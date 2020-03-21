March 21st – 2020 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #1157

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
— * USA * 🇺🇸 —-” America Praying ” —- 🇺🇸 * USA*—
🎁 🎈 Happy 14th Birthday To You Baron Trump (one day late) 🎈 🎁
Real American Patriots Loves You!
🦅 Heal Our Land
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
Week-end scriptures:
🌟 “ Our Father in heaven,
Hallowed be Your name.
Your kingdom come.
Your will be done
On earth as it is in heaven.
Give us this day our daily bread.
And forgive us our debts,
As we forgive our debtors.
And do not lead us into temptation,
But deliver us from the evil one.
For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen. ” 🌟
—-Mat 6:9-13
——————
***Praises:
✅ President Trump is excelling in the war on the Chinese Wuhan virus (Parscale)
✅ Pres. Trump called out on these Fake Media for unnecessarily scaring America
✅ Three polls shows majority of Americans approve Pres. Trump’s handling of Chinese Wuhan virus that originated in Wuhan, China.
✅ Pres; Trump restricted non-essential traveling border crossing with Canada & Mexico
✅ Yay! Kevin Hassett is baaaack! Sundance is also very very happy
✅ America Strong—The only thing to fear is Fear Itself—We’re All in this Together
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 health protection for President Trump and his family, MAGA Team
— for a blanket of protection for America–Chinese Wuhan Virus is 3 times more contagious than the regular flu.
— America be calm & use Common Sense to protect their health & life style
— for Chinese Wuhan Virus Task Force—for health, energy, alertness
— for safety/health/rest for truck drivers meeting delivery demands. In our Homeland it’s Patriots like these guys that are the real heroes, not these so-called sports stars, etc.
— for safety/health/rest for all Patriots working to keep America safe/healthy (KAS/H)
— America be safe from crimes while sheltering-in-place
— Dems or other enemies not ever be allowed to take advantage of America while we all are sheltering-in-place
— the consequences of America shutting down during ‘quarantine’ be minimal and short-lived as needed and then get our economy to reset to MAGA
–– truth be known world-wide that Chinese Wuhan Virus originated from Chi Na
— for Congress to pass bills that only deals w/Chinese Wuhan Virus per Pres. Trump requests–no more hidden slush money for Fake Congress “pet projects”
— NO on “Vote-By-Mail”…leading to massive voter frauds. Seal Hillary’s mouth
— for speedy Senate confirmation for Rep Ratcliffe for DNI position
— Two Pres. Candidate Democlowns to continue to fumble, jumble, mumble, stumble, tumble, bumble, grumble, crumble..then diminish….pouf….poof…..
— protection for White House, AF1 Planes, WHMU & Pres Trump’s properties
— for USA Election Integrity, Voter ID, Paper Ballots, catch voting fraudsters
— Protection for: USSS, Military & dogs, Border Patrol, LEOs, BP & LEOs’ Horses/dogs
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders–air, land, sea
— for safety for WALLbuilders as they continue to build WALLS
— for Mexico: blocking cartels/invaders at USA/Mex border & Mex So. border
— for 24/7 protection for USA from Wuhan virus and all other viruses/diseases—healing for those who are sick
— for protection/healing for all American children/youth and our young Landen
— *🇺🇸* Be Vigilant *🇺🇸*
🦅 “I will never hesitate to take any necessary steps to protect the lives, health, and safety of the American people. I will always put the well-being of America first. ”
— 🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸 —
———————-
Pres Trump again urges Americans to abide by 15-day work at home stay at home period that also includes no social gatherings of more than 10. “It we do this right, our country can be rolling again pretty quickly,” he says, “to fight the invisible enemy.”
———————–
👌 —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday, March 21, 2020 — 👌
Countdown: 227 more days…. to “4 MORE YEARS” WiN
Thank you Grandma…..And a little later on in Matthew:
19 Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal: 20 but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal: 21 for where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
We are in a perilous time but we must never forget that our treasure should be laid up in heaven
Amen!
