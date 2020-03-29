Sunday March 29th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
LikeLiked by 5 people
You Can’t Get By With This
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
One of Pastor Stam’s favorite jokes went something like this:
Teacher: “Johnny, what’s the difference between a pronoun and a preposition?”
Johnny: “Yeah, that’s what I say, what’s the difference!”
Despite Johnny’s indifference, we know there is a great deal of difference between pronouns and prepositions! These parts of speech are important, especially when it comes to Bible study. For instance, Pastor Stam once wrote:
“Not once does Paul in his epistles teach that members of the Body of Christ are baptized with or in the Spirit.”
In response to this, we sometimes get letters asking about this verse:
“For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body…” (I Cor. 12:13).
But a close look will reveal an important difference in the preposition used in each case. The Apostle Paul taught that believers today are baptized “by” the Spirit, but Pastor Stam doesn’t say we’re not baptized by the Spirit, he says we are not baptized “with” the Spirit. No contradiction here!
Speaking of Christ, John the Baptist predicted:
“He shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost” (Matt. 3:11).
This prophecy was fulfilled at Pentecost, where “they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues” (Acts 2:4). It is important to notice that Christ is the Baptizer here, and that He baptized people with the Spirit. This is often confused with I Corinthians 12:13, but in this passage the Spirit is the Baptizer, baptizing people into the Body. That’s quite different than what happened at Pentecost, where the Lord was the Baptizer, baptizing people with the Spirit, enabling them to speak in tongues.
This explains why believers today are not able to speak in languages they never studied, as they did at Pentecost, for we do not have their baptism. But if we do not have their baptism, we must also conclude that at Pentecost they did not have our baptism. That is, we are not baptized by Christ with the Spirit, and they were not baptized by the Spirit into the Body of Christ.
We realize this runs contrary to the common teaching that the Church began at Pentecost, where it is said that believers were first baptized into the Body, but we believe the difference in prepositions used in these passages is just one of many evidences that the Body of Christ began later, with the raising up of Paul.
You just can’t get by with mixing with and by!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/you-cant-get-by-with-this/
1 Co 12:13 For by one Spirit are we all baptized into one body, whether we be Jews or Gentiles, whether we be bond or free; and have been all made to drink into one Spirit.
Matthew 3:11 I indeed baptize you with water unto repentance: but he that cometh after me is mightier than I, whose shoes I am not worthy to bear: he shall baptize you with the Holy Ghost, and with fire:
Acts 2:4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.
LikeLike
“the difference in prepositions used in these passages is just one of many evidences that the Body of Christ began later, with the raising up of Paul.”
It is important to note that this applies to the Authorized Version (aka King James). Trying to compare scripture with scripture in the “Bible Babel” that is predominate today is an exercise in futility. One example will suffice:
Galatians 2:16 Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by THE FAITH OF Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the FAITH OF CHRIST, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.
Virtually all of the modern perversions change the word “of” to the word “in”. This completely changes the meaning. This verse, along with several others, is conveying the message that it is Christ’s faith that is being referred to – NOT our faith in Christ and what he accomplished for us at the cross. There are other verses for that.
2 Corinthians 2:17 For we are not as many, which corrupt the word of God: but as of sincerity, but as of God, in the sight of God speak we in Christ.
LikeLike
“This prophecy was fulfilled at Pentecost, where “they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues” (Acts 2:4). It is important to notice that Christ is the Baptizer here, and that He baptized people with the Spirit. This is often confused with I Corinthians 12:13, but in this passage the Spirit is the Baptizer, baptizing people into the Body. That’s quite different than what happened at Pentecost, where the Lord was the Baptizer, baptizing people with the Spirit, enabling them to speak in tongues.
“This explains why believers today are not able to speak in languages they never studied, as they did at Pentecost, for we do not have their baptism. But if we do not have their baptism, we must also conclude that at Pentecost they did not have our baptism. That is, we are not baptized by Christ with the Spirit, and they were not baptized by the Spirit into the Body of Christ.”
Further context is in 1 Cor. 12:12-13 — “For just as the body is one, and has many members, and all the members of the body being many are one body, so also is Christ. For also in one Spirit we all were baptized into one body, whether Jews or Greeks, whether slaves or free, and we were all made to drink one Spirit”.
Earlier in the letter, Paul specified that he had baptized “Crispus” (cf. 1 Cor.14), something which occurred during his lengthy stay in Corinth (cf. Acts 18:8-10). This was well after the Jerusalem Council and Paul’s split with Barnabas (Acts 15), upon which Paul traveled with Silas and others to the Colossians (in Phrygia), Galatians, Philippians, Thessalonians, Corinthians, and Ephesians (cf. Acts 16, 17, 18).
Per the author’s apparent either / or contrast, what particular manner of baptism did Crispus and the Corinthian church have, given the discussion of tongues being in use in 1 Cor. 11-14 with doctrinal teaching down to the level of regular church services? And for those Paul informed in Acts 19 about being baptized in the name of Jesus Christ and soon after received Holy Spirit and spoke in tongues, would the latter facts indicate that their baptism was different from the body of Christ’s strictly considering the author’s contrast? Given that Paul’s ministry had already reached by then almost all of the places to which he would end up writing epistles, didn’t believers “having heard” and evidently believed become part of the body of Christ at that point?
This is especially relevant given other postings here from this group from a Pastor Sadler:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/11/03/sunday-november-3rd-open-thread/comment-page-1/#comment-7514328
Again, the author asserts that “Paul says that the things he wrote to the Corinthians, and to the Body of Christ as a whole, were the “commandments of the Lord”!” In 1 Cor. 11, Paul discussed the manner in which the Lord’s supper was to be partaken, adding that “I will set in order the other things as soon as I might come” (1 Cor. 11:34b).
In Chapter 12, Paul tells the Corinthians that “Now concerning spiritual gifts, brothers, I do not want you to be ignorant.” Remember that per the author’s take on things, what follows would be “commands that are will of God for our Christian lives during the dispensation of the grace of God and “the doctrines of grace that the Church is built upon and is to live by and share with the world.”
What is spoken of in Chapters 12-14 concern gifts of healing and tongues given to the body of Christ (cf. 1 Cor. 12:9-10, 12-28). Much specificity and much instruction (or per the author’s take, commandments) are given, especially what may be deemed practical do’s and don’ts on the exercise of the gift of tongues in a church assembly setting. This is from a group that given past postings apparently contends water baptism has no place today — and evidently has yet to reconcile that with Paul’s actions related to water baptism as noted in 1 Cor. 1:12-15, Acts 16:30-33 (with its clear Gentile context), and Acts 19 amongst other places, all of which call the assertions into question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope everyone has a blessed Sunday. Be well.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
I went to the local Nursery and Farm Supply store today to get some stuff for my garden. I’m in Northern California and we are all on shelter at home, but besides the grocery, the nursery stores are open. It was a beautiful windy day and the place was quite busy.
I think Hardware stores and Home Depot stores are all open too. Time for home improvement.
LikeLike
My American friends, After looking through a lot of misinformation and information about the Corona the below Interview is by far the most educational and answers pretty much all the questions about what it is, how to deal with it and the predictions. The interview is with the leading Doctor in South Korea, the nation which is doing well defeating the virus. Knowledge is important. I recommend you take the time and watch:
LikeLike
My Mom is on lockdown in Memory Care. 2 weeks since Dad or I could visit.
I’m really worried she will forget us during all this.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Prayers for your mom, and for you and your father.
LikeLike