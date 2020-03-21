Saturday March 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Hoping everyone is safe and hunkered down with lots of food and TP.
Because we really need some humor:
Get Smart – Secret Agent Man – Johnny Rivers
Dr Who – Jurassic Park – “Weird Al” Yankovic
http://www.iment.com/maida/tv/drwho/video/DrWho-Jurassic-Park-Weird-Al-Yankovic.htm
I love Johnny Rivers.
and Maxwell Smart.
Lord of the Rings – I Like Fighting – Shenendoah
“Hope” is the thing with feathers –
That perches in the soul –
And sings the tune without the words –
And never stops – at all –
And sweetest – in the Gale – is heard –
And sore must be the storm –
That could abash the little Bird
That kept so many warm –
I’ve heard it in the chillest land –
And on the strangest Sea –
Yet – never – in Extremity,
It asked a crumb – of me.
— Emily Dickinson
Yes, Amen!
Pavarotti..Italy, we are with you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She really is quite the prankster.
There is a music high school that turns out straight-ahead jazz musicians. It is in Barcelona, Spain of all places. Andrea Motis is a graduate. She was just 20 when she made this video.
With my tractor, my ATV and Amazon Prime, I’ll make it!
Treepers…
Creative Cat Production
Have a terrific Caturday! God bless!
I don’t want to get the Chinese virus and don’t want others to get it either. I don’t want anyone to get any type of flu. BUT my goodness we are shutting down the whole country over this thing. I can’t help but to think why hadn’t Chicago been shut down long ago with all the shootings and killings or Baltimore? It seems to me they are killing more people with drive by shootings than this virus. Nothing is ever done or said about these killings. They kill more babies each year with abortions than will die from the Chinese virus but we make it a law that it is ok. Even fund it with tax payer dollars. Why are we going or about to go into a depression over this? Obama went through the same thing ( worse) and nothing hardly was said. TRUMP HATERS!
Happy Caterday!!
