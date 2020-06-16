June 16th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1244

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 6 people
It’s past time for the old politicians like Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer to go away! Donald J. Trump is at least honest. MAGA 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Skippy, I’d say its past time for 500 congress critters and at least 25K high-level bureaucrats to be shown two aisles; one lined with pitch barrels and feathers and angry Americans or two, a cruise ship headed for nowhere to end their days gazing at an empty sea.
LikeLike
And that’s why the old politicians hate Donald Trump and want to drive him from office. They want to keep their cushy gig going with all the easy money and extravagant lifestyles that come with being a sellout. We all know who’s really colluding with Russia and China. All the wrongdoing the left, the NeverTrumpers and the media accuse the president of doing is what they are committing themselves. The hell with the Democrats and the GOP.
LikeLiked by 1 person
—— 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 🦅 🇺🇸 ——
🦅 ** USA * 🇺🇸 —- ” Our American Flag Week —- 🇺🇸* USA ** 🦅
–———————Transition…..to…..GREATNESS———————––
🌟🌟– 3 more days until Trump Rally in Oklahoma! (Saturday June 20)
🦅 ”May God continue to strengthen our hearts and sustain our souls. May God continue to shed His divine grace upon this land. And may God forever bless the United States of America.” —-U.S. President Donald J. Trump
🌟 “For You are great, and do wondrous things;
You alone are God.” 🌟 —-Ps 86:10
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ Thank You, Lord, for protecting President Trump in this time of turbulence
✅ Today Team Trump received over 1 million requests for tickets to Trump Rally in Oklahoma
✅ In just one day, on Pres. Trump’s birthday, the Campaign received online fundraising of $14 million-a record one-day funding–America Loves their President Trump!!
✅ Praise/prayers for our KeyBoard Warriors & Podcast Warriors for standing on the frontline slamming down verbal attacks and lies to smithereens–they have helped embolden other Patriots to join in the Battle of the Words–Thank You Ramen Man and others
✅ Second suspect of David Dorn’s murder has been charged
✅ ESPN now has the lowest rating in 41 years, the year they were founded–Boycotting is working as they are back to Square One–Irrelevancy! Drain the Swamp
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Tuesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—God Bless America!
🙏 America In Prayer…..Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team —
— for safety for President Trump’s Cabinet as they go about doing their work to MAGA
— for protection/safety in America–and enemies of America be captured soon
— CHAZ implode into garbage quickly, proving to America and the world that Socialism and Communism does NOT work
— Proxy/remote voting idea to backfire and crumble..and Dems be shamed
— “No” to voter-by mail ballots and ballot harvesting-pray for Voter IDs soon.
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for 21M (or 30M?) unemployed Americans, that their needs will be met-All Jobs Matter
— Dem Pres. Candidate and ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety/Health protection for: USSS, Military & their brave dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs brave Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for protection for all WALL builders who have built 210/450-500 miles of WALL
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — “ Trump Rallies Matter ” — *🇺🇸*
🦅 “We pledge allegiance to one flag, and that flag is the American flag.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday, June 16, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 140 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
—————-
Note:
Fact: “CHAZ is the new reality show”…whining, arguing, beating each other up.
LikeLiked by 16 people
—Resilience & Determination—
LikeLiked by 9 people
A 2020 historical picture for the American people! Perfect black and white photo speaking softly to our current cultural cries. Don’t begrudge us US military, these days were tough!
LikeLiked by 4 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it be Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 11 people
Amen !
LikeLiked by 3 people
—-Black lives that didn’t matter to Black Lives Matter!—- (Jim in TN)
Remembering….
FOUR innocent Black People Killed by …Rioters/ Looters
➖ David Dorn
➖ Chris Beaty
➖ Italia Marie Kelly
➖ Patrick Underwood
and many others
Remembrance:
“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends(country).” John 15:13
LikeLiked by 6 people
Dear Heavenly Father,
We are praying for peace in Hong Kong and a way forward into a settled future without China’s interference. We ask You, Lord, to give wisdom to the leadership of Hong Kong and other world’s leaders who desire to aid Hong Kong back to their days of independence, and then forward to an Independent Country.
