w/ equipment & training of work crews) to be able to build 1+(to 2?) miles of wall per day.
• (Tommy Fisher has previously stated that, given a large enough project, they would be able to build 1 mile of wall per day within 3 months. So this process may have started as early as mid-April or May 6th… and will possibly be ramped up by mid-August??? Just a guess…)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned. (Backstory/timeline)
***Praise: (4/15/19)… Fisher Industries has been awarded a 7.6M contract modification to build 800 linear feet of 30-foot bollard barrier while the original 400M contract is still under review by the DoD IG’s office. My guess is this will give further evidence to the IG that Fisher Industries was justified in receiving the original 400M contract. (Details)
(Update: Fisher has built well beyond the initial 800 feet.)
***Praise:… Looks like work has already begun on this 31 mile project, despite the ongoing audit. Photos showing well over 800 feet of wall, started appearing around the end of April. No official word yet though.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that both sides would be able to resolve any issues and the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing.
• “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
• “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
• “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
• “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
• “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction/salvation(through faith in Christ Jesus) for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army, National Guard and all involved in WBTW/Fisher Industries private or federal projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
(May 29 – CBP notice)… for Fisher to come up with innovative solutions or improvements requested by CBP “related to the anti-climb/anti-cut features of the border wall” (Deadline: June 12)
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 6/24/20
I wonder if this wall President Trump is in front of is the one that was painted black or if it just hasn’t developed it’s natural rust coating next.
Here is a photo showing where you can see a contrast between the two sections of wall.
Edit: “…developed its natural rust coating yet.”
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 6/25/20
Q: I love it but what about the tunnels?
A: We have ground sensors that go down at least 45 feet.
Q: But how are the cartels able to cut through it with no one, or no cameras seeing them?!?
A: We have multiple cameras, ground and proximity sensors and each steel bollard is filled with very hard concrete with steel rebar down the centers. Extremely hard to cut through and by the time they start, Border Patrol already knows there are there.
Q: Are they really cutting there way through the wall? if so, are they being caught?
A: Not through any of our walls.
Praying and Praising !
Loving me some sensors and cameras and concrete with rebar !
What more can a girl ask for !
Hi Betsy,
I think I remember Foreman Mike saying there are some additional “goodies” on the wall (or part of the wall system) they don’t talk about. 😀
LikeLike
The bible was definitely right side up. All Bible ribbon book markers that I have seen start from the top and hang out the bottom of the bible. The ribbon was hanging out the bottom so that should be easy to see.
So yes, that FoxNews commentator was givingFake new.
Maybe Mr. Fox News was positioning himself to put his head up his ass so he happened to be looking at the television upside-down. Plausible, no?
I first read the “Bible being upside down” claim in a comment section somewhere before. Not sure who started it.
I think I read it first in the comment section of this tweet. Can’t find it though. The left just hates the contrast between these two photos.
President Trump’s face is just so stoic! That may the the one for Mount Rushmore.
I can just image the interview right now…
Fake news media: President Trump, why are you planning a trip to Mount Rushmore on July 3rd?
President Trump: I’m going to take some measurements.
Someone should project Trump’s face on mount Rushmore when he visits, just to trigger the protesters. Okay, maybe not. But it would be fun to see. lol
Ha!…mp!
Rushmore
PresTrump will visit July 3 and there’ll be protests
I’ll revisit my rant from 2 days ago
Rushmore
I’m gonna say it’s not too soon to talk about securing it against the anarchists, anteefers, nihilists, grafitti-ers, and other variants of troublemakers, malcontents, miscreants, reprobates, and recidivists.
When the assault comes, I don’t wanna see National Park Service guys in their Smoky Bear hats down on that highway vantage, scratchin’ their heads and a$$es and trying to figure out what to do
I want snipers
Bivouac-ed up the slope, ready to repel boarders
Ready to pop clean head shots with nice mist clouds of pink
All the Special Forces services can field teams and take part – Army Rangers, Marine Recon, Navy Seals
(Air Force flies too frikkin’ fast for the mission and Coast Guard’s got a job to do down there at sea level, repelling intruders and smugglers and drugs and stuff)
They can alternate teams or work in inter-service cadres for training purposes that’ll come in handy later
But I want it done
Hey, Don Jr ! Relay that on up the Boss, will ya?
