April 9th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1176

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
🦅 ”— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” The Holy Week” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*
🌴 “Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord! Peace in heaven and glory in the highest!” —-Luke 19:38
—————————————————————-
***Passover Blessings to our Jewish friends***
—————————————————————-
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.”🌟 —Eph 6:12
——————
***Praises:
✅ CNBC survey President Trump approval rating of handling the economy is 52%-a new high for this survey
✅ Team Trump online campaign: *Since going all-virtual March 13…l276K NEW volunteers, 13,347,694 volunteer calls to voters, All Trump Online programs top 1 MILLION viewers EACH
✅ PM Boris Johnson is improving, but out of the woods yet- As Sundance said…Keep Praying….
✅ Harris Poll: 77 Percent of Americans Blame China for Coronavirus Outbreak -We Are United in Agreement
✅ USA Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump, his family, MAGA Team
— Congress make Phase 3.5 bill that has only one issue, more money for small businesses per Sec. Mnuchin request & America wants our $25 M back from Kennedy Center now
— No to “Vote-By-Mail”
— for Doctors, nurses, truck drivers and grocery workers working
— America: *Keep Calm and *Use Common Sense
— for Opposition who are demon possessed with TDS….for those lost souls to see the light through God’s intervention
— for the Crew and Medical Team of USNS COMFORT & MERCY
— One Pres. Candidate Democlowns and their potential “Chosen One” to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— For Safety and health protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus/other illnesses
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* We Are United in Prayer *🇺🇸*
🦅 ”This week, religious believers across the nation celebrate Passover, Good Friday, and Easter—and look to the future with hope.”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 9 of 30
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday, April 9, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 208 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Thank you, grandma,…
NAILED IT! 🙂
Oh, and AMEN!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/04/08/april-8th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1175/comment-page-1/#comment-8044557)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Tuesday night update – 4/7/20
– Jeff Rainforth Facebook post with month old photo of Project 2. I don’t remember if he has posted it before or not.
Includes Q & As.
– New interactive map showing Project locations on WBTW’s official website.
– – – – –
Wednesday night update – 4/8/20
– Jeff Rainforth post with short drone video at Project 2.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3, 4, & 5; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for healing of Amanda Shea’s 14 year old son who has Covid-19.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8 (rescheduled below).
(Mar 31)… Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Judge Randy Crane rescheduled the hearing from April 8 to May 6.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, 5 and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Jeff Rainforth Facebook post – 2/7/20
“Hey, everyone. Airman Kolfage gave me the go-ahead to begin producing videos I shot of our investment at border wall project 2. Hope to have the first one out in a few days. Like my page Jeff Rainforth to see it first. Also, Foreman Mike called me yesterday to see how I was doing. He’s doing great sheltering at home. Can’t wait to be back on the border with him. You can donate to projects 3 & 4 on our site https://webuildthewall.us/. We’ll be out there soon after this virus thing is over! Thanks again for your continued support!”
WeBuildTheWall: Our photographer is working on some videos he shot of our Project 2 investment while he was in McAllen, Texas. Can’t wait to see them! You can like his page at Jeff Rainforth to see all of his border pics & vids. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
That wall is good looking there. NIce video. Thanks for posting.
Tweet with same video as above.
Oregon Governor just cancelled on-site school for the year.
What if Dem governors decide to never reopen?
Cancel it forever.
Parents should homeschool.
It is worth the economic loss.
That time flies by.
Either parent can do it.
And do it with a private entity.
NO PUBLIC INTERFERENCE.
Also are school tax payers getting rebate ? LOL
Good to see an old name pop up in a positive way.
AG Barr/Ingraham
The above video cuts off midstream (8 mins long). Here’s the full segment for anyone interested (21 mins long).
Note Trump said, “..that’s a weird deal there…there’s something he feels is wrong…”
—>>> “…HE KNOWS SOMETHING YOU (points to reporter) DON’T KNOW…”
Trump knows. 😉
Another reason every death is Coronavirus. It pays. Send more ventilators, stat!
Dang, I’d be triaged straight to a wicker basket, and they’d still make a mint!