***Today’s WeBuildTheWall / Fisher Industries posts***
(Previous posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2020/03/20/march-20th-2020-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-1156/comment-page-1/#comment-7953232)
Note: Most of the WBTW related social media accounts are covering coronavirus, politics, or illegal alien crimes. We will probably be in a quiet period regarding wall content until the next project(s) are near completion.
The praises (much of which are older news) have been provided for those who wish to give thanks for them before praying for the wall prayer requests. I may add to, trim back, or simplify from time to time as projects/events progress or come to completion. If there is any new wall news I’ll list them in the update below. Otherwise, feel free to page down or scroll past.
– – – – –
Friday night update – 3/20/20
– Tweet with Foreman Mike video.
– Misc. content.
– – – – –
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 1: May/June 2019)… WBTW/Fisher Industries was able to build a half mile wall up the side of a mountain in 11 days (with zero safety incidents), cutting off 19 major drug cartel trails, and closing off one of the worst areas along the border… (Sunland Park, NM)
***Praise: 👍 (11/20/19)… DHS Secretary Chad Wolf & CBP Chief gave a huge endorsement to WeBuildTheWall while visiting Project 1. CBP Chief called it a “Game Changer”. It’s the only time CBP or DHS have ever endorsed a wall builder.
***Praise: 🧱 (12/2/19)… Fisher Sand & Gravel was awarded a $400M border wall contract to build 31 miles of wall in the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge in Yuma County, Arizona.
(Fisher receives $268M of this $400M project)(Estimated contract completion date is Dec 30, 2020.)
***Praise: (12/4/19)… Brian Kolfage & his family were given the opportunity to visit the White House.
***Praise: While the Temporary Restraining Order(s) were in place, Fisher Industries and crews were still able to keep working on some aspects of Project 2 from the Dec. 5th hearing to Dec 12th (after which they were off for the holidays).
***Praise: (Jan 3)… Judge Crane lifted/removed section 8b from the TRO so that Fisher was able to continue to “shave, grade, or cut the riverbank.”
***Praise: (Jan 9)… Judge Crane lifted/removed the TROs from both the Federal government’s lawsuit (on behalf of the IBWC) and the North American Butterfly Association’s lawsuit (on behalf of Marianna Trevino-Wright’s National Butterfly Center) against Fisher Sand and Gravel Co.
***Praise: 🧱 (Project 2 complete: Feb 17)… Fisher Industries was able to build 3.5 miles of wall along the Rio Grande River in Mission, Texas. Project 2’s “water wall” design is the first border wall that’s ever been built inside the flood plain.
***Praise: 🔍 (Reported on 12/18/19)… Senator Kevin Cramer was able to complete his in-depth review of the USACE’s procurement process and send a letter with his findings and recommendations to President Trump on 12/6/19.
***Praise: (Feb 6)… Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill, HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona, passed AZ House on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
🙏 Prayer for the work crews. 🙏
Heavenly Father, we pray in Jesus’ name:
– for safety and good weather for the work crews as they work on Project 3 & 4; that they would be able to continue uninterrupted until completion.
– for WBTW/Fisher Industries regarding the ongoing lawsuits; that the lawsuits would be dismissed.
(Feb 5)… Judge Randy Crane granted a 60-day extension to all parties. The three sides will reconvene on April 8.
– that WBTW would be able to find corporate sponsors for Project 3. (They already have a major construction equipment manufacturer and are looking for a solar LED security lighting manufacturer or supplier.)
– that the DoD IG’s office audit of the $400 million border wall contract which the USACE awarded Fisher Sand & Gravel would show everything is fair and above board; that the swamp in DoD and USACE wouldn’t be able to corrupt the process; & that Fisher would be authorized to proceed with the project as planned.
– that Rep. Warren Petersen’s (R-AZ) bill,HB 2084, making it easier to build border wall on private property in Arizona would get passed.
(Feb 6)… The bill passed AZ house on reconsideration with 31-29 party line vote. Next, it goes to the Senate.