We remain steadfast in praying for continuing protection and deliverance from Evil for Hong Kong.
In Jesus’ Name we all pray….
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you Grandma. 🙏🙏
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇
LikeLiked by 1 person
Donald’s Bible
LikeLiked by 5 people
Praying !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Any international country can do cheap and erroneous antigen and antibody testing! I’ve thought a lot about “testing”. Perhaps Asia has the bulk of reagents, swabs etc, but I’ve read they don’t have the bulk of true positives in testing. So I cut the USA a break as the CDC was not prepared (that’s a different issue) but once they and the FDA got it rolling, the results are more believable. Still bothered by the false positives though. Dr.Robert Redfield is stepping it up at the CDC and we thank him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Once industry got the tests rolling isn’t it?
LikeLike
Black Lives Matter for Democrats — But Only During the Six Months Before an Election
“Blacks always come out on the short end of these manipulations. It is a darned shame, and somehow they keep getting snookered by the same carpetbaggers over and over again. Pelosi cares about Blacks? C’mon, her congressional district is 6 percent Black. After being enslaved for centuries by people associated with the political Right, American Blacks now are on their second century of being manipulated with equal disdain and contempt by the Left. Did the liberal progressive Democrat Woodrow Wilson demand that Blacks be allowed to play major league baseball? To drink from water coolers or use the same restrooms as Whites? How could he — Wilson was an open racist himself. Did the liberal-progressive Franklin Roosevelt ever demand during his four terms in the presidency from 1932–45 that baseball or motels or segregated lunch counters integrate Blacks? Never. If the kneeling, groveling Democrats are so concerned about Black lives, why did they go three and a half years post-Obama, post-Ferguson, post-Baltimore, without kneeling or groveling or wearing kente cloths until the clock ticked: “Six Months Until the November Election”?”
https://spectator.org/black-lives-matter-for-democrats-but-only-during-the-six-months-before-an-election/
LikeLiked by 4 people
Democrats and their dumb uniforms it’s so 90’s. We’ve seen women in white (twice), genitalia hats, kente cloths (which incidentally belong to the east African Ashanti people who traded slaves with democrats. Bet you won’t see that little snippet on MSM)
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yahoo Finance is crying crocodile tears over the positive economic news reported in many economic sectors.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Why should President Trump or any one receive credit for the stimulus bill. The stimulus bill made it possible for people to make more money staying home than going to work. How many small businesses are having trouble finding employees due to the amount of money people are receiving in unemployment payments.
LikeLike
Because without that bill people would be starving in the streets. 40 million people lost their jobs, or at least their paychecks. Millions of businesses were forced to close for several months. Do you understand how devastating that is to our country, and our fellow countrymen? Go big picture, and stop freaking out about minor problems.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The program where companies got loans that are forgiven if they rehire their employees and reopen as soon as they can has been very successful.
I don’t think businesses that are reopening are having trouble finding people to take the jobs either. 40 million people lost their jobs. Most of them want to get back to work.
Maybe some would rather be on unemployment, but not so many that businesses can’t find people to fill the jobs with as many people out of work as there are.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
But if the left continues to destroy our country and try and bring on a Communist government I don’t think many of us will stay silent too much longer!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
So does Tucker think that Pres Trump is not brave and honest?
Does he think Pres Trump is afraid of something?
Tucker’s part one talks about Dwight Eisenhower federalizing the National Guard of Arkansas.
He makes a few remarks of “posturing, bluffing and tweeting” .
He takes an incident about S. I. Hayakawa who became President of San Francisco State University and then became a California Senator did some great things.
As good as Hayakawa’s achievements are Donald Trump’s are even more amazing.
Maybe I am being overly sensitive here but this seemed like a total Dis of Pres Trump and all of us the Deplorables who have come so far.
I am not afraid of losing Tucker Carlson but I am more than willing to leave him behind if he is going to try and tell me that Black Lives Matter is gaining points because the Dumb A** mayor of NYC is messing with the police.
Fox is going some where crazy and Tucker might be going with them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tucker is the token iconoclast for fox, allowed so much for so long, then collared and gelded for later pablum programs.
The fox anchor teleprompter reader club is low information humanities college graduates with self identity issues; not a healthy experience when they ”interview” each other.
