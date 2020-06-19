Seattle Healthcare Worker Indicted for Stealing and Selling Ventilators, COVID Supplies on eBay….

Considering the fast-moving news cycles, this DOJ indictment has many elements of seemingly disconnected narratives.  Apparently healthcare workers were not just proficient parading around in their insufferable Tik-Tok videos.

A Seattle healthcare worker -a ‘respiratory therapist’- has been busted stealing COVID-19 supplies, including ventilators, from the VA hospital and selling them on eBay.

WASHINGTON STATE Seattle – A 41- year-old Bonney Lake, Washington, man was charged today in U.S. District Court in Seattle with theft of government property for his scheme to profit by stealing and selling respiratory support equipment from the Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC), announced U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran.

GENE WAMSLEY was employed as a Respiratory Therapist at VAMC until he was placed on leave from VAMC on June 9, 2020. WAMSLEY made his initial appearance on the criminal complaint today in Seattle.

“Right now respiratory support equipment is critical in medical care for those suffering with COVID-19 infections. To steal and sell equipment needed to care for our veterans is a shocking betrayal,” said U.S. Attorney Brian T. Moran.

According to the criminal complaint, the investigation began in January 2020 when VAMC reported two bronchoscopes missing from the hospital. A third bronchoscope was reported missing in April 2020.

Staff at the VAMC had noticed bronchoscopes listed for sale on eBay from a seller in Bonney Lake, Washington. The investigation linked the sale of three bronchoscopes to WAMSLEY. A further review of eBay records revealed WAMSLEY had sold five ventilators in March and April 2020.

Three ventilators were found to be missing from VMAC during the same time period. EBay records reveal a variety of other respiratory support equipment sold by the account linked to WAMSLEY. Administrators at VAMC confirmed the items were used in the respiratory therapy department.

Law enforcement executed a court authorized search warrant at WAMSLEY’s home on June 9, 2020. Medical supplies and eBay sales records were seized in the search. (read more)

Several months ago President Trump was criticized for stating their was something odd about the amount of COVID supplies that were seemingly missing from shipments made to numerous hospitals; the corporate media went bananas at the implication healthcare workers might be stealing…  Well?

  2. listingstarboard says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:28 pm

    COVID has exposed the greedy selfish immoral behaviour of some in the health care industry. Just like the “rank and file” of the FBI, CIA, etc. etc. , there are bad seeds among nurses and other ancillary medical clinicians. Nursing was once one of the highest respected occupations in the country.

    • auntiefran413 says:
      June 19, 2020 at 6:55 pm

      This man was NOT a nurse!

    • mandy says:
      June 19, 2020 at 7:53 pm

      VERY true. Lots of nurses fled the profession because of the rottenness of the ‘new’ nurses. That’s what happens when the bar is lowered. When the goal is to make sure that certain folks who would not have been granted a license in prior years are ensured a license….you get those bad seeds. It corrupted the entire system. Sort of like … if you stir a half teaspoon of feces into a gallon of ice cream….

    • Kenji says:
      June 19, 2020 at 8:25 pm

      I suspect that ALL theft, scams, and laundering of Federal Funds and property are viewed as “victimless crimes”. The public … and esp. everyone in government shrug and say “it’s nobody’s money” … the government has deep pockets … the money won’t be missed (there’s so damn much money in the government coffers).

      So everyone … from Nancy Pelosi – flying her family around on private chartered Air Force flights … and the Biden Family laundering US Aid $$$ in the Ukraine … to some orderly in a Seattle VA hospital … helps themselves to the bottomless pit of taxes fees and fines.

      Well … this taxpayer is a Victim of unchecked, endless, theft of my PERSONAL taxes. Stop it! Someone do something to stop it!

  3. Olorin says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:31 pm

    So glad they’re going after bottom feeders and ignoring the people at the tippy top.

    How much other fencing of goods is happening on eBay and through the banks? eBay’s “intelligence” department surely must have some inkling…or are they too busy sending fetal pigs to mom n pop newsletter publishers?

    Will that ever be brought to light, or just a smattering of small players getting nabbed so the DOJ can have its headlines?

  4. Fabfourinword says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:35 pm

    #HeroesStealHere

  5. leftiesbegone says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:37 pm

    We ask ourselves, “how low can they go?”. But in reality, they do go lower. Fudging on COVID deaths, getting paid to do so, and hospitals getting paid for each ventilator they use, and all the while knowing that these ventilators are killing people. They KNOW that oxygen should be used instead, but….they wouldn’t get paid for that…….

    • mickeyhamtramck says:
      June 19, 2020 at 6:48 pm

      Well, well. This sort of gives a new twisted meaning to Washington State’s quick push to get people to ‘work from home’. The progressive/lib insistence on their ‘new normal’.

    • yucki says:
      June 19, 2020 at 8:00 pm

      Lefties-
      You are saying healthcare workers are intentionally murdering their patients.
      That’s pretty extreme.
      I wouldn’t take twitter-verse tell-all garbage so seriously.

  6. T2020 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Never let a crisis go to waste. Tragic.

  7. MJ says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:39 pm

    Easily found on Ebay if anyone is curious like me. The listings come up in the search but the listing itself is not available. Was trying to find the seller’s ID but oh well, not gonna waste time on it.

