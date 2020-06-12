Understanding Likelihood of DC Circuit Denying Petition for Writ of Mandamus….

After listening to oral arguments in the DC Circuit Court for the Flynn petition for a Writ of Mandamus (appeals court intervention); it seems very likely the panel of three judges will deny the Flynn defense and DOJ request, here’s why….
For the past decade CTH has been accurate in predicting these judicial events based on one overarching principle. The issues at hand are political arguments being made in the sphere of legal proceedings. As a consequence, all judicial proceeding continue -regardless of legal merit- until such time as they run into the final barrier of legal standing.
This same principle played out in the George Zimmerman case (Trayvon Martin). This same principle played out in the Baltimore Six case (Freddie Gray). A modified version of this principle played out in the Darren Wilson case (Michael Brown).
In the assembly of each prosecution there was no legal basis for the underlying case to proceed into the judicial branch, and yet those proceedings continued. They continued because the case travel is based on politics, not law. This is the essence of Lawfare.
As soon as the political runway of the case runs-out; then, and only then, does the case itself run into the law, and the case collapses. The Michael Flynn case is still on the political runway; and the DC Circuit will not intervene as long as the runway still exists.
Again, these are political cases being tried in the judiciary. Most lawyers who review these cases, and follow the underlying aspects, continually view the activity through the wrong prism, because they do not accept that politics is the driving force. Not law, politics.
In each example, based on the fortitude of the defendant; which assumes the pressure is withstood and acquiescence to a plea does not happen; there does -eventually- come a time when statutory law and the underlying factual evidence is confronted. When those end-of-runway moments are reached, the cases collapse on their lack of merit because they were built upon false political foundations. Notice it is only at the moment the political runway terminates that we find ourselves witnessing the legal collapse.
Thus we saw George Zimmerman found not-guilty because the underlying case was devoid of merit and built upon political fraud. Thus we saw the Baltimore Six found not-guilty and remaining cases dispatched because the underlying case(s) were devoid of merit and the public evidence was built upon political fraud. Thus we saw a Grand Jury no-true bill finding in the Darren Wilson case because it was devoid of merit and the underlying (public) evidence was built upon political fraud. Same. Same. Same.
In the oral arguments today the DC Circuit panel recognized there was still a great deal of political runway to travel as they questioned why they should intervene prior to a ruling by Judge Emett Sullivan on the unopposed motion to dismiss.
Behind their arguments, unspoken but visible, was a familiar position. There is still distance on the political runway before Sullivan’s July 16, 2020, District Court hearing and ultimately a ruling on the unopposed DOJ and Defense standing motion for dismissal.
Judge Sullivan’s lawyer, Beth A. Wilkinson, argued Judge Sullivan’s request for an amicus briefing is moot to the interests of superior court intervention because the DC Circuit cannot evaluate Judge Sullivan’s intent until after he issues his ruling on the unopposed motion to dismiss. That argument is what the panel wanted; that’s what the panel needed; that’s what the panel received. Thus, there’s plenty of political runway yet to be traveled.
Each of these political cases has a similar, perhaps identical, trajectory. Each case seems to use the same airport; albeit with different lengths of runway; and each case travels that runway regardless of merit or legal standing for the underlying case.
Standing on the sidelines, viewing cases through the prism of the rule-of-law, while watching cases traveling on the runway of politics is frustrating. Accepting the political motives of each case will lower blood pressure and save energy for the moment that really does matter, when the political runway is exhausted and legal statutes and principles do indeed apply.
Until the moment the value of politics expires, all judicial activity is an exercise in futility…. unless a target happens to come across a judge who will not support the politics of it (ie. Judge Andrew Hanen), but that is increasingly rare.
As long as a superior court judge, or panel of judges, can find a scintilla of legal space to justify political continuance, they will. After two decades of this political metastasis, and despite the efforts of some lower courts trying to block it, even the U.S. supreme court is now infected.
If you find yourself as a target for one of these political cases, don’t hire a lawyer well versed in the legal aspects of your case; start first with a lawyer well versed in politics. One that is not afraid to take your case loud and public.
It seems to me the time has come for Peppermint to visit a few judges. This cannot be allowed to continue as it will destroy the Republic.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OK I don’t claim to know everything and don’t claim to know nothing but who the hell is Peppermint?
LikeLiked by 4 people
My question as well.