He can find out if them Joint Chiefs are worth a sh*t at anything
‘Remove’ Mount Rushmore: Protests to Greet Trump in South Dakota
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/25/remove-mount-rushmore-protests-to-greet-trump-in-south-dakota/
http://michellemalkin.com/2016/04/28/the-trouble-with-carly-fiorina-top-11-red-flags/
The trouble with Carly Fiorina: Top 11 red flags
Only a very partial listing for sake of brevity in comments.
“BFF Jesse Jackson. Perhaps Fiorina learned the “white man” rhetoric from her pal, race-hustling shakedown artist Jesse Jackson—whom Fiorina embraced while at Hewlett-Packard and repeatedly praised.
A vote for Sonia Sotomayor. In keeping with her identity politics pandering, Fiorina said she would have voted for reliable liberal SCOTUS justice and longtime open-borders champion Sonia Sotomayor
Record of failure. In business and in politics, Fiorina has a long track record of failing upward (and being a deadbeat to boot.)”
Nasty Dimm,
YouTube description of video
“John D. O’Connor, a former Assistant U.S. Attorney, discusses former FBI Director James Comey’s method of tricking innocent citizens into lying to the government, making the citizen worried that a truthful answer would be an admission to a crime, when in fact there would have been no crime.”
Did any of those looted 5th Ave stores open up again?
I would feel like I would just be looted again as long as the mayor doesn’t expressly say the police will protect businesses.
I read yesterday that Valentino was suing to get out of their lease because it was no longer a luxury area. Also Victoria’s Secret, J Crew, and Pier 17 are suing to get out of their leases.
Trump Retweet
More like: “We’re gonna have to get back to you on that.”
In like 3 months.
Mortifyingly stupid—-well put Mr. President! Couldn’t have said it better!
Show me the statue and I’ll show you the crime.
Mother Teresa.
He did give a good speech! As usual.
So Tucker can rant about the “overreaction” 3 months from now.
Duck Tucker! Incoming!
Sneaky long-time NeverTrumper who sneaks in that dig every chance he gets. Where does he get the idea that these idiots are more popular than Trump because that’s far from the truth.
There are some real winners for mayors out there… But imagine if Jenny Dookie was your mayor? Yikes.
And then, to top it off, Jay Inslee is your Gov.
ugh.
Ohhh yyyeeeaaahhh… now you’re talkin’. Phewy!
Mayor Jenny’s having a nice time listening to stories and viewing art….while Seattle falls apart.
Flashbacks of Pelosi’s fantastic ice cream collection, while regular people were freaking out at the grocery stores a couple months back.
Little Jenny was a mere 11-years-old when Woodstock went down. CHOP has given her a way to live out her dream vicariously through Seattle’s Elite SJW Corps.
That rhymed.
He’ll yes
A man of action.
Bitchy Bitch Man can’t stop bitchin’.
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/504607-ousted-coronavirus-whistleblower-alleges-continued-retaliation-from-trump
A whistleblower says the Trump administration continues to retaliate against him, stating in an updated complaint on Thursday that top officials are actively trying to discredit him and prevent him from being successful in a new role.
Rick Bright, who led the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) until he was demoted in late April, said in an amended complaint he has been “deliberately impeded” in his role at the National Institutes of Health, which “does not remotely utilize his expertise or experience.”
Somebody please call this man a Waaambulance.
Clearly, he hasn’t received a participation trophy for weeks.
Somebody should point out to this drop kick that maybe, just maybe, spending months colluding with seditious Democrats to make up fake whistleblower complaints isn’t the best use of your time either.
I’m sure his pay is the same though.
History may not repeat itself but it certainly rhymes. Events are unfolding exactly as they did in Nazi Germany. The Democrat party–all its members at every level of government (all if them are going along with the evil)–is the same as the National Socialists. Celebrating the murder of babies in and outside the womb (Dr.Mengele wasn’t even this callous), deliberately seeding the lodges of the elderly with a virus their bodies will not be able to fend off, lying to the courts, spying on opponents using government agencies, championing violence etc.–really what is distinguishable between the two parties, National Socialism and the Democrat Party? The media and the universities are its propaganda arm. Goebbels would be proud of how we’ll they learned his craft. Antifa and Black Lives Matter are the storm troopers. The intimidation and destruction is really picking up the pace now as they meet with no resistance from lawful authority. Deplorables, anyone who would dare step out of line but especially Christians, take the place of the Jews. We said never again but here we are.
