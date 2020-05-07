May 7th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1204

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
LikeLiked by 7 people
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” National Day of Prayer ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
🙏****4:00PM THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY deliver remarks at the White House National Day of Prayer Service in the Rose Garden****🙏
🌟 “Then Jesus told his disciples a parable to show them that they should always pray and not give up.” (Luke 18:1)
🌟 “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God.” (Philippians 4:6)
🌟 “Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful.” (Colossians 4:2)
🌟 “….pray continually….” (1 Thessalonians 5:17)
🌟 “I call on you, my God, for you will answer me; turn your ear to me and hear my prayer.” (Psalm 17:6)
—————————————————————–
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team’s trip to Arizona was successful. They are safely back at WH
✅ Pres. Trump vetoed S J Res 68 (a resolution giving Pres. Trump’s diminishing war powers on Iran)
✅ Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany “sweetl”y scorched Fake Media!
✅ Grenell: “The Russian probe transcript is ready for release.” ..Schiff’s Secret Transcripts!
✅ Since the shut-down, 52% of parents have more favorable opinions of homeschooling
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Wednesday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump & MAGA Team
— Senate set up a 1:30pm ET vote today (Thur) on override attempt on Pres. Trump’s veto of S J Res 68 Bill. Pray this fail the 2/3rd votes to override….(It now takes Senate up to 3 years to set up a vote for Trump’s nominees BUT it takes Senate less than 24 hrs to set up a vote to override a veto diminishing the lawful right of the POTUS to protect USA?? RINOs are still our worse enemy–SMH)
— against Tom Donohue/Chamber of Commerce’s meddling in USA/UK trade talks
— for preservation of ALL our Constitutional rights
— for safe reopening of America
— Gen Flynn be exonerated soon
— for 30M-plus unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— Two (now Amash) Pres. Candidate Democlowns and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* — God Bless America — *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”The government must never stand between the people and God. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, May 7, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 180 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
——————————————————————-
Best Sundance’s Quote of the Day: “When we punch China on the nose, the EU gets the nosebleed.” (We still can’t stop laughing…so true)
LikeLiked by 20 people
USA Uncle Sam’s Prayer:
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
LikeLiked by 16 people
✅ Big Praise!!
—————–
** PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP IS WORKING TO PROTECT STUDENTS FROM SEXUAL MISCONDUCT AND RESTORE FAIRNESS AND DUE PROCESS TO OUR CAMPUSES
“With today’s action and every action to come, the Trump administration will fight for America’s students.” – President Donald J. Trump
————————————————————
** TAKING HISTORIC ACTION: President Donald J. Trump is ensuring that all students are safe to learn and achieve without facing sexual harassment and sexual assault in our Nation’s schools.
————————————————————
* Today, the Department of Education is issuing a final regulation to strengthen Title IX protections for survivors of sexual misconduct and fight sex misconduct in schools.
* For the first time in history, the new regulation will codify that sexual harassment, including sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence, and stalking, is prohibited under Title IX.
* This new regulation will hold schools accountable for failures to respond equitably and promptly to incidents of sexual misconduct.
+ The action also empowers survivors to make decisions about how a school responds to incidents of sexual harassment.
For More info: https://publicpool.kinja.com/subject-president-donald-j-trump-is-working-to-protec-1843289828
LikeLiked by 10 people
Wait a minute, the problems have been a lack of due process for the accused. We also wanted to get the schools out of being judge and jury and cases back into law enforcement if there is an actual crime someone is being accused of.
This is not good at all. This is the same problems but strengthened? How many young men have been expelled or disciplined for false accusations or a woman saying later it wasn’t consensual when it was?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t think it should be up to the schools at all. They can do an intake and then refer the matter. There is way too much bias in the schools as I don’t think they will hold up their end of the bargain for due process.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Exactly
If there’s been a rape or sexual assault (I don’t really know the difference these days), file a report with the police and complete a rape kit if appropriate.