LikeLike
One of my favorite feminine action killers of all time, Jennifer Garner (next to Kate Beckinsale and Milla Jovovich), goes postal on a drug a drug cartel in CA and the corrupt judge as well as DA who let them off. Lots of dead bad guys and Jennifer gets away. She is “peppermint”, after the Ice Cream she was buying with her family when the cartel killed them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
OK Thank you for the explanation. Really let’s kill the judge? Come on I thought we were better than that. Did not Sundance explain what was going on Why go there. To be funny ? No wonder this site is getting blasted on the web as a bunch of kooks. Come on people rise above all the gutter stuff and be reasonable with what is said(written) it never goes away. I know everyone is frustrated but we know who we at WAR with it is huge. Intelligence will win every time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
@Fish
No, it will not.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Intelligence will win every time” You don’t get out much to observe our intelligent civilization do you? Ever watch TV or scan the latest social media?
Our “intelligent” populace have just enough intelligence to understand the latest cultural meme and about as much train of thought as a goldfish. Ask the people who locked us down by the fake political science what sort of “intelligence was used to come to their conclusions. Or ask the prisoners in Seattle trapped by the lunatics with guns how “intelligent their captors are? Just like those on the receiving end of the guillotines during the Monarchical Revolution in France, I don’t believe thinking is high on the list for these people to solve any problems, just reaction, because in case you haven’t noticed, “intelligence” was the first casualty in this little civil war, struck by BLM and ANTIFA, and don’t expect its return any time soon.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I’m sorry you asked.
LikeLike
Any “blasting of this site on the web” is due to Sundance’s amazing ability to sift through all of the deep state subterfuge and get to the truth. You only get flack when you’re over the target and Sundance is always over the target.
LikeLike
Thanks for clarifying.
I still haven’t seen starwars.
LikeLike
Very Boondock Saint-ish. Great flick!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Jennifer Garner movie maybe? She takes revenge on the gang that killed her family.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Craig, Excellent, I am sure they would get a bang out of it!
LikeLike
Dear God, Please Place Your Hand Upon General Flynn and his family.
Amen.
LikeLiked by 17 people
Upon Sidney Powell and her family as well.
AMEN
LikeLiked by 14 people
Powell is not “versed” in politics . . . because she sure has been “loud and public.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Some various legal commuters have noted Powell’s more frustrated and emotional demeanor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m no expert but i heard exasperation in her voice.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tl Howard: Why not, it’s got to be exasperating to have worked so hard and have the doj dismiss the case, have the judge act a fool, get to the panel hearing and have to answer stupid questions that have nothing to do with the case. She may have a gut instinct it’s not going well.
LikeLike
“is not afraid to take your case loud and public”…..keep at the interviews and tweets, Sidney. Louder. LOUDER. More tweets. We’re listening…retweeting (I don’t tweet though)..
Mr. Dobbs – time for more Sidney Powell interviews, please.
Thank you Sidney Powell for fighting so hard for LTG Flynn. Persevere!
LikeLiked by 4 people
As soon as I heard one of the judges give a hypothetical as follows.
“What if in the case where a white cop killed a black man…..”
I rolled my eyes and set myself for them siding with Ellison and throw Flynn under the bus of politics. This is hot potato territory and nobody wants to get stuck holding the hot potato.
LikeLiked by 1 person
1. When the DOJ first pushed to end the case, I thought they wanted to end Powell’s exposure of the plotters and documents to the public. Restart the requests of documents. Play offense.
2. Judicial reform making those driving to the end of the runway PERSONALLY financially responsible for everyones legal costs including the defense.
LikeLiked by 6 people
When I was a scholarship student at the U of Chicago Law School in 1966, this “politicization” of “the Law” became apparent to me…….and I abandoned my law studies
before my first year was out. [A few of my lawyer friends to this day have told me they wish they had done the same.]
LikeLiked by 3 people
My son is regretting that he became an attorney.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Judiciary are the same as Academia they are INFESTED with LEFTURDS mainly because Academia has been churning out ‘young minds full of mush’ thoroughly indoctrinated with LEFTURD PROPAGANDA for decades.now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Had I written the amicus i would have said…….
They conspired and framed an innocent man, withheld exculpatory evidence and coerced his plea with the threat of his family. That is why we dropped the case.
To continue this case would be similar to continuing to lynch a man when you know he didn’t do it.
So you three decide, lynch or law?
LikeLiked by 13 people
PERFECT BREVITY….PERFECTLY ARGUED….. my congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
To the Depravity Party, Extra-Judicial Lynching is a Sacrament. Whereas Depravity Party authorities used to look the other way as mobs seized, hung & burned “strange fruit” from the tallest trees outside of town, now they use the legal “process” to incarcerate, neutralize and/or impoverish their victims.
