Tuesday March 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
When Whoopie hears about this will she declare this rabid display of patriotic nationalism yet another racist act?
Hold Fast or the Gainsayers Will Get Ya!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
As the Apostle Paul came to the end of his list of qualifications for the ministry, he closed by insisting that pastors should always be
“Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers” (Titus 1:9).
Here we know that Paul is talking about the faithful Word of God that Pastor Titus had been taught of him, for he told Pastor Timothy to “hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me” (II Tim. 1:13). If you’re a pastor, and you’re not holding fast to the form of sound words found in Paul’s epistles, you’ll never be able “to exhort and to convince the gainsayers” (1:9).
Of course, if you’re not a pastor, you’re probably wondering, “What’s a gainsayer?” A gainsayer is someone who contradicts what you say. A gainsayer in the Bible is someone who contradicts what God says in His Word. And each time the word gainsay is used, it is used of men who opposed God’s Word dispensationally.
For instance, Jude talked about “the gainsaying of Core” (Jude 1:11). If you don’t remember who Core was,
“… Korah… and Dathan and Abiram… gathered themselves together against Moses and against Aaron, and said unto them… all the congregation are holy, every one of them… wherefore then lift ye up yourselves above the congregation…?” (Num. 16:1-3).
In the Law, God had made it clear that He had sanctified Moses and Aaron, setting them apart from all others in Israel as holy unto Himself. But Core chose to gainsay His Word by insisting that all the people were holy. This was a dispensational error. All the congregation of Israel will be holy in the coming kingdom of heaven on earth. God has promised that they will be “an holy nation” and “a kingdom of priests” (Ex. 19:6). But they weren’t in Moses’ day!
Over in the New Testament, the Lord promised His followers, “I will give you a mouth and wisdom, which all your adversaries shall not be able to gainsay nor resist” (Lu. 21:15). He made good on that promise at Pentecost, when “they were all filled with the Holy Ghost” (Acts 2:4). Stephen was one of those who were filled with the Spirit (Acts 6:5), “and they were not able to resist the wisdom and the spirit by which he spake” (v. 10).
But the people of Stephen’s nation stubbornly clung to the old dispensation of the Law, and refused Peter’s offer of the new dispensation of the kingdom (Acts 3:19) when they stoned him. That’s how they became “a disobedient and gainsaying people” (Rom. 10:21), people who contradicted God’s Word dispensationally. Only men like Peter seemed willing to change. When the Lord told him to go minister to a Gentile, something that was “unlawful” under the Law of Moses (Acts 10:28), Peter obeyed this new dispensational command “without gainsaying” (Acts 10:29).
The gainsayers in Crete, where Titus was stationed (Tit. 1:5), were the “unruly and vain talkers… of the circumcision” he mentions in the next verse (Tit. 1:10). They were “unruly” because they refused to recognize Paul’s new dispensational “rule” (Gal. 6:16) that “in Christ Jesus neither circumcision availeth any thing, nor uncircumcision” (v. 15). They were making the dispensational error of thinking that circumcision was still part of God’s program, and contradicting the faithful word that Titus had received from Paul.
Beloved, the only answer to dispensational error today is “holding fast the faithful word” that we have heard from Paul. Pauline truth alone can save us from any and all other dispensational errors. Let’s hold it fast!
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/hold-fast-or-the-gainsayers-will-get-ya/
Titus 1:9 Holding fast the faithful word as he hath been taught, that he may be able by sound doctrine both to exhort and to convince the gainsayers.
2 Timothy 1:13 Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.
Jude 1:11 Woe unto them! for they have gone in the way of Cain, and ran greedily after the error of Balaam for reward, and perished in the gainsaying of Core.
Numbers 16:1 Now Korah, the son of Izhar, the son of Kohath, the son of Levi, and Dathan and Abiram, the sons of Eliab, and On, the son of Peleth, sons of Reuben, took men:
2 And they rose up before Moses, with certain of the children of Israel, two hundred and fifty princes of the assembly, famous in the congregation, men of renown:
3 And they gathered themselves together against Moses and against Aaron, and said unto them, Ye take too much upon you, seeing all the congregation are holy, every one of them, and the LORD is among them: wherefore then lift ye up yourselves above the congregation of the LORD?
