Thursday June 25th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I found this heartwarming and wanted to share with everyone:
https://www.today.com/pets/meet-august-world-s-oldest-golden-retriever-t185078
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cursday….
Sweet Dog Rescued by Marine In Afghanistan
The Dodo – Published on Nov 10, 2017
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Cursday! Can’t remember if I’ve showed this recently or if I’ve just looked at it a couple of times . . . What can I say, I’m really old. 🙂
LikeLike
Pit Bull Dog Makes His Family Whole Again – BEAU
The Dodo Pittie Nation – Published on Apr 28, 2018
LikeLike
. . . but deliver us from the Evil One.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The people causing so much public trouble of late must not have had any puppies when they were children.
LikeLike
Where Nooscar got the Noose theory.
https://www.takimag.com/article/bubba-smollett-jussie-wallace/
“In truth, the theory that whites tie nooses to terrorize blacks and their ancestral memories of lynching was more or less invented in 2007 by Al Sharpton and Jesse Jackson to get six star black Jena High School football players out of jail for stomping a white boy unconscious.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
SE : By now I’m sure NASCAR execs have mandated all the garage door pull ropes at every track have brightly painted toggles on them ! Its like watching a dinosaur die !
LikeLike
A Faithful Saying (I Tim. 1:15).
“This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief” (I Tim. 1:15).
Of all Paul’s “faithful sayings,” this is perhaps the most wonderful, and the one through which most people have found the joy of sins forgiven.
The subject is that “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners.” Why else would Christ have had to leave His glory in heaven if it were not, as the Bible says, to come to earth in human form to represent us in the payment for sin? And, thank God, He paid the full price for the sins of all men, for it was not a mere man who died on Calvary’s cross. So complete was His payment that Paul could exclaim: “He came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief.” Paul, himself, though once Christ’s chief enemy on earth, had now been saved by Him and, had come to know the joy of sins forgiven.
The great tragedy is that so many people do not feel their condition to be hopeless apart from Christ. They have not yet seen how far they come short of the glory and holiness of God. They know they are sinners, but they do not yet feel that their condition is so hopeless that they need a Savior. Thus they keep trying, trying, trying — and failing, failing, failing!
How much wiser we are to confess our sins before God — to take the place of sinners, so that He can save us. This is the first step to heaven. When we have done this we are in a position to accept God’s offer of full pardon and justification through Christ, who died to pay the penalty for our sins.
Since none are perfect and all have sinned, “this is,” indeed, “a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners.” Why not believe God’s Word, accept Christ as your Savior and be saved today?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/a-faithful-saying/
1 Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
1 Corinthians 15:1 Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
I hope every NJ voter remembers how NJ’s Demonrats tyrannical decrees and political-science edicts come the next gubernatorial election ! Not that it’ll do much good at the kitchen table with your wish list of candidates only to discover the Dim’s have decided to only list their own candidates !
LikeLike
Wouldn’t be the least bit surprised that these huge chunks of our tax monies have been going toward human trafficking of children….
June 23, 2020
It marks the latest scandal involving the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) costly programs to accommodate underaged illegal immigrants upon their arrival in the country. During a recent six-month period alone, there were more than 750 incidents involving sexual misconduct at facilities housing minor detainees, according to a troubling HHS Inspector General report made public this month.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corruption-chronicles/hhs-fails-to-protect-illegal-immigrant-minors-from-sexual-abuse-at-u-s-funded-shelters/
LikeLike