Extra-Judicial Lynching (as in the corrupt mob taking the law into their own hands) have morphed into Extra-Judicial Lynching (as in corrupt Depravity Party-appointed judges & Lawfare-affiliated attorneys use the legal “Process” itself to punish political opponents). Lynching used to be Quick and Dirty. Now the Depravity Party has made it a Years-Long & Dirty “Process.” And it’s about time that “Process” was outlawed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://twitter.com/GenFlynn/status/1258495318490054661 A reminder of all that is good
LikeLike
As I’m sure Sydney Powell or any other smart legal anslyst will tell you, you can’t always predict what the courts will do based on the questions they ask during a hearing. So we’ll wait and see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Analyst. What I wouldn’t do for an edit button. 😕
LikeLiked by 2 people
Everyone here knows what you mean….no need to correct minor typos 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
Whilst I understand the argument that Sundance makes, had the DC Court of Appeal wanted to go along that route, it would have been easier for the C of A, to have dimissed Flynn’s motion on the ground that it was premature, and the Court needs to see how Sullivan actually deals with the decision on the motion to dismiss, before the C of A should get involved. In other words the C o A would not have made the order seeking briefs from the parties, and having a hearing. Doing this complictes matters for the Court.
I listened to the hearing. I personally consider that the prospects of a 2;1 decision in Flynn’s favour are approximately 2:1. It is not a slam dunk by any means, but Counsel for the DOJ was very impressive; he knew and understood the issues better than anyone and dealt with all the questions raised calmly and with well reasoned responses. Counsel for Sullivan at times was unable to offer a good explanation/answer to some questions posed.
Towards the end of the hearing, Judge Henderson (who had earlier appeared to have wanted to kick the matter into the long grass) noted that the misconduct by DOJ was misconduct by the SCO’s handling of the matter, and asked counsel for Sullivan if that is the case, what, if any, purpose is served by the Art. III judiciary standing in the way of the Art. II Executive’s effort to “self-correct” its own prior misconduct? No satisfactory answer was given to this question, and this strikes at the crux of Sundance’s argument, and it makes me feel that Henderson is not going to go down the delay route since no useful purpose is served.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My bet is when Powell loses this case she will ask PT to make her the AG post the Nov election and he absolutely should.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t see where sundance predicted she would lose? What did I miss?
I thought the premise was Sullivan dragging it every possible place he can before being forced to lose it.
Feeling a bit confused…
LikeLiked by 1 person
First sentence of this article. First. Sentence.
“After listening to oral arguments in the DC Circuit Court for the Flynn petition for a Writ of Mandamus (appeals court intervention); it seems very likely the panel of three judges will deny the Flynn defense and DOJ request, here’s why….”
LikeLike
But that is not the END of it is it.
LikeLike
But that is not the END is it?
LikeLike
Of course not.
LikeLike
Sundance, you forgot the case of Sen Ted Stevens. That decision ran its political course thru his defeat for reelection (mission accomplished) then our trusted hero (sarc) Judge Sullivan threw out the conviction.
Now we have the political case against Flynn playing out through the 2020 Nov election. The undermining of the administration for the first term is nearly complete and they are on cue to ambush Trump in this next election.
LikeLiked by 4 people
There were a lot of folks who ordinarily would never hear circuit court presentations listening today and those three judges knew it.
Yeah, I wish Sidney Powell had indeed said for all to hear, “The General was framed by some dirty players who are still hanging around. DOJ came to its senses when they found exculpatory evidence and told Judge Sullivan they wished to drop the case. Why the Judge doesn’t fit to do that is extraordinarily ‘curious,’ shall we say.”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Dont separate the legal case from the political coup. Flynn was a case begun to take out Trump. The “interagency consensus” to take out now President Trump, continues. So Flynn continues.
As with Roger Stone, our legal system has openly spit in the eye of every American and corrupted themselves, for the purpose of forcing President Trump to have to be the one, to render a pardon. The left then will weaponize the pardons, in the election, as a demonstration of Trump corruption.
From the old D.C. anarchist staging his fall, to the acts of our legal system, all the way up to John Roberts, we are watching a four year “Smollett,” being rubbed in our face.
In Watergate, they said, “follow the money,” in Obamagate, it’s “follow the Songbird.” Everything was led from the Senate, with direct channels thru smiling child molester VP, ex-forever Senator Joe Biden.
It is because the coup against our President, was initiated and ok’d, from both political parties in the Senate, that Obama felt comfortable to order the dirty Deep State deeds to begin. Without McCain and Feinstein, and their equivalent of the 1999 Osama/Obama Afghan cave conspiracy planning, none of this happens. Burr and Warner are minor waterboys in this sad saga.
This bastardization of our Republic was originated from the upper echelon of U.S. Senate, with every eventual government agency and connected media outlet, hitching their wagon on immediately.
As with the recent looter riots, the coup to take down the President, is a mob attack. Sullivan is just this — everyone who can help, helps. This goes from FISA judges, to your local media. It is so bad that even limp wet noodles, like peeing poodle Mittens Romney wanted in. When phonies who are afraid of their own shadow want in, you know the Deep State has their back.
