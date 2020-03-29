March 29th – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1165

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45
Peter Navarro on the phone with Jeanine Pirro
LikeLiked by 8 people
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” America, on Our Knees Praying ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
The Warrior Prayer
🌟 “ He shall call upon Me, and I will answer him;
I will be with him in trouble;
I will deliver him and honor him.
With long life I will satisfy him,
And show him My salvation. ” 🌟 —-Psalm 91:15-16
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team are safely back in the WH at 3:40pm ET from Norfolk
✅ President Trump & MAGA Team is fighting for America
✅ Help is on the Way
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his family, MAGA Team
— American-hating Fake Media to become irrelevant and go bankrupt
— that the other half of America see thru Dems’ lies & manipulative games trying to destroy America
— America: *Remain calm *Use Common Sense to protect health/life style
— for Chinese Wuhan Virus Task Force—for health, energy, truth
— for safety/health for all Patriots working to keep America safe/healthy
— consequences of America shutting down during ‘quarantine’ be minimal and short-lived as needed and then get our economy to reset to MAGA
— all lies against Pres. Trump become befuddled and senseless
–– truth be known world-wide that Chinese Wuhan Virus originated from China
— NO on “Vote-By-Mail”
— Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection/healing for USA from Chinese Wuhan virus
— for Rush Limbaugh and Treepers battling cancers and other diseases
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* American Unity *🇺🇸*
🦅 ” With the courage of our doctors and nurses, with the skill of our scientists and innovators, with the determination of the American People, and with the grace of God, WE WILL WIN THIS WAR. When we achieve this victory, we will emerge stronger and more united than ever before! ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
——————————–Today is Day 14.
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, March 29, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 219 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
–
LikeLiked by 17 people
Amen
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 5 people
ABC puts story out, citing “multiple sources” but doesn’t bother checking with the two principals: ARod and the White House.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 16 people
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/28/march-28th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1164/comment-page-1/#comment-7991553)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Saturday night update – 3/28/20
– WeBuildTheWall Facebook post saying they “have #3, #4 and #5 on the books and ready to go once we get the green light to go back to work!”
– Jeff Rainforth tweet with Washington Examiner article about 39M N95 masks being found in California.
– Misc. content.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and health for the work crews and their families while they stay home during the temporary work shutdown; for safety and good weather for the work crews when they start up work again on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
LikeLiked by 10 people
WeBuildTheWall Facebook post – 3/27/20
Q: If you guys are out…away from people…why were you sent away? This defeats the whole purpose of building the wall!
A: Our construction team along with all the rest of us falls under the same laws, emergency declarations, etc. We do have our great border patrol out there until we can get back to building more walls!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tweet with article.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I know an ER nurse here in the Seattle area – she said there were over 4,000 masks in their supply closet that they were not allowed to use because they are for “emergencies”?! And yet, I see posts everyday from employees there begging for masks because they don’t have any?! Something smells wrong about ALL of this!!
(I asked this same nurse how many people coming into the ER demanding tests are actually positive and how many of those actually get admitted…she said that she has NO IDEA “Above my pay grade”!)
LikeLiked by 8 people
Sounds like there are multiple layers of bureaucracy that need to be removed/fired.
I wonder if there are respirators, face masks, or other devices which are designated as “for emergency use” as well which doctors are not allowed to use.
Also, could a bureaucrat arbitrarily reset the quantity to be set aside for “emergencies” so that new supplies which the Federal government sends gets placed in the same category, and thus remain unavailable to the front line medical workers?
LikeLiked by 2 people
My DIL is a maternity OR surgical tech. They are having to make the masks last a week. Drs. have advised them to get a UV sterilizer like those used on cellphones to disinfect them each day.
LikeLiked by 2 people
👍👍
LikeLike
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
LikeLiked by 9 people
LikeLike
Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza retweet.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
Well said.👍👍
LikeLike
LikeLike
Get outta here!! How brilliant is that?? QUARANTINE NY, NJ and CONN. That’s my President!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Science is a first-rate piece of furniture for a man’s upper chamber, if he has common sense on the ground-floor [Trump]. But if a man hasn’t got plenty of good common sense [Fuchi], the more science he has, the worse for his patient.
