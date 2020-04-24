April 24th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1191

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Kayleigh McEnany Twitter @PressSec
🦅 ”* USA * 🇺🇸 —-” April Prayers Rain On America ” —- 🇺🇸* USA*
“To keep America gaining momentum, every citizen needs to maintain the vigilance.” —–President Donald J. Trump—–
……Now Let’s Roll….soon
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “Blessed are the peacemakers, For they shall be called sons of God.” 🌟
—Matt 5:9
—————————————————————–
***Praises:
🦅 🇺🇸 We, The Treepers, give you, President Trump, all the credit for what you have done. With your sharp leadership, in good times and in bad times, you have mobilized a team of MAGA leaders & Patriots and got them to get going to Save America Again and Again and Again. It matters not Fake Media don’t reports this. You alone started this mobilization and WeThePeople saw this…that’s what matters. We so appreciate what you have done and We Stand With You, President Trump….no matter what tough choices you have to make we are with you and your wonderful MAGA Team. God Bless You, President Trump
✅ Sec Mnuchin, Jim Jordan, Larry Kudlow and many many other Mighty Patriots Standing Their Ground in truth and integrity
✅ House passed CARES 3.5 Bill 388-5
✅ Thank You, Lord, for those who are healing today…on Friday
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his MAGA Team
— for the strong armor Pres. Trump wears at these daily obnoxious Pressers
— American economy reopen smoothly for States who are planning to open soon
— the truth gets out about China’s role in trying to destroy America and World.
— House Dems latest ploy to destroy President Trump thru the newly formed select committee…”The 4th Retry of Impeaching Trump Club”…. backfires -Pray their agenda to keep Pres. Trump from MAGA Boomerang back on the Dems BIGLY
— for all President Trump’s nominees to get recess appointments
— for 26M unemployed Americans
— for Doctors, nurses, truckers, grocery workers & front-line responders working hard
— America to *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— One Pres. Candidate Democlown and/or the Chosen One to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters and NO vote-by-mail scam
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for quick healing from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for safety for Treepers &Trump Supporters in SE USA during these extreme storms/tornadoes (Catturd in FL got hit by a tornado while he was tweeting. Oak tree split in 1/2)
— for those battling cancers and other illnesses, like Rush
— for protection/healing for American children/youth-Young Landen is healed!
— *🇺🇸* We Serve Together *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”On this Earth Day, we celebrate that America leads the world in environmental stewardship and that we continue to have among the cleanest air and cleanest water anywhere on the planet Earth. We’re also honoring our country’s heritage of conservation, including through the support of One Trillion Trees Initiative.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 24 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Friday, April 24, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 193 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
LikeLiked by 13 people
Remember this from during the campaigning leading to 2016 election?
LikeLiked by 9 people
Praying !
LikeLiked by 3 people
This one’s for Grandma! People keep uploading this as fast as YouTube can pull it down.
*https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpX0h9hSscM
(delete the asterisk when you copy/paste)
LikeLiked by 14 people
Thank u Ad rem and grandma. I sent this to my mother last week and she was so happy she saw it. 😇👍🏼
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t know either how it comes together. But I believe this is our window, our only one. I believe God has opened it for us. I pray for the guidance of the Holy Spirit. I pray we have the courage to act.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yay AdRem! I knew you’d come thru for us all!
I just upload it ( If I think I know what uploading means!?)
If I copy and paste in a new tab, that means upload, right? If so I just did that.
Is there any way to “screensave” it, if I think I know what “screensave” means?!
LoL-I’ve been “hit n’ missing ” figuring how to use the computer and its tools for decades.
I’m still looking for the hammer and screwdriver. No, I’m NOT related to AOC-Ha!.
I think President Trump took the hammer..it makes sense and Pelosi and Schumer are fighting over the Bloody Mary screwdriver.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I used to confuse the two all the time!
As for saving or bookmarking it to your computer…..not much sense in doing that IMO, since YouTube will probably have it deleted by tomorrow. Just open up a YouTube search page and type it in the search box up top: Donald’s Bible by Clarence Sexton
https://www.youtube.com/
There are more of them up tonight than last night! People will not be defeated!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
So you got the video from Youtube and you copy and paste to here. Is that download?
I’m stuck on Web Server, I looked it up 🙃 ..I can’t find any spiders to serve me🙃.