Key on McCain. The carcass of that rat is buried with a book detailing it all.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Excellent, Mathias. Nailed it. I refuse to accept this bastardization of our legal process. This is BULLSHIT! And it’s been obvious since the Mueller thugs were running ops that they are trying to force Trump into a bad political position.
THis insanity has to stop!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well stated!
LikeLike
“It is because the coup against our President, was initiated and ok’d, from both political parties in the Senate, that Obama felt comfortable to order the dirty Deep State deeds to begin. ”
Sounds spot on.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mathias,
Thank you for a great post. Those who have followed my comments know I have been saying the same for some time, its nice to have company.
REPUBLICONS in the Senate, are the deep, dark twisted cold heart of the Swamp.
Everything traces back to them. The whole goal of the insurance policy was to give,THEM a politically acceptable reason to SAY they would vote to convict, in order to get PDJT to resign.
Modeled on Watergate, they were counting on PDJT to say “Your Fired!” to Mueller, Rosie and Sessions.
If he had, McConnell, Graham and company would have been in front of the cameras “No one is above the law, not even POTUS.”
WHY did Ryan gift the gavel to Pelosi?
Because Impeachment starts in the House, and Politically a Republican House couldn’t initiate Impeachment against a Republican POTUS.
THATS why Ryan announced not running, but clung to gavel. THATS why 40 Republican House members, assured of reelection, stepped down.
Anyway, thanks for your post!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Compelling argument that it is SCOTUS that is ruining the republic and will be our eventual downfall.
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/rule-of-law/its-the-supreme-court-which-is-the-source-of-this-civil-unrest/
I would go back even further, however, even so far back as Marbury vs Madison where the court gave itself judicial review powers, that should have been bud-nipped and would most likely have kept the SCOTUS away from the Dred Scott decision, allowing slavery a peaceful and political resolution.
Recent silliness from the court such as Roe v Wade and several dishonest gutless decisions by John Roberts have left the judiciary – particularly SCOTUS – without credibility or honor.
This piece nails it….. it’s pointless what one argues in court, federal judge in s just going to rule based on who appointed them – Reagan/Trump = honest judge, Bush = squish judge, Obama = Marxist judge, Clinton = corrupt judge
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump knows these are all just political games being played. Why not just issue the pardon? There will all sorts of craziness for a while then everyone will forget and move on to the elections. At some point he has to be thinking about the what Flynn and Roger Stone are going through – hell.
LikeLike
PDJT is a Master at seeing the upside, in ANY situation. Who else could take a one year loss of a Billion $, and capitalise on it so brilliantly?
The upside of term limits for POTUS, after reelection you can take the,Honey badger attitude of “don’t give a sh*t”, cause your not worried about reelection.
Second term is gonna be,…fun!
Cause he ain’t running for reelection, and “WHAT ya gonna do,….impeach me?”
Plus, I THINK he is going to have a mandate bigger than any in modern history, and so a lot of “political capital” to spend.
Should be,…interesting!
LikeLiked by 4 people
My understanding is if pardoned he cannot sue civilly???? Lawyers here help us out on this one.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I adore Sidney Powell. But she’s too honest. Flynn needs a more corrupt lawyer. Is that what you’re saying?
LikeLike
My sixth great grandfather arrived in the colony of New Hampshire from London circa 1730. My fifth great grand father signed the Constitution. My fathers have fought in the American Revolution, the Civil War, (Shilo, Vicksburg, Petersburg, Chancellorsville) one was sent to Andersonville where he came out a broken bag of bones. My grandfather fought in the Spanish American war with Teddy in Cuba. My father was a Sargent in WWII. All four of my Uncles were in that war. My father in law was wounded at the Battle of the Bulge and was in a tank crew that liberated one of the Polish concentration camps I’m a third generation attorney and the brother of a an attorney. I clerked for a well known judge. One uncle was the President of a major International Labor Union for over 20 years while another was the President of a Fortune 500 company. The just and noble society they fought for is being killed in the courts.
They all were willing to die for the rule of law. They were all more than willing to fight and die for a society where the law usually and in most cases works and rules. I owe them debt I can not repay.
What Sundance describes is not what they gave so much for. I never thought I would see this day but it is hear and if we are to have a nation at all we must accept the painful truth that the rule of law can no longer be counted on. Each case depends on the luck of which Judge is assigned to the case. Get a liberal radical Judge you are toast. Sullivan is the perfect example. Justice that turns on the luck of the draw is not justice. US courts that are political are the same as courts in China.
