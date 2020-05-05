Tuesday May 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LOVE !
AND not too many years ago the package went directly to China.
Mouths That Must Be Shut
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
Religious deceivers have always been common, even back in Bible days. That’s what prompted the Apostle Paul to warn Titus,
“…there are many… vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision: Whose mouths must be stopped…” (Titus 1:10,11).
But how did Paul expect Titus to go about shutting the mouths of these teachers of the Law? When one remembers what a tough man Titus was (cf. II Cor. 7:15), one shudders to think of how he might have chosen to shut the mouth of a deceitful vain talker! I hear Titus was so tough, he had a bearskin rug. The bear wasn’t dead, he was just afraid to move!
But while Titus was a tough man, he was also a saved man, and he knew there was a better way to shut the mouths of false teachers. Do you remember how the Lord did it when He was questioned by the chief priests, the scribes, and the Saducees (Luke 20:19-38)? He answered their questions so thoroughly that “after that they durst not ask Him any question at all” (v.40). In other words, He stopped their mouths.
And that’s how Paul expected Titus to shut the mouths of the vain talkers! He expected him to teach the grace of God so thoroughly and so convincingly (cf. Tit. 1:9) that it would leave these vain talkers men speechless. And that’s how God expects us to shut the mouths of deceivers who would teach the Law in our own day.
Now you’d think that would go without saying, but I know a lot of grace believers who try to shut the mouths of others by mocking them, ridiculing them, or belittling them. What an example of how “knowledge puffeth up” (I Cor. 8:1). Of such people, Paul wrote,
“…if any man think that he knoweth any thing, he knoweth nothing yet as he ought to know” (I Cor. 8:2).
If you’re one of those who are busy shutting the mouths of others by being rude or condescending, you may know the grace message well, but Paul would say you know nothing as you ought to know it. You ought to know that the gracious way to stop the mouths of those who teach error is by a clear presentation of the truth.
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/mouths-that-must-be-shut/
Titus 1:10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision:
11 Whose mouths must be stopped, who subvert whole houses, teaching things which they ought not, for filthy lucre’s sake.
2 Corinthians 7:15 And his inward affection is more abundant toward you, whilst he remembereth the obedience of you all, how with fear and trembling ye received him.
Luke 20:19 And the chief priests and the scribes the same hour sought to lay hands on him; and they feared the people: for they perceived that he had spoken this parable against them.
20 And they watched him, and sent forth spies, which should feign themselves just men, that they might take hold of his words, that so they might deliver him unto the power and authority of the governor.
21 And they asked him, saying, Master, we know that thou sayest and teachest rightly, neither acceptest thou the person of any, but teachest the way of God truly:
22 Is it lawful for us to give tribute unto Caesar, or no?
23 But he perceived their craftiness, and said unto them, Why tempt ye me?
24 Shew me a penny. Whose image and superscription hath it? They answered and said, Caesar’s.
25 And he said unto them, Render therefore unto Caesar the things which be Caesar’s, and unto God the things which be God’s.
26 And they could not take hold of his words before the people: and they marvelled at his answer, and held their peace.
27 Then came to him certain of the Sadducees, which deny that there is any resurrection; and they asked him,
28 Saying, Master, Moses wrote unto us, If any man’s brother die, having a wife, and he die without children, that his brother should take his wife, and raise up seed unto his brother.
29 There were therefore seven brethren: and the first took a wife, and died without children.
30 And the second took her to wife, and he died childless.
31 And the third took her; and in like manner the seven also: and they left no children, and died.
32 Last of all the woman died also.
33 Therefore in the resurrection whose wife of them is she? for seven had her to wife.
34 And Jesus answering said unto them, The children of this world marry, and are given in marriage:
35 But they which shall be accounted worthy to obtain that world, and the resurrection from the dead, neither marry, nor are given in marriage:
36 Neither can they die any more: for they are equal unto the angels; and are the children of God, being the children of the resurrection.
37 Now that the dead are raised, even Moses shewed at the bush, when he calleth the Lord the God of Abraham, and the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob.
38 For he is not a God of the dead, but of the living: for all live unto him.
Luke20:40 And after that they durst not ask him any question at all.
Titus 1:9 Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.
1 Corinthians 8:1 Now as touching things offered unto idols, we know that we all have knowledge. Knowledge puffeth up, but charity edifieth.
2 And if any man think that he knoweth any thing, he knoweth nothing yet as he ought to know.
Being effective in Christian apologetics is a spiritual gift and skill attained by years of study under the right pastor / teacher.