In the land of the witless, the half wit is king.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You people crack me up. Tucker is no doubt getting death threats for going after the left as hard as he has, and you’re doing what? Blogging? Posting on message boards?
If your support of PDJT is so insecure that you can’t handle occassional criticism of him, I don’t think the problem is with Tucker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Maybe I am being overly sensitive here”
I think you are. I haven’t heard President Trump say he wouldn’t mind Tucker Carlson being gone. It is not either/or, President Trump or Tucker Carlson. Right now, both are needed. And that is why the leftist fascists want to eliminate both of them. If I had to choose between President Trump and Tucker Carlson going away, I would choose for Tucker Carlson to go away, but that is very much a false choice as well as a destructive one that would only benefit the leftist fascists..
LikeLiked by 3 people
President Trump will not do what needs to be done. He is not stupid. Through hard work and dedication to what is right, he is built up an amazing level of support in the black community for a Republican President. He is being baited into acting. Every fiber of his being wants to put down the insurrection. But the fate of the country depends on him being re-elected in November. So he suffers with the rest of us for the next six months watching his country burn.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You could be right Frey.
It is possible Tucker was talking about all of the other loser elected officials.
Carlson seems to be liked by a lot of treepers.
LikeLike
I read last week that Tucker has put his home on the market….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Very thankful to your full and forceful commitment to the United States of America, Richard Grenell. You’re a strong rarity for the USA other than POTUS et al.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Here’s another heartwarming story of leftist tolerence. (Note, they really are the scum of the earth).
https://kdkaradio.radio.com/blogs/wendy-bell/temple-student-shamed-for-posting-maga-pic-on-social-media
LikeLiked by 2 people
They will attack anyone that doesn’t parrot the approved views. They will attack anyone trying to escape the Democrat (leftist now) plantation.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They get away with it because nobody stands up to them. They just demand and the officials in charge and everyone else just folds and slinks away while giving them anything they want. When do we stand up as a unified group and stop these bullies? Where are any real leaders willing to step up as we need them to? Bullies only understand a hard punch in the mouth. How long do we have to put up with being slapped, losing jobs, and getting robbed and intimidated by bullies? How long are we going to remain silent and do nothing?
LikeLike
I am so angry with all these crap going on. We are completely blocked by mass media, employers, Corp America, democrats and some friends as racist or laugh on us when we support PTrump or conservative values. PTrump may win election easily but can we get same respect and kill these socialist ideologies. I feel like loosing every battle and every fort.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Nancy, they’d rather have an impeachment pen and some if that gourmet ice cream you have been hoarding.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She’s so damned dumb she prolly thinks she’s giving him a fancy mask
LikeLike
Um… why?
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Report: Putin Stopped Obama From Screwing Israel At The UN Security Council One Last Time
“Less than a month before he left office, Barack Obama led the creation of U.N. Security Council (UNSC) Resolution 2334, which stated that Israel’s presence in Judea, Samaria, and East Jerusalem was a violation of International Law. Obama directed U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power to abstain when it came to a vote rather than veto the anti-Israel resolution in the U.N. Security Council. Since the abstention allowed the resolution to pass, the Obama action had the same effect as an anti-Israel U.N. Vote. A new report claims Obama wasn’t done. He had one last anti-Israel resolution to push through, but he was stymied by a threat by Russian President Putin that his U.N. rep would issue a veto, blocking it from passing.”
https://lidblog.com/obama-anti-israel-resolution/
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLike
So, if FDA “withdraws emergency use authorization ” for hydroxychloroquine, does that mean U.S. Drs. can’t prescribe it for COVID?
Anybody know for sure? I *hope* that is not what this means.
https://kuow.org/stories/fda-withdraws-emergency-use-authorization-for-hydroxychloroquine
LikeLike
Pres. Trump said today and Sec. Azar did too that this actually frees up the drug for use by doctors as they want to for their patients. It’s an approved drug and can be prescribed by doctors as needed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
As just referred to me by another Treeper:
LikeLiked by 6 people
Thankyou, cjzak and Robert for your quick replies.