Schools should not be in the business of being the arbiters in situations of crossed signals or miscommunications or “gee, I regret it later”
No means no, and young women need to collect their coat and leave if they mean no. If they’re prevented, I believe that’s kidnapping or unlawful imprisonment
Schools should get entirely out of this business of arbiting sexual encounters
LikeLiked by 1 person
And yet, on the other side of this issue, schools have often covered up sexual assaults and other violent crimes on campus. They have left attackers unpunished or handled it quietly so other students weren’t aware there was a thief, assailant or rapist working the campus. There can be no denial of this fact, even cursory research reveals egregious examples of colleges acting only in their self-interest to protect themselves but not their students.
The Clery Act is federal legislation which requires schools to report violent crime incidences to the federal government, as well as prospective and current students and employees. It was enacted in response to the brutal rape and murder of a young student in her dorm room at Lehigh University.
Although there had been a series of burglaries in the dorms, Lehigh kept that information from the student body and community, information that would have resulted in more safety awareness. Awareness that might have motivated young Jeanne Clery to lock her door, rather than leaving it propped open for her roommate who had forgotten her key. She died April 5, 1986 when the burglar, another Lehigh student, realized she was in the room he was burglarizing.Beaten. Cut. Raped. Sodomized. Strangled. Her parents were devastated and angry when they learned Lehigh had kept the campus unaware of the escalating crime spree that occurred prior to their daughter’s death.
Colleges shouldn’t try to handle serious criminal issues in-house, rather they should turn the cases over to community police departments. For every case where a male student has been unjustly accused and targeted by a college process, there are also cases where young women have had their cases mishandled and blatantly suppressed by a college process.
I am the mother of both a son and a daughter. I would have wanted them both protected when they were in college. Due Process, protection and accountability for both sides.
LikeLiked by 2 people
ENSURING EVEN-HANDED JUSTICE: The President’s new rules will also ensure that schools can no longer inflict longstanding harm against students before providing basic, fair procedures.
* Today’s final regulation will also provide due process protections to students facing accusations of sexual misconduct.
+ Bureaucracy created in our Nation’s institutions of higher education have often stacked the deck against the accused, failing to offer protections such as a presumption of innocence or adequate ability to rebut allegations.
* The regulation prescribes a transparent grievance process that treats the accused as innocent until proven guilty, requires the school to state a standard of evidence, and requires the school to provide a written decision and rationale.
LikeLike
Praying !
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Or low, depending on how you look at it.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 9 people
She’s setting up a squeeze play
House will remain out of action so no sensible next bill can be created for Coronavirus economic mitigation
She’ll wait and wait and at the last minute dump a gargantuan mess of a bill with Green New Deal stuff, cheat-by-mail, all felons go free, and various other socialist wish-list items that has to be voted on at the last minute and it’ll be “have to pass it so we can see what’s in it”
Pushed right up to the last possible instant so there’s not possibility to vet or constructively modify it
LikeLiked by 1 person
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/06/may-6th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1203/comment-page-1/#comment-8168129)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 5/5/20 – (See link above.)
Note: The next hearing for Fisher Industries is scheduled for tomorrow on May 6.
– Reposted older tweet about Fisher Industries hearing tomorrow. Also includes Judge Randy Crane’s hearing schedule.
– Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweets a short CNN clip of Dr. Birx.
– General Spalding tweet with article: Trump ‘Turbocharging’ Initiative To Remove China From Global Supply Chain, Create New Group
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 5/6/20
– Tweet with article:
International Boundary and Water Commission says privately funded border fence doesn’t comply with US-Mexico treaty
(Despite the negative title there appears to be some positive developments in today’s hearing regarding Project 2.)
– The following article takes negative view of a relatively positive hearing but I’ve decided to include it as it did contain some additional info:
Agency finds private border wall violates Rio Grande treaty – 5/6/20
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has the Chinese Wuhan virus.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
(May 6)… Positive developments in today’s hearing. See KRGV article linked in post below.
– “Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.”
– “In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.”
– “Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.”
– “The hydraulic model appears to show very few issues, Crane said.”
– “Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.”
– “U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.”
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 9 people
Tweet with article. Despite the negative title there appears to be some positive developments in today’s hearing regarding Project 2.
International Boundary and Water Commission says privately funded border fence doesn’t comply with US-Mexico treaty
https://www.krgv.com/news/international-boundary-and-water-commission-says-privately-funded-border-fence-doesn-t-comply-with-us-mexico-treaty
LikeLiked by 3 people
Main highlights from extended excerpts below.
– Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.
– In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.
– Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.
– The hydraulic model appears to show very few issues, Crane said.
– Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.
– U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Extended excerpts:
– The International Boundary and Water Commission concluded last month that Fisher Industries, which built a privately funded border fence near Mission, failed to comply with a 1970 treaty between the United States and Mexico.
– After conducting a complex hydraulic analysis, the United States Section of the IBWC — a binational government agency that handles border issues, including the diversion of water from the Rio Grande and the physical location of the U.S.-Mexico border — notified North Dakota-based Fisher Industries about the conclusion in a letter dated April 20.
– “From our analyses, we noted that the constructed bollard fence is not in compliance with the 1970 Boundary Treaty,” according to the letter. “Specifically, we identified one location where the percent deflection was 10.32%, well in excess of the threshold limit of +5%.”
– The IBWC analysis, however, may actually be good news for Fisher Industries.
– A hydraulic analysis conducted by Fisher Industries identified four potentially problematic deflection points, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Paxton Warner, who represents the government. The IBWC analysis found just one.
– “I think this could work out,” Warner said during the hearing.
– U.S. District Judge Randy Crane agreed to schedule a status conference in 60 days. In the meantime, the IBWC and Fisher Industries will review the hydraulic analysis.
– In the April 20 letter, the IBWC suggested Fisher Industries may be able to reduce water deflection by adding gates to the fence, shifting the location of the fence or removing vegetation from the floodplain.
– Courtois, the attorney for Fisher Industries, said the company plans to add gates anyway to accommodate Border Patrol. The number of gates and where they would be located remains undetermined.
– “Once we get those marching orders and are all on the same page, we’ll go in and do what we need to do,” Courtois said.
– Warner and Courtois sounded cautiously optimistic that engineers could work out any remaining problems.
– Engineers with the United States section of the IBWC also sent hydraulic models to their counterparts in Mexico, who may offer comments or objections.
– “They are the wild card,” Warner said during the hearing. “Because they will run the model and analyze it themselves.”
– Crane, the federal judge, also held a status conference Wednesday in a related lawsuit filed by the North American Butterfly Association, which vehemently opposes the privately funded border fence.
– The hydraulic model appears to show very few issues, Crane said.
– Attorney Javier Peña, who represents the butterfly association, said his client wanted to independently review the hydraulic model.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet with IBWC letter to Fisher Industries, dated April 20. (4 pages.)
LikeLike
The following article takes negative view of a relatively positive hearing but I’ve decided to include it as it did contain some additional info.
Agency finds private border wall violates Rio Grande treaty – 5/6/20
https://www.thetelegraph.com/news/article/Agency-finds-private-border-wall-violates-Rio-15251880.php
Excerpts:
– The commission did not call on Fisher Industries to take down the fence. Instead, it asked the company to install gates, realign the fence, or consider other ways to mitigate potential flooding.
– Tommy Fisher said Wednesday that his team was working with the commission to find “a mutually agreeable solution.” He added that in a major flood, his crews could take down some fence posts to allow the unimpeded flow of water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Praying !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
And everyday most nurses participate in commie union and vote Dem.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Of course the EPA couldn’t find a legitimate, non-leftist organization to give the monies to. These lefties will simply use it for their propaganda hate-America community organizing. Good grief!
U.S. Spends $23 Million on Culturally, Linguistically Diverse COVID-19 Outreach for Minorities
May 05, 2020 – JUDICIAL WATCH Corruption Chronicles
The EPA will dedicate $1 million to the coronavirus minority cause by bringing back Obama’s wasteful environmental justice initiative that filled the coffers of numerous leftist groups, including those that help illegal immigrants. Under the new project, nonprofits will work with underserved communities to understand, promote and integrate approaches to provide meaningful and measurable improvements to public health. The agency identifies underserved community as those with “environmental justice concerns and/or vulnerable populations, including minority, low income, rural, tribal, indigenous, and homeless populations.” In a document attached to the grant announcement, the EPA goes into tremendous detail about its new initiative to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on urban and rural low-income and minority communities.
https://www.judicialwatch.org/corruption-chronicles/u-s-spends-23-million-on-culturally-linguistically-diverse-covid-19-outreach-for-minorities/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, let’s recruit under-educated poor people, politicize them, and then turn them into Environmental Movement spear carriers! BTW: Does anyone know what “environmental justice” actually means? I suspect it’s sort of like “intersectionality” which can pretty much mean anything you want it to mean. Just saying something lacks intersectionality automatically means it must be racist . . . or something.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Linguistically Diverse COVID-19 Outreach”
How the hell much can it cost to say “Wash Your Hands!” in several languages?
