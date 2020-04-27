April 27th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1194

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers Rain On America ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand, and it gives light to all who are in the house.” 🌟
—Matt 5:15
(Yesterday scripture should have been shown as Matt 5:14, not 5;13)
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is fighting for America!
✅ For brave Patriots like Peter Navarro, Senators Cotton & Hawley and many others going public to tell the truth of Chi-Na Communist Party’s true intentions to take down/destroy other countries via virus
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Monday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We Stand in Faith
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection and safety for President Trump and MAGA Team
— Justice be done in Gen Flynn’s case and he be exonerated this week according to Marie Bartiromo’s twitter (Sundance retweeted this)
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at these daily obnoxious Pressers
— for a safe and smooth reopening of American’s economy
— for the World to know the truth: Chi-Na is responsible for Chinese Wuhan Virus
— Senators Cotton & Hawley succeed in creating/passing legislation to sue/make Chi-Na responsible for this invisible enemy, their Chinese Wuhan virus
— for 26M unemployed Americans to be taken care of-mentally and financially
— Adam Schiff’s Secret Transcripts be brought to Sunlight
— America to *Keep Calm— *Use Common Sense— *Stay Focus
— One Pres. Candidate Democlown and/or ‘Chosen One’ to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea and our WALL builders
— for those who have Chinese Wuhan virus–for healing of their bodies esp those who are not getting treatments when they should.
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* Wait On The Lord *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” Even in the darkest hours, God’s abundant love and mercy are unwavering. The light of Christ will always triumph over the trials and tribulations we face because He has defeated death.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 27 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday, April 27, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 190 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Donald’s Bible
😁
👍 😊
Much to give praise for tonight!
Great news that, according to Maria Bartiromo, General Flynn will be exonerated in court this week! Finally,his long ordeal will be over, and hopefully President Trump can get Gen. Flynn an important position in Draining the Swamp!
Someone below suggested firing Wray and putting Gen. Flynn in his place.
I’d say…add Richard Grenell in FBI 2nd command when Ratcliffe takes over ODNI.
Now that would create instant firework shows —Fourth of July every day for 5 years.
LoL–we can dream for now but I heard some dreams do come true. 🙂
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/26/april-26th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1193/comment-page-1/#comment-8127139)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 4/25/20
– 2 tweets about vaccine ingredients.
– Brian Kolfage Facebook post w/ article:
Potential Wuhan Coronavirus Treatment Uses UV Light to Disinfect Lungs
– Lou Dobbs report on AYTU BioScience Healight Platform Technology.
– AYTU Healight promo video.
– John Roberts report on AYTU Healight technology.
– Misc. content.
– – – – –
Sunday night update – 4/26/20
– Just posting the prayer post today.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Praying ……
I decided to post this video.
“It is not the critic who counts; not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles, or where the doer of deeds could have done them better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood; who strives valiantly; who errs, who comes short again and again, because there is no effort without error and shortcoming; but who does actually strive to do the deeds; who knows great enthusiasms, the great devotions; who spends himself in a worthy cause; who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievement, and who at the worst, if he fails, at least fails while daring greatly, so that his place shall never be with those cold and timid souls who neither know victory nor defeat.”
― Theodore Roosevelt, April 23, 1910
MAGA remains in intensive care after having been injected with the Fauci Virus.
The American Patriots is ready to rescue MAGA from the clutches of the invisible enemy.
Our Second Revolutionary War is here.
Let’s Roll. God Is with Us.
*Correction* injected with the Fauci Vaccine (Mismatched)…
According to CDC/WHO Its Guesswork and when it works it is 40 – 60 percent effective…
CDC/WHO Mismatched Flu Vaccine in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020…
Seasonal Flu Vaccine Effectiveness estimates from the U.S.
2018 – 2019 29%
2017 – 2018 38%
2016 – 2017 40%
2015 – 2016 48%
2014 – 2015 19%
Thank you celebrities.
Aussie, Aussie, Aussie!
Very funny vid, for those who think the title is serious.