Am very relieved to hear this.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, it’s a “good news/bad news” thing. Yes, any doc can prescribe any FDA approved drug for off-label purposes. They always could. HOWEVER, if a patient has a negative outcome after the drug is administered, and the family sues for medical negligence or malpractice (contributing to the harm), there is less legal protection for the provider.
If, on the other hand, a drug has an FDA Emergency Use Authorization, the provider can’t be sued for trying it, even if it doesn’t work. They would need consent in any instance.
As I said before, fewer providers will risk writing an Rx for a drug that has no EUA. Malpractice insurance is frightfully expensive, and rates go up if you lose a judgement (like any insurance).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tell it to the mountain of disinformation out there.
.
The real treatments are in Hong Kong, Taiwan, SK, Thailand., Vietnam, and Singapore
With only a few deaths, no one is using The HDQ.
Make of it what you will., or look at what they are treating patients with. Still only four deaths in Hong Kong
Taiwan, Sk, Singapore, Thailand,Vietnam. And Hong Kong.
LikeLike
Word from French doctors on the street is also that it does not work. Our main pusher was a crazy professor in Marseilles. He’s all over the media. So much so you wonder when he does any actual work. He NEVER mentions any actual patients. Has an opinion on everything though.
LikeLike
This may be why we are hearing of a ‘new’ China virus — some drug in production needs some disease/affliction it can cure so that the pharma money can go through the ‘regular’ channels . . .
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s not ‘new’, they lied about the spread.
LikeLike
Don’t get over your skis. It has nothing to do with European salmon, it has to do with undetected cases. The Beijing wholesale market is huge.👇
Flights from Guangdong were also cancelled as they identified a cluster of cases there, thousands of miles from Beijing. Explain that.
The PRC has been covering up. Not only the number of cases but loudly touting their success story vis a vis western nations, specifically the US. All bollocks.
The numbers keep rising and Beijing citizens are being boarded up.
After all, that is where the Emperor resides with his gangster administration.
The EU Salmon story is a red herring. Happening in Beijing they can’t cover it up after world scrutiny. Even the World United Front public health org is worried. 🤣
Xi keeps digging a bigger hole.👇
The EU Salmon story is a red herring. Happening in Beijing they can’t cover it up after world scrutiny. Even the World United Front public health org is worried. 🤣
Xi keeps digging a bigger hole.👇
The EU Salmon story is a red herring. Happening in Beijing they can’t cover it up after world scrutiny. Even the World United Front public health org is worried. 🤣
Xi keeps digging a bigger hole.👇
LikeLike
I was puzzled by the wording of the FDA’s announcement. They badmouthed HCQ without any new evidence, so their criticism was not serious. Wrapping it up in a fake criticism coating made me think it was a tactfully worded order so as to not disturb the sleeping crocodiles.
It’s status was that it could only be prescribed in an inpatient setting for laboratory-proven Covid cases. It sounds like the FDA is backing off and letting it go back to the status it deserves, like penicillin or metoprolol. Could be a green light for off-label prophylactic use, which is the missing puzzle to rescuing the seniors in the dungeons and allowing the Vulnerables to mix in society with a greater sense of safety.
Should be clear soon. We should listen for wailing and gnashing of teeth from the MSM.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get it through your head. It doesn’t work.
LikeLike
Except when it does A2, except when it does.
No need for your shaky opinions to go thru anyone’s head.
Some of your posts are myopic, this is another one of those.
LikeLike
This is from a few months ago, but a good article on Pennsylvania’s registration numbers by county. A definate net plus for the GOP from four years ago. Republicans were down by a net 919,000 in 2016 but have shrunk that to 802,714 as of March of this year. Hopefully good news for November.
https://www.penncapital-star.com/government-politics/voter-registration-update-pa-s-blue-and-red-divide-deepens-as-april-primary-approaches-analysis/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
da Vinci would be proud.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
And prayer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And your weapon(s)
LikeLiked by 2 people
35 Million is trending on twitter. Lots of questions on how MNFreedomFund is spending donations. Not helpful for anyone when processes lack clarity. Integrity required in all things.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Comments to this tweet by Democrats are absolutely disgusting. These people are sick.
LikeLike
From my works comp carrier in CA.. My comments below the quotes.