“! Lavese los manos !”
LikeLike
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/05/huge-news-dr-fauci-dr-birx-used-imperial-college-model-now-confirmed-complete-fraud-persuade-president-trump-lock-entire-us-economy/
We ruined our economy based on junk “science”. History will not look kindly upon this time in history. All these “experts” who advanced this garbage model need to reflect on what they did……from a prison cell.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Someone posted this yesterday, does anyone know approx date of this interview?
LikeLiked by 2 people
And yet here we are, wearing freaking masks like sheep.
This is not about a virus. It never was about a virus. The virus should sue for defamation and slander.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Kaco (re Dr. Fauci Interview)
This again raises doubts about Dr. Fauci and his real purposes, as we see here he makes light of people wearing masks because ‘they’re not as perfect as people think’ (what a screwy answer!!) and that, moreover, they should be saved for health care professionals.
Well, how can they be ineffective for every day people (and worth the trouble of making this ridiculous disclaimer), yet effective for health care providers?
This interview was given at the beginning of the pandemic, and, of all the things that I’ve learned, I’m absolutely certain of one thing above all else: if we had had sufficient masks at the very beginning (whether 100% effective or not), there would not have been any lock-down at all because, as most people wearing masks experienced while out and about, the masks brought both customer and service provider a sense of confidence and safety sufficient to allow them to continue their normal routines, not stuck at home, in a vacuum of information, susceptible to those who maliciously exploited this vacuum, and who presented a suspiciously organized and coordinated job of elevating this crisis to the status of a world-ending calamity which required, for our very survival, the loss of 1000 years of economic development.
The dust is beginning gradually to settle, and, politically speaking, in time, there will be a target-rich environment regarding all the Wuhan Virus instigators, collaborators, sympathizers, or useful idiots.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nolte: Dr. Fauci Made a Fool of Himself Gushing over Typhoid Fredo
Dr. Anthony Fauci made a public fool of himself this week when he appeared on Chris Cuomo’s CNN show to give Fredo a tongue bath
… Fauci gushes like a schoolgirl over Cuomo, who is not only a total fraud and liar, but who has been exposed as the single most irresponsible and reckless American of the entire coronavirus pandemic
… Fauci acting like a 12-year-old girl meeting Justin Timberlake for the first time.
What I don’t understand is why a man like Fauci, a man near 80 with a legendary career and reputation, would shame himself and damage his own integrity in this way
… it is simply shameful for Fauci to sell out his professional integrity to hype Fredo’s fake mythology
It’s also dangerous
We need to trust this guy, and he just proved he can be bought with a primetime spotlight on a basement-rated cable show
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2020/05/06/nolte-dr-fauci-made-fool-himself-gushing-typhoid-fredo/
LikeLike
HOW POTUS CAN “LEVERAGE” CHINA to RECOVER the USA ECONOMY and WIN.
