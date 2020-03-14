Saturday March 14th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Confidence In Death
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
In the forty years of my ministry I have seen many people approach death and have seen some die.
Some, who knew Christ as their Savior, were ready, even eager, to go to be with Him. Some passed from this scene with songs or words of praise on their lips. Others, who had failed to prepare, died in mortal fear, not merely of death, but of what lies beyond.
These things do not always run true to form, however, for I have also seen the most hardened unbelievers go out of this life joking and seemingly unafraid, while, on the other hand, I have seen sincere Christians cringe with fear at the approach of death. These human reactions did not change the fact that the unbelievers had reason to be afraid, while the believers need not have feared.
The Word of God tells us that “it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment” (Heb. 9:27,28). It is the “after this” that makes men so afraid to die. They fear the truth of Rom. 14:12, that “every one of us shall give account of Himself to God.”
But wait: we did not quote all of Heb. 9:27,28. The full passage reads as follows:
“And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment; so Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for Him shall He appear the second time apart from sin, unto salvation.”
This can mean only one thing: that Christ died for us and bore the judgment for our sins, the “second death.” This is why Heb. 2:9-15 declares that “by the grace of God” Christ “tasted death for every man… that through [His] death He might… deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.”
Hebrews 9:27 And as it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment:
28 So Christ was once offered to bear the sins of many; and unto them that look for him shall he appear the second time without sin unto salvation.
Romans 14:12 So then every one of us shall give account of himself to God.
Hebrews 2:9 But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.
10 For it became him, for whom are all things, and by whom are all things, in bringing many sons unto glory, to make the captain of their salvation perfect through sufferings.
11 For both he that sanctifieth and they who are sanctified are all of one: for which cause he is not ashamed to call them brethren,
12 Saying, I will declare thy name unto my brethren, in the midst of the church will I sing praise unto thee.
13 And again, I will put my trust in him. And again, Behold I and the children which God hath given me.
14 Forasmuch then as the children are partakers of flesh and blood, he also himself likewise took part of the same; that through death he might destroy him that had the power of death, that is, the devil;
15 And deliver them who through fear of death were all their lifetime subject to bondage.
HAPPY CATURDAY!
It’s Caterday, Treepers! Pet your kitties for me!!!! 🙂
Love at first sight . . .
Treepers…
Blessings!
This version of “Moonlight Serenade” was recorded in 1939, a time when the world was sliding into a world war. It was also a time when America was just beginning to emerge from the depths of the Great Depression. My father was a young man at the time and his stories of hitchhiking over great distances, occasional confrontations with very bad man, and late night-poker games with professional gamblers (he was a very good poker player) and the occasional criminal fascinated me. Once when I was very young my dad took me to an apartment above the bus station. There was a large round table there with about six other men playing cards. There were also a couple of very nice ladies there too who doted on me and made me feel very special. Every now and then one of the men would deal himself out and the nice lady would take him into the back bedroom and close the door. Then, after awhile, they would come out and the nice lady would talk to me some more. I had a great time that afternoon, although I never quite understood why my dad made me promise not to tell mom where we’d been. . .
Caturday…
Hi, everybody. I’m highly entertained by the work of one Paul Joseph Watson, a British video blogger. I liken him to the UK version of Milo Yannapoulos, in that he calls it as he sees it, and that may make some uncomfortable. Here’s a nice little video of his I found. I hope you enjoy it as much as I. Warning: language.