Trump Retweet
Dear God,
I bow my head and ask,
If it by Thy Will,
Please save this land from those who seek to destroy it.
In Jesus’ Name…..Amen
Mes amis, je suis enchantee.
Vivez!
Trump Retweet
Time to send another contribution to the Gen. Michael Flynn defense fund. Thank you Sidney Powell.
The Punisher enters stage left.
Hannity tick tock games or the real deal?
As the VSGPDJT says “We will have to see.”
Don’t worry, the FBI will bring the criminals who framed Flynn to justice.
Oh, wait.
Excellent!
Trump Retweet
Four – I believe the Corona virus will probably turn out to be another attempt to remove President Trump.
Pencil Neck… up to his old Schiff…
“Schiff sees ‘profound and disturbing echo’ of impeachment in Trump’s coronavirus response”
https://thehill.com/homenews/news/494662-schiff-sees-profound-and-disturbing-echo-of-impeachment-in-trumps-coronavirus
Let it sink in…
Sh*t Whole Queen of California Plague-osi…
Would happily abandon American Citizens and Legal Residents to…
Remember the video of people dragged away Kicking and screaming…
Remember people being sealed in residents …
Remember video of people not able to leave to get food…
Remember these were just the asymptom/mild cases…
We still don’t know what happened to the more severe cases…
Coming soon to your neighborhood…
Courtesy of Sh*t Whole Queen of California Plague-osi…
“I wonder if Barack Obama, James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Susan Rice, Samantha Power, Andrew McCabe, Valerie Jarrett, Andrew Weissman, Sally Yates and Adam Schiff ever think: We did this for Hillary?”
Hat Tip: The Bradford File
It wasn’t for Hillary, it was for what they thought they coukd get from Hillary if she won. Now they are just trying to cover their own asses.
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
If you had all of Hillary’s emails you’d prefer Hillary too.
Trump Retweet
– Wait until General Flynn is exonerated.
– Put Congress into recess.
– Fire FBI director Wray
– Appoint Gen Flynn to be acting FBI director
– Put Congress back into session.
– pop popcorn
Free Manafort.
If people think the Democrats were freaking out now over Trump’s daily corona virus press briefings…wait. Just wait until General Flynn is exonerated, and Durham’s Grand Jury starts indicting Obama’s cabinet.
Insert this before Congress go back into session……
— Pres. Trump do all recess appointments
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Trump Retweet
Really sweet Happy Birthday message to Melania Trump. And wish that guy playing the piano @ 1:00 would show up at my house sometime to wish me a Happy Birthday!
For those who believe that Covid-19 deaths are being over-reported in the US, take a deep breath.
Everything you think you know could be wrong.
Mortality statistics show 122,000 deaths in excess of normal levels across 14 countries analysed by the FT
https://www.ft.com/content/6bd88b7d-3386-4543-b2e9-0d5c6fac846c
“it’s far from just Ecuador. In several other countries overall excess mortality is much higher than reported Covid deaths.
This includes England & Wales (47% more excess deaths than reported Covid deaths), Sweden (40%), Spain (33%), and many others.
In England and Wales, the number of fatalities in the week ending April 10 was the highest this century. The figure was 76 per cent higher than the average for the same week in the past 5 years, and the number of excess deaths was 58 per cent higher than the total number of reported Covid-deaths for the same period.”
Why did they skip the US?
We can only hope. I would love it to be true and hope Maria’s sources are right.
Is the Troll Farm suit still in limbo?
I have no idea if this is true, but something has definitely spooked the horses, or asses, in the MainSwampMedia stable.
The last three or four days they have thrown caution to the wind and gone a full court press on the fake news smear jobs.
I assumed it was just the scheduled ramping up of the Glenn Simpson Fiction GPS pre-election smear campaign, or revenge for pointing out out that Nanzi guzzles ice cream while people go hungry, but it seems a bit to frenzied for that.
Maybe they’ve got wind of something coming down, so they are getting some licks in while they can.
Which best describes the governor of NY, Killer Cuomo, The New York Nazi or Andrew the Assassin?
Yeah, he’s doing a great job according to every single anchor on FNC.