Ok I got the part about saving the video-that makes sense. thank you
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes…..YouTube has enormous numbers of “servers”, where all people’s UPLOADS are stored. Tonight I DOWNLOADED this copy from one of YouTube’s many servers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So how can we save this to our own computers/ tablets–pretty please?
LikeLike
Can someone tell me why this vid keeps getting removed? Ideas?
I usually understand the Left’s “reasoning” for removing the Trump/ Trump supporter vids. But this seems like one they’d be happy enough to just ignore.
A vid about a Family Bible. Why do they care so much?
Unless they think it could lead to a Revival or something, I don’t get it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
All it says on the old video is..
“Video removed by the uploader”
I imagine he was threatened with removal of his posting privileges under the guise of some kind of copyright infringement. YouTube has different levels of punishment…all will lead to eventual banning if not obeyed.
I used to butt heads with YouTube all the time when I used to copy and upload Trayvon/Zimmerman videos for SD back in the day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I wanted to express my deep appreciation to you for bringing this video here for us to see, Ad Rem. In a world that is so filled with heartbreaking, life-ruining, family generational curses, it is uplifting to see the power of Generational BLESSINGS in President Trump’s family history.
If we didn’t know it already before, we can certainly see now that our President has God’s anointing and was made for a time such as this we are experiencing. It is also clear to see why the forces of evil are gathered against him, coming with a force of hatred and disrespect and viciousness never seen before, literally hell-bent on destroying this one man. President Trump is here for our renewal. President Trump is not afraid to speak the name of God, or speak in defense of God’s people, with a fire in him to bring our country back to God and family.
“Greater is He that is in us, than he that is in this world.” God knows President Trump’s heart, He know the plans He has made for President Trump. Nothing, not all the forces of evil, can stand in God’s way. God bless President Trump and may God hear the voice of His people crying out for the healing of our land, our hearts and our families. Amen.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
Let’s stock up and help other countries stock so economic suicide shutdown never happens again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Starting to think the more ventilators we’ve got, the better.
These people are absolutely insane. Never know what kind of crap they’re gonna pull next as their Party sh*ts the bed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thing is, the ventilators might be tge death knell for about 50% of those intubed. It would seem that oxygen and deep breathing techniques are far better.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ventilators are killing people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Unfortunately, lightweight w / holes.
LikeLike
Nobody was even expecting it though.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’ve heard that before. Can you please provide a link so I may read about all the loopholes?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Just what I posted earlier. Do it tomorrow. She should be able to keep her seaf
LikeLiked by 2 people
Geez…Seat.
LikeLike
I just thought you had developed a lisp.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Typo! Same thing in print!
LikeLike
no, appalling is sandy pensler and bozo bill schuette leading the gop state ticket in 2018.
LikeLike
I bookmarked her twitter page so I can see when she finally takes down her “Vote Biden” logo off . LOL.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I noticed that, sunny.
LikeLike
Master Trolling of the Day from the Presser:
President replied to the actors impersonating as journalists:
> “I just told you I’m not talking about it now.”
> “No, I don’t agree with him (Fauci) on that.”
> “Hey, Phil. I’m the President and you’re fake news.”
> “The problem is you don’t write the truth.”
> “CNN is fake news. Don’t talk to me.”
> “No, he didn’t. No, he didn’t defy me at all. That’s your language.”
> “We have a sleepy guy in a basement of a house that the press is giving a free pass to who doesn’t want to do debates because of COVID.”
> “He (Newsom) said, “Promises made, promises kept.” He actually said that in a statement today.”
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
Perfect!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump 2020 masks: a good idea, actually.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I ordered mine from trumpgirl.com. Hasn’t arrived yet. Wearing it will, for me, turn an act of subjugation into an act of empowerment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So true.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yes!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
MOAB
LikeLike
And the rest of the amazing stuff the Space Force has they do not show us.
Big secrets amazing stuff.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Microwave lasers (masers) have been around for yonks. Can they take down satellites?
Asking for a friend…
LikeLike
NY state patriots are we having a protest or, whatever to push Gov Cuomo to open up? Nothing else to do so we should be driving to Albany to do our part. PA did it. VA did it. This isn’t on the president. The people need to push for an end to this bs.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Let me know when! Have gas!