[How TALKS with Xi might go down … or ELSE]
POTUS “sets the table” asking how China can meet AMERICANS’ DEMANDS for CHINA RESTITUTION after UNLEASHING ChiComVirus on the USA
• Victim and Family COSTS, DEATH DAMAGES & LOST INCOME
• Non-Victim Job & Income LOSSES & DAMAGES
• Industry & Small Business LOSSES, DEVALUATIONS & RECOVERY COSTS
• Industry Retooling/Re-Shoring COSTS for Medical PPE, Supplies & Equipment
• Industry R&D and Production COSTS for Testing, Treatments and Vaccinations
• Healthcare Industry TREATMENT COSTS, LOST INCOME & DEVALUATIONS
• Government-Funded HEALTHCARE MITIGATION & TREATMENT COSTS
• Government ECONOMIC SUPPORT during SHUTDOWN & RECOVERY
• Government TAX-RECEIPT LOSSES at Federal, State and Local Levels
POTUS asserts MINIMUM OBLIGATIONS that CHINA must meet:
• Fulfill On-Time TRADE-DEAL PURCHASES for 2020 & 2021
… Falling FAR SHORT so far at the 4-month mark:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/new-trade-data-show-china-not-yet-honoring-purchase-commitments_3341396.html
• Pay REPARATIONS for IP THEFT from USA Entities
• Fund Fentanyl-Trafficking RECOVERY COSTS, DAMAGES & REPARATIONS
POTUS negotiates MASSIVE CHINA SUPPORT for the USA RECOVERY from problems that CHINA CREATED … to help Trump “Mitigate American Demands” above
• China’s Funding Gaps for Import Commitments from the USA will be met by
… FREEZING China’s USA Assets until they are AUCTIONED for Direct Payment
… Beginning with Chinese Investments in our Agriculture Sector (Smithfield…)
• Eroded USA Purchasing Power for China Exports will be offset by
… Limiting Landed-Product Prices to the Cost of Production at ZERO Profit
• Skyrocketing USA Unemployment’s will be rapidly reduced by
… Re-Shoring USA Companies’ Medical, Industrial & Tech Production Capacity
… With Chinese-Government ASSISTANCE for Immediate Factory Relocations
… Until USA Trade Deficits with China are ELIMINATED
Reasons for Xi to PLAY BALL … as the CCP CONVENES in May to decide “Next Steps”:
• UK Trade Deal under negotiation
… excluding Chinese 5g & Telecom Content
… from the UK followed by other USA Trading Partners
… during Nationwide ChiComVirus Pandemic and Infection of BoJo
• Brazil Trade Deal under negotiation
… including Bilateral Consortium for Soybean/Ag Export Pricing
… neutering Big Ag Cartel’s Supply-Manipulated Domestic Price Premiums
… during Nationwide ChiComVirus Pandemic and Infection of Officials
• India Trade Deal under negotiation
… including Source-Shifting of Massive Production from China to India
… funded by Source-Shifting of Oil & Gas Imports from Mideast to USA
… during Nationwide Pandemic from ChiComVirus.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I always enjoy your posts, BKR.
LikeLiked by 4 people
BKR, all great ideas.
If Xi/CCP balks, then CCP, Wuhan, all Wet Markets and other CCP supporting areas/businesses deserve the ‘Rod Of God’ Treatments. They nearly destroyed the world, economically as well as healthwise.
Evil needs ‘Rod Of Gods’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, was gonna say when the CCP convenes in may, nuke em, but Rods of God even better.
“OMG, it was an EARTHQUAKE? And it took out the whole CCP leadership?
Oh, thats TERRIBLE, HOW can we help?”
Barstuds released the virus, and kept info blackout, in order to give them an excuse for renegging on phase one, and as an act of war.
They need to be ended.
LikeLike
The Artemis Accords, named after the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s new Artemis moon program, propose “safety zones” that would surround future moon bases to prevent damage or interference from rival countries or companies operating in close proximity.
The pact also aims to provide a framework under international law for companies to own the resources they mine, the sources said.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you, Patriot Tom, for bringing this up. It upset many of us Californians here in the Treehouse.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 10 people
And there will be crisis after crisis after crisis. That is guaranteed.
LikeLike
Todays leftist scorecard…….
Release violent felons due to WhuFlu overcrowding concerns. Jail moms for reopening their businesses. Check ✔
Tell us everyone will die if they don’t stay indoors. Tell us today that most people who died stayed indoors. Check ✔
Destroy your state economies by locking down your states. Cry you need federal bailouts because you locked down your states and ruined your economy. Check ✔
Think I just scratched the surface on their insanity.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Spot on….
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m sure everyone remembers Prof. Karlan….