– Oliver Wendell Holmes
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
North San Diego County: I live near the busiest intersections in the north part of the county. Normally, you couldn’t count the cars passing by every minute on a Saturday night. Tonight, there are three or four cars per minute at 9:00 pm.
I have two predictions. First, the number of Covid-19 cases in San Diego will fall over the next couple of weeks, Second, San Diego will have a baby boom in December, 2020.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Little baby Corona’s and Covid’s?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Well, Malaysia a major manufacturer of condoms has shut down.
Global condom shortage looms as coronavirus shuts down production
World’s biggest producer says lockdown has already caused shortfall of 100m condoms
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2020/mar/27/global-condom-shortage-coronavirus-shuts-down-production
LikeLike
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin Discusses Timing for Coronavirus Support Funds For Workers and Business…
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/27/treasury-secretary-mnuchin-discusses-timing-for-coronavirus-support-funds-for-workers-and-business/#more-187600
President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin Continue Toward “Main Street” Parallel Banking System…
Trump and Mnuchin view the entire U.S. banking system as too monolithic and generally positioned to the benefit of Wall Street and not Main Street.
This problem is why President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin are working to create a parallel banking system of smaller community and credit union banks that are external to Dodd Frank regulations and can act as the primary commercial banks for small to mid-sized businesses.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/10/26/president-trump-and-secretary-mnuchin-continue-toward-main-street-parallel-banking-system/
Top article written 2 days ago.
The second written 2.5 yrs ago.
Could this Cornavirus support lead to the parallel banking system discussed in the 2nd article?
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes, pretty much all the $ for loans to small companies will be going directly to, and thru these small banks, totally bypassing the too bigger to fail banks.
A great move to further the MAGA agenda.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Got it. My question is:
Could the parallel system stay, once this crisis is over?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Sundance wrote an article, some time before this coronavirus ever started, on how PDJT was establishing or strengthening this parallel banking system.
I don’t have a link, but I’m pretty sure you can find it in the archives. Try the seach box, on the home page. “Parallel banking system might do it.
Point is, this is something PDJT was already working on. Not only a Democrat, but highly likely any other Republicon POTUS, with guidance and backing from CONgress, would have structured these small business loans thru the too bigger to fail, I would think.
However, its perfectly logical to set them up the way he and his Wolverines have, so no one can really object.
He’s doing the RIGHT thing, but also furthering his objective.
So, IMHO the answer to your question is YES. The system was already in place, this just ‘strengthens’ it, or gives it a boost.
All along, he was thinking how TARP was wrong, as it funnelled $ for stimulas into the TBTF banks.
So, IF he needed stimulas, he wanted to use this system.
Actually, there were some back in ’08-’09 that argued for this, but of coarse they were drowned out.
The last 3 years he has shown that the Main street economic engine is REAL, and sustainable.
And that requires a strong alternative Main street banking system, to provide the financing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I looked through my “ecomomy” bookmarks and found this.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/05/18/banking-testimony-treasury-secretary-mnuchin-discusses-too-big-and-21st-century-glass-steagall/
” That’s the underlying problem for a Glass-Steagall type of regulation now. The Democrats created Dodd-Frank which: #1 generated constraints on the economy (less lending), #2 made fewer banking options available (banks merged), #3 made top banks even bigger.
This problem is why President Trump and Secretary Mnuchin are working to create a parallel banking system of community and credit union banks that are external to Dodd Frank regulations and can act as the primary commercial banks for small to mid-sized businesses.”
More:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/06/12/treasury-department-releases-first-report-on-current-u-s-financial-system/
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/07/24/how-maganomic-policy-is-interacting-with-wall-street-financial-systems-and-investment-winnerslosers/
LikeLike
Thanks, I believe thats it. Going AROUND Dodd/Frank, and circumventing CONgress in the process.
SMART!
LikeLike
The link is in my post
LikeLike
You’re quite right! Duh!
LikeLike
That was meant, duh, me!
LikeLike
Ah, brainfog. Time for me to turn off the phone and go to sleep!
LikeLike
I will not say that this is the finest hour for our president because the kind of strength we are seeing in him is what we all recognized early on. After all, this is who we voted for. Nonetheless, this is without doubt **a** finest hour for our president. Trump’s got this. Of that there is no doubt.