American’s supporting the rule of law have enemies that are closing in on all sides. I pray to God each day that His power will save our Nation. But such may not be his will. It is time for all of us to be well armed and be prepared to defend our Nation and our families
The are coming for the Police. Then they will kill the lawyers. Then they will kill the Priests and Nuns. If you doubt it look back twenty years and ask if you saw this coming.
Pray and be armed.
LikeLiked by 7 people
“Pray and be armed.” Good advice. But this wonderful country wasn’t founded on God — the Constitution doesn’t mention Him and a post-Civil War attempt to rewrite the Preamble to include Him didn’t get out of the Congressional committee it was submitted to. (It was smacked down so fast few historians mention it even existed, but for some decades many prominent Protestants argued for it. Search for “National Reform Association and the Christian Amendment.”) Rather, the U.S. was founded on John Locke’s ideas. Locke, Adam Smith, and so on. It worked wonderfully well because the vast, vast majority of its citizens were what today we’d call conservative Christians. Now, we’re a religious potpourri and a great many have no religion at all. The effect of that we see in how the law is treated. It is not even created by Congressmen, but fat-cat lobbies of various sorts, as Sundance has so often written about.
Pray and be armed — if the Left wants Jungle Law, we can manage that. And we’ll win. It will be pure Darwin, and it is a sad day when it comes to such. Sad, bloody, but necessary.
LikeLiked by 2 people
My view is that as long as PDJT is in the Oval, I will hold my fire, and keep my anger cold.
Once he leaves the Oval, my actions will depend on HOW he leaves, and what takes his place.
While I pray constantly for our Nation, and recognise that this sorting of the wheat and chaff is necesary, valuable even, if it comes to drawing a line in the sand, I am ready.
The layout of the terrain, and disposition of forces favors us, I believe.
My concern is, if it comes to CW2, they may have already won.
That bringing about a CW, IS their goal, as they figure that alone would destroy America.
Still, “Lets see what happens”
LikeLiked by 1 person
American should take note of the ‘trial’ Otto received in North Korea.
That is our future if this insurgency is not stopped now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, looks like I’ll be making another donation this week
All for a good cause.
LikeLike
Comey is the Epitome of Weasel
LikeLike
It feels like we are approaching the days where your voting records will be public and you will be hunted down because of it.
That’s where this political courts will lead us to.
If you are a Republican you have no rights. Guilty unless you can prove your innocence by turning on other Republicans to appease the tyrants.
LikeLike
Legally speaking – there IS merit to the argument that until judge Sullivan rules there is nothing to appeal and no reason for the writ of mandamus. It’s premature.
Sidney Powell argues that the judge has only one possible legal ruling and dragging this out is just abusive.
LikeLike
Yeah, I think we’re looking at a ruling limiting what Sullivan can do, which he could then appeal en banc, but honestly Sullivan’s goal at this point is just to drag things out and badmouth Flynn at every opportunity. I really think they should foreclose on more of that, but we’ll see… they may be facing a backdrop of a full panel that is hostile, even if the precedent it would set is absurd.
The race-baiting judge is probably a good indication of what sort of idiots they’re dealing with.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Not my analysis but the key may be the final question Judge Henderson asked Attorney Wilkinson about, paraphrasing, “what purpose is served by the Article III Judiciary holding a hearing to delve into the motives of the Article II Executive for dropping the case when both parties to the case are in agreement?” Shipwreckedcrew at Redstate believes it is 2-1 that Henderson and Rao will team up to order Judge Sullivan to dismiss the case and that as the senior judge, Henderson will figure out how to be gentle with Sullivan in the opinion.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The runway justifies all the jobs.
LikeLike
Wonder if these judges can also defy the laws of physics?
LikeLike
And where does one find a lawyer like that? I could use a good name.
LikeLike
Even in Shakespeare’s time –
“DICK. The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.
Jack CADE. Nay, that I mean to do. Is not this a lamentable thing, that of the skin of an innocent lamb should be made parchment, that parchment, being scribbl’d o’er, should undo a man? Some say the bee stings; but I say ‘t is the bee’s wax, for I did but seal once to a thing, and I was never mine own man since.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Notice during hearing they kept saying Judge Sullivan hasn’t ruled yet on this. He could rule in your favor. Just as filings for Sullivan said he could rule in favor. Could it be they are using this could rule in your favor to allow him to continue to not to rule completely against Flynn but to dismiss case without prejudice?
LikeLike
What would the outcome be if General Flynn were black? Enough said. We all know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Judge Sullivan’s lawyer, Beth A. Wilkinson, argued Judge Sullivan’s request for an amicus briefing is moot to the interests of superior court intervention because the DC Circuit cannot evaluate Judge Sullivan’s intent until after he issues his ruling on the unopposed motion to dismiss. That argument is what the panel wanted; that’s what the panel needed; that’s what the panel received. Thus, there’s plenty of political runway yet to be traveled.”