– for the bi-national summit with the Mexican IBWC and American politicians that WBTW will be hosting; for open lines of communication/understanding; and that WBTW/Fisher Industries would learn what they need to know to facilitate the sign off and approval of their projects by the Mexican IBWC.
– for 100% safety/health/guidance/direction for the work crews, security personnel, legal teams, CBP, DHS, Army and all involved in Project’s 2, 3, 4, and other projects; and for WBTW/Fisher Industries as they work with private landowners to secure more property to build on
– that work would go smoothly with continual, innovative improvements in method/process/efficiency and quality of construction; and with transitioning as they scale up capacity(manpower, equipment, etc.) to build larger projects
– that there would be no outside interference (cartels, IBWC, courts/judges, protesters, swamp, etc.) and that if outside interference takes place that it would only work toward WBTW/Fisher Industries/USA’s benefit (exposing corruption, raising awareness, fundraising, etc.)
– that Project 2’s wall will prove that the design is sound and that WBTW/Fisher Industries are capable of safely and effectively building it on a large scale in the Rio Grande Valley, with a superior build, at the lowest price
– that the federal government would provide funding for WBTW/Fisher Industries to build 250+ miles of wall on Private Property in Texas
– that the Government would purchase all of WBTW/Fisher Industries projects so the funds can be rolled into future projects and Fisher Industries will be able to scale up with additional equipment and manpower as needed.
🌟 “The more that a broken system tells you that you’re wrong, the more certain you must be that you must keep pushing ahead. Because it’s the outsiders who change the world and will make a real and lasting difference. Nothing worth doing ever came easy. Treat the word impossible as nothing more than motivation.” ~ President Donald J. Trump 🌟
Tweet with video.
Tweet with video.
Corona virus and every other disease. They know if they come to the US they will not only have a better job prospect, we’ll give them all sorts of benefits – maybe even give them disability and better healthcare. While infecting us.
I have a feeling POTUS will have the opportunity to push through the lot of necessary changes in government/economy that could would be difficult under normal conditions.
“Never letting a crisis go to waste” works both ways. Turn the crisis the left is trying to create panic over back on them and use the event for positive changes.
That graph is in this article plus much more analysis:
Evidence over hysteria — COVID-19
Aaron Ginn
Mar 20 · 33 min read
“…Although my background is not in public health and I’m not a physician (most public health officials on TV talking aren’t doctors either), the following is data from medical professionals and academic articles that will put things in perspective. While I’m not a physician, I’m quite experienced at understanding virality, how things grow, and data. I’m most known for popularizing the “growth hacking movement” in Silicon Valley that specializes in driving rapid and viral adoption of technology products. Data is data. It doesn’t require a special medical degree to understand what the evidence says and doesn’t say.
I hope you walk away with more an informed perspective on how you can help and fight back against the hysteria that is driving our country into a dark place…”
View at Medium.com
I read this earlier today and encourage everyone to read it. It is long, but includes a lot of new information about the virus that is not being talked about. He also updates it daily with new data as well.
Wuhan Virus advice from Shaun of the Dead actors:
The simpleminded hysteria in the media is unbearable. Turn on Colbert, MSNBC, Chinese News Network, most of the network news, all of it, with the sole exception of Fox. All they can do, in between reciting the same tired Trump bashing they wrote 4 years ago, is to excitedly tell us all the things we already know with exhausting levels of increasing urgency and nonstop messages of fear, panic, and hopelessness. Jobs on hold, local taxes that will not be collected, ripple effect, blahblahblahblah.
It’s like, you’re standing on the street watching your apartment building go up in flames, and all the local reporter interviewing you can do is point to it and breathlessly remind you
“Your furniture is in there.” I know.
“And probably your checkbook.” I know.
“Your clothes are all lost.” Right.
“You will have nowhere to live.” Yeah. I know.
“Don’t you really hate Trump?” But he didn’t set … oh never mind.
