Saturday March 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

18 Responses to Saturday March 21st – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:16 am

    Hoping everyone is safe and hunkered down with lots of food and TP.

    Because we really need some humor:

    Get Smart – Secret Agent Man – Johnny Rivers

  2. Mary Van Deusen says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:17 am

    Lord of the Rings – I Like Fighting – Shenendoah

  3. trapper says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:18 am

    “Hope” is the thing with feathers –
    That perches in the soul –
    And sings the tune without the words –
    And never stops – at all –

    And sweetest – in the Gale – is heard –
    And sore must be the storm –
    That could abash the little Bird
    That kept so many warm –

    I’ve heard it in the chillest land –
    And on the strangest Sea –
    Yet – never – in Extremity,
    It asked a crumb – of me.

    — Emily Dickinson

  4. Johnny Andrew says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Yes, Amen!

  5. Linda K. says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:19 am

    Pavarotti..Italy, we are with you.

  6. Whistling_Past says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:21 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:23 am

  8. Garrison Hall says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:24 am

    There is a music high school that turns out straight-ahead jazz musicians. It is in Barcelona, Spain of all places. Andrea Motis is a graduate. She was just 20 when she made this video.

  9. czarowniczy says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:32 am

    With my tractor, my ATV and Amazon Prime, I’ll make it!

  10. Lucille says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:36 am

    Treepers…

    Creative Cat Production

    Creative Caturday

    Have a terrific Caturday! God bless!

  11. Skidroe says:
    March 21, 2020 at 12:39 am

    I don’t want to get the Chinese virus and don’t want others to get it either. I don’t want anyone to get any type of flu. BUT my goodness we are shutting down the whole country over this thing. I can’t help but to think why hadn’t Chicago been shut down long ago with all the shootings and killings or Baltimore? It seems to me they are killing more people with drive by shootings than this virus. Nothing is ever done or said about these killings. They kill more babies each year with abortions than will die from the Chinese virus but we make it a law that it is ok. Even fund it with tax payer dollars. Why are we going or about to go into a depression over this? Obama went through the same thing ( worse) and nothing hardly was said. TRUMP HATERS!

  12. Garrison Hall says:
    March 21, 2020 at 1:01 am

    Happy Caterday!!