The argument is correct in this context. The petition for Writ is premature. She took a swing, she missed. Back to the District Court where the case will be dismissed at time that is most inconvenient for Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is nothing premature about it. Judge Sullivan has no standing to ‘make a decision’ about anything. At all.
LikeLike
Sounds like that SD analogy the court wants to pass the buck and have no spine for the Rule of Law?If that be the case and wait for a brick wall weras then you apply the same rule you could of applied a month ago.
LikeLike
I agree with Sundances assesment. The Appeals Court panel will hang their hat on the “This is premature, especially for an extreme remedy of mandamus.
Lets see what Judge,Sullivan does on,July 16th hearing. If he grants motion to dismiss, this is all moot. If he doesn’t, come back.”
Prediction; Judge Sullivan geves SOME credence to the concerns raised in the amicus, that Prosecutors made motion to dismiss, due to POLITICAL PRESSURE.
He will say he wants to hear from the Prosecutors who prosecuted the case (Van Grack) who he noted didn’t sign the motion to dismiss.
ANOTHER Motion for mandamus.
THIS time the Judges say;
“We can all agree, if a Judge felt he was seeing clear signs the prosecutor was dropping the charges because the prosecutor was bribed, the Judge would have the authority and responsibility to deny the motion, and investigate, including fact finding.
WHAT is the difference between a bribe, and political pressure? The nature is different, but the outcome the same; the normal decision making process of the prosecutors is subverted, as is Justice.
Therefore, we deny this second petition for for writ of mandamus. Allow the Judge to investigate, call witnesses under oath (Van Grack chief witness) in order to detirmine if there was any undue political influence exerted, in order to pressure prosecutors to dismiss.”
And, the runway is extended, another 6000 yards, and well past Nov. 2020.
While Sidney and Jeff did admirably in pointing out the aggregious behavior of both FBI and Prosecutors, they couldn’t come right out and say the obvious;
ALL Judges and Courts, both Sullivan and this Appeals Court, have an over-riding obligation to see that Justice is served.
The material submitted by the independant prosecutor, the evidence clearly showing system abuse in this prosecution, failure to disclose Brady, etc.
BECAUSE of that obligation which overrides any obligations of following procedure, REQUIRES that Judge Sullivans responce to the motion to dismiss should have been prompt granting of the motion.
And, barring that this 3 Judge panel should have granted the writ of mandamus.
But, shoulds don’t apply, in this lala land we find ourself in.
LikeLike
Really not sure Van Grack will want to testify. This could go very wrong for the small group.
LikeLike
Yeah, fantasy land,…Sullivan is right, in that there are a LOT of questions that need to be asked and answered in this case.
Like, “WTF? Why in the he!! Did you bring this case, in the FIRST place?”
“Has the DOJ filed charges against the FBI investigators and DOJ Prosecutors, who perpetrated this miscarriage of Justice, this Fraud upon this Court, and if No, …
WHY the He!! NOT????”
Yeah, lots of unanswered questions, Judge Sullivan. But you don’t have the cajones to ask them.
LikeLike
Do we need to join forces with the BLM – make it justice for all? They are loud and vocal – we , on the other hand, keep waiting and believing that justice will win – it doesnt’t – maybe it’s time to re-evaluate – “liberty and justice for all” and not just for those who belong to the BLM club. Our present justice system is corrupt.
LikeLike
Another thing to consider is the Joe Biden campaign in all of this
Susan Rice would be an obvious reason to delay the Flynn decision until pass the election. If she is who Obama wants as VP (and understand that whoever is the VP will essentially be the president since Biden is all but certain to be a one term president), then Mike Flynn cannot be allowed to be freed before the election. And if Biden wins, Flynn may never be free.
The Swamp is deep. Don’t think Justice John Roberts is not clued in….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Susan Rice is soon to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Her prospects for the VP slot will be influenced by what she says there. For instance, her reply to the probable question, “do you consider it improper for the named National Security Advisor of the incoming administration to be speaking to foreign governments, including the Russian Ambassador?”
LikeLike
Actually, she already answered that question, in recently released trascripts of testimony before the House.
Under oath, she stated as incoming admin, SHE had talked with ambassodors of foreign countries, including Russia.
There was NO valid reason for these transcripts to be behind closed doors, or classified.
LikeLike
Between Judge Sullivan and Judge Wilkins, General Flynn seems to be a victim of racism.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And Flynn identifying as black could be the key to exoneration and freedom.
