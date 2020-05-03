May 3rd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1200

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
Much of the FBI/DOJ hatred of General Flynn flows from their opinion that he is an apostate to the Democrat Party, and therefore a traitor to their movement.
Modern Democrats are mostly leftists, with little allegiance to America, but a strong allegiance to international socialism, otherwise known as globalism. If General Flynn was expressing opposition to globalist goals, like weakening America, before switching sides, they would truly view him as a traitor.
The Never-Trumpers viewed Donald Trump as an apostate in 2016. They labeled him a closet liberal. Their scanty evidence ranged from opposing the neo-con war in Iraq, to attending Chelsea Clinton’s wedding. The conservative intellectual class view themselves as the gatekeepers, who get to anoint true Republicans. In truth, Trump failed to pay their membership gate toll, and make donations to the National Review, and the other unread conservative publications.
When Trump demonstrated by his actions that he is truly conservative, the Never-Trumpers wouldn’t budge. Apostates can never be trusted or forgiven.
Now the Never-Trumpers are self-appointed leaders, without any followers. So confused are they, they’re scrambling to find sad excuses to support Biden. Like all RINOs, from Romney to Jeb!, they tell themselves there are millions of disaffected Republicans, lost in the woods and waiting to be rescued. By all means, boys, go out and hunt for those prodigal RINOs. And don’t come back until you find them.