    Search for Bronchoscope, sold listings, and items within 10 miles of zip code 98391

  8. calbear84 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:42 pm

    Rule of law returns to the land. Keep it rolling! Let’s get those big fish!!

  9. scrap1ron says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:44 pm

    Stolen property from a veteran’s hospital makes this a federal crime. I wouldn’t trust the State of Washington DA to do the right thing.

    Well Gene, this will cost you a few years in the federal pen and the loss of your medical license. Hope it was worth it.

  10. keeler says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Remember when the FBI busted a scam involving 3M, SEIU, unnamed overseas “suppliers,” and 39 million face masks?

    I remember.

  11. Seneca the Elder says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:53 pm

    What do you think happened to most of New York’s ventilators and medical supplies before, during and after the phony Corona Crisis? More stuff is stolen by the government and state employees than what’s used for the patients in need.

  12. Henry says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:54 pm

    I’m sure he did it for the children.

  13. 4sure says:
    June 19, 2020 at 6:59 pm

    Was he a resident of CHAZ. Make that CHOP or maybe whatever the name is at any given time.

  14. labrat says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:04 pm

    The minute Covid hit the PPE in our hospital flew off the shelves. You better believe the staff scooped it up for personal use. Not in my hospital but others where old friends work – they had to put PPE under lock and key with strict inventory controls due to theft and hoarding.

    • James Carpenter aka "Felix" says:
      June 19, 2020 at 8:13 pm

      Real or not, belief in an afterlife (Heaven or Hell) does serve a useful purpose (whether you actually go or not).
      The secularists among ought consider a human nature that profits from belief of something greater and suffers greatly when the only measure is “Man”.

  15. Pegon Zellschmidt says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:19 pm

    Thank you to all the ‘essential workers’ like Mr. GENE WAMSLEY. But only to those ‘essential workers’ like Mr GENE WAMSLEY, not to you ordinary rubes!!

  16. James Street says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:20 pm

    The old saying rings true once again: “The VA really is the closest thing we have to socialized medicine in America”.

    I’ll never understand the criminal mind. The guy has what… a $100,000 a year job and he blows that and a good life selling a few ventilators for $6,000 a pop on eBay.

  17. ann says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:23 pm

    Is this graft or theft? Anyone know?

  18. MitchRyderDetroitWheels says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:36 pm

    Judge Roy Bean……….Trust in my judgment of the book. Besides, you’re gonna hang no matter what it says in there, ’cause I am the law, and the law is the handmaiden of justice. Get a rope. .

  19. mugzey302 says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:54 pm

    Our President KNOWS what’s going on. There should be special sentencing guidelines for stealing health care equipment during a pandemic state of emergency.

  20. Niagara Frontier says:
    June 19, 2020 at 7:59 pm

    WAMSLEY,GENE GORDON, GS-08, $64,219.00/YR
    DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS
    TACOMA GENERAL HEALTH SCIENCE 2019

    Source: https://www.fedsdatacenter.com/federal-pay-rates/index.php?y=all&n=wamsley%2Cgene&l=&a=&o=

  21. Mike in a Truck says:
    June 19, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    Gene stealing from Veterans. What a putrid POS low life scoundrel. No one saw this creep leaving with the ventilators? They’re not exactly pocket size. Theres more to this,he had to have accomplices. Bet he’ll sing like a canary.

  22. CM-TX says:
    June 19, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    🤔 I wonder if something similar explains why Cuomo was hiding a bunch of ventilators in a warehouse?

  24. woodstuff says:
    June 19, 2020 at 8:17 pm

    What is the purpose of the Veterans Administration? The VA budget as it is could more than pay for care outside the VA. Vets would actually get good care instead of the 3rd world care now given.

    From what I have experienced and seen, most of the same a-hats are working at the same jobs as before but maybe being more careful. Crappy attitudes the same.

    Currently the VA has closed and the parking lots are mostly empty (Fort Worth anyway). They want to do everything by phone or messaging. They kindly offered to give me physical therapy on the phone! How do you do that? All the while, I was able to get to private doctors after a long argument with the Admin Gods.

    No VA doctors will see patients in person. How is the VA improved. End rant.

  25. Last CT Conservative says:
    June 19, 2020 at 8:28 pm

    Isn’t it amazing how fast a ‘non political’ can be indicted with-in the same system that they frame and convict political prisoners like Flynn, Papadopoulos, Stone, and Manafort?

    How about that?

  26. VoteAllIncumbantsOut says:
    June 19, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    I’m dumbfounded on the complete idiocy of people who post their own videos when bragging about beating someone up or crap like this where they sell stolen items on eBay.

    They truly believe that no one will notice, it just cracks me up.

    It’s like comedians with a large audience who say “shhh, don’t tell anybody but…”

    “Shhh, there’s a riot planned spread the word but keep it secret”

  27. Ronald says:
    June 19, 2020 at 8:35 pm

    Leftiebegone? You’re a moron. I work as a respiratory therapist in NJ in a hospital that was swamped with Covid-19 cases. All they needed was oxygen? They were ALL on oxygen and yet many still needed to be on ventilators.
    I read this site everyday and try to educate my coworkers on issues that come up on this site. It ain’t easy in a blue state like NJ but I try. It’s comments like his that really irk me considering how many people I saw die. I know you see these idiotic tik tok videos but believe me, in my hospital, we were overwhelmed.