LikeLiked by 11 people
con·ta·gious /kənˈtājəs/
adjective
1. (of a disease) spread from one person or organism to another by direct or indirect contact.
—–
COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Last updated: March 29, 2020, 02:04 GMT
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/
Worldwide Coronavirus Cases:
March 29, 2020 – 663,740
March 15, 2020 – 156,475
Worldwide Coronavirus Deaths:
March 29, 2020 – 30,879
March 15, 2020 – 6,520
LikeLike
Worldwide H1N1 deaths 575,000. US deaths 12,000. Obama played golf and you never knew that it happened! Contagious enough?
LikeLike
It’s still around and still killing. The CDC says it’s the most common flu virus now. I wonder what the grand total is now. For some reason, nobody cares about it.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Please tell me that the part about the Kennedy Center donating 5M to the DNC is just a joke…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Before I start to get too excited about that, I’ll note that her twit provides no source on that “Donates $5 M to the DNC”
Someone on that thread asked her about sourcing and I didn’t see a reply from her
I keyword-searched and not article came up
“kennedy center donate $5M DNC”
Anyone?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“no article”
LikeLike
It’s the next natural progression in the future.
LikeLiked by 1 person
ah, so you”re saying that the $5M donation is not actually news and that that Keleman gal is simply writing a fictional script?
I see the “yesterday” and the “today”
She coulda been a little more frikkin clear if she’d written “tomorrow”, no?
LikeLike
“…The John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts opened in 1971, stemming from legislation signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1958. According to the organization’s website, the goal was to create an independent and self-sustaining supporter of the arts that would be privately funded. Originally called the National Cultural Center, the facility was named for President Kennedy after his assassination in 1963…”
LikeLike
POTUS has put John Voight and Gov Huckabee On the Lincoln Center Board.
https://variety.com/2019/politics/news/trump-kennedy-center-jon-voight-mike-huckabee-1203173316/
LikeLiked by 1 person
No center or endowment should be named “Kennedy.” That POS Ted Kennedy is a big reason America is struggling with unassimilated immigration – not to mention the character (sarc) he showed leaving a woman for dead.
LikeLike
Are you assuming that it was named after Ted Kennedy rather than John F. Kennedy?
LikeLike
Sharing something, hoping it might help someone; order yourself a bottle of zinc – 50 mg tablets are cheap. If you get sick, try one three times a day, it helped me (don’t know what i had, but it met many of the symptoms. Did this for a few days along with echinacea and now i feel fine).
LikeLiked by 4 people
What the democrats have done to California is disgraceful. If you live here, you need to read this –
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nice, detailed article worth reading.
LikeLike
I saw this earlier today. It’s ridiculous that this was allowed to happen. It might explain the relative lack of bitching from Newsome.
LikeLike
American friends, I am Israeli and digging through the Corona misinformation and information I posted below the best interview I could find with the lead Doctor in South Korea who are wining against the pandemic. He pretty much answered all the questions that I had. Knowledge is valuable:
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks David. When I was in Korea for a couple if years it was very common to see masks here and there, typically due to someone having tuberculosis, but no one freaked out over it. If we weren’t dependent on China for such simple but critical goods we could be way ahead of the power-curve simply by using masks.
LikeLike
If this War against WuFlu, even more like a War for Madness, goes on that much longer, the only thing destroyed more completely than the MAGA economy will be the liberty we inherited, but apparently didn’t value much.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Just watching Fox a little bit and it becomes clear that most of their network thinks the nation revolves around NYC. It’s sad what’s happening in NYC, but the rest of us would like to get back to normal life.
According to Worldometer, the U.S. is at 2227 deaths so far due to the Wuhan virus. Assuming a bad scenario where that number more than doubles to 5000 deaths and you divide that by all 50 states, that’s 100 deaths per state (obviously it’s different state by state).
Life is precious, but you don’t shut your economy down over those numbers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
We will be over 5000 by Wednesday of next week.
LikeLike
5000 what?
LikeLike
So you’re predicting about 750 deaths a day over the next 3 or 4 days? Sounds high, but we shall see.
LikeLike
We are currently on an exponential growth curve of a doubling every 2.7 days. That curve will eventually lessen, and the doubling reduce, but it’s where we are at right now and it’s consistent with what other countries have experienced this far into the spread.
