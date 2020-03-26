Thursday March 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
His Great Love
By Pastor Kevin Sadler
“But God, who is rich in mercy, for His great love wherewith He loved us” (Eph. 2:4).
God’s Word declares that all have sinned (Rom. 3:23), and sin separates us from a holy God who can never allow one sin in His presence. Unless our sins are taken away, sin will separate us eternally from Him in the lake of fire.
Singer Steven Curtis Chapman once said, “In the gospel, we discover we are far worse off than we thought, and far more loved than we ever dreamed.”
God is rich in mercy and loves us with a “great love.” Out of that great love, He sought our greatest and highest good, even though we have nothing in ourselves to commend ourselves to Him. And He sent His perfect Son to die for us, to bear the full punishment for our sins at the Cross (I Cor. 15:3,4).
God asks a very simple thing for salvation today: just believe that Christ died for you, for your sins personally, and that He rose again, and you are saved by grace through faith, your sins are forgiven, and you are made righteous by God. It’s been said, “The redeeming death of the Savior is sufficient for all, deficient for none, but efficient only for those who believe.” Have you believed?
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/his-great-love/
Ephesians 2:4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
1 Corinthians 15:3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
2 Corinthians 6:1 We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
Girly Tzu
Have a blessed day!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Back in the day, if you were in the right kind of red-neck bar and this song came on the juke-box as often as not the place would get real quiet. Amid the bee, the smoke, and the talk everyone knew they were listening to a country-music anthem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
American friends, to give you a comparison here is a short video that shows the Corona situation and regulations in Israel. Remember Israel has about 8 millions citizens. As a note, in Israel they are doing something that would never be approved in the US. They deployed the Intelligence agencies to hack the phones of the sick people and track their motions in present and past. Then people who were in contact or shared places with the sick get text messages to stay home and quarantine. Also unlike the US which is going to deliver financial aide for its citizens in Israel there is still no aide. There is a political stalemate which in its way which hopefully will resolve. Yes, it’s a pandemic, Israel is in the other side of the planet.
LikeLiked by 1 person
American Friends, Israel’s leading pharmaceutical company is donating millions of the Corona medications that President Trump mentioned as potentially effective.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/companies/teva-donates-6-million-tablets-of-malaria-drug-to-fight-coronavirus-in-us/ar-BB11sVnf
LikeLiked by 1 person
I mean they are donating it to the US.
Musicians are all out of work now, their tours and gigs cancelled. I don’t know whether or not she shares our politics, but I still think Mary Chapin Carpenter is good folks.
FOR THOSE THAT STILL BELIEVE COVID-19 IS THE FLU
Corona Virus
Good read from an immunologist at Johns Hopkins University
Not really feeling sick and do not want to be..but if you are feeling confused as to why
Coronavirus is a bigger deal than Seasonal flu? Here it is in a nutshell. I hope this helps. Feel free
to share this to others who don’t understand…
It has to do with RNA sequencing…. I.e. genetics.
Seasonal flu is an “all human virus”. The DNA/RNA chains that make up the virus are recognized
by the human immune system. This means that your body has some immunity to it before
it comes around each year… you get immunity two ways…through exposure to a virus, or by
getting a flu shot.
Novel viruses, come from animals…. the WHO tracks novel viruses in animals, (sometimes for
years watching for mutations). Usually these viruses only transfer from animal to animal (pigs
in the case of H1N1) (birds in the case of the Spanish flu). But once, one of these animal viruses
mutates, and starts to transfer from animals to humans… then it’s a problem, Why? Because
we have no natural or acquired immunity.. the RNA sequencing of the genes inside the virus
isn’t human, and the human immune system doesn’t recognize it so, we can’t fight it off.
Now…. sometimes, the mutation only allows transfer from animal to human, for years it’s only
transmission is from an infected animal to a human before it finally mutates so that it can
now transfer human to human… once that happens..we have a new contagion phase. And
depending on the fashion of this new mutation, thats what decides how contagious, or how
deadly it’s gonna be..
H1N1 was deadly….but it did not mutate in a way that was as deadly as the Spanish flu. It’s RNA
was slower to mutate and it attacked its host differently, too.
Fast forward.
Now, here comes this Coronavirus… it existed in animals only, for nobody knows how long…but
one day, at an animal market, in Wuhan China, in December 2019, it mutated and made the
jump from animal to people. At first, only animals could give it to a person… But here is the
scary part…. in just TWO WEEKS it mutated again and gained the ability to jump from human
to human. Scientists call this quick ability, “slippery”
This Coronavirus, not being in any form a “human” virus (whereas we would all have some
natural or acquired immunity). Took off like a rocket. And this was because, Humans have no
known immunity…doctors have no known medicines for it.
And it just so happens that this particular mutated animal virus, changed itself in such a way
the way that it causes great damage to human lungs..
That’s why Coronavirus is different from seasonal flu, or H1N1 or any other type of influenza….
this one is slippery AF. And it’s a lung eater…And, it’s already mutated AGAIN, so that we now
have two strains to deal with, strain s, and strain L….which makes it twice as hard to develop a
vaccine.
We really have no tools in our shed, with this. History has shown that fast and immediate
closings of public places has helped in the past pandemics. Philadelphia and Baltimore were
reluctant to close events in 1918 and they were the hardest hit in the US during the Spanish
Flu.
Factoid: Henry VIII stayed in his room and allowed no one near him, till the Black Plague
passed…(honestly…I understand him so much better now). Just like us, he had no tools in his
shed, except social isolation…
And let me end by saying….right now it’s hitting older folks harder… but this genome is so
slippery…if it mutates again (and it will). Who is to say, what it will do next.
Be smart folks… acting like you’re unafraid is so not needed right now.
#flattenthecurve. Stay home folks… and share this to those that just are not catching on.
