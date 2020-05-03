Sunday May 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The mosaics and sculptures from the House of the Faun in Pompeii. Think of these as the ultimate jigsaw puzzles for archeologists. A selection of still lifes, aquatic life mosaics, as well as a complex battle scene between Alexander the Great and Darius. The artistry is truly astonishing.
Music pieces by Michael Levy are “Procession of the Vestal Virgins,” original composition for replica lyre in the ancient Hypophrygian Mode and “The Temple of Mars,” original composition for replica lyre in the ancient Dorian Mode.
Slavery And Liberty
We thank God for Abraham Lincoln and for his part in emancipating the negro slaves in the United Sates. Yet, in a deeper sense, there is a slavery from which we all need to be emancipated.
The children of Adam are slaves by birth. Partaking of his fallen nature they find it an uphill fight to do right and easy to do wrong. No mother has ever had to teach her child to tell lies, or to steal or to disobey. Every child does these things naturally. All, by nature, are slaves to sin.
Some, on the other hand, have sought to make themselves slaves to the Ten Commandments in order to overcome their natural tendencies toward evil, but this does not produce the desired results. God did not give the Law to help us to be good, but to show us that we are bad and need a Savior. In Rom. 3:19 He says that He gave the Law “that every mouth may be stopped and all the world may become [be exposed as] guilty before God” and in Verse 20 He says that “by the law is the knowledge of sin.”
Only believers in the finished work of Christ are liberated from sin and its results. This does not mean that it is not possible for them to sin, but that it is now possible for them not to sin — to have victory in any given case. “For sin shall not have dominion over you, for ye are not under the law but under grace” (Rom. 6:14).
In grace Christ died to pay for our sins and in response to that grace believers seek to live for Him, just out of sheer love and gratitude for what He has done for them. This is the secret of victorious living, and God would have us keep it that way. Gal. 5:1 says:
“Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.”
Yet, he also cautions believers, who enjoy this wonderful liberty:
“Take heed lest by any means this liberty of yours become a stumblingblock to them that are weak” (I Cor. 8:9).
“For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another” (Gal. 5:13).
“Happy is he that condemneth not himself in that thing which he alloweth” (Rom. 14:22).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/slavery-and-liberty/
Romans 3:19 Now we know that what things soever the law saith, it saith to them who are under the law: that every mouth may be stopped, and all the world may become guilty before God. 20 Therefore by the deeds of the law there shall no flesh be justified in his sight: for by the law is the knowledge of sin.
Rom 6:14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.
Galatians 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.
1Corinthians 8:9 But take heed lest by any means this liberty of yours become a stumblingblock to them that are weak.
Galatians 5:13 For, brethren, ye have been called unto liberty; only use not liberty for an occasion to the flesh, but by love serve one another.
Romans 14:22 Hast thou faith? have it to thyself before God. Happy is he that condemneth not himself in that thing which he alloweth.
Have a blessed Sunday, everyone. I hope everyone is well.
lol, go Grandma!
This hue and cry by the media and Rats to get COVID btests out there most riki tik is having it’s ‘act in haste’ consequences. Not only have some tests been returned to the maker as contaminated with COVID virus/antibodies at the factory but there are false positives and a lack of standards in general.
One of the local TV stations took one of its employees, who’d been diagnosed as COVID positive and treated in one of the major hospitals, down to several sites to be tested. He received some negatives but even those positives varied in the the density of antibodies and some tests were just ‘yes’ or ‘no’ indicators. Now what does that tell you about the reality of the infection stats we’re seeing?
COVID virtue-signaling absurdity at the local florist
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/05/covid_virtuesignaling_absurdity_at_the_local_florist.html
“As I parked in front of the local florist, one of the store employees came out to set down a pickup order on their sidewalk bench. As I walked toward her, I said, “Hi, I’d like to buy some roses.” Said she, ” You need to call the store and place your order.” I replied, “Well you are here, and I am here within talking distance. Why not order from you?””
More ridiculousness (is that a word?) followed.
29 Amazing Colorized Historical Photos
Yesterday Today Channel