So we will probably be over 4000 deaths by Tuesday, and over 8000 by next Friday. Hopefully by then the natural decline, plus warmer weather (we don’t really know), plus whatever effect us starting social distancing will kick in.
Remember, the symptoms don’t start for up to 2 weeks, so add that to when we started distancing and other measures. Then add time from beginning to show symptoms to actually dying.
Finally, we hopefully are on track for finding some medications and best practices for dealing with the virus, and that could limit deaths too.
But it’s not going to be a pretty two weeks. Maybe not a pretty April. Hopefully, we can keep this total impact down to no more than a severe flu season.
LikeLike
Could be as well that the rate of contraction has been slowing down and that we’ll see the death rate slowing down sooner rather than later. We shall see.
LikeLike
It depends on whether these people can get the hydroxychloroquine which sounds like a winner according to the incoming studies and those before.
And like I said a few days ago, test and treat someone early BEFORE it goes into SARS with the shortness of breath, avoid the ventilator and probably hospitalization that way.
We need more testing for those with mild symptoms.
And we need to be able to check people who think they may have had it for antibodies so they can go on with their lives and possibly help others with their plasma.
LikeLike
AMD, just maybe, the chloroquine and Azithromycin treatment will be permitted to reverse the mortality curve post haste.
Just maybe actual clinicians will prevail over bureaucrats and scientists.
LikeLike
COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Last updated: March 29, 2020, 05:07 GMT
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
United States Coronavirus Cases:
March 29, 2020 – 123,750
March 15, 2020 – 3,484
United States Coronavirus Deaths:
March 29, 2020 – 2,227
March 15, 2020 – 69
LikeLike
Daily Deaths:
Last two days (March 27th and March 28th) –
926 deaths in the United States attributed to COVID-19.
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/us/
LikeLike
Here’s the thing – the MSM have scared the public into such a state that perspective is no longer possible.
Let’s assume they manage to tamp down the NY area, California and New Orleans by the end of April and then, with the knowledge gained, manage to bend the curve in other cities such that it never rises above the capability of those respective cities medical facilities. So (mostly) everyone is back to work by May 1.
Remember again, the goal was never to prevent deaths completely from the virus, it was to flatten the curve.
But once the back-to-work call is made, the MSM will still count EVERY SINGLE death occurring after the reopening of the economy as being the personal responsibility of PDJT.
Lets assume (as an example) that the virus kills 10,000 by the end of April, and another 5,000 in the months following the back-to-work call, as it runs its course. The flu could possibly kill 3X that number this year but that will not matter.
What will matter to the MSM is that PDJT was PERSONALLY responsible for the death of 5,000 “veterans of WWII, the Korean War and the Vietnam War”.
That’s the narrative now.
Will the voters buy that?
LikeLike
No. The voters will not buy that. Only the TDS leftists.
LikeLike
If Cuomo is seriously considering this, he is more drunk on power than I thought. Cannot imagine the outcry if he takes such action. Nicotine withdrawal will ramp people up even more. I’ve never smoked and don’t advocate for it, but I could see how this would be cruel to do to people already under such stress from dealing with this virus. And, scary thought, but not hard to envision the “progression” to a place where, since you “choose” to smoke despite his warnings, you might just find yourself in need of a ventilator and being denied. Nope…Those are reserved for the non-smokers. Yikes!
https://buffalochronicle.com/2020/03/27/cuomo-considers-banning-cigarette-sales-for-six-weeks-amid-coronavirus-outbreak/
LikeLiked by 2 people
They’ll drive out, break travel restrictions, shelter in place, lock downs to go to areas where they can buy cigarettes. But most likely it’ll just boost a black market in cigarette sales.
LikeLike
Yes, he’ll do it and also arrest anyone who breaks his BAN!
He’s crazier than anyone can even imagine. President Trump knows Andrew Cuomo is NUTS and outplays him every time.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WTH does that have to do with what is going on? These Governors and Mayors are trying to push the limits and operating soft fascism and stealth tyranny.
LikeLike
That’s why they left the liquor stores open, alcoholics going berserk. But my husband told me today that supposedly Pennsylvania was closing the liquor stores down. I hadn’t “fact-checked” that info, though.