Treepers…
Beautiful, Lucille! !
Thanks and God Bless you .
You’re welcome, SouthernHeart! God is so good!
Ho lee dusty bin, Garrison.
You REALLY reached into a dusty old corner of the shelf for that one. That one was on the radio for awhile in 70 or 71. I know because I remember hearing it a few years before I got married. I had dated a girl named Joanne but that didn’t go anywhere and then the song came out by a former one of the Monkees. I think that was his only big hit with that band.
Now here’s the strange part. The girl I started dating after Joanne REALLY liked the Monkees and had actually seen them in a concert. She liked Nesmith’s new band and that song. Well, I didn’t tell her about the coincidence of the name of the girl in the song until several years after we were married. Lucky for me, she didn’t care. Ain’t love grand?
“Be Not Afraid” Sung by John Michael Talbot, Composed by Bob Dufford
Watch this video from timestamp 6:10 to timestamp 16:00
Threeper Prepper supplies may be useful during a de facto Darwinian Culling of “the herd”
Do not be deceived.
Maybe grab onto something useful and Do not be misled by the Judas Goats of Big Pharma
You tube cancelled the account of Mark Levin for the broadcast of TRUTHFUL information that would save LIVES
Google who owns YouTube is despicable. I wish everyone would move off YouTube onto Vimeo or some platform that doesn’t censor conservatives or truth.
Laura Ingraham interviewed Dr. Robin Armstrong at Texas City Nursing Home where many residents were treated early with the cocktail of Hydroxychloroquine – Azithromycin – Zinc and that interview was reposted by Mark Levin as breaking news and You Tube pulled the video and cancelled the entire account of Mark Levin. This is blatant censorship.
Here is another link for part of the Laura Ingraham broadcast but it is missing the interview with Dr. Robin Armstrong about the superb results of the use of the cocktail of drugs, and the debunking of the FDA warnings and naysayers who are SHILLS for Big Pharma (Gilead) and EXPENSIVE “patent” treatments that ARE *junk science* 100% GREED.
Also here is a link to a recent podcast by Dr. Robin Armstrong
I already knew about the research on this HCQS from January and was already obtaining what I believed would be that and other useful medicines, for personal discretionary use BECAUSE it has long ago been understood by me that MOST medical doctors are SHILLS for BIG PHARMA and are incompetent assholes who are QUACKS and MALPRACTICE is “what they do” and call it practicing medicine ….Why practice all the time ? Can’t they EVER “get it right”?
Yes FOR THE RIGHT PRICE and when they feel like it YES THEY CAN. That is the “ACT” where Doctors and Lawyers got their “expertise” at the same DRAMA SCHOOL and cash cow milkers “university” that is Thieves and Liars are US !!! Too many Medical Doctors are Partners with Undertakers. They aren’t Marcus Welby or Ben Casey but more like Dr. Mengele the holocost “physician”. And their patients are in their “camp”.
And it rolls around another year. Today we often think of ourselves as being somehow unique, as if our popular cultural phenomena such as celebrity, fads, fashion trends and rages never occurred before. Of course this is not true. Humans have always been subject to these herd movements and stampedes.
One such instance occurred one hundred years ago with the people living in Central America, for they had developed a passion for English condiments. English pickle relish, mustard, mayonnaise, pickled eggs, they couldn’t get enough of the stuff. Mexico being the largest country in Central America, and therefore the largest market, the Mexican passion for English condiments was also the most frenzied. At the beginning of the twentieth century, everyone traveling to Mexico was surprised to find their burritos, tacos, and chimichangas loaded with English pickle relish and mustard.
Now, most people think of the Titanic only as a giant passenger ship, and we forget that it also hauled freight. Below the passenger compartments was a massive freight hold filled with European goods and merchandise bound for the Americas, and included in the goods within this hold was the largest shipment of English condiments that had ever been assembled, bound for Mexico through New York.
Anticipation of this shipment of their beloved English condiments was at a fever pitch in Mexico. Parties were planned for the ship’s arrival date, and it had the build up and emotional charge one sees today with the day a new iPhone becomes available. So, as you might expect, there was great shock and an outpouring of public grief when word reached Mexico of the loss of the Titanic and with it their much anticipated shipment of condiments. That grief was so strong and so widespread that in Mexico a day of public mourning was declared, and that day of national loss is still commemorated today as Sinko da Mayo.