The New York Times is best ignored for their over the top Opinion and political pieces, but I have to say, they do publish factual and interesting pieces. I wonder how those reporters survive.
This is an excellent video on how North Korea experts try to understand the Hermit Kingdom and the recent rumours of his demise, he’s OK, he’s hiding from Covid-19 and even today in the SK press he was injured in one of his missile blasts on 14 April. Insert eye roll.
Nevertheless, this is how they try to analyse the situation.
Trust me, it is informative.👇
Doom and Gloom on Trump’s Coronavirus task force has caused economic damage to America not seen since the 1929 stock market crash.
Why in whatever did you tag my post with this comment? I don’t get it. Did you watch the video on North Korea? Have anything relevant to add?
Nevermind.
Great video!
What to Do About China And Its American Lackeys
By Kurt Schlichter | Posted: Apr 27, 2020
America’s China problem is a two-part problem – one part is dealing with those pangolin-kebabing commie bastards and the other is dealing with their fellow travelers among our garbage globalist elite here at home. But the Chinese coronavirus – aptly named the “Chinese coronavirus” because this pandemic is the result of either Chinese incompetence and/or bizarre bat soup gulping, plus a lot of standard ChiCom deception – has at least made clear that we better deal with them before they deal with us. It’s a wake-up call we better heed by getting woke.
https://townhall.com/columnists/kurtschlichter/2020/04/27/what-to-do-about-china-and-its-american-lackeys-n2567611
Via Carpe Donktum – Kim Jung is alive and well…
There has been much discussion about who died with the virus and who died from it. While there is no doubt that the numbers we have been given in the US are inflated and there is no consistent international standard for compiling that data, I don’t think it is possible anyway.
My mother had Alzheimer’s for 13 years. It robed her and us of the person she really was. As the disease progressed she became ever more resistant to taking physical exercise and therapy. Her death certificate listed pneumonia as the cause of death, but it was Alzheimer’s that killed her. Some questions are just too complex, requiring so much evaluation of individual cases that is just not practical to gather data that is accurate and thus impossible to get statistically accurate answers for. It’s like trying to paint a Monet with a 4″ paint brush. It’s can’t be done.
.
https://mobile.twitter.com/AnaSwanson/status/1254416173854228489
Ughhh…
If this is not just an ad to scare people, or worse, why are they not going directly to the Task Force first to address these serious concerns?
A full page ad in the NYT seems a bit….inappropriate? Attention-grabbing? Political?
Everyone wants more free money these days.
From Sundance’s Twiter::
Kim hasn’t been seen since April 11th. This article is dated Apt 27th. Still a mystery.
———–
N.K. leader sends gratitude to workers at tourist zone amid health rumors
April 27, 2020
https://m-en.yna.co.kr/view/AEN20200427002500325?input=tw
Excerpt:
SEOUL, April 27 (Yonhap) — North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed his gratitude to workers building a tourist zone in the east coast region of Wonsan, state media said Monday, amid reports his special train is parked at the area amid persisting speculation about his health.
>Snip<
Corroborating the intelligence was a report by the U.S. monitoring website 38 North that satellite imagery showed what appeared to be Kim's special train parked at a station in "his Wonsan compound since at least April 21."
"The train's presence does not prove the whereabouts of the North Korean leader or indicate anything about his health, but it does lend weight to reports that Kim is staying at an elite area on the country's eastern coast," it added.
Moon Chung-in, a special security adviser to President Moon Jae-in, also said Sunday in an interview with Fox News that Kim is "alive and well."
It’s all a punters’ game at this point. Make your wagers. 🤣
Kim Jong Un might have been injured during April 14 missile tests
http://www.donga.com/en/List/article/all/20200427/2048325/1/Kim-Jong-Un-might-have-been-injured-during-April-14-missile-tests
Maybe he’s simply hiding from Xi.
I so admire Candace Owens. She is the real deal. Via her Twitter page…
Fauci and Brix are like Lenin and Marx (the teachers), with many Democrat Governors like Stalin (the implementer).
If you think about it, it’s inescapable.