“Dear Policyholder,
There has been a lot of news surrounding workers’ compensation coverage and COVID-19 the past few weeks. We’re reaching out to you today to make sure you have the most up-to-date information possible.
On April 20, we announced that we would cover claims with a COVID-19 diagnosis for workers considered “essential” under Governor Newsom’s Executive Order N-33-20—regardless of whether or not that worker contracted the virus during the course of employment—subject to a confirmed positive test and active policy.
On May 6, 2020, Governor Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-62-20, with which his office created a “rebuttable presumption” of workplace illness for a COVID-19 diagnosis for employees directed to work out of the home between the time Executive Order N-33-20 was issued and for 60 days after May 6.
Because of our earlier action, very little has changed for you as a policyholder due to the Governor’s order. We will provide full workers’ compensation benefits for any employee with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19, regardless of how or where they contracted the virus. Since the execution of N-62-20, we have expanded our protocols to include the rebuttable presumption component and the timelines it lays out.”
Once they start making socially communicable disease workers comp it is never going to end. Eventually all colds an flus will qualify. All employees will claim they believe they got it at work and the employer will have no recourse.
Workers comp has no copays and the employee does not have to use sick days and would get paid for quarantine days. If this is the future, your workers comp is going to go way up in cost.
Please make sure your company handbook stresses no sex at work or you might end up paying for that too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Black males between the ages of 18 and 50 make up 6% of the population of the United States and commit 60% of the violent crime. Black teenagers between the ages of 13 and 17 are ten times more likely to commit violent crime than White teens the same age. The fact is that Black males especially young ones are violent predators and it’s probably the only time Hillary Clinton told the truth!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL –the Woke Left now goes after the Lefty Guardian!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/11864739/lincoln-guardian-shut-down/
LikeLike
“THE GUARDIAN is facing calls to “shut down” for hypocrisy after backing BLM protests when it branded Abraham Lincoln “abhorrent” in the US Civil War.”
This whole Woke Justice thing gives me a popsicle headache.
LikeLike
The MSM is crowing about “spikes” in Covid19 Chinese Plague and trying to plant the narrative that a second shut down of the economy may be necessary if Medical Experts call for it. It’s a good opportunity to observe a coordinated disinformation campaign. Determined to carry their flag forward, but lacking in facts to justify their narrative and attempting to destroy our economy, they do what Democrats always do, they just make it up and the Media beats the drums.
One of the most primitive yet highly effective propaganda techniques is the Big Lie. To be effective, it must be repeated over and over, and be heard from multiple sources, preferably Experts. And that’s what we’re seeing recently. But it’s just a big lie.
One of the things to notice in the following graph (H/T @Ethicalskeptic) , in addition to the obvious fact that the curve continues its downward travel as of today, is that the little blips (called “Spikes” by the MSM) in hospital census can occur without an increase in hospital admissions.
The CDC’s daily report is at least fairly consistent. One column that is less prone to fakery is “Pneumonia deaths with Covid19 minus influenza.” Nationwide, for the week ended June 14 there were 81, compared to 4/11 when there were 7007.
Something to keep in mind is the diagnosis of Covid19 (ICD 10 code” U07″) can be assigned if the case is suggestive of CV19 without an actual lab diagnosis. Also, if the June 14 number is artificially low due to a delay in reporting stats to CDC, known to happen, next weeks number will be artificially high, and be the source of nationwide hysteria by MSM. OMG they killed Kenny!
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
I noticed that the Cabal of Democrat Govs has gotten sensitive on the issue of their being labeled mass murderers. Adolf Hitler only euthanized an estimated 10,000 mentally deficient nursing home patients.
They have taken to twitter boasting of how many millions of lives they saved by their forced confinements. Fig leaves for the Kings with no clothes.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The only experts the MSM will have on will state the shutdown should continue. Market futures do not seem to by buying into the second wave.
LikeLike
Little boy drowned in a local lake a week or so ago. Turns out postpartum he was pronounced wuhan flu positive. I wonder what was listed as the cause of death…
LikeLike
‘Favour to Russia’: Trump announces major US troop cut in Germany
SO WHAT?
