May 2nd – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1199

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” MAGA in May ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
👉 > > > What a year last month has been! < < < 👈
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “My people, hear my teaching; listen to the words of my mouth.
I will open my mouth with a parable;
I will utter hidden things, things from of old—
things we have heard and known, things our ancestors have told us.."🌟
—Psalm 78:1-3
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump and MAGA arr safely at Camp David at 6:10 p.m.
✅ President Trump Approval rating is 49% (Gallup Polling)
✅ What a Day May 1, 2020 'Let Freedom Ring' Rally has been–Kudos to Calif.
✅ Defense Production Act has been a God-sent! It forced "rogue" American companies to make badly needed products and foods, etc to the American citizens
✅ Exculpatory evidence relating to Gen. Flynn is coming to Sunlight
✅ Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany's first presser was a hit!
✅ 19 states are starting to reopen
✅ May 1-The Rule of Law Day Rally was very well represented by the true American Patriots
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for protection & safe traveling for President Trump & MAGA Team at Camp David
— for preservation of our Constitutional rights
— for safe reopening of America
— for the remnant of Evil Chinese Wuhan virus to be wiped off the face of the earth
— for more sunlight into Spygate…the fingers are starting to point to Obama and thugs
— the power of Fake Media break down to nothingness…pouf…poof
— Justice be done in Gen Flynn’s case and he be exonerated very soon
— for 30M unemployed Americans to have their basic needs met
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— Two (now Amash) Pres. Candidate Democlowns and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for extra layer of protection for Sundance—Sundance and many Patriots, thru their investigations and writing/speaking out, are exposing Evil Opposition and Deep State
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for quick healing
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* Great American Comeback *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”Together, we will rebuild this land that we love, we will reclaim the magnificent destiny that we share, and we will carry our nation forward to new heights of greatness and glory.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, May 2, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 185 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Amen.
Amen.
Amen 🙏
Amen!
Grandma, love you and all you do,…
The Defence production act also enables companies to break existing contracts, without liability.
So, in some cases they may not be ‘rogue’, may very much WANT to do ehat is being asked, but don’t want to get sued.
When PDJT invokes the act, they have,an ‘out’ “Sorry, guys! I know,we contracted to supply you with “X”, but DPA, you know?”
The AOC(!) cheering is just toooooo damn FUNNY!!!
It’s funnier the more he says it. You KNOOooow she would like to be a senator. But since democrats have to do everything the opposite of what Trump says it pickles them when he says something like this. Schumer likely feels threatened by her. It’s not like he can defend her for Trump suggesting she run against him……..she could. It’s not like he can condemn Trump for suggesting she runs because he’d be anti-woman, anti-AOC, racist, yada yada. It’s not like she can run against Schumer because she would be doing Trump’s bidding. But if she doesn’t run against him she can’t get to a higher level of political power, one that is possible for her to get, too.
Who knows, perhaps Trump has heard a rumor that she wants Schumer’s seat. So Trump saying what he’s said makes things trickier for her.
When Trump says stuff like that off the top of his head it’s gotta burn their biscuits.
This^^^! This, is the difference between a leader and a politician. He SEEs us and hears us and WANTS to know.
LikeLiked by 2 people
OMG, President Trump!
I have never seen you write something more clearly than this!
Bless you! Wow!
Instead the good governor informs us that the people protesting against her totalitarian police-state methods are a bunch of gun-totin’ racists who don’t deserve anybody’s attention. Just look at the Great Oz and not at the little woman behind the screen . . .
LikeLiked by 7 people
Whoah!
Shut the Commie News Network down.
WTF? Doesn’t this guy owe some back taxes?
Sharpton Warns Republicans on Biden Sexual Assault Allegations
Trump Doesn’t Want a ‘Parade of Women’ Who Have Accused Him
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/05/01/sharpton-warns-on-biden-sexual-assault-allegations-trump-doesnt-want-a-parade-of-women-who-have-accused-him/
Lmao! Didn’t stormy just admit (again) that she never had an affair with Trump? Anyone else think it’s weird that we never see sharpton and Maxine waters in the same room? 🤣😱
LikeLiked by 3 people
PTL
Ha! A Flip Wilson wig?