LikeLike
Speaker Pelosi explained how they work together with the media to spread and amplify lies to smear their political opponents…
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is that the “wrap up smear” video? Can’t watch cuz I’ve seen enough 🙈
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
People are amazed that Greenland is actually greening.
LikeLike
If the fck’n U.S. collapses.. I’m going ‘Eric the Red’ and invading Greenland.. if any other pissed off barbarians want to join me.. bring your bangsticks and beer and meet me at the docks..
LikeLiked by 2 people
What would you call the new nation?
LikeLike
North Texas..
LikeLiked by 3 people
I like that. And it’s even more Texas-sized than Texas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NoTaxes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Isn’t their mascot at UNT the Mean Green? I’m in! Do they have ski slopes?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The only thing facing collapse is the Democrat Party. IMO, America would do fabulous without the now communist Democrat Party……which in fact is an enemy of the people.
LikeLike
Texian – I will come. I kinda want to go there anyway….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
The UN soldiers faces are blurred but the people’s faces aren’t?
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Brad Parscale was incredulous of the “polls” that Martha Mccallum was quoting tonight showing Biden ahead in PA & FL (not as confident on Michigan, but not concerned either).
He ridiculed them. His internals show PDJT way ahead of 2016, and “Biden is no Clinton” he says.
Volunteers pouring in – hundreds of thousands.
He exudes confidence.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Fake pols will persist through the early stages of election night. The phony pollsters are all-in to defeat the President, and they will happily sacrifice their credibility for the cause.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The fake polls will be their club to claim fraud favoring Republicans.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, let’s talk about covid19 Trump impeachment 4.0. Obvi- EVERYTHING has been documented in these meetings before briefings. Reporters have been on phone calls with governors (so Trump suspects and has mentioned a few times in different briefings). How can Fauci or Birx go against trump in front of any house committee? Would Sec Azar let that happen ? He’s head of the task force behind pence. And pence def won’t go in front of a committee cuz executive privilege. Would he let another aid testify for him? Who has theories- I want to read them all!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The aid package is so huge that there must be a setup somewhere they can use. That’s my guess. The facade needs to last long enough with political and media support for them to further hamstring Trump. One of the things they are trying to do is blame the overall chaos of investigation on Trump! The implication being that DC will work fine once he’s gone.
Back to ripping us off without a peep from DC that is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Robert, do you think the Dems’ angle this time is to make republicans so sick of the news and investigations that they just vote trump out? I mean, they never win the investigation cuz the man being investigated won’t quit like they expect. 🤷🏼♀️
LikeLike
I don’t think Trump really has any vulnerabilities except for massive fake voting and restarting the economy.
LikeLiked by 2 people
IMO, Fauci and Birx are political assassins who are biding their time. They are wishin’, hopin’, and prayin’ that the CV rebounds in the early fall. Unfortunately for them, the CV may then be old news and their data models completely debunked.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
These people are out of their minds!!! I am not believing what I am seeing!
LikeLike
God Bless and Protect President Donald Trump.
God Bless this Country.
Unite Patriots, we have a Country to save.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excerpt:
A couple of days ago, PA Health Secretary Rachel Levine added 269 deaths to the Pennsylvania count, including 10 to the Franklin County number of zero, only to be almost immediately being called out by several County Coroners, Representative Rob Kauffman and State Senator Douglas Mastriano. It seems that almost none of the extra 269 cases were real or had been recorded and passed to the state from the Coroners, and the numbers were quickly revised today.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is actually a dude.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Rachel” is in fact a man. Surprise.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I see on Drudge, my insipid theory that Corona kills smokers has found heretics. The British painter David Hockney, and others, are arguing that nicotine protects against the virus.
Looking at smoking tendencies, in both Italy and America, young adults have taken the hint and are now smoking at low rates. Alas, the middle-aged in both countries, are stubborn, and smoke at twice the % as the young.
When we move to the elderly (65+) in both Italy and America, the # of smokers nosedives. May I suggest the drop is literal, and the missing smokers are to be found in the graveyard. Or at least, in such ill health, smoking is out of the question.
I submit this is the statistical hocus pocus being employed by Hockney; since Corona has a mad-on for the elderly, and elderly smokers are scarce as coherent words from Joe Biden, of course Corona isn’t killing smokers.
LikeLike
Donald Trump has always understood the short attention span of people. And many will never step up as soldiers. So his keen strategy of timing is peculiar to many. Very short in response… if you are starting to panic, you will need to hang on.