Germany hasnt been paying its fair share
Let Russia invade them
“In his White House remarks to reporters, Trump suggested his troop withdrawal decision was intended to punish Germany, noting that the presence of American troops was a boost to local economies.
“Those are well-paid soldiers,” he said. “They live in Germany. They spend vast amounts of money in Germany. Everywhere around those bases is very prosperous for Germany. So Germany takes, and then on top of it they treat us very badly on trade.”
In addition to the 34,500 US troops, there also are approximately 17,500 Defence Department civilians in the country.
Why should US soldiers, paid in US dollars spend their money in Germany?
https://www.smh.com.au/world/europe/favour-to-russia-trump-announces-major-us-troop-cut-in-germany-20200616-p55310.html
LikeLike
Why banking on judges is a poor strategy
There is no silver bullet that gets around the tough work of legislating
https://spectator.us/banking-judges-poor-strategy-supreme-court-gorsuch/
LikeLike
^^^^^^^^^EVERYONE needs to read this^^^^^^^^^^
LikeLike
I’m sure you all saw that the new deputy general counsel for Twitter is former FBI lawyer Jim Baker (yes that one)
LikeLike
I had to call the police twice tonight, and then 911 twice after that. My life was threatened, verbally. The thugs now know who I am, and where I live. I seriously worry that these drug-dealing animals will kill me in a drive-by, shooting up my house.
Guess what race they are? Black. If you lived my life, you’d be sick of the “need to have a serious discussion about race” bullsh!t. Either you respect the law and human life, or you don’t, and there isn’t time for chatting about the color of one’s skin – whether an innocent citizen, or a cop on the beat.
We need Law and Order. Period. We voted for a President who promoted that, and he needs our support. It’s not a racial thing – it’s a human thing.
LikeLike
I think you are just not facing up to the reality of the situation. You might not think it, but they certainly do.
LikeLike
Of course you are correct Peoria. May I suggest you make plans to protect yourself in your home if you have not already done so. Perhaps you have family or friends who can assist you in this time.
Above all else, trust Jesus no matter what happens, and walk in the freedom that is HIS grace!
LikeLike
UPDATE: Photos Confirm CHAZ Warlord Raz Simone Was Running Guns from the Trunk of His Tesla
Does this sound familiar?
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/update-photos-confirm-chaz-warlord-raz-simone-running-guns-trunk-tesla/
LikeLike
LikeLike
Guns will be the reason this gets squashed by LEO or military.
The above is what is called “probable cause”.
I’ve gotta believe the Chaz is under some heavy surveillance.
And since they don’t plan on leaving, only securing and expanding, they will meet justice.
We can laugh at them, but they have true believers. There will be a firefight at some point.
Hopefully we can kill or capture a LOT of the leaders.
LikeLike
Senate Collusion Theater
By ANDREW C. MCCARTHY
Someone wake me up when we hear something from John Durham.
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/06/lindsey-graham-investigation-objectives-unclear/
LikeLike
Had an interesting conversation with two older Romanian relatives this week.
These are people in their 80s, who lived through the Ceaucescu years and 1989.
When I asked them what they thought of what was happening in the US they both, in two seperate conversations, said the same thing.
“Protest? Is not protest. Is coup.”
“They don’t want an election, they want an excuse for coup. Riots are excuse. One side riots; same side complains about riots, then same side declares it must take action to restore order it ruined in first place.”
One also made the interesting observation that ‘a coup always needs generals’ and Mattis, Kelly and Mullins are just introducing themselves as the alternative JCS.
Hey, their opinion is no more informed than anybody else’s, but they have lived through an actual coup/revolution.
Oh, and in the days before Ceaucescu was shot, when all flights into the country were halted, who’s private jet was allowed to land?
Soros.
LikeLike
According to Reuters and AP North Korea just blew up an inter-Korean liaison office. Tensions have risen the last couple of days and the NK army has threatened to send soldiers into the demilitarized zone. Does this mean that Beijing is not satisfied with what the Coronavirus has brought, and now starts to rattle Kim, its little hostage, to cause further economic despair and mayhem? It looks like China is so afraid of a second Trump-term, and is so hoping for the possibility to “negotiate” with Biden.
LikeLike