LikeLiked by 2 people
Facebook is so two-thousand and late. Social media for geriatrics.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
The company I work for got a letter of recognition today from none other than the Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper! 😎 It even mentions that “I have spoken to the President and he praises your hard work, sacrifice and positive mindest”. 🤗
Now, if anyone hassles me, I’m whipping out this letter and saying “Give me some damn respect!”. 😄
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLike
Very wise Angel mom. The demonrats will cause high unemployment and rising crime rates and hope the public will blame PDJT for all of it. Still running the same playbook from the Marxist/Leninist era, with some Hitlarian/Maoist elements tossed in.
LikeLike
It appears to be a strategy of the democrats to do everything, in reverse order of the way it should be done. People are still living with stay at home orders, when its the sick people who should really be confined, then with the prisoners, they should be the ones confined. So how is it that the American people become the victims here. They will not recall those prisoners, if they are even able to locate them. They want them for votes, they want them to attack the American people. Most of these people are a danger to the law abiding people of this country. What kind of financing, did the get on there way out the door? So they want to create more fear among the people.
LikeLike
I see people posting on here who are worried about their health and think they have to wear a mask. If you are going to do that, you need to at least do it the right way.
First off, nothing is better than a strong immune system. If your immune system is weak, there are things you can take to build it up to where you don’t have to worry about getting sick. That’s my approach.
If you are going to do the mask thing remember, a mask is just one piece of the precautions you need to take if you are actually dealing with a highly infectious pathogen, which thank goodness we are not. So below are the rest of the precautions you need to take along with the mask.
Let me tell you, nothing opens your eyes to pathogens better than a college level microbiology course with the accompanying lab. After taking that course as an under graduate, I became a dedicated hand washer and continue to this day. Perhaps if nothing else comes of this fake pandemic, people will wash their hands more.
What we know about this virus now is that even in a closed environment such as a cruise ship, with no protection, and these are approximate round numbers from memory, out of about 3800 people, 702 people got the virus and of those 702 people, less than 10 people died from it. That was with no “social distancing” and no real treatment. So, IMHO, this particular virus is NOT that infectious; I myself was exposed to it in December and didn’t get it even though I’m 68 (and declared a risk by the government). Also, as Sundance pointed out, grocery store personnel have not been significantly impacted by the virus even though they only started playing the mask game towards the end of last week. What annoys me is that means the ineffective “social distancing” and masks will be given credit for reducing infection that it doesn’t deserve; this may be their plan since by now, they know there is not a massive body count or even a high infection rate but they need cover for wrecking the economy unnecessarily.
But again, if you feel threatened, here is the way to deal with something that is really contagious. First off, wear a proper mask and wear it correctly. I’ve seen people out with nuisance dust masks, cloth masks and even bandannas like they are going to rob a stagecoach. Not very effective against a virus which is much smaller than bacteria. You need a proper mask that is rated for very fine particles and they are NOT cheap. You need a NEW mask every time you go out.
When you go out into the world, wear clothes that are easily washed because you will need to do that immediately when you get home. Wear long sleeves and pants to limit skin contact. There is a reason that hospital personnel wear what are called scrubs; easy to wash and decontaminate.
Wear your mask properly with no air gaps around the sides. I have seen that a lot (yes, it is uncomfortable but if you don’t wear it correctly, it is useless). Make sure there is a tight seal. You can even throw in gloves as well, particularly if you have any cuts or other broken skin on your hands.
Have a disposal receptacle, e.g. trash can, by the door for when you get home. When you get back from out in the world, throw the mask and gloves (both only good for one time use) into the trash can. Take your shoes off and leave them outside.
Head to the washing machine by the closest route and dump the clothes into it (you don’t want to be spreading pathogens around your house). Wash the clothes with disinfectant. I use lysol concentrate.
Head for the shower to scrub down thoroughly, wash your hands before you do anything else. Make sure all exposed areas e.g. head etc. are thoroughly washed.
Short of a haz-mat suit, this is the best you can do to avoid infection and to disinfect yourself after exposure. But you have to do it all to be effective. Works for me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My company just required the use of masks (strange they waited until now). They expect us to purchase our own. Rather than fight, I ordered one of these:
I’m going write on it with white nail polish. On one side: “Wuhan Chinese Communist Party Coronavirus Protection Mask
On the other side, maybe PDJT 2020!