LikeLike
The Presidents “15 days to slow the virus” plan ends this Tuesday. Here is my prediction:
1. Reminder to all to continue to follow this plan for at least several more weeks.
2. High/medium/low risk list of Counties will be published.
3. Trump will recomend a quick return to business for LOW counties by April 12. Medium will advise work-from-home, distancing, cleaning, PPE, etc. starting April13. HIGH will advise continue “shelter in place” (NYC,CA, Chicago…) until end April
4. States without idiot Governers like TX, FL will follow Trumps advice and start opening up businesses, schools, churches, government agencies in time for April 12 (Easter)
5. Demonrat Governers, including CA, NY, IL, MI (and idiot RINOs like DeWine) will keep their entire state on lockdown in defiance of point 3. They will pull the “Trump is a dictator, can’t tell us what to do, he’s going to get everyone killed”. They will close down business past end of April & close all schools until the Fall.
6. (possible, but not likely) Sane citizens in the lower risk counties of Demonrat states will be going crazy by mid April and will push thier idiot Governers to remove the lockdown.
I would bet my entire retirement savings on points 1-5, although its only worth about half of its former self 😦
LikeLiked by 2 people
5. There’s not enough money top fix the economic destruction that would cause anytime soon. Dumping load of cash will be hugely inefficient at the least. Does it really matter that much if socialism is running the country if, say, 50% of the yearly out of the country will eventually be given out by the government?
LikeLike
This all ends when Uncle Sucker closes his checkbook.
LikeLike
Your scenario may very well play out that way, but I don’t think this economy will hold on until April 12. The number of businesses that will go under or get gobbled up by venture capitalists will be hard to overcome.
LikeLike
bkrg2;
Summing up, he is continueing to follow the “Federalist” model, bringing the full power of the Fed government to bear, BUT leaving it to Govenors what to do in their state, and only intervening when there,was an issue BETWEEN states.
I suspect he will also use Dr. Berk to pound them with DATA. SHE,will be the one explaining how the data shows that certain counties still have no cases or deaths, and so they will be category 3, go back to work, others are #2 or #1.
That way the Govenors are argueing with the experts and the Data, not PDJT.
And, if they want to keep their people in lockdown, after the experts have said the data indicates it isn’t warranted,….?
Well, let them try, and good luck with that.
LikeLike
Some on the left are already attacking Dr. Birx for contradicting their “everyone will die” narrative with facts. The left needs dead bodies to use as ammo against PDJT. Sick lot they are.
LikeLike
Remember when a hockey stick on a graph, that lasted 3 hours meant we were going into a recession and,…it was the beginning of the end?
Or PDJT was being impeached and it was,..the beginning of the end?
Or,,stormy Daniels and it was,…
Or the NYT’s had DJT’S Tax return, and,….
Wishing and hoping don’t make it so. They are in a battle of wits,with a VSG, and are shooting blanks, whereas he is using it as a live fire excercise.
Just when you think they can’t possibly discredit themselves any further, or stoop any lower, they summon themselves, outdo all their previous efforts, and prove you wrong.
Quite amazing, especially for what,are essentially a bunch of slackers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hey Mr Dutchman,
Did you mention a Hockey Stick?
Do you mean the Crooked Professor Mikey Mann of Penn State one?
The one used by Al Gore to tell us the world was burning up due to global warming?
The one he used to start earning a billion dollars from the global warming fraud?
Or was there another one?
LikeLike
Sorry, I was confusing what your talking about, with something more recent.
Remember the brief RECESSION scare awhile back, because some index, or economic indicator, briefly crossed some threshold, that when that happens its usually a predictor of the big R?
THATS what I was referencing.
Sorry for the confusion, thanks for correcting.
LikeLike
Here is the deal in New York…Cuomo won’t shut down the lottery…
After speaking with many people out there ( I am helping seniors in NY with my town) vendors are saying the same people are in the stores 5 6 times a day buying tickets….
simply amazing
LikeLiked by 1 person
And with that in mind; tell me again how sorry we should all feel for the poor New Yorkers, who continue to elect this communist morons!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean you are not going to go find a New Yorker to hug as a show of virtue?
LikeLike
As a straight ticket voting, lifelong New York Republican I thank you for throwing salt on my wounds.