It is truly amazing that this a&& still thinks he is relevant. Resist we much…
The problem for them is that the women who accuse the President and blasie ford have so much in common. No credibility, no corroboration, no details and holes so big one can pass elephants through them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
F U, Sharpton. I live in Tawana Brawley territory.
F U.
Al, we already went through that a long time ago. It’s over, such old news and fake news on top of it.
Biden is toast so get your next candidate ready in the chute. Time’s of the essence.
He sold the rights to his name to his own non-profit, and paid the taxes. Sort of money laundering-ish, but I guess the taxes got paid and nobody got hurt. Sometimes that’s best case scenario.
thx for the update, star
I’d call you by your last name but that’d be rude, I reckon
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
I’m not sure which is more serious: that issue or withholding Brady material. Withholding Brady is a very, very big deal, even leading to suspension or disbarment in many cases. The lawyers here would probably be protected, especially if barred in DC. For the average prosecutor, though, it can be a career-ender
We shouldn’t be even having a discussion about which flawed action from a politically motivated prosecution is worse. The damn prosecution should never have happened at all. We can thank the country’s first bastard president, the marxist metrosexual, for ushering in rampant lawlessness during his 8-year treason and crime spree.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Cripes, this was cryptic. However, I seem to understand that Victoria is saying that the condition of Flynn’s son’s lack of prosecution would need to be listed on the documents.
Anyone?
LikeLike
What does this mean?
An audit?
LikeLike
The relationship between Fauci and Brix, and most State Governors is the same as the relationship between Marx and Engels, and Stalin.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Does anyone know if person tested positive for coronavirus but is asymptomatic, do they also get tested for antibodies? Will these patients always test positive for coronavirus and be asymptomatic?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yeah, and if you and I are one of them, we may be required to wear a mask the rest of our lives.if we live to be a 100.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My neighbors son tested positive for corona in the beginning of March (he’s 36, we live in SoCal). He hasn’t yet done an anti body test. Background: he had the “flu” for 2 weeks, one night he said it hurt to take deep breaths, so his mother rushed him to west hills hospital. He was given the hydroxychloroquine cocktail. 24 hrs later he did a 180- 2 days later they sent him home- but didn’t want to take blood first, told him to come back when he’s 💯
LikeLike
I don’t think he wants to give an anti body test at the hospital- I suggested an urgent care maybe instead. 🤷🏼♀️
LikeLike
We need this count., I can see them drag this out season after season.
If you are asymptomatic positive, than you already had the virus and you’re not running around possible infecting everyone.
LikeLike
One of the best ads I’ve seen in awhile. It’s a hoot! MAGA!!
Epic. Thanks for posting.
The bonus spot is memorable. Guaranteed it’s shown a lot if Creepy Sleepy Joe is the nominee.
About the only thing which will get a democrats attention is if they see their leaders with stripes around their shoulders and chains around their feet.
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/05/01/may-1st-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1198/comment-page-1/#comment-8148068)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Thursday night update – 4/30/20 – (See link above.)
– Tweet with article: EXCLUSIVE: White House to block federal pension fund from expanding China investments
– Farm-to-Consumer Legal Defense Fund Panel (includes Joel Salatin). Covers legal obstacles small farmers face.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 5/1/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has the Chinese Wuhan virus.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Stillwater 👍
Is this the same young man you have reported on before? Amanda’s son?
If it is, he has had a slow recovery. I hope he is improving.
Thank you for all of the information you faithfully provide.
Yes, it’s the same person. I’ve been wondering the same thing. I haven’t seen any updates on his condition yet. I’ve been trying to decide whether to leave it on the prayer list or not as I don’t know if Amanda plans on giving any updates. Maybe I’ll give it another week.
If I recall correctly, the doctors said her son had COVID-19 but would not test him.
I have heard similar stories. Not surprised. Maybe it is for the best, he might avoid all the tracking.
Stillwater 👍
Thank you for the reply.
Here are all the older tweets I’ve seen so far.
Okay here were the tweets about her son.
Edit: Ignore second line as it’s redundant. I copy/pasted too quick.
Ok. Well, it’s been a month, so he must be improving or you probably would have heard more.