LikeLike
Lou Dobbs w/ Tom Fitton …
(Tom’s wrong about Ms Lindsay having any good intentions, but agree with the rest)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Lou Dobbs agrees with Sundance…”obvious efforts to run out the clock…only been 4 years”. (3:14)
LikeLike
It makes me sad that the beautiful system handed down to us is has become so foul.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Indeed!!
LikeLike
This case should be the precedent we need to start impeaching judges. Once the public can be shown how political judges are, as well as how unconstitutionally they behave, only then I believe can we leverage public sentiment for action.
The trick, of course, is getting past the SlimeStreamMedia and presenting this story.
LikeLike
chickenhawk;
Even if you COULD get past the MSM, the House has sole discretion to initiate Impeachment, and then the Senate convicts.
And, it is the Senate that confirmed these activist Judges.
LikeLike
Dutchman, thanks for the info. So theoretically, if there is Republican House and Senate, then it could be possible, but probably not likely.
Thus the ‘trick’ is a movie, documentary, advertising campaign….otherwise known to the left as ‘propaganda’, except in this case, the truth needs to be shown. Perhaps if Dinesh D’Souza is following this story……
LikeLike
Trump should bring General Flynn to the rallies. Flynn doesn’t have to say word, just wave to the crowd. It would bring the house down.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like this idea. Let USA show Ds and judicial system just what we think of this sham judicial system. As Sundance wrote yesterday: STAND!
LikeLike
The DOJ and SC dropped this case
THE SORE LOSERS ARE HAVING A HARD TIME TO ACCEPT DEFEAT!
LikeLike
please allow me to summarize…
PDJT will rally up to election – teaching the silent (from Obama’s PC hammer) that they are the majority… by election day he will have you realizing you are the Loud majority.
there will be no election. it will be a people’s protest and a coup or a standdown.
LikeLike
Yes to all of this, but it is not necessary to play the role of helpless victim. Judge Sullivan is unabashedly using his courtroom and position to conduct a political tribunal for political ends, and all of that is contrary to the fundamental tenets of jurisprudence. And it may well be that the Appeals Court chooses to aid and abet this travesty, and further demonstrate that corruption has invaded every branch of government at the highest levels. But what to do?
If I were Sydney Powell, I would take my case to the public loudly and ask for the support of decent Americans and any members of Congress who all have integrity and principals.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, thank you for the synopsis, and the clarification: that ‘this isn’t about the law, it’s about politics’.
To the layperson, we often experience the frustration of unfulfilled expectations; we expect these judges and lawyers to operate in a sphere of common-sense and a straight-forward examination of what ‘did’ or ‘did not’ happen. When realizing that the Flynn case has simply become another arena for political posturing, well, that puts this situation into another light entirely.
You’re a patriot and a treasure friend. This article was a true ‘lightbulb’ moment for me.
Thank you for helping me to refrain from smashing any more household items. 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Always remember criminal trials are NOT about the truth.
The relationship between the TRUTH and a Criminal trial, is almost as close as the relationship between a hot dog,….
And a warm puppy.
And thats BEFORE you bring politics into it.
LikeLike
“If I were Sydney Powell, I would take my case to the public loudly and ask for the support of decent Americans and any members of Congress who all have integrity and principals.”
Agree completely – our justice system is unjust and needs reform – let’s begin with term limits including the Supreme court
And where is JUSTICE FOR THE COUP AGAINST THE BEST PRESIDENT IN OUR LIFETIME?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judge Sullivan is attempting to do something for which he has no authority. He has a CLEAR choice:
A. Grant the unopposed motion to dismiss. He may require a more complete motion to be resubmitted for the DOJ to enumerate all reasons for dismissal. But that is really all he can do.
OR
B. He can open Pandora’s Box and have judges start questioning the Executive Branch prosecutors on their motives, actions, ….. whatever he wants because there is no rule of law or precedent to allow this.. And, he can question the Defendant, subjecting him to more legal jeopardy with an open ended inquiry into ….pretty much anything he wants…. whatever he wants because there is no rule of law or precedent to allow this. This would give judges almost god-like power to subject defendants or prosecutors to endless wranglings, delays, legal jeopardy… whatever he wants because there is no rule of law or precedent to allow this.
The bottom line is that the Appeals Court should not allow a judge to start down the road. Once the door is opened, it cannot be shut. Well, unless they want it to go to the SCOTUS to see if they approve it.
At the most, they could order Sullivan to look at the evidence in the case in order to make his decision to rule on the motion. No motions, no witnesses, no briefs, only examination of facts submitted into the record of the case.To allow anything else puts the defendant in a position of defending himself from the state, and from any person who didn’t like him and demanded to be allowed to submit briefs on a criminal case or from the Court. Can you imagine being a defendant going forward from this point? Any advocate, family member, judge….. anyone with an axe to grind could demand Amicus Curie to “prosecute” a defendant endlessly.