It will piss off a fair number of people, but I can’t stomach wearing a real mask to entertain the cultural marxist control/ridicule.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Beautiful!
But please disinfect that thing before wearing it: most of these are MADE IN CHINA.
LikeLike
Oh, and BTW, the real wearers of this type mask put herbs into that beak part. Not sure which ones though.
If ya wanna get real crazy, get some fake herbs disinfect them, let them dry off, and put them in the beak. 😁
LikeLike
If you’ve seen the recent PlanDemic Documentary: Hidden Agenda Behind Covid19
You’ll be pleased at the message below from Dr Judy Mikovitis..
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you’ve seen the recent PlanDemic Documentary: Hidden Agenda Behind Covid19
You’ll be pleased at the message below from Dr Judy Mikovitis..
LikeLike
Here is the entire interview. If trump did listen to this entire interview we are in for a sh*tstorm
She bluntly says “trillions at stake” and “Fauci is absolutely criminally libel”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“CDC recommends mail-in voting due to coronavirus despite Trump’s concerns about voter fraud”
https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/cdc-recommends-mail-methods-voting-due-coronavirus-contradicting-trumps
Why not just delay the election for 12 months or until it is deemed safe to vote in person. I think that would make the chicom flu disappear pretty quick.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Heck, make it TWO years,…but, when PDJT is reelected, in 2022, he STILL gets “4 more years”; it almost makes up for the loss of the first 2 years, due to Mueller nonsense.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not a twitterer so don’t know if this will work…
(https://twitter.com/i/status/1254063173507919873)
LikeLike
It amazes me that Devin Nunes has not punched that creep Schiff in the nose.
LikeLike
I can not stand that guy, and many people would like to use him as a punching bag. Hopefully justice will find its way to Adam and a few others on his team. Feel the pain of Donald Trump in dealing with these morons.
LikeLike
T think there was a time in our country, when an elected representative beat another elected representative, right on the floor of Congress, with a cane.
Nearly killed him,..
cane broke. The recipient of the beating had called the beater a,”damn liar”, I believe. Such passion!
Ah, the good old days,…..
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
We have all been played for fools by wicked people who tried to frighten us out of our constitutional rights. It is time to turn our full attention to scaring the tyrants who have been trying to steal our liberty. We should go forth with courage and live our lives and defy the tyrants. “Give me liberty or give me death.” We should shout that to the heavens in public gatherings of thousands, if not millions. “Make America FREE again.”
LikeLike
Here is a data point for y’all. I did a Ab IgG CCPV19 test Tuesday (positive if immune), and,
I FAILED! Negative. I was SURE i had it, Nope. Results in at 10PM.
I am sooo bummed, I may go to the grocery store and lick shopping carts! I bin cheated!
Aside: look at nextstrain.org colred by clave. The mild phylogeny (mutation) has overrun the US.
LikeLike
👇👇
Chilling story.
‘No remedy, no rights’: China blocks foreigners from leaving‘
Excerpt:
‘ Critics say the practice reeks of hostage-taking and collective punishment, in violation of international law. They also warn it lays bare China’s will to exert influence, not just over Chinese citizens in China, but also against permanent residents and citizens of other countries.
Within China, however, exit bans have been celebrated as a way to convince corrupt officials to return to the motherland for prosecution, part of President Xi Jinping’s sweeping campaign to purify the ruling Communist Party and shore up its moral authority.
The Associated Press examined 10 cases involving U.S., Canadian, Australian and Chinese citizens, speaking with people subjected to exit bans, their family members, lawyers and government officials lobbying on their behalf, as well as reviewing legal documents and government correspondence. Most spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of further imperiling people barred from leaving China.
The cases conformed to a general pattern: People didn’t realize they couldn’t leave China until they were blocked at the airport. They received no formal notification of why they were being held in China. There was no limit on the duration of exit bans and no clear mechanism for resolving, or disputing, them. People were held even if they themselves had not been accused of wrongdoing.
“This is shocking and unacceptable behavior by the Chinese government and a clear violation of international law,” said James P. McGovern, chair of the bipartisan Congressional-Executive Commission on China.’