If you had ever watched The Apprentice, original version…Trump reinvited past failed participants…snakes… to come back into teams to see if the team leaders could work with them. And succeed, in spite of the adversity within.
Think about that for a minute.
This was the most treacherous, exciting part of the show. How does a winning leader take a subursive into the team…and WIN? Ultimate test, no?
You see, President Trump wages war against his foes while working along side them. This is a unique evolution of Sun Tzu’s strategy, in my opinion.
Our President has actually elevated warfare to the next level. We see this with Xi and many other world leaders. This is becoming very clear in my wandering head.
There will be hard times and good times for PT, his soldiers and we the American people. We may have a hot war with China yet. President Trump may need to do this. Though, President Trump will not engage first. If he does respond to a Chinese initial hit, It is the only way to defeat the worst of the worst.
Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America is the only someone who can continue to outperform the enemy in order to slay it once and for all.
Life experience, extraordinarily very stable genius and ultimate strategy, IMHO.
Stay ever faithful everyone!
🙏 👍
LikeLiked by 6 people
“Donald Trump has always understood the short attention span of people.”
People are by nature fickle, and it is easy to persuade them of something, but difficult to keep them persuaded.
– Niccolo Machiavelli
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bingo!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
Why wouldn’t they allow PDJT by Greenland?
He could make them great again!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is Greenland in lockdown? If not, maybe I’ll herd some musk ox there. 😁
LikeLiked by 2 people
That guy Tucker had on as his first guest tonight is the poster child for morally relevant thought. And you wonder how we got to where we are now.
There was also some guy on Bream’s show blathering on and on about WhuFlu testing, which brings up the logical question, what good is testing if you could contract a virus soon after you were tested? Do we keep testing people at regular intervals? This is all so stupid.
And lastly, where’s my WhuFlu $1200.00 check? 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t Gilead’s trial disappoint?
LikeLike
LikeLike
Masks for thee, but not for me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Didn’t he supposedly have it already?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
Temps in Arizona will reach into the high 90s this week. Summer heat has arrived. By August, the humid monsoon season has ramped up and generally lasts through October.
Based on findings in DHS Biolab report, it seems logical to expect the virus will struggle to exist in the months proceeding the Nov 2020 elections. Therefore, the virus is not a legitimate excuse for increasing mail in ballots.
LikeLiked by 3 people
People have known that UV blasts viruses and bacteria for many years. They use it in hospitals to disinfect rooms and even high school labs use it to disinfect googles.
LikeLiked by 1 person
An attorney friend of mine sent this to me tonight …can anyone believe this ASS of councilman proposed doing this which is probably an Illegal act. He does not does not deserve to be in office. He needs to be removed NOW
https://allaspectreport.com/2020/04/20/los-angeles-councilman-to-propose-using-federal-coronavirus-relief-funds-to-purchase-foreclosed-properties-for-the-homeless/
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Healight technology employs proprietary methods of administering intermittent ultraviolet (UV) A light via a novel endotracheal medical device. Pre-clinical findings indicate the technology’s significant impact on eradicating a wide range of viruses and bacteria, inclusive of coronavirus. https://apnews.com/b44f4531071e6204023f7b8e16f59d4b
LikeLiked by 1 person
After yesterday’s conference, articles were running about Trump pushing wacky treatments.
LikeLike
Search 222nm Far UV. Studies show it doesnt affect eyes, doesnt cause cancer, but rips viruses apart. Is shorter wavelength than UV-C germicidal lamps.
LikeLike
Pennsylvania may start strategic re-opening May 8th.
———-
Pennsylvania slashes virus death toll; reopening explained
https://apnews.com/bf148079cfbd8cc0178b618e4475a73c?fbclid=IwAR3OrOW3GYquHBq-baI-KqhcKMgEh6jRL-ouUYYwmmT-RwK7ZH9aAqHghOs
Excerpt:
Wolf said he believes two regions — the northcentral and northwest, both of which have seen relatively few cases — will be ready for a limited reopening on May 8, with residents permitted to leave their homes at will, and some retail shops allowed to accept customers.
LikeLike
“permitted”?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
It’s time to put the virus behind us. It’s a trap. They’ve got the President in a negative space and they’re trying to keep him there.
Get back on message.
Make America Great!
LikeLike
LikeLike