I thought until tonight that it was all political. TDS. I don’t think so. They are all just REALLY dumb. I never grasped just how dumb and vacuous they all are until now. All of us, regardless of our education or what we do, are light years smarter than these talking ornaments.
It is also a coward’s way out for these entertainment professionals. We saw it a long time ago when comedians, starting with the late shows and it spread like a cancer across the entertainment world. Political jokes are cheap and easy. You’ll get laughs even if your material is not funny because people don;t like the subject.
So far comedians, entertainment shows, and the news it’s an easy target. They don’t have to do any real work.
Cuomo declares alcohol “Essential”..mixed signals on “stay home” order
Illinois treepers: this am Sec Mnuchin tweeted about the new deadline for filing taxes and not to delay filing if you expect a refund. At 3pm Gov Pritzger announced his non essential stay home policy for the state. I called 2 H&R Block offices near me and they don’t know if tax preparers will be considered essential services. They’ll get a decision from the Gov tonight/early tomorrow on whether they can stay open past 5pm tomorrow and going forward. Pritzger couldn’t figure this out?? Don’t we need accountants during tax season? TurboTax is great but not suitable for everyone. Looks like poor planning to me. Guess I’ll find out tomorrow.
The new deadline for filing taxes…how about, no taxes this year!!!
Nancy’s in a Corona virus hotspot… maybe nature will take its course.
But is she ever in the home office?
God Bless and Protect President Trump
and his Family and Cabinet.
Unite Patriots, we have a Country to save.
Second City Cop Blog http://secondcitycop.blogspot.com
For anyone who wants to read the Chicago cops view on WuFlu, the mayor and expired hand sanitizer they’re supposed to use.
We are starting to quarantine whole states, but that seems to be severe overkill. We are asked to do social distancing, but half the country does that normally.
Other countries which have been greatly affected are much more densely populated than we are.
” China’s population density is 397 people per square mile. Italy’s is 532 people per square mile, and South Korea’s is 1,366. The United States, by contrast, has only 94 people per square mile. That’s got to be a fact in our favor. ”
From:
United States might have a s0ecret weapon against coronavirus
We don’t need statewide lockdowns. A person in a town or small city with a population less than 50k that is not a tourist resort has little chance to get the virus, and less chance to spread it. We need to focus resources on the big cities. Lockdowns should not be higher than the county level, so that at least part of the economy can still function.
What is happening in California, New York and Illinois people are getting first-hand what it is like to have a communist style government. The Democrats are using the Chinese Virus as a means to impose communist-style rule on its citizens.
They do not care how many people lose their jobs or how many businesses go bankrupt. They want people to see the advantage working for the Government and running government owned businesses in a quasi partnership with the government.
Eventually everything becomes State owned. Actually, It will be no different than Russia with its Oligarchs. This is how they get rid of Trump if in fact the people fall for it and so far the people are falling for it. California, New York and Illinois go down and other States will follow. Unless Trump somehow saves the day.
I am optimistic Trump knows all this and has a plan. The Trump plan will defeat all this and Trump will have at least 65% of all Americans covering his back.
Required self-quarantine. And what if you don’t want to?
The state organs of power are dying to implement these emergency plans that they have been fantasizing about for years. Plus it gives these soft politicians to pretend to have mettle in trying times – that they helped make happen.
Important article from Julie Kelly at American greatness about how the curve we are all trying to flatten might be wrong, as there were most likely many cases in January that went undiagnosed. She actually quantifies them with real data, and questions why no-one is including that possibility in any of their analysis and planning now.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Conscience_Abe/status/1241131877374865418
Don, Jr. kinda nailed it here. The Chinese are smart enough to do their own innovating. Maybe that’s what they should start focusing on so they could eventually make a Real.Contribution. to the world.
LikeLike
One caution. I think the death rate will remain low as long as our hospitals can take care of the patients properly. Once the system starts to overload due to the influx of patients, the rate will go up really fast. Unfortunately I think we are just beginning stage. Hopefully this social distance thing works and we don’t have to worry about that.