Thank you.
Good article on how poorly much of the church community has reacted to having their 1st amendment rights suspended.
https://onenewsnow.com/church/2020/05/01/churches-forsaking-the-assembly-no-more
These two paragraphs in particular…..
“They never really had the constitutional authority anyway to dictate how and when we can worship,” the attorney (Mat Staver) points out. “They’ve never had the authority to say you can only have ten people or five people or no people in a sanctuary.”
He thinks the Church did a poor job on this particular situation. In fact, he feels “most churches failed miserably in this test and voluntarily just simply abdicated liberties”.
Yup.
Bernie supporters don’t want to vote for Biden.
Democrats have a lot of work ahead of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A friend brought this video to my attention…very truthful…really excellent….very factual This pastor obviously cares about PT….. I listened intently. Hope you have time to listen.
If NYC allows this, it will be a scene out of Escape from New York. I see very little sign of resistance here, and it’s frightening.
If douchebag does not open NYC business up, NYC will indeed be in bankruptcy.
My apologies for the strong words.
Texas treepers,
Here is a list of openings in San Antonio if anyone in the area wants to support them.
La Gloria is on the list. A fantastic Mexican restaurant at the Pearl.
I also see Hobby Lobby on this list of retailers.
I know I can use some new candles, so I will check them out tomorrow.
Let’s support our first responders coming out of the dark 😉
https://www.kens5.com/article/money/business/list-whats-open-in-san-antonio/273-f21ab2b6-2e0c-4688-8a57-dfc7866b3cf1
Great exposure of Bill Gates the scumbag
https://www.corbettreport.com/gateshealth/
VoteAllIncumbantsOut👍
Thanks for the link. Good article and I appreciated the comments.
So we are to be housebound for the whole of May in Washington State thanks to our dopey governor, yes I’m talking about Inslee again, only tonight I am hopping mad instead of passive aggressive. At this rate there will be no shops or stores left functioning except for major groceries, and all those hardworking people whose lives have been turned upside down are facing a magnitude of losses. I believe these tyrannical governors are overstepping the constitutional mark, but who is there to bring them back in line? They are protected by their henchmen in the judiciary. I am fed up with power grabbers and want to return to the old normal not this communistic new normal. Now I must calm down and bid you good treepers all a good night and a sunny tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This breakdown of deaths attributed to the Wuhan virus vs flu, pneumonia or a combination thereof is dated May 1, 2020 from the CDC and shows Covid-19 Only deaths in the US at 37,308;
that’s quite a bit less than the 65,000 the news stations were putting out:
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid19/index.htm
LikeLiked by 1 person
Here are the facts. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) knew that they had a virus problem around December 2019 ( if not sooner). They shut down plane/train transportation to other parts of China from Wuhan, China, once they knew they had a problem. They welded shut the doors of apartment buildings in Wuhan, to prevent civilians from leaving their abodes. They piled dirt/rocks to block roads/highways in and out of Wuhan to shut the region down and contain the virus. They shut down flights out of Wuhan to other parts of China.
They did not shut down flights out of Wuhan to everywhere else in the world. They exported the virus to all parts of the world, deliberately.
This was an act of war. This was an asymmetric act of war, but nevertheless, a deliberate act of war.
China is at war with the USA and has been at war with the USA for about 20 years. We must respond accordingly,
So true, but let’s reverse engineer this question.
Is the original virus from a bat?
Can the bat virus hurt a human?
If not, how does the virus jump from a bat to a human?
The reason I ask is that we seem not to have this jump in human history. Ever. No?
Someone, please provide historical evidence of past bat to human infection…
Our Covid-era oligarchs are fitting us for feudalism.
Even before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, America, like most higher-income countries, was already heading toward a neo-feudal future: massive inequality, ever-greater concentrations of power, and increasingly widespread embrace of a uniform (albeit secular) religion. The pandemic, all too reminiscent of the great plagues of the Middle Ages, seems destined to accelerate this process.
The virus that now dominates our daily lives may soon begin to slowly fade, but it will have a deep, protracted impact on our society and class structure. Covid-19 will likely leave us with conditions that more resemble feudalism than anyone could have imagined just a few years ago.