Read more here:
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/05/05/asia-pacific/china-blocks-foreigners-from-leaving/#.XrPD6y8RWhA
LikeLike
GOTTA READ!!
Medscape web site puts out yet another anti-HCQ piece warning about cardiacside effects.
The article is pay-walled, but the comments, by only medical professionals, are kill shots to the article!!
You can click on the left side, right under the date, to read all the comments.
https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/929973
Best ones::
“How many others are finding it AMAZING the effort that is being put forth into discrediting a possible life-saving treatment that has “well documented”, manageable side effects? This is not HCQs first time around the block, but everyone including The Harvard T.H.Chan School of Public Health, Dr. Fauci, the NIH, the CDC, the AMA, the Media and even Medscape are putting forth an incredible amount of effort into making sure no one has the ability to take HCQ for Covid-19.”
“Has anyone checked to see if remdesivir has any side effects? Hang on a tic & I’ll give it a google…(bottom line from BioSpace: Early Data from Gilead’s Compassionate Use of Remdesivir for COVID-19 Looks Promising) “25% of patients receiving it have severe side effects, including multiple-organ dysfunction syndrome, septic shock, acute kidney injury and low blood pressure. Another 23% demonstrated evidence of liver damage on lab tests” Side effects from prescription medications. Who knew? ”
Other comments talk about Costa Rica using HCQ nation-wide, and total of 6 deaths.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remdisivir is being trialled since 12March in the four biggest public hospitals in Hong Kong. As are other drugs used to treat patients. The acceleration since the trials in March of patients discharged must be due to effective treatments. It is remarkable.
The record so far has been only four deaths, no ICU patients, of the 1041 confirmed cases, 932 were discharged, only 98 still hospitalised with only one critical case.
There has been over two weeks with only a few confirmed cases, all imported, tested at the airport and ports and sent to hospital if positive. No local spread now.
Several points. Mask wearing and environmental hygiene started early before by citizens who knew the SARS epidemic even before Puppet Lam was forced by a strike of medical workers to close the borders with the PRC.
This has worked. There are 7.5 million People, living in crowded conditions that dwarfs cities like New York who have a bigger geographic area. No care home clusters, or grocery clerks. Every hotspot of transmission was shutdown, traced, and closed. Like the ‘bar and band clusters’. No one is mandated to wear a mask, it’s just common sense. Most HK people live in tower blocks and go to work on public transport.
Now with Two weeks on zero local transmission, everything is getting back to normal. schools will reopen on 27 May, probably a relief to distance learning via internet. Relaxation of physical distancing, but taking it step by step.
So how do you account for this record? One of the most densely populated cities in the world, on the doorstep of the PRC?
Maybe some lessons there to be learned.
And btw, I am not referencing modelling, or stupid speculation in the MSM, I read all case studies, detailed, hard data.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is almost zero discussion of Quercetin, another zinc ionophore that is cheap, OTC and possibly better than HCQ. According to extensive stufies in 2012 – 2016, it stops almost all nuisance viruses from replicating. But, we cant have a cheap OTC suppliment interfering with a $7B/yr vaccine market , can we?
Who’s your Master?
LikeLike
🚨🚨🚨🚨
Important . The submissions to the UK parliament on Huawei and 5G technology.
If you have time, well worth a read. I recommend Prof Baldings submission as he has had access to much PRC data.
Why the alarm? Because the UK needs to get a reality check over inviting a PRC weaponised cyber Tech into their systems.
There will be no progress on a trade deal between the US and UK without it. Also the commonwealth countries will also pull the plug. They know the PRC infiltration first hand. National security in these countries depends on the US.
Have a read:
https://committees.parliament.uk/work/134/the-security-of-5g/publications/written-evidence/
LikeLike
LikeLike
!!!!
“One of the hotels pushing back is the Ritz Carlton in downtown L.A.
The hotel has 224 condo residences that people pay millions to live in….”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Really really makes me want to visit Cali and stay in a nice hotel. NEVER.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👇👇here you go, was the President wrong, and Sec of State Pompeo wrong?
LikeLike
Wakey wakey EU
LikeLike
yeah, and they might want to give their muzzie predicament a bit of re-thinking while they’re at it
just sayin’
LikeLike