Isn’t this heart warming to hear from crazy NY Governor Cuomo:
“Cuomo said that things like “solitary exercise” would be allowed, but that the state would be “aggressive” in enforcing the rules.
Wow, comrade Cuomo will allow you to do jumping jacks at home? How benevolent of him!!!
And Hannity was all chummy with him today because Cuomo said nice things about PDJT. Beam me up Scotty!
Hey Cuomo, Says you and who else?
Okay – this is really strange…I have posted a comment on two other threads today asking the same basic question and I just tried it again on here. But it hasn’t posted on any of them, even though all of my other comments have. I am going to try this one more time and see if it will work.
What is the day that the 15 day pause officially ends and has there been any announcement about WHAT will happen on that day? Is there a specific number at which the curve will be considered “bent” enough to reopen our country for business or will that number just continue to change so as to justify the continuation of the destruction of our entire economy?
Not sure why this particular question won’t post but here it goes…one more time!!
Vikingmom, today at the pressor trump said they are in day 7 of the 15 days. And Dr Brix said (yesterday I think) that by Friday they will have an analysis of what the data has been doing, based on everything they collect up to Thursday. My issue is that we can also expect more positive test results because of the backlog that we are this week able to go through (also according to Dr Brix). So I’m not sure the goal here. But we should see by Thursday or Friday 👍🏼
LikeLiked by 1 person
Results by Thursday or Friday next week. Sorry I wasn’t clear 😇
Thank you! I only saw a recap of the presser and hadn’t heard the specific date info. I definitely think there will be “more” cases simply because of the massive increase in tests being given now but my hope is that there will also be a significant downward change in the percentage of those cases that are ending up in the ICU and in the number of deaths relative to the numbers of positive cases.
All depends who your Governor is. If you have a leftist Governor, you may be spending your whole summer indoors.
Catching up late on the day’s news and I just have to say the leftist anti Trump, anti American press makes me want to puke. The things they have tried to promote and turn into antiTrump rhetoric is the most disgusting thing I have seen in my lifetime and I’m not young. They are horrible and the worst part is some clueless slobs out here believe them. When we all should be pulling together to mitigate our entire society from complete annihalation, they are out there focusing on hating the President and trying to negate everything he is trying to do, which is confusing people. I don’t know how he does it standing up trying to do the best he can everyday, imploring us all to stand together and here is the press and Dem politicians doing everything they can to confuse and alienate the public against all the efforts of the leadership and the Trump team. I am furious and sick to my stomach watching them.
Maybe their agenda has been set to crush the President’s choices so when we find out this all might not have been necessary they can scream he totally ruined our economy and therefore he should not be re-elected. What a horrid way to use the American people and our country.
Her defense:
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why don’t they just give the public the evidence that the selling order was installed
months before the meeting they attended? What does denying do in regards to facts?
Most criminals deny.
I don’t; believe you or your VIP hubby, who runs the ny stock exchange.
Too cute by half, dear.
You lied by omission & refused to name who is the designated trustee of your investments.
You actually sound like Bill clinton who always told the truth, too,
Trump’s Domestic warfront:
Anonymous HYDRA & psychopath John Brennan just reared his multiple idiopathic heads.
“Never let a crisis go to waste”.
It took him this long to plan an attack ?
https://fox40.com/news/political-connection/washington-post-us-intelligence-warned-trump-in-january-and-february-as-he-dismissed-coronavirus-threat/
This is really interesting. This is as close to “begging” as I have ever seen from a Chinese representative.
Lots of interesting tweets at that #ChinaLiedPeopleDied
In fairness to China, DemMSM has an equal part to play in the last point (weaponizing racism):
My prayer is that the Big Lie Media, the Deep Stare Resistance, and the Chinese Communist Party’s efforts to steal our technology, jobs, and the loyalty of Americans in important positions will all be revealed to the US public, in the course of President a Trump’s inspiring efforts to lead America to win against these enemies, foreign, domestic and virological.