I understand the Romneys of the society, those without a conscience, or the thoroughly brainwashed–those who watch CNN, NBC etc or the students who hav had their mind destroyed by postmodernist professors–are unreachable. But do other citizens not have enough decency to appeal to? Are they so lacking in moral and intellectual (common) sense that they cannot see the fate they will be binging upon themselves and the society if they don’t vote to stop this tyranny in its tracks in November?
Think about the horrors the Nazi’s inflicted without a global elite to support them and also think about the fact that the one nation that could (and did) stop them, the United States, will not be available. God have mercy on us all.
Is America starting down the path of Nazi Germany?
— Windows shattered, stores looted and burned.
— Blackshirts roaming the streets demanding people kneel at their feet.
— Censorship, book burning, snitching by neighbors and co-workers.
— Media propaganda and manipulation.
— The police and “good people” doing nothing to help.
LikeLike
You must have missed the stoning of Tucker Carlson on the previous Presidential thread.
Flynn planned to audit the intel agencies before the targeted him – now we know why:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/25/sidney-powell-michael-flynn-planned-audit-of-intelligence-agencies-before-fbi-interview/
I’m going to comment further on Tucker’s rant tonight. In the coverage of the rioting and looting there were many things that hit raw nerves with law-abiding citizens. One of the most egregious was the delivery of pallets of bricks to the riot sites. This happened in various cities around the country. I can’t think of an easier crime to solve, and I can’t think of an easier crime to crush the organizers of these riots with. Where is our FBI? Where’s our department of justice? Why is our President not demanding results? Now. It doesn’t take a six-month investigation to get to the bottom of this. Our President is being played.
A NASCAR garage pull got better attention from the FBI than potentially deadly weapons being delivered to terrorists all over the country.
Where is the campaign post-mortem for the failure in Tulsa? Let’s be truthful, there was a big failure there. And let’s be truthful what that failure was. Turnout. A turnout failure in November will be fatal to the country. We are 130 days away from the election. Are we organized to win? Am I missing something?
The turnout in Tulsa had nothing to do with Trump but everything to do with the fear of being accosted by the Mob……Landslide Trump by historic numbers.
Trump’s deputy assistant slams Dems for ‘forming wedges between communities, police’
Fox Business – Published on Jun 25, 2020
Deputy assistant to President Trump Ja’Ron Smith talks to FOX Business’ Elizabeth MacDonald.
I have two issues on my mind tonight. Here is 1 of 2:
We know that Antifa, BLM and similar groups are funded, coached and organized to deploy at a moment’s notice anywhere a good opportunity pops up.
Now, I do not subscribe to the sniper idea posted above (it does none of us or Trump any favors) But why are all of we so called “patriots” not organized to appear in large crowds as a buffer to these people. Never offensive, but ready to defend?
They say they are going to small town America next. Are we ready to show up to even attempt to protect our businesses, parks and statues?
These articles I am reading lately about cowardly conservatives rings sadly true. I am heartsick of what has happened to my beloved country.
There have been video’s posted where communities/towns have literally chased them out of town. Saw one this morning from South Philadelphia. It was actually quite funny.
Another one was a town in Texas that was really good.
My second (2 of 2) issue tonight concerns the non-existent and lax law enforcement in this country. And I am talking about BEFORE the Arbery and Floyd atrocities and “defund the police.”
It seems to me that it starts at the top, and I very much see the lax enforcement of policy in our FBI and DOJ to be part and parcel of the downhill slide. Letting so many people slide on leaking, FISA applications, etc. sets the standard.
We have become a standardless society, except when it is politically expedient. I am so disheartened.
No confidence in courts. No confidence in elections.
Strange to be in the midst of such a peaceful, happy life – blessed beyond measure – and know what is under the surface, behind the scenes, and lying in wait.