LikeLike
Scare the hell out of everyone and watch them act like sheep.
#fakecrisis
LikeLike
I found this CItizen Free Press and am sharing
https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/er-doctor-offers-lessons-on-treating-covid-19-patients-cheat-sheet-for-physicians-excellent-read/
LikeLike
Rereading Michael Shaara’s, Killer Angels today, about Gettysburg, and reflecting on how individual actions or blunders can decide historic turning points. Why did Stuart neglect his duty to provide eyes and ears for Lee? why did Ewell hesitate before Cemetery Hill on the first day? how did Chamberlain pull a “swinging gate” bayonet charge out of his classical education as ammo ran out on the Union left flank to miraculously save the second day? why did Lee, an exceptional General, who believed it was all in God’s hands, and whose most valued General Longstreet strongly advised not to, expend everything on a doomed charge uphill against a well-fortified, larger force, with better artillery? It is easy to see God’s hand in these events, the Union saved, the slaves freed, but it is also part of the core of being an American to ponder the role of the individual in big events as they unfold, their outcome not yet history. Especially if one has ancestors who fought on both sides.
Our nation is as divided today as we were then, but today it is Marxism disguised as progressive socialism driving toward “elite”-managed globalism that is at war with the concept of our American nation conceived in Liberty and dedicated to the proposition that we are all created equal, and that governments are instituted to secure our basic liberties, deriving just but limited powers from the consent of the people. And that people and their municipal and state governments should be left to govern themselves, ceding only jealously enumerated powers to any larger but still republican government.
The globalists, the deep state do not like constraints on their power. While they say, and some may even believe, that pandemics and climate change and nuclear weapons require a new world order, to which nations must cede their sovereignty, the real power in their movement, like the slave owners of old, just want unaccountable power over others, feel entitled to such power, feel superior to those who serve them or oppose them, and articulate all manner of argument justifying their “elite entitlement,” from fake science, fake economics, fake news, and fake philosophical sophistries to smearing their opponents as “deplorables.”
Joshua Chamberlain inspired 114 Maine 2d deserters to rejoin and fight another day, to help man that miraculous bayonet charge, by arguing that we fight not for land or pillage or power over others, but so that others might be free. Let us all rededicate ourselves to fighting to preserve our heritage, the blessings of liberty, and to pursue truth, and not tolerate fake news, so long as reason is left free to combat it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hence no longer “fake news”, from now on its,”Corrupt media”, as they are wholly owned subsidiaries of CCP-CHI-NA, and their propoganda arm.
Calling it like it is, and we’re gonna be hearing that word,”Corrupt” a lot more, I suspect.
And every time I hear “Corrupt” I think CHI-NA, and CCP.
WHO, by the way are having major problems, not only with their economy, but with civil unrest.
LikeLike
He’s just now considering unfollowing?
LikeLike
So the Fox news crawler is reporting as fact that China has less reported Wuhan virus deaths than Italy or Spain. Propaganda is everywhere.
LikeLike
Because they are supposed to be the saviors to show us how to fight it off now.
LikeLike
Given the articles from Czech Republic and Spain posted previously reporting massively inaccurate virus tests they received from China, I’m curious if Spain ever got different ones, if Italy had the same (potentially due to their China alliances), and if some ofmthenones elsewhere including NY came from there.
LikeLike
So glad Bannon is no longer in the Trump administration. Sure, Steve, lets increase the lockdowns.
LikeLike
I asked this question on Facebook and I thought well maybe I should ask on a broader scale.
I’ve been reading how the chloroquine protocol seems to be really helping the COVID19 patients.
at the same time, I am reading where there are grave concerns for the medical staff, particularly since there seems to be a dearth of personal protection equipment.
back in the day, if a person was traveling to a country that had Malaria, they would take prophylactic doses of an anti-malarial before they got to that country and while they were there. So, why can’t the medical staff take prophylactic doses of Chloroquine, zinc and vitamin C to protect themselves while they minister to the sick?
LikeLike
Some are.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Our host was all over it:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/21/definitive-cnn-gigapixel-image-of-crowd-during-trump-inauguration-speech-confirms-sean-spicer-correct/
With some corroborating video and comments from people there in the comments section
LikeLike