Exodus 19:6 And ye shall be unto me a kingdom of priests, and an holy nation. These are the words which thou shalt speak unto the children of Israel.
Luke 21:15 For I will give you a mouth and wisdom, which all your adversaries shall not be able to gainsay nor resist.
Acts 2:4 And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.
Acts 6:5 And the saying pleased the whole multitude: and they chose Stephen, a man full of faith and of the Holy Ghost, and Philip, and Prochorus, and Nicanor, and Timon, and Parmenas, and Nicolas a proselyte of Antioch:….10 And they were not able to resist the wisdom and the spirit by which he spake.
Acts 3:19 Repent ye therefore, and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, when the times of refreshing shall come from the presence of the Lord;
Romans 10:21 But to Israel he saith, All day long I have stretched forth my hands unto a disobedient and gainsaying people.
Acts 10:28 And he said unto them, Ye know how that it is an unlawful thing for a man that is a Jew to keep company, or come unto one of another nation; but God hath shewed me that I should not call any man common or unclean.
29 Therefore came I unto you without gainsaying, as soon as I was sent for: I ask therefore for what intent ye have sent for me?
Tit 1:5 For this cause left I thee in Crete, that thou shouldest set in order the things that are wanting, and ordain elders in every city, as I had appointed thee…10 For there are many unruly and vain talkers and deceivers, specially they of the circumcision:
Galatians 6:15 For in Christ Jesus neither circumcision availeth any thing, nor uncircumcision, but a new creature.
16 And as many as walk according to this rule, peace be on them, and mercy, and upon the Israel of God.
“But the people of Stephen’s nation stubbornly clung to the old dispensation of the Law, and refused Peter’s offer of the new dispensation of the kingdom (Acts 3:19) when they stoned him. That’s how they became “a disobedient and gainsaying people” (Rom. 10:21), people who contradicted God’s Word dispensationally.”
Per Acts 7:10-11, speaking against the law was part of the charges against Stephen from “false witnesses” prompted by those “were not able to could not stand up to his wisdom or the Spirit by whom he spoke”. The raising of this deceitful strawman related to the law appeared to be an ongoing issue (cf. Acts 15:1-5, Acts 18:3, Acts 21:28).
In Paul’s case, he insisted that “neither against the law of the Jews, nor against the temple, nor against Caesar, have I sinned in anything” (Acts 25:8). He contended that he held hope in God’s promises (Acts 26:6-7) as he answered the charges concerning “questions of their Law” (cf. Acts 23:29): “But I confess this to you, that according to the Way which they call a sect, so I serve the God of our fathers, believing all things throughout the Law and that have been written in the Prophets, having a hope in God, which they themselves also await, that there is about to be a resurrection, both of the just and of the unjust” (Acts 24:14-15).
The notion that clinging to the old dispensation of the Law was at the heart of the issue at Stephen’s appearance before the Jewish leaders in the Sanhedrin appears elusive, especially compared to persistent unbelief, sin, and rebellion. Stephen summarized: “You stiff-necked and uncircumcised in heart and ears always resist the Holy Spirit; as your fathers did, also do you. Which of the prophets did your fathers not persecute? And they killed those having foretold about the coming of the Righteous One, of whom you have now become betrayers and murderers, you who received the Law by the ordination of angels, and have not kept it”” (Acts 7:51-53).
A takeaway from the Israelite history spoken by Stephen was that it wasn’t a new thing that national Israel had sinned, rebelled, and shown unbelief. The main issues of not abiding by the Mosaic law and the old covenant as well as not responding to what was preached to them about the identity of the Messiah and about His death and resurrection are evident. Where was their clinging to the Law ‘dispensationally’ evident and demonstrated by comparison?
The reaction of many corresponded with Stephen’s account. Notably, the word (Gr. diaprió) used describing those “cut to the heart” prior to their stoning Stephen (cf. Acts 7:54) is identical to those to whom Peter and the apostles witnessed also in the Sanhedrin, yet “were desiring to put them to death” (cf. Acts 5:33). It apparently means to be sawn asunder, bringing to mind Hebrews 4:12 — “For the word of God is living and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword, penetrating even as far as the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrows, and able to judge the thoughts and intentions of the heart”.