LikeLike
Why don’t they just be adults and say “The political motives have to go down their runway first, then we’ll get back to the rule of law?” Would that be exposing too much to the general public what is already obvious to those with legal expertise?
LikeLike
Since there was a recent decision by this same Appellate court exactly on point denying such amicus interventions, the Judge knew full well there was little chance his order would prevail.
But that wasn’t his objective. His purpose was to retain an individual to file a brief furthering the previous Administration’s “justification defense” to get it on the record through this far fetched ‘amicus gambit.’
Thus, unless the Appellate court strikes the amicus petition and rules it void, it’s still on the record. And even if they did, it’s still ‘out there.’
In short.. Mission accomplished!
LikeLike
heres a question or two:
Who exactly gave Sullivan the idea to request Gleeson’s help and/or amicus briefs?
Who gave him the idea to hire an attorney, Beth W, to represent him?
Who gave Gleeson the original mandate to write the op/ed in the NY Times?
I assume the answer is Lawfare.
I also assume that someone can ask the judge in court that question. and can ask Gleeson.
Let’s get these conspirators in obstruction of justice (cuz that is what they are) on the record.
Sydney, if you are reading, if you worry about getting cited for contempt, fine. But there is a time and a place for a heroic act. You’ve already acted heroically- might as well continue.
LikeLike
If filibustering is a thing in senate, what Sullivan is doing by extending the legal runway for lawfare is LEGALBUSTERING.
LikeLike
Analysis by a real attorney. He cautions it’s always difficult to predict the ruling based on the questions the judges ask, but he thinks the writ is granted. Pointing out that these motions are normally summarily dismissed, and this one getting not only a hearing but the panel ordered the judge himself to respond is remarkable in the extreme.
They wouldn’t have done this, if they wanted to leave Sullivean to his own devices they would have simply denied the writ without a hearing.
https://www.redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/06/12/overview-of-appeals-court-oral-argument-in-flynn-case/
LikeLike
We should rename the American Democrat Party the American Chiquita Party because they are intent on a Banana Republic.
I though Lady Justice was supposed to be blind, but now it turns out she is more like a banana picking mommah working in a plantation.
LikeLike
The way I read this is Flynn won’t get a dismissal until it becomes a political albatross around Lawfare’s neck. It seems to me Lawfare is trying to get President Trump to issue the pardon everyone knows will be forthcoming. President Trump should not have to issue the pardon, but the only other way to bring Judge Sullivan to his senses is more declassifications.
LikeLike
I remember when judges used to make a decision based on the law and not politics.
LikeLike
She probably has a gut instinct from the questions, especially from that idiot Wilkins, who, in bad faith, actually injected race into this case, that, while the panel took Flynn’s case, required Sullivan to answer their questions (he didn’t), and favored the petitioner with more argument time, they sandbagged her client.
Wilkins and “Regular Order while a convenient consideration” Henderson don’t care that there’s no dispute between defense and prosecution, and they are suddenly laboring under the fiction that this case is not ripe, that Sullivan could rule in favor of Flynn. Ha. Really?
They accepted the case. They saw Sullivan appoint an amicus in a criminal proceeding where he’d previously banned them, and he appointed one publicly hostile to the defendant! Then they pretend that Flynn has bottomless pits of money financing this malicious prosecution, and that there is no presumption of innocence! This was absolutely sickening to listen to.
I can only hope and pray for a favorable outcome for General Flynn, but the line of questioning from Wilkins and Henderson did not sound like the open-minded jurists who agreed to hear this petition at this stage. Rao seemed fine, but undermines herself by coming off colloquial and millennial. If they don’t know how Sullivan will rule, fine. Why hear the case? Sullivan had not even questioned DoJ to assess their motives as to duress or bribery. Why hear this now? I suspect that they knew Sullivan was off the rails. But between then and now, they went off the rails too. Justice does not allow these questions to be weighed at the defendant’s expense of time and money. Questions about Article II and Article III powers are in the abstract, which they acknowledged. The outcome is a forgone conclusion, especially since the facts of the case were never established. Flynn’s supposed transgressions were never established as material, though they were accepted as such for the sake of this proceeding. This will absolutely be overturned on appeal. Delaying the inevitable does not serve justice.
This is a man’s life! He is of advanced age and seeks justice here. There was DoJ foul play in the previous prosecutors, acknowledged by both sides. Dragging out the inevitable conclusion is not justice! This is a disgusting display of the opposite. I’m talking about Wilkins, in particular, who, incredibly, brought racial police brutality questions into this discussion!
Really?! Does supporting President Trump equate to being black or to being the victim of police brutality? Or both?
Why did theze judges drag us a through this exercise?
LikeLike