Video inbedded in this fellows tweet thread definitely worth a watch if you missed her show tonight
Nevada Governor Sisolak imposes more strict directives. Tells people how to worship.
https://www.ktvn.com/story/41988875/governor-sisolak-announces-new-covid19-directives-golf-courses-to-close-religious-congregations-prohibited
Sisolak is a thug
I wish we could recall him…ughhh…makes my blood boil.
why not? is the nevada GOP a bunch of feckless maroons?
sorry, didn’t see your post, posted same article below
It’s simply amazing how a federal recommendation of Social Distancing has been turned into house confinement by Democrat governors.
If we’re all wearing mandatory masks… let the people free!
He’s committed political suicide, so he will do his best imitation of communism during his reign. Pray for us in Nevada, I still live this state.
If Democrats love minorities why don’t they let them have HQ?
Excerpt:
Attorney General William P. Barr Wednesday accused the media of attacking hydroxycholoroquine solely because President Trump has suggested it could treat the coronavirus.
“Before the president said anything about it, there was fair and balanced coverage of this very promising drug and the fact that it had such a long track record, and soon as [President Trump] said something positive about it the media has been on a jihad to discredit this drug,” Mr. Barr said in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingharam. “It’s quite strange.”
Yeah, almost as strange as bagpipe music. You worthless cuck. The term “bag of bones” would give far to much credit to your shoddy existence. Please, and for the sake of our once great country, show yourself to the exit door post-haste. What a fine waste of taxpayer paid salary you turned out to be. You, Mr. Barr(using the term Mr. lightly), make Jeff Sessions look a success story. Words can hardly describe my disdain for you personally. There are no words to describe my opinion of you professionally…
LikeLike
is that You Joe DiGenova?
LikeLike
Aaaand…..Pelosi already shot it down. She won’t cooperate with the Senate.
In a nutshell. LOL.
(#DemExit is a pretty good read since Bernie bowed out- as expected)
LikeLiked by 3 people
Epoch Times is solid real journalism.
Excellent post by Citizen! Go to 12:00 Treepers regarding the genesis of Covid-19
“I certainly believe that the 100% amino acid similarity says it can’t possibly be a natural mutation. It almost certainly is a recombination event that was laboratory driven.”
Americans need to know the truth. Why are the Enemy of the People media not asking THESE questions? Why? We need to know what happened in China and the World needs to know.
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs discusses increase in suicide rate due to COVID-19:
Another testimonial to the successful use of HQC. This lady’s name is Fortunato, which means fortunate in Italian! I just sent a message to Pres. Trump to thank him for all he’s doing and included the link to this story. I said, she was very fortunate that he is our President and pushed for HCQ use! I also thanked him for mentioning the addition of ZINC to the HCQ and Zpak.
I closed by asking him to continue to help Make America Well Again! so we can get back to Make America Great Again!, again. 😊
God Bless Mrs. Fortunato. She’s a scrappy little Nonna. 💓
https://abc7ny.com/anna-fortunato-90-year-old-coronavirus-survivor-long-island/6084498/
The tried as hard as they can in that story to downplay HQ as dangerous and/or unproven.
bastids sure did
“In desperation, Gund said, Fortunato’s doctors administered an anti-malaria drug repeatedly touted by President Donald Trump. Its safety or effectiveness against the coronavirus have not been proven; some preliminary reports suggest it might help, but there is no way to know whether it has aided in the recovery of any particular patient.
Whether due to that or any other treatment, Fortunato began to improve.”
OAN to the Rescue
⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ !!! Spot on!!!!
OAN is the only source of trusted news on cable TV from start of the day to end. The only one. If you do not have OAN in your package, consider subscribing. Not only will you get trusted news coverage, you will be healthier and less stressed with the propaganda peddling on the other cable news and local news channels.
This woman really nails it! Been going on for years. Happy to see people waking up to the Dem Party.
Add– 2024: We need to defeat the Republicans!
Nevada’s governor has gone full Chinazi; just waiting for when he gives orders to nail people inside their homes for daring to step outside:
https://www.ktvn.com/story/41988875/governor-sisolak-announces-new-covid19-directives-golf-courses-to-close-religious-congregations-prohibited
#Chinazi…thats a good one. Im going to use it.