Interestingly, a great many on the first post-Ascension Pentecost who heard Peter’s inspired words were pierced to the heart (Gr. katenygēsan tēn kardian). However, according to God’s mercy, the thoughts and intentions in the hearts of many were not murderous but responsive and repentant (cf. Acts 2:37).
“A gainsayer in the Bible is someone who contradicts what God says in His Word. And each time the word gainsay is used, it is used of men who opposed God’s Word dispensationally. For instance, Jude talked about “the gainsaying of Core” (Jude 1:11).”
The specific transliteration of the Greek root used in Jude 1:11 (antilogia, Strong’s 485) is used in Hebrews 6:16 and 7:7 in ways not referring to “men who opposed God’s word”, let alone “dispensationally”. The first instance relates to the nature of men’s oaths, and the second is a word choice emphasizing a point “apart from all dispute (antilogias)”. All of that raises questions about the above assertion regarding each usage of the term in the Bible, amongst other things.
In like manner, the Greek root used in Luke 21:15, Romans 10:21, and Titus 1:9 (antilegó, Strong’s 483) also is used in part of John 19:12: “Everyone making himself a king speaks against (antilegei) Caesar”. Though this was raised by Jewish leaders pressuring Pilate to have Jesus crucified, trying to define that as a law dispensation matter — primarily or otherwise — would be quite something.
“Beloved, the only answer to dispensational error today is “holding fast the faithful word” that we have heard from Paul. Pauline truth alone can save us from any and all other dispensational errors. Let’s hold it fast!”
Now the concepts forwarded are “Pauline truth alone” and adding to “”holding fast the faithful word” that we have heard from Paul”? Paul’s chastisement of the “I indeed am of Paul” factions in 1 Corinthians comes to mind once again given this repeated focus. The selective focus added onto the portion of Titus 1:9 for the word and sound teaching to be shared (cf. 2 Timothy 4:2-3) is at the heart of the issue. In addition to 1 Cor. 1-3, what did Paul have to say about such an approach?
Paul urged believers to be armed with the ‘sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God’ (cf. Eph. 6:17), with Hebrews 4:12 observing that it is “living and active, and sharper than any two-edged sword”. The Bereans were given credit for checking Paul’s pre-Canon contentions with what the Scriptures said (cf. Acts 17:10-12). Remember, this was post-Jerusalem Council and the split of Paul and Barnabas, so Paul’s outreach was well underway and into Gentile Europe. It still behooved them to refer to relevant Scripture to examine and test the message and doctrine being shared by Paul.
In what is believed to be his final epistle, this is what Paul shared with Timothy: “But you, abide in the things you have learned and have been assured of, having known from whom you learned them, and that from childhood you have known the sacred writings, being able to make you wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus” (2 Timothy 3:14-15).
The “sacred writings” known by Timothy from childhood weren’t Paul’s letters. And yet, near the end of his ministry, Paul affirms their being able to make a church leader and teacher “wise unto salvation through faith in Christ Jesus”. In the next verse, Paul continues the thought:
“Every Scripture is God-breathed and profitable for instruction, for conviction, for correction, and for training in righteousness, so that the man of God may be complete, having been fully equipped toward every good work” (2 Timothy 3:16-17).
The word variously translated as teaching or instruction (Gr. didaskalian) is translated as “doctrine” in the King James Version (cf. Titus 2:10). Like the Bereans, like Timothy, and like Paul, modern believers ought not limit themselves to the Pauline epistles for their teaching, instruction, and doctrine on spiritual matters when relevant Scripture offering them context and corroboration exists throughout God’s word. They most certainly need to not limit themselves to Paul’s writings by the measures suggested repeatedly in the articles posted.
A Homily on the Lord’s Prayer
This link goes to a page with PDFs of a homily in four languages. The PDF is a small booklet with each verse of the prayer explained. It is easy to read in any order of the pages desired.
http://www.orthodoxinfo.com/praxis/the-lords-prayer.aspx