Excerpt:
The failure by government investigators to include key sections of the Papadopoulos transcripts in the warrants, including denials the campaign “was collaborating with Russia or with outside groups like Wikileaks,” to surveil Page was listed among the 17 inaccuracies and omissions documented by Horowitz in his December report. He described the omission this way: “Papadopoulos’s statement to an FBI CHS (confidential human source) in late October 2016 denying that the Trump campaign was involved in the circumstances of the DNC hack.”
Thanks, PapaD!
FBI is completely corrupt.
From RFK Jr, instagram robertfkennedyjr’s profile picture
robertfkennedyjr
Verified
Vaccines, for Bill Gates, are a strategic philanthropy that feed his many vaccine-related businesses (including Microsoft’s ambition to control a global vac ID enterprise) and give him dictatorial control over global health policy—the spear tip of corporate neo-imperialism.
Gates’ obsession with vaccines seems fueled by a messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology and a god-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans.
Promising to eradicate Polio with $1.2 billion, Gates took control of India ‘s National Advisory Board (NAB) and mandated 50 polio vaccines (up from 5) to every child before age 5. Indian doctors blame the Gates campaign for a devastating vaccine-strain polio epidemic that paralyzed 496,000 children between 2000 and 2017. In 2017, the Indian Government dialed back Gates’ vaccine regimen and evicted Gates and his cronies from the NAB. Polio paralysis rates dropped precipitously. In 2017, the World Health Organization reluctantly admitted that the global polio explosion is predominantly vaccine strain, meaning it is coming from Gates’ Vaccine Program. The most frightening epidemics in Congo, the Philippines, and Afghanistan are all linked to Gates’ vaccines. By 2018, ¾ of global polio cases were from Gates’ vaccines.
In 2014, the Gates Foundation funded tests of experimental HPV vaccines, developed by GSK and Merck, on 23,000 young girls in remote Indian provinces. Approximately 1,200 suffered severe side effects, including autoimmune and fertility disorders. Seven died. Indian government investigations charged that Gates funded researchers committed pervasive ethical violations: pressuring vulnerable village girls into the trial, bullying parents, forging consent forms, and refusing medical care to the injured girls. The case is now in the country’s Supreme Court.
In 2010, the Gates Foundation funded a trial of a GSK’s experimental malaria vaccine, killing 151 African infants and causing serious adverse effects including paralysis, seizure, and febrile convulsions to 1,048 of the 5,049 children. …Continued on slides 2 + 3.
why i know it was engineered..
in a word.. never spoken.. never heard..
never proffered.. never pursued..
Zoonosis..
if it really was.. organizations.. governments.. corporations.. people..
wouldn’t be pursuing politics.. power.. positioning..
it would have been a world scientific effort pursuing the biological origin..
not an exercise to enchain the People with fear..
but to set them free from it..
but that kind of world is nowhere to be found anymore.. vacant..
replaced with selfish vaguerities.. and vain..
a manufactured act of tyranny.. and of traitors..
an act of war.. not upon the world.. but within the world..
of organizations.. governments.. corporations.. people..
it’s not a world war.. it’s a war for the world..
that knows no borders..
Fourth Turning..
ICYMI: MN Republican Senator Reveals HHS Document Coaching Overcount of Covid-19 Cases:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/huge-mn-senator-dr-reveals-hhs-document-coaching-overcount-covid-19-cases-copy-document-video/
Deep state leak to get ahead of the story and frame it the way they want.
COVID- 19
the gargantuan intelligence machine on which the United States Government spends $80 Billion every year missed all of this. The President of the United States, who receives an intelligence briefing from the ODNI every morning, was not warned.
http://andmagazine.com/talk/2020/04/08/what-the-pandemic-tells-us-about-the-need-for-intel-reform-it-all-begins-with-collection/
Dr. Fauci says Americans should never shake hands again. I had thought I had seen and heard all kinds of crazy until that. I suggest Dr. Fauci should hide his crazy better.
Time to pull this joker off the stage as well as his scarf-wearing sidekick. Add outside physicians like Dr. Shiva and microbiologists and others to this Task Force and stop allowing Boris and Natasha to be the face of America First.
They are not America First. They should not be representing the President.
